New Feature: How To Avoid Painful Losses With Stock Warnings

At Seeking Alpha we are constantly searching for new ways to empower our Premium subscribers to make better returns on their stock portfolio. Our newest feature immediately tells you if you own any stocks at risk of performing badly, using our state-of-the-art automated quant rating system.

We use big data to do this and determine whether each stock's characteristics have led similar stocks to perform badly in the past. We've tested the system, and the results are remarkable. Stocks we identify as "at risk" have underperformed the S&P 500 significantly since 2010: Instead of $10,000 turning into $47,000 with the S&P 500, a basket of "at risk" stocks would have turned into only $28,100 (according to data pulled 10/19/2021). You would have left close to $20,000 on the table! If you had invested the money in better performing stocks, your portfolio would have grown much more.

Here is how it works:

When any of the stocks in your portfolio(s) have been downgraded to Very Bearish we will display the following warning at the top of your portfolio:

The warning will highlight the primary factors that resulted in our Quant rating downgrade to Very Bearish.

Click on the warning to see detailed information on why these factors led to a downgrade and how the downgraded stock compares to other companies in the same sector.

Next, we will provide quick access to a list of top rated stocks that are in the same sector should you decide to search for alternatives.

What are quant ratings?

This list is based on our proprietary quant ratings that have a remarkable track record, massively beating the market. The quant ratings were developed by CressCap, which sold them for $5,000 per seat to hedge funds. Seeking Alpha acquired CressCap to provide the ratings to our subscribers - see the quant rating for each stock on your portfolio page. You can also find it on each stock's symbol page on desktop, mobile web and in our iOS and Android apps. The stock ticker pages are your go-to place to see the ranking of the stock, sector and industry. So, if you are considering updating your portfolio, you can instantly see the top ranked stocks in that sector and industry.

