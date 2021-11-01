Mohamad Faizal Bin Ramli/iStock via Getty Images

Shares of insurance software firm Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) plunged in October following a downbeat earnings report. Though the actual figures weren't especially bad, guidance came up light. As a result, shares skidded 24% downward the next day and hit new 52-week lows. Since then, the stock has continued to limp along near the lows:





In June, I warned that Duck Creek was a perfect example of how investors were overpaying for SaaS companies. At the time, DCT stock was selling for 24x revenues despite having historical revenue growth rate in the 20% compounded range. The math on that simply isn't attractive; you generally need more growth to make any money off such a steep opening valuation multiple.

Investors had hoped that Duck Creek's move further into subscription revenues would get the stock flying high. Q3 results, indeed, actually showed some encouraging signs on that front. But it wasn't nearly enough to support the stock's elevated sentiment.

With the recent decline, however, DCT stock is now going for 16x revenues, which is a significant improvement from June's level. So is the stock approaching the buy range? Not quite.

Valuation: From Outlandish To Very Expensive

According to one analyst's calculations, on a forward revenue growth/Enterprise value/forward revenues basis, Duck Creek was one of the 10 most expensive SaaS stocks out there back in September. That put it in the fine company with the likes of Cloudflare (NET), Snowflake (SNOW), and monday.com (MNDY). You know, the absolute top stories out there. These are the SaaS stocks with the most premium valuations and most compelling narratives. Anyone following SaaS has surely heard a gushing pitch for Cloudflare or Snowflake.

What was Duck Creek doing up there though? Its narrative isn't nearly compelling enough to justify it being in the same ballpark (and admittedly it isn't there anymore after the latest stock price tumble). Still, given Duck Creek's pedestrian growth rate, it's hard to fathom just why it was receiving such a high valuation multiple.

It serves insurance and started as a carve-out from Accenture (ACN); Duck Creek is not a Silicon Valley unicorn that everyone was talking about over for the past five years.

At the updated pricing for Duck Creek, how do things look now?

Duck Creek earnings and revenues outlook. Source: Seeking Alpha

Going forward, the company is not expected to generate meaningful earnings even through at least fiscal year 2024. It'd be hard to justify buying DCT stock today because it will be at 185x 2024 earnings.

Even on a revenues basis, it's hard to spin this too positively. The company's market cap dropped from around $6 billion to $4.2 billion as a result of the quarterly earnings disappointment. Does $4.2 billion seem like a steal for $300 million of 2022 revenues? Even going out to 2024, it's still 11x those revenues with the business growing at a sub-15% rate. Additionally, analysts may trim their revenues estimates further in light of the recent earnings shortfall.

To be clear, the company's Q4 numbers weren't even that bad. EPS and revenues met or beat estimates. However, if you set expectations too high, just matching the consensus numbers won't be enough. Throw in a soft revenue guide for next quarter and the stock tanked.

Why The Growth Story Misfired

So what all went wrong here? There had been the sense that Duck Creek was supposed to take market share from Guidewire (GWRE). Guidewire is a legacy software and services play for insurance and has been slow to adopt the cloud and other more modern solutions. Duck Creek seemed to have a large market opportunity picking off customers.

And yet, Guidewire has reported stronger than expected results this year, while Duck Creek has not; the stock charts over the past six months tell this story well:





Guidewire, despite its various issues, does still generate roughly $750 million per year in revenues and is actually growing its top line once again. That revenue base makes it several times larger than the next-biggest direct competitors. It may have seemed easy to pick off Guidewire's clients with newer and more innovative solutions, but there is a significant moat from long-established business relationships.

Duck Creek is certainly making progress. The company grew revenues 21% year-over-year this past quarter. In particular, subscription revenues grew 35%. That'd be a very solid set of numbers in most cases. However, the market had priced shares so steeply that it'd take much more than that to impress.

If Duck Creek grows at 14%/year compounded, it would double in five years. Thus, in 2026, it would be producing around $500 million in annual revenues. That gets it to $300 million in gross profit. I'd assume their business has significant operating scale, so it should move from a small operating loss to meaningful profitability. Let's be generous and say they can earn a 20% margin, or $100 million of operating profit.

Based on today's share count, Duck Creek is worth $4.2 billion. Over the next five years, however, share count is likely to rise due to employee comp, even with a flat stock price. So let's say we're at a market cap of $4.5 billion in 2026 (and thus no shareholder return in the interim.) On these 2026 numbers, Duck Creek is now at 9x '26 revenues and 45x its five-years-out profits.

That still isn't cheap, even if we write off the next five years as flat while the firm's earnings and revenues catch up to the stock.

No, the only real way to make the math work is to have growth pick up sharply. Investors gave this such a steep valuation out of the IPO that even management continuing to execute at a decent clip simply won't get the job done.

And it's fair to wonder how much was really possible. This was a spin-out from Accenture, after all. One of Duck Creek's key landmark customers is AIG (AIG), which is a fairly staid operation as well. It's unclear why this ever got lumped in Silicon Valley tech unicorn levels of optimism. Duck Creek can probably keep knocking out 15% revenue growth annually for a long time and even improve margins along the way. However, the stock was priced at a level that demanded so much more than that.

Even after the big correction, investors are still paying more for Duck Creek stock on a price/sales basis versus rival Guidewire:





In theory, Duck Creek should trade at a higher multiple than Guidewire given that it has more room to grow and (until recently) had more operating momentum.

Now, however, Guidewire is beating estimates, whereas Duck Creek's momentum has lagged. Guidewire changed its management team a couple of years ago and it seems to have had a positive effect on the firm. Meanwhile, at Duck Creek, the CFO is set to retire in a few months.

I get the rush to want to buy the dip after a big drop in something like DCT stock. However, looking at multiple angles of the situation, it's hard to see the appeal even after such a swift decline. The stock isn't cheap on an outright basis, it's not cheap compared to its growth rates, and it's not cheap compared to its closest peer. Beware of paying extreme sales multiples for SaaS companies. If the numbers come in even a little light, the valuation has to come down a long way to make up for it.