About

Nutriband, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRB) is a preclinical stage biotechnology company focused on innovative drug delivery systems and devices to improve safety, efficacy and therapeutic outcomes. The Company is advancing the development of transdermal (delivered through the skin) products for currently injected compounds, including proteins, peptides, macromolecules and biologics. Most of the Company’s operations are carried out through subsidiaries:

4P Therapeutics is a clinical subsidiary focused on the research and development of novel drug delivery technologies and therapeutics;

Pocono Pharmaceutical is a contract manufacturing subsidiary in the area of coated materials, Consulting, Formulations and manufacturing;

Nutriband Medtech, in collaboration with Israel based Rambam Med-Tech Ltd., is developing a novel closed system drug-transfer device (‘CSTD) for oral dosage form helping patients who cannot swallow solids;

Active Intelligence, LLC, has an exclusive manufacturing agreement with San Diego-based Diomics for its Diocheck technology that provides individuals with a simple way to monitor presence of SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) antibodies, over an extended period of time.

Platform and Pipeline

(Image: pipeline; source: company website)

The Company’s lead product is the AVERSA (Abuse, DiVERsion, MiSuse and Accidental) Tech abuse deterrent transdermal fentanyl patch that incorporates aversive agents to prevent exposure of drugs with abuse potential, specifically Opioids. The fentanyl patch is being designed to provide clinicians and patients with an extended release chronic pain relief. The AVERSA technology has patent protection in the European Union, Australia, Japan, Mexico, Russia, with patent prosecution in the U.S. and Canada.

The Company plans to apply its abuse deterrent technology to develop transdermal pharmaceutical products that will deliver commercially available drugs or biologics that are typically delivered by injection. The technology can also be utilized to deter the abuse of other transdermal drugs such as buprenorphine, an opioid used to treat acute pain and chronic pain, and methylphenidate, a central nervous system stimulant. The Company plans to follow up with transdermal delivery systems for buprenorphine and methylphenidate after significant progress is made on the fentanyl transdermal system. The Company is also exploring applications for the transdermal technology to deliver proteins and peptides delivered presently by injection or oral routes.

Exenatide (‘exendin-4) is a glucagon-like peptide-1 (‘GLP-1) receptor agonist approved to improve glycemic control in patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus. The Company has initiated preclinical work for the development of a novel transdermal patch for administering exenatide to match the therapeutic profile achieved by subcutaneous injections. Exenatide is currently approved as a twice-daily subcutaneous injection or as a once-weekly injection, and the Company intends to follow the 505(B)(2) NDA regulatory pathway with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (‘FDA).

Follicle-stimulating hormone (‘FSH) is a gonadotropin, a glycoprotein polypeptide hormone synthesized and secreted by the gonadotropic cells of the anterior pituitary gland. FSH is indicated for the treatment of infertility in women, mainly used as part of an in vitro fertilization (‘IVF) regimen for ovarian hyperstimulation, and is currently approved and marketed as a subcutaneous injection. The Company is developing a novel transdermal patch to match the pharmacokinetic (‘PK) profile of FSH subcutaneous injection, and will conduct a Phase 1 clinical trial to demonstrate the PK match. It will be followed with an irritation and sensitization study to demonstrate the skin safety, and a pivotal clinical efficacy trial to demonstrate the non-inferiority of transdermal FSH to subcutaneous injection. The Company intends to utilize the 505(B)(2) NDA regulatory pathway with the FDA.

Transdermal scopolamine (Transderm Scop), developed in the 1970s by Alza Corporation for Ciba-Geigy (NVS) for prevention of nausea and vomiting associated with motion sickness and recovery from anesthesia and surgery, was the first modern transdermal therapeutic system approved by the FDA in 1979. A generic transdermal scopolamine product from Perrigo (PRGO) was approved in 2015 but not marketed until 2017. As of November 2018, there was only one approved and marketed generic transdermal scopolamine. The Company seeks to develop an improved proprietary generic scopolamine patch, with enhancements to the manufacturing processes that will reduce the manufacturing cost and optimize the adhesive formulation to reduce cold flow and increase patient acceptability. The Company plans to utilize the ANDA regulatory pathway for FDA approval.

Financials

Nutriband, Inc. was incorporated in 2016, subsequent to the acquisition of Nutriband Ltd., an Irish company, formed in 2012 by the Company's CEO, Gareth Sheridan. The Company was developing consumer transdermal products. 4P Therapeutics was acquired in August 2018, bringing a pipeline of pharmaceutical transdermal products. Pocono Pharma was acquired in December 2020, whose operations are primarily focused on contract manufacturing services for EMI-Korea (Best Choice), Inc., who have exclusive distribution rights for the Company’s consumer transdermal products in South Korea, Taiwan (the Republic of China), the People’s Republic of China and South Asia.

The Company was uplisted to Nasdaq with effect from 10/1/2021. The Company simultaneously offered 1,056,000 security units to the public at a price of $6.25 per unit, and received gross proceeds of approximately $6.6 million. Additional gross proceeds of approximately $2.1 million from exercise of warrants as of 10/21/2021, increased the total capital from the public offering to approximately $8.7 million. In 1H-2021, the Company earned revenues of approximately $0.65 million from contracts of the subsidiaries and consumer product sales. The Company’s fiscal year ends January 31. As of 7/31/2021, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of approximately $0.3 million, which together with the proceeds from the public offering, and revenue earnings is anticipated to provide a cash runway of at least 12 months.

Risks

The Company is an “emerging growth company,” and a “smaller reporting company,” and a “non-accelerated filer,” and has elected to take advantage of certain reduced public company reporting and disclosure requirements. The Company’s business was affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Company had an accumulated deficit of approximately $12.7 million as of 7/31/2021. The Company’s products are in a very early preclinical stage, and it will be several years before a positive cash flow is achieved. The Company will need more rounds of financing to bring the 4P product pipeline to commercialization stage.

Bottomline

Nutriband’s AVERSA has substantial potential to improve the safety, comfort and efficacy of approved drugs, as well as product candidates facing safety and efficacy issues in later-stage trials. A Wall Street analyst is very bullish on the Company with a price target of $24. That’s an upside of nearly 300% from the last close price of $6.26 on 10/29/2021.