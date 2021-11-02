Marc Dufresne/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

It's quite accurate that I follow Yara International (OTCPK:YARIY) very closely, and that I consider the company one of the most qualitative plays in fertilizer/agro-chemicals. That doesn't make companies like Nutrien uninteresting, however.

In this article, we'll take a look at Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) and discover why this company could become an interesting part of your DGR portfolio, given the right valuation. We'll also look at why, indeed, that valuation opportunity might be "now".

I hope this sounds interesting - so let's get going!

Nutrien - What does the company do?

Some investors might not even be aware of Nutrien - and this isn't due to them being poorly informed. Nutrien in its current corporate structure is less than 3-4 years old.

The company is a merger from the companies PotashCorp and Agrium, which was proposed as early as 2016 but did not finalize and close until early 2018 due to some regulatory concerns. Both companies were originally headquartered in Canada, and the new headquarters for Nutrien was decided upon in Saskatoon, in the former headquarters of PotashCorp.

Through the merger, Nutrien would become and still is the largest producer of potash fertilizer in the entire world, as well as the third-largest producer of Nitrogen fertilizer in the world. It employs over 23,000 people and operates over 2,000 retail stores around the globe.

Its peers and competitors include the aforementioned Yara, The Mosaic Company (MOS), K+S AG (OTCQX:KPLUF), and similar businesses - but Nutrien is among the largest.

The company is BBB rated with less than 35% LT debt-to-capital and has a market capitalization of around $40B. It also holds the dubious track record of a 100% forecast miss rate (negatively) due to having missed forecasts by 60-70% in both 2019 and 2020 - more on that later.

Nutrien's operations are focused on the production and sales of fertilizers - a crucial portion of the worldwide food cycle if you haven't read my pieces on Yara. The company has a number of factors that speak in its favor.

Nutrien has one of the largest retail footprints in its industry in the entire world. Its retail locations are primarily focused on the agricultural areas of North America, Australia, and some in South America, which also make up the company's target geographies (for the most part). The company employs 3,600 crop consultants, and Nutrien produces fertilizer for over 100 crops.

The company has a fifth of the market share in North America, making it a sector leader. It also gives Nutrien a very clear US focus in terms of EBITDA. Over 70% of the company's adjusted Retail EBITDA hails from the US, meaning any instability here also has the effect of instability for Nutrien's earnings, as opposed to peers with a far higher international profile.

The company's current strategy is focused on Organic growth and improvements in margin. Nutrien seeks to grow its own proprietary product line, optimizing its logistical network, revolutionizing the digital platform, focusing on the finservice segment and similarly. An advantage of a geographical focus is that these optimizations become far easier when 70% of your earnings come from one geography.

The company's proprietary products come with a higher margin of upwards of 30% (estimated forward), which is significantly higher than some of its peers. There's also a healthy and appealing mix to the products here.

The company also has a history of delivering organic growth in its retail services, as well as growing the non-US part of that retail. So while it's US-focused, it's no longer as US-focused as it was 10 years ago. The future for Nutrien has the company trying to expand here, and one of its focus areas currently is Brazil.

Being the world's leading producer of Potash fertilizer, the company enjoys massive scale advantages and it operates some of the most cost-effective assets in the business, not even mentioning is located in the best potash geography on earth. This is a highly concentrated industry. Over 70% of global potash production comes from 6 individual producers, and there's strong demand growth, in fact, one of the highest demand growth for any crop nutrient.

The company has also built a very flexible base that allows it to dial up or turn down its production to meet global demands. It expects to increase production by 1Mmt to meet demand, and expectations are for earnings to grow - massively.

Aside from Potash, the company also is active in Nitrogen and operates one of the largest blue/low carbon ammonia production in the world, in the USA, Canada, and Trinidad. The outlook for Nitrogen, as we saw with Yara, is very favorable. As long as Agri fundamentals are going up, as they have been for some time, fundamentals and earnings for companies such as Nutrien are likely to be very favorable as well. Much like Yara, the focus is on "feeding the world" - because it needs it. A shortfall in fertilizer wouldn't just result in trouble, but the eventual starvation of hundreds of millions of people.

