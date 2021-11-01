mrgao/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

When last discussing the beaten-down United States oil refiner, PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF), following the second quarter of 2021 they were facing a new potential Covid-19 wave that threatened to derail any recovery, as my previous article explained. Thankfully this never eventuated and instead, it appears that the recovery has finally arrived during the third quarter of 2021, which is discussed in this follow-up article that also takes a fresh look at their timeline to repair their balance sheet and ultimately reinstate their dividends.

Executive Summary & Ratings

Since many readers are likely short on time, the table below provides a very brief executive summary and ratings for the primary criteria that were assessed.

Image Source: Author.

*There are significant short and medium-term uncertainties for the broader oil and gas industry, however, in the long-term they will certainly face a decline as the world moves away from fossil fuels.

Detailed Analysis

Image Source: Author.

Instead of simply assessing dividend coverage through earnings per share, I prefer to utilize free cash flow since it provides the toughest criteria and best captures the true impact on their financial position. The extent that these two results differ will depend upon the company in question and often comes down to the spread between their depreciation and amortization to capital expenditure.

When reviewing their cash flow performance, it was excellent to see free cash flow finally returning as the severe downturn eases, which came in at $47m for the first nine months of 2021. This marks a very positive inflection point after one and half years of negative free cash flow that even saw a record burn of $1.078b during 2020 as well as also marking the beginning of a very positive trend for their operating cash flow, as the graph included below displays.

Image Source: Author.

It can be seen that their operating cash flow of $261m during the third quarter of 2021 was their highest quarterly result since the beginning of 2020 when this severe downturn began. Even more importantly, if stripping out their temporary and volatile working capital movements, their underlying operating cash flow was also a new highest since the beginning of 2020 and marks the third consecutive quarter-on-quarter improvement, thereby signaling that the recovery has finally arrived. Thankfully this means that the feared resurgent wave of new Covid-19 cases in the United States discussed in the previously linked article ultimately did not derail their recovery with this risk now fading with new cases trending lower.

If their underlying operating cash flow for the third quarter of 2021 is annualized, it equals $628m and whilst their future capital expenditure may change, their $227m from the first nine months makes for a suitable base point, which itself annualizes to approximately $300m. This means that even if their recovery ceases, they would still generate approximately $300m per annum of free cash flow and given their current market capitalization of $1.76b, they have a very desirable massive free cash flow yield of approximately 17%. Since their operating cash flow was approximately $900m during 2018-2019 before the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, it indicates that this is merely the start of their recovery with the potential for upwards of another 50% increase to their operating cash flow, which helps provides more potential upside for investors.

Image Source: Author.

Following their very welcomed free cash flow, they saw their net debt decrease to $2.935b from $3.148b during the third quarter of 2021, which represents a surprisingly strong 6.77% decrease in only one quarter. Due to their highly volatile earnings through 2020 and the first nine months of 2021, it has temporarily rendered many of their leverage-related financial metrics rather useless.

If their underlying operating cash flow of $157m during the third quarter of 2021 is annualized to $628m, it would give them a net debt-to-operating cash flow of 4.67. Whilst this remains in the high territory of between 3.51 and 5.00, it should be remembered that as previously discussed, this should merely be the start of their recovery and given the rate that their net debt is decreasing it should improve at a decent pace and thus sees a bright outlook.

Even if their cash flow performance ceases improving and holds its underlying level during the third quarter of 2021, their net debt would decrease by $300m per annum, as per their previously estimated free cash flow and thus still push their leverage lower. After three years their net debt-to-operating cash flow would decrease to a more reasonable 3.34 and in the more likely event that this recovery actually continues, their operating cash flow should recover towards its approximate $900m from 2018-2019, thereby seeing this result decrease to only a moderate 2.26. Whilst the exact timeline of their deleveraging remains uncertain, this still indicates that it could be completed within three years and thus they have solid prospects to reinstate their previous dividends within the next three to five years with smaller step-up increases likely in the interim.

Thankfully their liquidity remained strong following the third quarter of 2021 with their respective current and cash ratios of 1.31 and 0.35 only down slightly versus their respective results of 1.40 and 0.39 at the end of the second quarter. When looking ahead their liquidity should only strengthen as their free cash flow continues and if interested in further details, please refer to my previously linked article that focused upon this topic in greater detail.

Image Source: Author.

Conclusion

Following a tumultuous time since the beginning of 2020 when the Covid-19 pandemic rocked the global economy and sent their operating cash flow plunging, thankfully the recovery has finally arrived with consecutive quarter-on-quarter improvements. When combined with the bright outlook for their deleveraging and massive double-digit free cash flow yield, it should be no surprise that I still believe my bullish rating to be appropriate.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from PBF Energy's SEC Filings, all calculated figures were performed by the author.