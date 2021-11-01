Igor Borisenko/iStock via Getty Images

LBRT Makes Necessary Changes

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) is transitioning into low-emission environmental-friendly drilling by focusing on electric frac spreads and the use of the software. The PropX and OneStim acquisitions have strengthened its efforts in 2021 because they complement the company's strategic focus. As the drilling and completion activities spur up in the US, upstream companies will look for more efficient fracking solutions, stimulating demand for the company's digiFrac electric fleet.

On the balance sheet side, with low leverage and debt maturity extension, it enjoys a significant advantage compared to some leveraged oilfield services players. However, the company's operating margin faces stiff challenges due to supply chain challenges and labor shortage issues. Also, low cash flow and negative free cash flows for most of 2021 can spell some obstacles. Given the stock's relative overvaluation, I think investors might want to hold it in the near-to-medium term.

Acquisition Strategies And Margin Pressure

In its journey towards ESG-friendlier frac fleet, Liberty acquired PropX in October for $90 million. PropX was a long-time supplier of environmental-friendly last mile proppant delivery solutions for LBRT. It has wet sand handling technology, containerized sand equipment, and logistics software. According to the company's estimates, PropX systems are operational at ~25% of all frac locations in North America.

Earlier, in January, Liberty had acquired Schlumberger's (SLB) OneStim - the onshore hydraulic fracturing business in the US and Canada. Since the PropX acquisition, it has started transferring the legacy OneStim fleets to PropX box systems for more efficient and cleaner sand transportation. In October, it executed two multiyear arrangements to deploy digiFrac fleet in 2022. The company has a partnership with Kaiser-Francis and Downlink for using long-term real-time data tracking and predictive analytics.

According to Primary Vision, the US frac spread count was 232 at the start of Q3 but finished the quarter at 11% higher. According to some estimates, energy demand will continue to outpace supply in Europe, China, and India despite higher costs associated with supply chain disruptions, labor scarcity, and COVID-related uncertainty. To learn more about the company's strategies, read my previous article here.

On top of that, LBRT now has PropConnect real-time logistics software, which improves visibility and automation from source to dispatch to well site and billing. However, investors may note that the company had to incur higher-than-normal costs ($8 million) in Q3 related to the integration and COVID-related disruptions. The scant availability of maintenance personnel due to labor supply constraints and the higher value rate of maintenance plans led to the cost increase. However, in the coming quarters, predictive maintenance software and supply chain network efficiencies can bring costs down.

The Industry And Q4 Outlook

The crude oil price steadied in Q3 and has remained stable since then. The US rig count, which recovered by 11% in Q3, has also been steady in Q4 so far. The drilled and completed well counts are strengthening fast in 2021 while the drilled-but-uncompleted (or DUC) have been coming down. Despite the upstream budget constraint, the energy activity rises have kept LBRT's management bullish on the outlook.

In Q4, LBRT expects to benefit from the much-improved energy environment, conducive to higher demand for frac services in the private E&P community. Moreover, upstream customers have preferred the more efficient, environmentally friendly fracking solutions. The trend is likely to continue in Q2 2021 and into 2022. So, Liberty, with its ESG-loaded solutions and top-tier emission fleets, is in a suitable position to benefit from this.

What Were LBRT'S Q3 Drivers?

LBRT's topline was much improved in Q3 2021. From Q2 to Q3, its revenues went up by 12.5%. Increased activity levels and higher prices led to the revenue increase. EBITDA, however, decreased by 12.8% during this period. Investors may note that supply chain and logistics challenges have affected the industry. Logistics costs reduced EBITDA by ~$12 million as driver shortages, and higher transportation costs affected the operating margin.

The increasing logistic costs that were not passed through to customers related to the integration and COVID-related disruptions. Following the COVID-19 led downturn, the availability of next-generation equipment and high-quality services have been scarce. Because it is becoming critical for the operators to forge the right partnerships in the medium-to-long term, I think LBRT's digiFrac electric fleet will see higher demand.

Cash Flows And Debt

LBRT's cash flow from operations (or CFO) increased by 14% in 9M 2021 compared to a year earlier due to higher revenues. However, capex increased more sharply (49% up) during this period, leaving a lower free cash flow (or FCF). Its FCF has stayed negative in the past year until now.

As of September 30, 2021, LBRT's liquidity amounted to $268 million. In October, it amended the revolving credit facility and extended the maturity date from 2022 to 2026. Also, the term loan maturity date was extended by two years. The company's debt-to-equity (0.10x) is significantly lower than many of its peers in the fracking services industry.

Linear Regression Based Revenue Forecast

Based on a regression equation among the crude oil price, rig count, and LBRT's reported revenues, I expect revenues to increase sharply in the next 12 months (or NTM 2022). The growth rate will stabilize in the following years, while it may decline in NTM 2024

Based on the same regression variables, I expect the company's EBITDA to increase in NTM 2022. In the following year, the model suggests that the EBITDA growth rate will accelerate while declining in NTM 2024.

Relative Valuation And Target Price

I have calculated the EV using LBRT's forward EV/Revenue multiple. The returns potential using the forward EV/Revenue multiple (0.96x) is similar to the sell-side analysts' expected returns (~1% upside) from the stock. Returns potential using the past average multiple (0.86x) is lower (43% downside).

LBRT's forward EV-to-EBITDA multiple contraction versus the adjusted trailing 12-month EV/EBITDA is in line with its peers because its EBITDA rise would be similar to its peers in the next four quarters. I think the stock is overvalued (with an EV/EBITDA of 36x) versus its peers and has a slight negative bias at this price level.

According to Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating, LBRT currently receives a "Bearish" rating. While the rating is moderate on the growth and momentum criteria, they are low on profitability, revisions, and value.

What's The Take On LBRT?

Source

Liberty is going through a qualitative change amid the crude oil activity recovery. The demand for frac equipment increases as the drilled and completed well counts strengthen in the key unconventional resource shales. Its digiFrac electric fleet will see higher demand. After gaining the electric frac operations through the OneStim acquisition in early 2021, it is complementing it following the PropX acquisition in recent times. It will also supplement the company's search for environmental-friendly last mile proppant delivery solutions and make use of long-term real-time data tracking and predictive analytics to increase efficiency. PropX systems are operational at ~25% North American frac locations.

The primary concerns for the company are the operating margin expansion challenges and low-to-negative cash flows. The supply chain disruptions following COVID-19 and labor shortage issues have increased its operating costs. The margin concern has also aggravated the issue of cash flows as it dried up over the past year. So, LBRT's stock price underperformed the VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (OIH) in the past year. To counter the pressure, LBRT has further restructured its balance sheet after it recently extended some debt maturities, leaving the company nearly free of short-term debt obligations. Despite a cap on the near-term upside, I think investors should hold the stock to see higher returns in the medium-to-long term.