August U.S. Oil Production Drops Due To Hurricane Ida

ArtistGNDphotography/E+ via Getty Images

A guest post by Ovi

All of the oil (C + C) production data for the US state charts comes from the EIA’s Petroleum Supply monthly (PSM). After the production charts, an analysis of three EIA monthly reports that project future production is provided. The charts below are updated to August 2021 for the 10 largest US oil producing states.

U.S. August production decreased by 185 kb/d to 11,141 kb/d. July was revised up from 11,307 kb/d to 11,326 kb/d in the October report. Note that August production is lower than November 2020, which was 11,168 kb/d, primarily due to Hurricane Ida’s impact on GOM production.

The October STEO report forecast US August output would be 11,060 kb/d. The EIA’s first estimate for August production in the October report is 81 kb/d higher. September is forecast to drop further since the impacts of hurricane Ida lasted longer than expected. Unexpected and extensive damage to platforms was done in the GOM.

While overall US production was down, a better indication of the health of US oil industry can be gleaned by looking more closely at the onshore L48 states.

In the onshore lower 48, August production increased by 98 kb/d to 9,197 kb/d. The main contributors to this increase were New Mexico, 50 kb/d, North Dakota, 29 kb/d and Texas, 18 kb/d for a total of 97 kb/d. This is a staggering increase since, if it continued at this monthly rate, it would translate into 1,164 kb/d/yr. This is a remarkably different picture for US oil output than many participants paint/forecast on this website.

Based on the DPR section below, it is forecasting that output in North Dakota will slow from the 29 kb/d increase posted in August. A better guess for future monthly growth according to the DPR is closer to 5 kb/d. Regardless, that would still leave the Big 3 producers increasing monthly production at a rate close to 70 kb/d/mth.

To get a better understanding of how long this rate can continue, it will be necessary to fully understand the contribution to output that the completion of DUCs is making, especially in the Permian/New Mexico. Also rigs are being added at steady rate in the Permian/New Mexico, more so than other basins/states. See New Mexico output further down.

Listed above are the 10 states with the largest US production. These 10 accounted for 82.8% of US production out of a total production of 11,141 kb/d in August 2021.

On a MoM basis, the largest increase came from New Mexico with 50 kb/d. On a YoY basis, US production increased by 557 kb/d.

Texas production increased by 18 kb/d in August to 4,834 kb/d. Relative to July 2020, production is up by 93 kb/d.

In August there were close to 211 oil rigs in operation in Texas. By the week of October 29, 233 rigs were operating and production is slowly starting to increase.

August’s New Mexico production set another new record and increased by 50 kb/d to 1,346 kb/d. The increase can be attributed to New Mexico’s Permian which is favoured over North Dakota, where higher production costs have curbed profits, according to this source.

The steady increase in production is due to a steady increase in rigs as shown in the next chart and the completion of DUCs.

New Mexico’s rig count dropped by 1 in the week of October 29 to 85. Note the steady increase in rigs since the end of July. From the end of July to the end of October, the rig count increased by 11.

According to the EIA, August’s output was 1,089 kb/d, an increase of 29 kb/d over July. North Dakota has officially lost its status as the nation’s second biggest oil producer to New Mexico, according to this source.

Colorado's August output increased by 1 kb/d to 391 kb/d. Colorado has had an average of 9 rigs operating from the end of July to the fourth week of October. One rig was added in the last week of October for a total of 10.

Alaska's August output increased by 29 kb/d to 409 kb/d as maintenance started to decline.

Oklahoma’s output in August increased by 1 kb/d to 380 kb/d. During August, Oklahoma had 30 rigs operating.

For the week ending October 29, 43 rigs were operating in Oklahoma. Oklahoma’s increasing the rig count is having difficulty in offsetting the decline rate in its oil fields.

California's slow output decline reversed in August by increasing its output by 2 kb/d to 359 kb/d. California had 4 rigs operating in August and has slowly increased them to 9 in the week ending October 29.

Wyoming’s production in August decreased by 1 kb/d to 235 kb/d. Wyoming had 15 oil rigs operating in August and decreased to 13 by late October.

August’s production increased by 2 kb/d to 105 kb/d and is approaching its previous high of 109 kb/d achieved in September 2018. Utah had 11 oil rigs operating at the end of August and by the end of October the number had dropped to 8.

Louisiana’s output dropped by 11 kb/d to 84 kb/d. Louisiana was one of the hardest hit states by hurricane Ida in late August.

Production from the GOM dropped in August by 312 kb/d to 1,535kb/d. If the GOM was a state, its production would rank second behind Texas, even after its production was disrupted by hurricane Ida.

