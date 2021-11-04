fstop123/E+ via Getty Images

We have sold a total of 16 REITs over the past year at High Yield Landlord.

In most cases, we are long-term-oriented investors (or as we like to say landlords) and expect to hold our REIT positions for many years to come.

But when our investments reach fair value and/or become overvalued, we do not hesitate to sell or trim, especially if we can find better opportunities elsewhere.

It is thanks to this constant portfolio rebalancing from fairly valued to undervalued REITs that we have managed to earn 2x larger returns than the REIT market averages (VNQ) since inception:

Most often when we sell, it is because we think that the risk-to-reward has deteriorated. A great example would be Iron Mountain (IRM), which we sold recently and discussed in a separate article.

At other times, we may sell or trim a position just for the sake of risk management and portfolio rebalancing. In those cases, we may still remain bullish on the long-term prospects of the company, even as we sell a position. In today's article, we will highlight two such cases that pushed us to trim/sell positions:

Uniti Group (UNIT)

Last week, our Top 5 Pick Uniti Group (UNIT) started surging after rumors came out that another firm was seeking to acquire it.

At the time when the news came out, the share price was at around $12, but a few days later, it surpassed $14:

What now? Do we sell and take our gain? Or do we wait patiently and hope for more upside?

We have previously estimated UNIT's fair value at closer to $25-30 per share, which is in line with the management's own estimate of fair value:

$14 is still far from that, and therefore, we plan to hold on to most of our shares. Anything could happen in the near term, but we continue to believe that UNIT is likely to trade at a materially higher level in the long run.

Even then, we end up selling 20% of our shares to slightly reduce our position size which had become too large after the recent appreciation.

UNIT represented over 7% of our Core Portfolio, surpassing even the size of our position in Medical Properties Trust (MPW), which is a much higher conviction for us. While we remain bullish on UNIT, it should be remembered that it has a speculative nature due to its high reliance on a single-tenant which may or may not do well in the long run.

After trimming our position, UNIT remains a large, but more reasonable position at 5.5% of our Core Portfolio. It puts it right out of our Top 5 largest holdings at number 6.

UNIT is a great example of how trimming a position after a recent surge may improve the risk-to-reward of your REIT portfolio. Next, we discuss OHI, which we also sold for the purpose of risk management.

Omega Healthcare (OHI)

Omega Healthcare (OHI) is one of the most popular REITs on Seeking Alpha and it is not surprising when you consider that:

It pays a 9% dividend yield.

It has a 17-year history of steady dividend growth.

It has a strong management team, a healthy balance sheet, and a unique strategy to capitalize on the aging demographics.

We certainly understand the bullish arguments as we used to own it ourselves, but earlier this year, we end up selling it when it became clear to us that the recovery would take a lot longer than initially expected.

Here you need to consider that OHI owns mainly skilled nursing facilities which it leases on a triple net basis to earn rental income. It grows by hiking rents each year (according to its leases) and by buying new properties.

This business model works great as long as its tenants are able to turn a profit and pay their rent in full and on time. However, as soon as your tenants aren't profitable anymore, it all starts to fall apart and that's unfortunately what's happening at the moment.

Before the pandemic, OHI's tenants were barely profitable and operated with very tight margins that left little room for error. Then came the pandemic and small profit turned into big losses. Initially, OHI did fine because the government provided ample stimulus to healthcare operators, but as the stimulus became lesser and infrequent, some of its tenants were quick to stop making rent payments.

In late September, it noted that three operators, representing ~10% of its rental revenue had stopped payments because they weren't profitable. If it was just 10%, then OHI could probably deal with it, but we fear that this could be just the tip of the iceberg. In the second-quarter conference call, when asked about the dividend, the CEO was very careful about the language that he used, potentially indicating more bad news to come:

Unfortunately Conner we have never had to deal with the above a 100% (payout ratio) from a Board perspective. Several years ago, we got it to the 90% range, and we are comfortable with that because we can look forward and know we are going to get back into a more normalized range as we transitioned properties like Daybreak, we spoke about earlier. So I think for us, it really comes down to what is the outlook...

The bottom line is this: since we cannot predict what OHI's rent collection will be in the coming quarters, we think that investing in OHI has become very speculative, and even at today's discounted price, the risk-to-reward is not particularly compelling.

This is especially true when you consider that some of its close peers are also deeply discounted, despite enjoying much stronger fundamentals. MPW owns hospitals that enjoy high rent coverage and despite announcing a lot of good news lately, it has failed to appreciate because investors associate it with OHI:





We think that MPW offers a lot better risk-to-reward than OHI at this time, and for this reason, we end up selling OHI at $33 and reinvested the proceeds into MPW. Since then, OHI has dropped by another 10%, but will it be hit with more bad news when the 3rd quarter results come out?

OHI may do fine in the long run, but MPW is likely to do even better, and it presents a lot less risk, especially in the near term. Therefore, selling OHI makes perfect sense from the perspective of risk mitigation.

Bottom Line

You don't always need to be bearish to sell or trim a position.

We remain bullish on UNIT and we think that OHI will do fine in the long run.

However, our position in UNIT had become too large, and given that some of OHI's peers offer much better risk-to-reward, it did not make sense to own it anymore.

In hindsight, some of our best dispositions have been those that we initiated for the purpose of risk management and portfolio rebalancing. They lower our risk all while improving our future upside potential as we reinvest the proceeds in better investment opportunities.