The Q3 Earnings Season for the Gold Miners Index (GDX) has finally begun, and while we've seen a couple of misses out of the gate, Pure Gold Mining (OTCPK:LRTNF) looks like it will see one of the biggest misses in the H2 2021 Earnings Season. This is because the company is currently tracking at just 32% of its H2 2021 guidance mid-point, with only a moderate grade improvement expected in Q4. Normally, after a 60% decline, a stock would be deeply undervalued, but Pure Gold came into the correction heavily overvalued and has diluted shareholders the whole way down. The stock is reasonably valued at a fully diluted market cap of ~$385 million, but I think there are far better ways to play the sector.

Pure Gold Mining released its preliminary Q3 results last week, reporting quarterly production of ~9,300 ounces, a more than 50% increase in output on a sequential basis. This sharp increase was driven by higher mill feed grades (4.8 grams per tonne gold vs. 4.2 grams per tonne gold), and a much higher daily throughput rate, with throughput coming in at an average of 685 tonnes per day. Unfortunately, while the increase was significant, it's still left Pure Gold miles behind its H2 2021 guidance range of 27,000 - 32,000 ounces (midpoint: 29,500 ounces) that was provided in August. If the company was set up for a massive Q4, I might be more confident that it could meet its outlook, but the Q4 guidance was lukewarm at best. Let's take a closer look below:

As shown in the chart below, we saw a significant step up in daily throughput in Q3 2021, with the mill's average daily throughput coming in at 685 tonnes, up from 509 tonnes per day in Q2 2021. In addition, grades also increased by 15% to 4.8 grams per tonne gold, helping Pure Gold deliver a record quarter at the operation. Finally, thanks to mill upgrades, processing capacity came in at 1,000 tonnes per day for a "number of days" in Q3, with these upgrades including the installation of interstage screens on the CIP tanks, installation of a trommel screen on the SAG mill discharge, and pump upgrades. This has increased the mill's capacity by 25% from the mine plan, which envisioned an 800-tonne per day processing rate, giving Pure Gold the ability to process nearly 70,000 more tonnes per annum.

Assuming an average grade of 7.0 grams per tonne gold and a 94% recovery rate, this translates to an additional ~14,300 ounces of gold produced per year or nearly $24 million in revenue at a $1,700/oz gold price. The company noted that it is waiting for the final approval of permit amendments to allow for this significant increase in annual throughput (360,000 tonnes vs. 292,000 tonnes). Meanwhile, Main Ramp development was at a depth of 420 meters below surface as of quarter-end, with the company hoping to reach 490 meters vertical depth by year-end. The Main Ramp is the critical path to access the ultra high-grade 8 Zone and pull it forward in the mine plan. With a grade that's twice that of the reserve grade (20.4 grams per tonne gold), there exists the possibility for a significant increase in gold production once mining begins here.

Having said that, while the upgrades to the mill and the possibility of earlier access to the 8 Zone are encouraging, Q4 guidance came in below expectations. This is based on Pure Gold noting that it's targeting a production rate of 650 tonnes per day at 6.0 grams per tonne gold at the mid-point. Assuming a slight beat on these figures (725 tonnes per day milled at 6.75 grams per tonne gold) and a 94.5% recovery rate would translate to ~13,200 ounces of gold production, pushing H2 2021 production to ~22,500 ounces. This would be 16% below the low end of the guided range for H2 2021 and more than 23% below the mid-point (29,500 ounces). I would not expect a beat, especially given the trend of over-promising and under-delivering here, and I think 10,600 ounces is more likely in Q4, translating to a nearly 33% miss vs. the guidance midpoint (19,900 vs. 29,500).

Given the disappointing results to date with commercial production later than planned and H2 2021 production expected to miss by a country mile, it's no surprise that the company has continued to raise capital. Unfortunately, it's had to do this at the worst possible time. This is because the stock is down more than 50% from its all-time highs. Worse, one-half of one common share purchase warrants have been attached to the capital raises, with outstanding shares up from ~359 million as of Q1 2020 to ~439 million shares currently. The fully diluted share count now sits at ~487 million shares, and there remains considerable warrant overhang that could impede share price upside, given that there are 32 million warrants at C$0.85 expiring next year.

This is not ideal, and without meaningful free cash flow generation and significant debt still outstanding, there's no guarantee we won't see additional share dilution next year. This is the opposite of what we're seeing sector-wide among producers, with many names like Newmont (NEM), Kirkland Lake Gold (KL), and Kinross Gold (KGC) busy reducing their share count through opportunistic share buybacks. So, with Pure Gold being one of the few producers, like Great Panther (GPL), that I would assign a greater than 40% probability of further share dilution in 2022, it's difficult to justify buying the stock here. This is because even if the stock appears reasonably valued at a fully diluted market cap of ~$385 million (487 fully diluted shares at US$0.79), there's no guarantee this share count doesn't increase further in the next 12 months. Let's take a look at the technical picture:

As shown above, Pure Gold broke a key support level earlier this year at US$1.00 and now has a lower resistance zone at this level, with prior support now likely morphing into resistance. This is because any investors that purchased the stock at this support area and did not take profits are now sitting at a double-digit loss and will likely be anxious to get out at break-even if the opportunity arises. Meanwhile, the next strong support level doesn't come in until US$0.60 following the recent support break. So, at a share price of US$0.79, Pure Gold is in the middle of its trading range, translating to a balanced reward/risk (US$0.21 in upside to resistance, US$0.19 in downside to support). This doesn't mean that the stock can't go higher, but I would view any rallies above US$1.00 before year-end as profit-taking opportunities.

It's been a disappointing year for Pure Gold, and given the lower production than expected, we've seen lasting effects of this underwhelming ramp-up, with shareholders now diluted significantly with capital raises near 52-week lows with warrants attached. The significant balance of warrants could provide an impediment to share price progress. With another relatively weak quarter ahead (12,000 ounces or less produced in Q4), the company is set up for a huge miss on guidance. In summary, I think there are much better ways to play the sector where investors are not subject to regular share dilution, don't have to worry about future share dilution, and have diversification across assets, without hiccups at one mine being magnified. I see Agnico Eagle (AEM) as a much more suitable choice, with investors getting a near 3.0% dividend yield, the potential for special dividends, and meaningful production growth from several assets in safe jurisdictions.