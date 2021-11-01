MF3d/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ:CRWD) is a true secular growth story. The company is the technical leader in endpoint security and should the trend of increasing demand continue. The permanence of remote working and the resulting need for high-quality endpoint security products isn't reflected in consensus revenue estimates for CrowdStrike. The valuation is undemanding compared to its peers while CrowdStrike is better positioned than most peers.

I am bullish on the name but there are risks. The market sentiment for the group and the company is very positive which brings fragility. There is also significant execution risk in CrowdStrike's journey to grow its TAM. Investors may want to buy protection.

Very Bullish on CrowdStrike's Future

CrowdStrike is a key pandemic winner. The company is the cloud-based leader of endpoint security in technology. Endpoint security is "the practice of securing endpoints or entry points of end-user devices such as desktops, laptops, and mobile devices from being exploited". As remote work gained importance so did the demand for endpoint software security. CrowdStrike's cloud-native platform differentiated it from its peers and fueled its incredible growth.

CrowdStrike's gains are likely to continue, unlike most other pandemic winners. Many companies will see significant revenue deceleration and some will see an outright reversal of their gains. As those who follow my work will know, I've written plenty of articles on such companies with neutral to bearish viewpoints. However, I believe that CrowdStrike is different. Remote work is here to stay. It may decrease in frequency from every day to twice or three times or even once per week for some companies, but it will stay. This decrease in frequency may, at least somewhat, reverse the gains of some stay-at-home winners such as gaming, social media, e-commerce, food ordering, home fitness, etc. IT security demand will stay. Employees will require the best protection even if they work away just once a week. CrowdStrike charges subscriptions and its revenues are dependent on the number of subscribers and not on any per-use metric (such as the number of transactions, screen time, etc.). Thus I don't see any decrease in demand for endpoint software security services following the pandemic.

Demand for CrowdStrike should hold its upwards trend. The importance of software security will increase as work from home becomes the new normal. Cyberattacks are increasing in frequency which is boosting the trend. CrowdStrike's premium protection and cloud-based solutions make it the best fit vendor for this environment. I expect to see share gains for CrowdStrike from legacy vendors in the fragmented market that is endpoint security.

Easy Consensus Top-Line Estimates Opens the Door for Price Appreciation

My bullish view on CrowdStrike extends to the near-term horizon as well thanks to easy estimates. I've provided a table below including CrowdStrike's recent performance and Street expectations. The company was more than doubling its revenue YoY before the pandemic. Of course, this can't be permanent and it will decelerate, but I think that the deceleration will be above the consensus levels. I think it's very likely that CrowdStrike will hit sustainable >50% revenue growth over the coming years given the ongoing shift to premium vendors and the permanence of the work from home trend along with the pre-pandemic >100% growth rate. Consensus sits well below this providing, in my opinion, an alpha opportunity with earnings releases.

Source: CapitalIQ

Valuation is Undemanding

I like to compare SaaS companies' valuations by looking at revenue multiples vs. growth expectations. I believe that this represents most accurately what the market values in this group: the price of revenue growth. I've provided a table below of my data including EV/CY24 revenues and CY21-24 revenue CAGRs. I've also provided a chart plotting these two data which shows a strong relationship with a 0.83 r-squared variable highlighting the value of the relationship for the market.

Source: Author analysis

I find CrowdStrike's valuation fair. Many peers in the group face much tougher reopening prospects due to the pull-forward in their demand. I think that CrowdStrike is much better positioned to deliver beat and raise quarters than most. CrowdStrike is the technical leader in a key secular growth area which warrants a premium as well. Despite these facts, the company is trading pretty much in line with its peers. Given the long-term tailwinds behind it and the near-term alpha opportunity, I think the stock offers upside.

There are Several Caveats to the Bull Thesis

I see several key risks that CrowdStrike investors must monitor despite my bullish view. First is that despite the low analyst expectations, stock can still derate in the face of decelerating growth. Pandemic winners saw a lot of inflows and seem to be broad overweights with the market looking for reasons to sell. We've seen price declines just because of naturally decelerating revenues. It happened with many pandemic favorites including Zoom (ZM), Roku (ROKU), Peloton (PTON), Etsy (ETSY), Pinterest (PINS), and Facebook (FB) among others. Companies saw declining prices despite decent results. It's unbelievable to me that the market expects these companies to deliver pandemic-level growth in the reopening, but it does.

This was even the case with CrowdStrike's Q2; the company delivered a strong quarter and was met with a price decline. These SaaS companies have been significantly outperforming the market recently and have turned into high overweight positions. Overweight positions are always a source of funding for investors as they are psychologically easier to sell with the logic of "locking in gains" and have high correction risks. I believe that CrowdStrike is somewhat protected from this phenomenon as revenue growth is what's important and that CrowdStrike will likely outdo the revenue expectations of the Street but definitely isn't 100% protected. The company performed extraordinarily with >600% price appreciation from pandemic lows and a lot of investors piled into the name. Any disappointment could lead to many investors taking profits. Results further down the income statement look vulnerable; profitability expectations aren't as kind as revenue growth ones. CrowdStrike is at a time in its growth cycle where it needs to invest in new products and infrastructure to both trigger and accommodate future growth. The 15%-20% EBITDA margins that the analysts seem to expect may not be so near.

The competitive landscape is a must-watch. I'm not an expert in this field and base my thesis on industry reports and peer conversations with those in the IT sector both of which point towards CrowdStrike's leadership position. My peers did warn me about up-and-coming next-generation endpoint protection software providers such as SentinelOne and Cybereason. Seeing CrowdStrike lose business to these providers would completely break the bull thesis as CrowdStrike's technological leadership is the key reason behind it. Seeing pricing pressure would also significantly harm price performance.

I've also been warned about CrowdStrike's ability to execute in the enterprise segment. Consolidation in IT vendors is a theme in the segment and CrowdStrike could lose to larger vendors. This could be particularly dangerous as the SMB segment tends to be more price-sensitive compared to large enterprises.

Finally, I want to highlight the execution risk. Yes, CrowdStrike has been a stellar performer so far but it still has a lot to accomplish. The company has a current total addressable market (TAM) of $36.5 bn but has a market cap of $64 bn. The market cap is very, very large compared to its market and is assuming significant TAM expansion. CrowdStrike is aware of this and is aggressively working to grow its TAM. It has a TAM target of $106 bn by FY25. The recent announcement of new products was a testament to this and the market predictably liked it boosting the price by 7%. There still is more to do. Consensus expects >30% revenue CAGR for the next 5 years. I do think that the company will achieve what is expected and then some but there are significant execution risks nevertheless. If it doesn't deliver, the stock price will crash.

Overall Bullish but Protection May be Necessary

I do think that CrowdStrike buyers today will be winners over the long term. I think that the company will deliver results, especially relative to its peers, by beating expectations over the near term and by capitalizing on secular growth trends over the longer. However, this investment is one with significant risk, especially given the fragility of positive market sentiment and execution; investors may want to explore buying protection.