The October STEO projection for the GOM output has been added to this chart and projects output to be 1,835 kb/d in December 2022, little changed from the previous September report, red graph. The August output forecast by the STEO was 1,517 kb/d. A very good estimate, off by only 18 kb/d.

1) Short-Term Energy Outlook

The October STEO has made further revisions to US output relative to the September STEO due to hurricane Ida which struck Louisiana. August and September production have been lowered while the US December 2022 output and the monthly growth rate have also dropped.

September 2022 output is projected to hit a low of 10,563 kb/d due to hurricane Ida. The weekly estimates for September issued by the EIA give an average of 10,680 kb/d, higher by slightly over 100 kb/d.

The December 2022 US production forecast has been reduced by 121 kb/d in the October report to 12,053 kb/d. However, and possibly more significant, the monthly growth rate from January to December has dropped from 68.1 kb/d/mth to 42.6 kb/d/mth. The reduction in the growth rate is due to an increase in the forecast January output and the decrease in December 2022. (Red graph)

This chart compares the STEO forecast from the July report with the current October report to better demonstrate how the December 2022 forecasts have been slowly dropping. For the Lower 48, the December 2022 output has been revised down by 260 kb/d from 11.87 Mb/d to 11.61 Mb/d.

The October STEO output projection for the Onshore L48 states is also lower to the one provided in the July report. For the Onshore L48, the output projection for December 2022 is 250 kb/d lower than it was in the July report. Also, note that there is almost no growth in going from November 2022 to December 2022.

The October 2021 STEO oil price forecast shows a steady decline from the peak of $79/bbl in November to $62/bbl in December 2022. The big forecast change occurred in moving from the June report to the September and October reports. Note that on the day before the STEO was released, the WTI settled price was $80.64/bbl.

The December WTI contract settled at $83.57 on October 29, $7 higher than the EIA projection of $78.00 for the December forecast.

This chart compares/tracks the number of oil rigs with the price of WTI. The rising price of WTI appears to lead the rise in rigs by about 6 months. The front month WTI settled price for the December contract on October 29 was $83.57.

This chart shows the STEO’s October forecast for OPEC crude output to December 2022. OPEC’s output is projected to increase from April 2021 to December 2021 by close to 3,100 kb/d.

For September 2021, the EIA forecast OPEC production to be 27,155 kb/d. Actual production as reported by OPEC was 27,328 kb/d, a reasonably close estimate. October is projected to add 600 kb/d.

In July, OPEC + announced they will add 400 kb/d/mth from August to December for a total of 2,000 kb/d. Of the 2,000 kb/d, OPEC will add 1,382 kb/d according to the EIA.

OPEC’s production for the second half of 2022 is projected to be flat and close to 200 kb/d lower than OPEC’s output on January 2020, just prior to the onset of the pandemic.

This chart show the historical supply/demand situation up to September 2021 and after that, the EIA’s forecast out to December 2022. September is showing a shortage of 2.6 Mb/d before moving to small surplus of 0.2 Mb/d in October.

From April 2022 to November 2022, the STEO is forecasting an average surplus of close to 600 kb/d. This is one reason why OPEC + is reluctant to add more barrels too early to the market to avoid another major surplus next year.

2) Drilling Productivity Report

The Drilling Productivity Report (DPR) uses recent data on the total number of drilling rigs in operation along with estimates of drilling productivity and estimated changes in production from existing oil wells to provide estimated changes in oil production for the principal tight oil regions. The October DPR forecasts production to November and following charts are updated to November 2021.

Above is the total oil production from the 7 DPR basins that the EIA tracks, projected to November 2021. Note that the DPR production includes both LTO oil and oil from conventional fields.

The DPR is projecting that output for November 2021 will increase by 76 kb/d over October to 8,219 kb/d. From July to November, output in the DPR is forecast to increase by 255 kb/d or close to 64 kb/d/mth and appears to be accelerating since November added 76 kb/d. The two basins primarily contributing to the forecast increase are the Permian and the Niobrara. See charts below.

If the November rate of adding 76 kb/d/mth were to continue, this translates into adding 912 kb/d/yr to US production, which could potentially begin to disrupt world oil supply and cap the increase in the price of oil to below $100/bbl.

Permian output in November 2021 is projected to be 4,888 kb/d, up by 62 kb/d from October. From June to November production is forecast to increase by 272 kb/d or approximately 54.4 kb/d/mth. At this rate, Permian production will exceed the March 2020 peak of 4,913 kb/d in December.

During September, 284 wells were drilled and 409 were completed in the Permian. The completed wells added 294 kb/d to the forecast September output. The decline was 244 kb/d which resulted in a net increase of 50 kb/d. It is the completion of the DUCs, over and above those drilled, that accounts for the increase in the production in the Permian.