The current market dynamics for crops are incredibly positive - if you're a crop investor. As a buyer, things of course look less appealing.

With trends like these, it's no wonder that fertilizer prices are shooting through the roof, and margins are closing to all-time highs. It's no wonder companies like Yara are considering even further dividend payouts, and companies such as Nutrien are guiding for massive, and I do mean massive, earnings increases.

Because, to be frank, the future for farming looks more of trouble/filled with issues as opposed to "worry-free". The US, or parts of it at least, has seen long periods of drought which are continually impacting conditions here. It's not a pretty picture.

However, for those of us that invest in Agri and Fertilizer stocks, we know what we expect from these companies - and I see it likely that we'll see appealing returns on our investments, as I've already seen on mine up until today.

Nutrien is a fundamentally sound, appealing company in a great segment with excellent financials and a great market position.

Let's look at the reasons.

Nutrien - How has the company been doing?

Let's cut to the short of it - Nutrien has performed very well and delivered according to its lofty targets. The company reported massive, double-digit increases in EPS, EBITDA, FCF and has increased the dividend.

The company delivered record EBITDA in its retail AG solutions, record 1H21 sales volumes in Potash, and record EBITDA in Nitrogen. Record upon Record upon Record - much like Yara. The theme of Agri companies doing well is spreading well beyond a Norwegian one that I like to write about. The company is delivering on every one of its operational targets.

So, overall, the company delivered growth upon growth, with double-digit revenues, sales volume, and margins approaching those targets of 30%. The aforementioned and expected shipment growth in potash has materialized, and sales prices are up as well. Current futures continue pointing to the highest soy and corn margins since 2011-2013, and the rising fertilizer prices have so far little impact of overall average margins versus crop prices. Demand from China is also assuring that the export of the crops is at high levels.

These demand upticks are coming from the rebuilding of China's hog herd, which is ongoing, as well as shifts in feed ratios and production shortages, which is increasing demand. China has a grain production deficit that in 2020/2021 is looking to be about 64Mmt, and is looking to be even higher for 2021/2022. The nation has had a near-100Mmt deficit for the past 3 years, and this is making them extremely dependent on imports, increasing prices not just in the US, but globally.

This, in turn, is seeing Nutrien in a very good position as a fertilizer producer.

Let's look at that valuation.

Nutrien - What is the valuation?

Nutrien's valuation and current multiples reflect the company's current position and estimated earnings as a company. While from a 2020E P/E, the company looks expensive, Nutrien is expected to increase EPS by 200% in 2021 alone, with another 20% increase from that in 2022.

Beyond this time, things are looking less certain.

This makes the situation two-fold. By looking at results until 2022, you could estimate a return of nearly 40% in 2 years by investing in Nutrien and expecting the company to maintain its 15X P/E. This would even be fair value, and I don't see much argument in that the company will deliver on these results, given the current trends in the industry and sector. One thing about agriculture is that it's a big ship - it takes time to turn around, just as it takes time to feed a population. It's not something that can change quickly, or even in one grow season. That's also why I maintain my Yara position despite high valuations at this particular time.

However, what happens beyond this cycle when things start normalizing, that's when things are starting to look more uncertain. Fertilizer businesses can be notoriously cyclical. It wouldn't be unusual or even strange for all of them, including Nutrien and Yara, to drop back down as prices drop back down when they do.

Now, when will they do this? Uncertain. Some say 2023 is when things will turn around - some 2024-2025. Some say due to pop growth and trends, not till later. At that point, we're really moving in some troubled, uncertain waters and shouldn't be trying to act as though we have a crystal ball here.

What we can say however, is that there's a current upside to Nutrien, that's quite substantial given how earnings are likely to develop.'

