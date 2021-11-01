jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM)'s oil profits are soaring and it could power shares a lot higher in the coming months. Exxon Mobil announced a $10B stock buyback due to surging profitability and raised the dividend. The next upleg awaits the stock, which is why shares of Exxon Mobil are a buy!

Why Exxon Mobil is a buy

It is hard not to profit from soaring petroleum prices if your name is Exxon Mobil. Record prices at the pump, supply chain disruptions and government policies to support the development of green energy sources set Exxon Mobil up to be a big winner in FY 2021. While the backdrop is promising, an energy shortage can be expected to support pricing and improve margins at Exxon Mobil into FY 2022.

Exxon Mobil's oil profits soared from $3.2B in the second-quarter to $4.0B in the third-quarter due to an upwards surge in market prices for petroleum. Petroleum price effects added $750M in earnings for Exxon Mobil in the third-quarter. The surge occurred at a time of strengthening energy demand and limited supply after the pandemic which resulted in record prices at the pump for many buyers. Exxon Mobil's refinery and chemicals business also submitted strong earnings for the third-quarter, generating profits of $1.3B and $2.1B. Exxon Mobil ended the quarter with $6.8B in profits, showing a 44% improvement over the second-quarter. In the year-earlier period, Exxon Mobil generated a loss of $680M.

(Source: Exxon Mobil)

Exxon Mobil's third-quarter free cash flow was also a lot better than expected. In Q3'21, Exxon Mobil generated $9.0B in free cash flow, 30% more than in the second-quarter. My estimate was for Exxon Mobil to submit free cash flow a little higher than $7.0B for the third-quarter, so the surprise was a really nice one. Because Exxon Mobil's free cash flow was better than expected, I am raising my full-year estimate for the firm's free cash flow from $25B to $30B. Exxon Mobil's free cash flow for the first nine months of FY 2021 is $22.8B, so the fourth-quarter is estimated to contribute $7.2B in free cash flow, which is totally plausible after Exxon Mobil's strong third-quarter.

2021 2020 $B Quarter 3 Quarter 2 Quarter 1 Quarter 4 Quarter 3 Cash Flow from Operating Activities $12.1 $9.7 $9.3 $4.0 $4.4 Proceeds from Asset Sales $0.0 $0.3 $0.3 $0.8 $0.1 Cash Flow from Operations and Asset Sales $12.1 $9.9 $9.6 $4.8 $4.5 PP&E Adds / Investments & Advances ($3.1) ($3.0) ($2.7) ($4.1) ($3.8) Free Cash Flow $9.0 $6.9 $6.9 $0.7 $0.7

(Source: Author)

Using $30B in expected free cash flow as a base for our valuation, Exxon Mobil is valued at 9.1x FY 2021 projected free cash flow. I expect petroleum prices to accelerate in the fourth-quarter, in part because energy demand typically rises during the colder months of the year and there is no short term solution to the current energy crisis… both factors should benefit pricing of petroleum products. I estimate that Exxon Mobil could generate $35B in free cash flow next year, assuming that average petroleum prices stay above $80-barrel during FY 2022. Based off of $35B in free cash flow for next year, Exxon Mobil's free cash flow ratio drops from 9.1 to 7.8. If Exxon Mobil's free cash flow potential were to be valued at a multiplier factor of 12, then the firm would have a market valuation of $420B. Since Exxon Mobil's market capitalization is now $273B, a higher multiplier factor implies 54% upside… or a $100 share price for Exxon Mobil!

Data by YCharts

Due to the improvement in petroleum prices and free cash flow, Exxon Mobil plans to return up to $10B in share repurchases, starting next year. The program is expected to last between one and two years. Exxon Mobil also raised its dividend from $.87 to $.88… with the new dividend getting paid the first time in the fourth-quarter. Exxon Mobil raised its pay-out typically in the second-quarter but froze its dividend at $.87 during the Coronavirus pandemic.

(Source: Exxon Mobil)

Risks with Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil does not generate consistent investment returns over a boom-and-bust cycle… but it creates a very large amount of free cash flow in the boom stage of a cycle. Exxon Mobil is currently in such a boom stage and oil profits are surging. Periods of high petroleum prices lead to record free cash flow, higher dividends and share buybacks… but there will always be the risk of the next bust on the horizon. New shutdowns related to new Coronavirus outbreaks are poised to negatively affect the travel industry and the energy sector. Declining petroleum prices, margins and free cash flow could indicate the next bust period and would be a warning sign for the market.

Final thoughts

Petroleum prices are surging, demand is higher than supply and Exxon Mobil is flush with cash. This is a great setup for stock price growth. The firm is valued at 8 - 9 times free cash flow. If Exxon Mobil was valued at 12 times free cash flow, which is reasonable and realistic, shares of Exxon Mobil could soar to $100!