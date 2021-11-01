Pattanaphong Khuankaew/iStock via Getty Images

A banker is a fellow who lends you his umbrella when the sun is shining, but wants it back the minute it begins to rain.”― Mark Twain

The last time we looked in on Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) around Thanksgiving time last year, this 'off the radar' small cap financial name was trading right over $20 a share. At that time, the company had just completed an acquisition that significantly expanded its scope of offerings. The stock has moved up some 50% since then but the firm just posted quarterly numbers that came in significantly above expectations. More upside ahead? A full analysis follows below.

Company Overview:

Enova International is based in Chicago and offers or arranges loans for consumers and small businesses with operations in the U.S. and Brazil. New legislation in the largest market in South America last year significantly improved Enova's ability to electronically fund and collect from their customers. Currently the shares are trading right at $32.00 a share and sport an approximate $1.2 billion market capitalization. Consumer products account for 47% of the company's overall portfolio and small business products represented 53%. The company targets the subprime part of the market, which encompasses just under a third of the individuals in the United States.

Third Quarter Highlights:

The company posted third quarter results after the bell on Thursday. The company earned $1.50 a share, nearly 40 cents a share over the consensus. Revenues soared by 55% to $320 million, besting expectations by over 10%.

Some other highlights from the report:

Net charge offs across the portfolio fell to 4.2% from 4.7% from the same period a year ago.

Originations increased 26% sequentially from the first quarter to a record $856 million.

Originations from new customers increased to a record 43% of total originations, up from 39% from the second quarter and well above 11% in Q3 of 2020.

Small business revenue increased 18% sequentially and was more than nine times higher than the same quarter a year ago thanks largely to the company On Deck acquisition in 2020 which greatly diversified its offerings.

Source: June 2020 Company Presentation

Also of note, management noted that it had received a Civil Investigative Demand or CID from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau concerning certain loan processing issues. Given the part of credit market the company is in and regulatory bent of the new administration compared with its predecessor, this is hardly surprising. Management is cooperating fully with the CFPB to get resolved, but this news dinged the stock late this week despite better than expected operating numbers.

Leadership defines their efforts to resolve these issues in the following way on their earnings call following posting quarterly numbers.

The CFPB is investigating handful of issues several which were self reported by an Enova. We have been cooperating fully with the CFPB as we always do. This is a routine process with the CFPB, particularly in our industry. We’ve been through it with them in the past. As a result, we anticipate being able to work with the CFPB to expeditiously complete this investigation."

An article here on Seeking Alpha this summer did a good job laying out the regulatory risks in this industry.

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet:

The company gets little coverage from Wall Street but that may change over the next few weeks thanks to quarterly results. Maxim Group maintained a Hold on ENVA in early August. Jefferies reiterated a Buy on Enova on September 2nd with a $41 price target with the following commentary

We see ENVA as well positioned on a relative and absolute basis to drive recovery in loan production, which will drive revenue growth. Demand trends have been choppy since the beginning of the Covid impacts, while uncertainties remain to the lingering effects of C19 along with stimulus. Still, ENVA’s recent guidance suggests a good pickup in growth in 2H despite some of these moving parts—for example if you 'quarterize' loan volumes from the June period it implies strong momentum into 2H21. We also note that 2Q21 saw the highest amount of new customers since 2Q19, which is a good signal that ENVA is marketing effectively to new cohorts, which should drive revenue in the near term as well as the longer term through repeat business."

Following earnings Thursday, JMP Securities reissued its Buy rating and Street high $48 price target on the shares and stated it expected earnings of $2.18 a share in the fourth quarter of this year. I would not be surprised if there is more post earnings follow up from analysts in the next week or so given quarterly results.

As of the end of the third quarter, the company held cash and marketable securities of $306 million and had available capacity on committed facilities totaling $694 million.

Verdict:

Currently the stock is priced at under five times likely FY2021 profits. While there will always be significant regulatory risk from time to time in this industry, that is a huge discount given the company's current and likely continued revenue growth. The overall market multiple is north of 20 times S&P 500 FY2022's projected earnings for example. Given this, I have added some shares to my core holdings in ENVA after the drop, following better than expected third quarter results.

Let me issue and control a nation's money and I care not who writes the laws." -— Mayer Amschel Rothschild

Bret Jensen is the Founder of and authors articles for the Biotech Forum, Busted IPO Forum, and Insiders Forum