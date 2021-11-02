marchmeena29/iStock via Getty Images

Just recently, I published a note containing a deep-delve analysis of the iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO), a fund with a tilt towards high-risk small-size companies exhibiting relative growth characteristics. Today, I would like to discuss its large-size counterpart, the iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF), a $77.4 billion fund managed by BlackRock Fund Advisors.

IWF is relatively cheap, with an expense ratio of just 19 bps, which is meaningfully below the U.S. Equity asset class median of 29 bps. Since the beginning of the year, it has delivered a total return in line with the S&P 500 and IWB, though it had been underperforming approximately until mid-July due to the size/sector rotation that bolstered cheaper names but negatively impacted large caps and tech.

Data by YCharts

Before we proceed to a detailed discussion of its portfolio, the key issue worth understanding about growth- or value-themed ETFs is that most of them are designed to reflect the performance of companies that are relatively underpriced or grow at relatively stronger rates than their peers in a specific pool, and are not necessarily representative of the full potential of the style. In many cases, if assessed from a different angle, a value fund can be rife with dangerously overpriced stocks, while a growth portfolio can still contain companies with revenues trending down or stagnating (sometimes non-existent) profits. And IWF is not immune to that. And for that reason, not immune from some fair dose of criticism.

Investment strategy

IWF tracks the market-cap-weighted Russell 1000 Growth index. As highlighted in the prospectus, the fund opted for a representative sampling strategy.

This benchmark is almost entirely similar to the one tracked by IWO, though with one difference: its parent index from which 'growth' stocks are selected is supposed to represent the mega/large- and mid-size echelon of the U.S. market, and is sometimes considered to be a broader and (probably, but not necessarily given market-cap weighting) better alternative to the S&P 500.

The index is not designed to capture Russell 1000 players with outsized earnings growth or the potential to dominate their respective industries by seizing market share and delivering staggering revenue growth rates going forward. Rather, it is a cohort of companies exhibiting relative growth characteristics, if measured using the composite value score. The CVS has three components: Book/Price, I/B/E/S forecast medium-term earnings growth (a 2-year time frame), and 5-year sales per share growth; an important remark is that as explained on page 25 of the Russell Style indices methodology, the B/P multiple has a 50% weight in the score. So, stocks in the IWF mix should have relatively lower composite value scores, which may or may not correlate with outsized earnings, EBITDA, or sales growth as we will see below in the article. And investors seeking pure growth investments should pay attention to this fact if they consider adding IWF to their portfolios.

Examining growth characteristics using Seeking Alpha Quant data

As of October 29, IWF's portfolio contained 500 equities. Over 98% of them (361 stock) are in the mega/large-cap league.

Its top-heaviness is something investors should not ignore as just ten companies account for almost 47% of the net assets. Among them are such titans as Apple (AAPL) and Microsoft (MSFT), which together have a close to 21% weight.

Market-cap weighting can result in surprising outcomes. In the case of IWF, it means that though only 238 stocks from its mix can be found in the S&P 500 (IVV), their weight in the fund exceeds 88%.

Another consequence of its weighting methodology is a staggering difference in median and weighted-average market capitalizations of the holdings. While the median is ~$19 billion, the WA figure is $919.6 billion. This means investors seeking better risk dispersion and diversification will likely not find them here.

In sharp contrast to IWO, IWF has much smaller exposure to the healthcare sector (and, hence, high-risk, volatile development-stage biotechs), with the IT being the prime allocation accounting for almost 44.8% of the net assets, which is well above SPY's ~27.9% and IWB's ~28.3%.

But are IWF holdings actually growing? They probably are. Not all of them, but the fund's exposure to companies delivering strong growth rates compared to their sectors is large, as around 44% of the holdings have the Quant Growth grades of at least B-. This is not ideal but acceptable. As I mentioned in the recent article, IWO has ~50% allocation to such stocks.

Meanwhile, 85% of its net assets are deployed to dangerously overpriced stocks, or those with D- Valuation Grades or worse, like Nordson (NDSN) or STERIS (STE), to name a few. It goes without saying that value investors should steer clear of the fund.

Now, let's dig a bit deeper. Thanks to the Seeking Alpha stock screener, I have a treasure trove of data on the growth metrics of IWF's holdings. The main findings are outlined below:

Crunching numbers, I found out that 58 companies accounting for 4% of the AUM have negative or zero 3-year revenue compound annual growth rates; for instance, Live Nation Entertainment (LYV) has almost (50)% CAGR. Meanwhile, 37.5% have delivered 3-year CAGR in excess of 20%, which I consider an impressive result. The fund has a similar allocation to stocks forecast to deliver at least 20% forward revenue growth, ~37.3%, like Moderna (MRNA), with its over 600% growth rate. Regarding earnings, 143 stocks (with a weight of over 48%) have delivered 3-year EPS CAGR north or equal to 20%, including those that have more than doubled their EPS over that period, like Abbott Laboratories (ABT) and Synopsys (SNPS). Moreover, 63.6% of the holdings are forecast to increase their forward EPS by no less than a fifth. Apple is in this cohort. 42% should deliver at least 20% EBITDA growth this year, while just 2% might disappoint investors with EBITDA decline/stagnation. Still, almost 7% have seen their earnings plateauing or contracting in the previous three years, like Hilton Worldwide (HLT) and Altria (MO).

Finally, investors seeking exposure to growth without elevated risks stemming from poor quality (margin compression, poor returns on capital, precarious financial position, etc.) should be satisfied with the fund's equity mix since 94% of its holdings have at least B- Profitability grade, which is close to the highest result among the funds I have analyzed to date. Additionally, it's worth noting that IWF does have exposure to cash-burning companies (outside the financial sector), but their weight is only ~2.3%, hence, they have only a marginal impact on the NAV.

Final thoughts

IWF provides an impressive breadth and depth of exposure, no doubt. A low turnover of just 14% is also beneficial for shareholders.

It has a high-quality though grossly overvalued portfolio (there is certainly a correlation between these two characteristics).

In the past, it had a few exceedingly strong years, like 2013, 2017, 2019, and 2020, when the S&P 500 failed to keep pace with it. In 2018, it fared slightly better than IVV amid the small end-year correction.

Source: Portfolio Visualizer

Benefitting from the mega-cap tech rally, IWF has grossly outperformed IVV over 5- and 10-year timeframes despite a few soft months earlier this year.

In sum, as my analysis above illustrates, it does have significant exposure to players that improve their earnings at an impressive pace, though its underlying index is not designed to capture only top names. However, a few companies that are either not growing at all or are coping with the sales decline/margin compression, etc., are also present.