Since well completion data is only available up to September, production comments in the previous paragraph were limited to September.

This chart shows the daily production from the average new Permian well tracked on a monthly basis. The daily output from new Permian wells was divided by the number of completed wells, as reported in the DPR and DUC reports.

For instance, during September, the new wells produced 293,820 b/d from 409 wells for an average of 718 b/d.

Interestingly, Shaleprofile shows a peak production rate in the second month of 891 b/d for Permian wells for wells completed in 2021. This is the highest rate recorded by Shaleprofile for Permian wells. It will be interesting to track this parameter to see how Permian wells perform going forward as more DUCs are completed.

The DPR forecast for the Eagle Ford basin has shown a dropping but slowing output trend for six consecutive months. However output is expected to increase by 1 kb/d in November.

The DPR forecasts Bakken output in November to be 1,137 kb/d an increase of 6 kb/d from October.

Output in the Niobrara reached a new low in March 2021 of 551 kb/d. Since then, output has been rising. November is expected to add 8 kb/d to 602 kb/d.

The Niobrara is spread over Wyoming and Colorado. In June, 7 oil rigs were operating in the Niobrara. From August through October, the rig count had increased to 12.

In these five primarily oil basins, DUCs have been completed at an average rate of close to 238 DUCs/mth over the last four months. In total, 219 were completed in September, according to the EIA. In the Permian, the average completion rate over the last four months has been close to 128 DUCs per month. In September, 125 DUCs were completed in the Permian.

The monthly completion of DUCs accounts for the increase in production in the Permian and the other oil basins.

3) LIGHT TIGHT OIL (LTO) REPORT

The LTO database provides information on LTO production from seven tight oil basins and a few smaller ones. The October report projects the tight oil production to September 2021.

The October LTO report has revised down the output estimates in the September report by roughly 50 kb/d to 100 kb/d. September’s LTO output is expected to increase by 44 kb/d to 7,410 kb/d. However in the October report, August output was revised down from 7,460 kb/d to 7,366 kb/d, a downward revision of 94 kb/d.

The red markers represent LTO output as reported in the August report and indicates there has been less growth in production since August or that the LTO estimates have been too optimistic in the last few months.

Permian LTO output in September is projected to increase to 4,255 kb/d, an increase of 42 kb/d. However the current September output is lower than the August output of 4,279 reported in the September report. Comparing August with August, the current August forecast is 4,213 kb/d vs the previous forecast of 4,279 kb/d, a decrease of 66 kb/d.

Production in the Permian continues to rise at an average rate of 48 kb/d/mth since April. At this rate, it should exceed the March 20 high of 4,284 kb/d in October.

It should be noted that Permian DUCs are being completed at an average rate of close to 128 DUCs per month and are a major contributor to the rising production.

The Bakken’s September output increased by 5 kb/d to 1,098 kb/d. However note that this rate is 15 kb/d lower than the August rate of 1,113 kb/d reported in the previous report.

The Eagle Ford basin is expected to produce 978 kb/d in September, a decrease of 4 kb/d from August. However, for the Eagle Ford, the LTO report increased the August output from the last report by 20 kb/d to 982 kb/d.

Output in the Niobrara has been almost unchanged since April at slightly over 400 kb/d. April, May and June were each revised down by close to 10 kb/d in the October report.

Conventional oil output in the Onshore L48 is expected to decrease in September by 21 kb/d to 1,748 kb/d. This estimate is based on a combination of the September LTO output and the October STEO report that has a forecast for the US onshore L48 output for September 2021.

In the October LTO report, LTO output was revised down by close to 50 to 100 kb/d. This downward revised output results in an increase in conventional oil output in the Onshore L48. The August conventional output of 1,691 kb/d in the September report has been revised up by 78 kb/d to 1,769 kb/d in the October LTO report.

Since July 2020, output in the Onshore L48 has been dropping at an average rate of close to 10 kb/d/mth, even though there were significant and unexpected drops in February and June.

4) Rigs and Fracs

Since the beginning of April, the US has been adding oil rigs at a rate of close to 3.66 rigs/wk. Of these, the Permian has been adding 1.43 rigs/wk. This means that more rigs are being added in other basins and states. Note that over 90% of the Permian rigs are horizontal ones.

Since the end of July, it appears that the addition of rigs in the Permian has accelerated over the average rate. Could this be related to the increasing price of WTI?

Starting from the week of July 23, 2021, frac spreads were not being added at the previous rate of approximately 14 spreads per month. Was the slowing due to Covid, not sure? However, starting in mid September, there are indications that frac spreads are being added at close to the previous rate of 14/mth.

Note that these 262 frac spreads include both gas and oil spreads, whereas the rigs information is strictly oil rigs.

