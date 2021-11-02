metamorworks/iStock via Getty Images

Alteryx's (NYSE:NYSE:AYX) business model is based on the fact that every organization has a wealth of data that could be used to gain a competitive advantage, but these are not easy to extract and integrate, especially when originating from various sources.

Thus, there is massive scope to provide real-time analysis for the continuous flow of information coming from social networks, connected objects, and mobile devices for the corporate's sales, marketing, and business strategy functions in response to digital transformation needs.

However, according to SA's quant ratings, the stock gets a "Very Bearish" rating and is at a high risk of performing badly due to "characteristics which have been historically associated with poor future stock performance including declining growth and being overpriced when compared to other Information Technology stocks".

Still, after a decline of 40%, the current stock price could constitute a good entry point, and in view of inflation concerns whereby pure software plays like Alteryx have the potential to increase productivity through the use of automation tools while at the same time reducing the need for labor, makes perfect sense.

For this purpose, a deep assessment of opportunities is required and I start by providing investors insights as to Alteryx's competitive positioning.

Alteryx as data science and machine-learning play

In order to get a fair assessment, I went to two independent product review websites, namely TrustRadius and Gartner, specifically covering "Data Science and Machine Learning Platforms." These websites analyze criteria users consider during purchasing decisions when evaluating different solutions. Specific items considered are "product capabilities, service and support, and integration and deployment features".

In TrustRadius, Alteryx scored 9.1 out of 10, beating Microsoft's (NASDAQ:MSFT) Power BI at 8.5. Interestingly, reviewers described Alteryx as "a real game-changer for small to mid-sized companies, especially those lacking an army of database engineers available to create tables/views at a moment's notice." The software play was also praised for its self-service model, a very valuable tool in the right hands.

I further confirmed these scores in Gartner where Alteryx scored 4.6 out of 5, beating Microsoft's at 4.3. Alteryx was found better than similar products from SAS and Tableau.

Now, products like Alteryx Designer are popular with data analysts in addressing 1,000s of touchpoints combined. Also, it has made possible accessibility of analytics tools by people who do not necessarily have to be data scientists.

However, a look at the revenue trend (blue chart below) from the quarter ending in September 2019 reveals that, while the company has overcome the mid-2020 Covid dip, sales levels have not increased in a consistent way. On the other hand, Selling, General and Administrative (SG&A) costs as per the green chart have been rising inexorably. Now, these costs include marketing and sales support expenses, and the very fact that they are rising suggests that the company is facing tough competition and is literally having to "spend for growth".

In order to get further insights as to eventual competitive pressures, I again consulted reviewers' positions in Gartner and TrustRadius and noticed that there were some caveats too.

Caveats and the new CEO's product and sales strategy

First, Alteryx's product interface was described to "be a little overwhelming and daunting to use at first, but if you are system-oriented and can handle basic SQL commands, you should find it very easy to pick up." Furthermore, other reviewers complained that despite the fact that there are some basic visual reporting tools available in Alteryx, these were not sufficient to really create dashboards and they (users) probably had to envisage the possibility of "pairing with a Tableau or Power BI."

Well, the ability of users to use Alteryx's product only partially and instead, having to use competitors' (Power BI from Microsoft or Tableau) tools to meet some other functional requirements represents not only an embarrassment for the company but also leaves the door open for customers to switch to the competition.

Investigating further, the product interface problem has been acknowledged by the new CEO who finds that Alteryx has been focused on developing products for analysts. Thus, according to Mark Anderson, speaking during the Citi global technology conference on September 15:

But what I found was a team that was largely pointed at building and selling products for use by analysts and not especially well versed in articulating more important value propositions to enterprises around functional and digital transformation."

As a solution, the company has restructured its R&D department and modernized its approach to how innovation is carried out, namely by prioritizing what customers want. For this purpose, there should be some new products released later this year and early next year with the AutoML and Designer Cloud.

Pursuing further, the sales function has also been re-engineered along the same lines, or "focusing away from landing and expanding business with analysts" towards encapsulating more corporate functions to use Alteryx's products. This should constitute additional revenue streams.

In this context, learning from the pandemic, whereby there has been a paradigm shift in the way companies use data to make better decisions, the company has made transformations to its go-to-market strategy. Moreover, it is looking at more enterprise customers that boast more than $1 billion of revenue, instead of just mid-sized ones.

For this matter, according to a report by Knowledge Base Value Research, the global data science platform market size is expected to reach $165.5 billion by 2026, rising at a market growth of 27% CAGR during the forecast period (2019 to 2026). In addition to Microsoft, SAS and Tableau, there are other players too, but this is a massive market that has also expanded to include several industry verticals like healthcare, manufacturing, energy, and utilities instead of being mostly confined to financials and telecommunications previously.

Valuations and key takeaways

Therefore, Alteryx operates in a market with a huge TAM, fills a niche that other tools cannot perform without incurring many working hours. Here, its ability to accomplish a detailed reconciliation of thousands of files incorporating millions of records located across multiple disparate locations within minutes, just by dragging and dropping items in a GUI interface, instead of spending days coding is a perfect narrative in a macroeconomic environment where labor costs are surging. Covid infection fears are also restraining the free movement of talent pools.

Additionally, updated products should further contribute to resolving labor productivity challenges faced by organizations due to the fact that NOT everyone is data-savvy. Taking into consideration Alteryx's 24 years of experience in the field of data science and analytics, its revamped software and marketing strategy should make advanced analytics accessible to any data worker, allowing them to evolve "from descriptive to prescriptive analysis," a key requirement in today's competitive world.

As for valuations, trailing price to sales multiples at 9.22x remains higher relative to the IT sector by more than 100% despite shares continuing to slide at the beginning of August following lower third-quarter and full-year guidance.

Still, while the executives "did take down revenue guidance," they maintained ARR (average recurrent revenue) expectations. This is explained by the fact that customer attrition is having an impact on recurring revenues, but these should be offset through growing productivity improvements and better ACV (annual contract value) on shorter (one-year) contracts. Furthermore, there were some indications that the company was also experiencing an improvement in customer retention rates back in August.

However, the fact that it is Q4 which is seasonally the company's strongest quarter of the year, the CRO (Chief Revenue Officer) with a new sales strategy has been appointed only in May 2021, and some of the automation and designer products have not hit the market yet, it is unlikely to see any positive surprise in Q3 sales. On the contrary, seasonality may drive down third-quarter sales resulting in the company's shares further falling.

Consequently, at current valuations, Alteryx does not make for an opportunistic buy and it would be better to wait for indications of progress, like updated topline guidance resulting from the new product and sales strategy, by the new management team. In this case, with $661 million of cash and equivalents in the balance sheet, the company has the financial capacity to restructure. Moreover, Alteryx has a better Long-term debt to Capital metric than its peers.

Finally, with gross margins in the 89-93% during the last four quarters following the cost of revenues trend (red line in the above chart) being in the low $10-13 million range, the company has sufficient leeway to "tweak its platforms" to integrate its TWO recent acquisitions, without necessarily spending too much.