If the yield was higher, this would be a no-nonsense investment - and if the security was higher, of course. Since that is not the case, and we're talking about a 2-3-year-old company, not counting the merger partners' previous history, I'm a bit more cautious. Not cautious enough to name this anything but a "BUY" here, but investors need to look at alternatives and how they want to play this investment.

Long-term? That's a bit uncertain here. On an average P/E basis and EPS basis, Nutrien is quite expensive here. In the shorter term, the company is actually undervalued. Any sort of premium, and we're looking at an upside that is massive.

In the end, I come down to it like this. Nutrien is an Ag/fertilizer business. That's the sort of business we want to be in at this time. It's also a qualitative and safe business that on the basis of its estimated earnings, is trading below where it should be.

Analysts give this company an average target of around $78.5 per share, which comes to a 12% undervaluation. I want to emphasize that I only see this undervaluation as relevant in terms of the near-term earnings. Beyond 2022-2023, everything changes.

What this means is that this is a play with a time limit, as opposed to my usual "buy-and-hold-forever" sort of things.

Let's look at ways to go here.

How To Invest In Nutrien

Option 1 - Long-Term Investment

A valid way to go, and the way I've chosen due to starting small. I bought a nice little position in Nutrien's US listing and put it in my DGR portfolio. I see a 40% upside until 2023, and then we'll revisit it.

Option 2 - Selling cash-secured Puts

Selling cash-covered put options is another good way to make money off a company while waiting for it to drop further and making money until then. Because of the company's position, and a lower price being even more appealing, this could make it perfect for a nice put.

As of writing this article, I was able to find the following put.

So, why did I go for such a close call in terms of a cash-covered put here? Because of any strike price below this one, the annualized RoR becomes less than 3-4%, which to me isn't interesting. So you can choose this one - and bear the likely risk of assignment, but at a lower price, or you can go for the common share, which I view as the investment with a higher upside, especially given today's macro. If you write this PUT, you're putting a modest amount of capital at risk, but you're doing so in an environment where Nutrien seems likely to appreciate, not drop.

Option 3 - Selling Covered Calls

I don't see this as a particularly good nor valid option at this time, given the very likely scenario of assignment, and the company's continued performance in a market as made for Nutrien and its peers.

I don't view covered calls as interesting here.

Thesis

The current NTR thesis is as follows:

A great fertilizer business, an NA market leader, and one tied to China's current grain deficit, which given its US and Brazil fertilizer operations, puts it in a very good position of making some decent returns. I see a likelihood of 30-40% returns in 2 years, which makes this a "BUY" for me.

The risk, at least in the short term, of being disappointed in performance is low unless something macro occurs. This is a solid company with history beyond the current 3-4 year history.

Undervaluation is around 10% here as I see it, though investors should be aware of the pitfalls and risks starting 2023-2024 or beyond.

Remember, I'm all about:

1. Buying undervalued - even if that undervaluation is slight, and not mind-numbingly massive - companies at a discount, allowing them to normalize over time and harvesting capital gains and dividends in the meantime.

2. If the company goes well beyond normalization and goes into overvaluation, I harvest gains and rotate my position into other undervalued stocks, repeating #1.

3. If the company doesn't go into overvaluation, but hovers within a fair value, or goes back down to undervaluation, I buy more as time allows.

4. I reinvest proceeds from dividends, savings from work, or other cash inflows as specified in #1.

This process has allowed me to triple my net worth in less than 7 years - and that is all I intend to continue doing (even if I don't expect the same rates of return for the next few years).

If you're interested in significantly higher returns, then I'm probably not for you. If you're interested in 10% yields, I'm not for you either.

If you however want to grow your money conservatively, safely, and harvest well-covered dividends while doing so, and your time frame is 5-30 years, then I might be for you.

NTR is a "BUY" here with a 10% upside due to undervaluation. I've bought it and now hold Nutrien in my portfolio.

Thank you for reading.