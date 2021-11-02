SDI Productions/E+ via Getty Images

When it comes to richly valued momentum stocks, I often champion an approach of avoiding the big valuation "melt ups" in which prices become ridiculous. That doesn't mean, however, that I believe staying on the sidelines forever is the right move. In the case of Zoom (NASDAQ:ZM), I think it's finally time to enter the fray.

Shares of Zoom are down ~22% year-to-date, in spite of results that continue to beat expectations. When we look at the stock relative to peaks near $500 notched in the last quarter of 2020, Zoom has lost about half of that peak value. The wild, volatile momentum ride is over: now, investors can get into a fantastic company during a period when focus should be turning back to fundamentals.

Data by YCharts

There are two principal reasons why I think now is a great time to invest in Zoom.

The first is a fundamental business driver. Just this week, Zoom announced it would start placing ads on its free service tier. As a reminder, Zoom currently offers a free service that places limits on the length (40 minutes) and size (100 people) of group meetings, which companies can circumvent by upgrading to a subscription version.

Beyond the immediate revenue impact of adding advertising as an income stream (which I think overall will be rather minimal in relation to Zoom's subscription fees), I think the more important propeller from the ad move will be to push more small-midsized businesses to paid tiers. There's something unprofessional and "cheap" about seeing ads on corporate software - in my view, this change will spur many companies on the fence to switch to paid tiers, and this is where the majority of the revenue boost will come from.

Second - Zoom's valuation is no longer quite as crazy as it used to be. At current share prices near $279, Zoom trades at a market cap of $82.88 billion. After we net off the $5.50 billion of cash on Zoom's most recent balance sheet (a huge additional reason to be bullish on Zoom - the company has more than a year's worth of net cash on its books, freeing it up to invest heavily in growth via organic development or M&A), its resulting enterprise value is $77.78 billion.

For next fiscal year FY23, meanwhile (the year ending in January 2023), Wall Street analysts are projecting revenue of $4.78 billion for Zoom, representing 18% y/y growth (data from Yahoo Finance). While it's true that comps versus FY22 will get tougher, it's worth noting that Zoom's growth rates are still currently above >50% y/y (even after comping the pandemic bump last year), so this consensus expectation may be a bit light. Regardless of that, Zoom's current valuation stands at 16.3x EV/FY23 revenue. Recall that during the height of the pandemic, Zoom's valuation hit above a >40x forward revenue multiple.

It's worth noting that Zoom's valuation now falls below many other SaaS companies currently growing at a >40% y/y clip. One particular comp I find to be appropriate is DocuSign (DOCU), another remote work-enabler and COVID beneficiary that is currently trading north of >20x forward revenues.

The bottom line here: after a sharp fall from peaks and a ~20% decline since January, I think it's the optimal time - from both a valuation and fundamental perspective - to dip my toes into Zoom.

Q2 download

The main reason Zoom's stock has been in a tailspin this year is investors' general fear that sentiment for Zoom will fade once comps start getting tougher and its optical growth rates slow down. So far, however, Zoom has managed to hold onto quite a brisk pace of growth even after starting to comp versus the pandemic in Q2.

Take a look at the growth trends in the chart below:

Figure 1. Zoom revenue trends

Source: Zoom Q2 investor presentation

In Q2, Zoom's revenue grew 54% y/y to $1.02 billion, beating Wall Street's expectations of $991 million (+49% y/y) by a five-point margin. Note that this growth rate factors in comping versus the pandemic last year. What the chart above is great at illustrating is that Zoom's revenue began to kick into hyperdrive in Q2'20, when revenue doubled sequentially from Q1 and quadrupled from Q2. And still, even after that initial kick, Zoom is still finding opportunities to grow at >50% y/y.

It's worth noting as well that Zoom guided low for Q3, the current quarter (which Zoom is expected to report on in mid-November). For Q3, Zoom has guided to just $1.015-$1.02 billion in revenue, which actually suggests the company would see sequential revenue decline slightly relative to Q2. This has never happened in Zoom's history, nor are there any drivers or catalysts why this should happen. In addition, moves like the advertising addition in November should help to nudge revenue even higher in Q4 and beyond.

Figure 2. Zoom guidance

Source: Zoom Q2 investor presentation

In other words, Zoom has likely set a very low bar for itself to cross - and beating that bar by a wide mile may help to reset sentiment on this stock. This soft outlook was the primary driver of Zoom's continued crash post-earnings release in August. I, however, am not subscribing to the idea that the post-pandemic world means that Zoom will shrink. Zoom meetings have become an embedded part of corporate America, and even when workers do go back to the office, many companies will still offer hybrid/partially remote work options that will necessitate Zoom dial-ins for meetings.

More great news: Zoom reported a dollar-based net retention rate above 130% in Q2, which is a sky-high metric compared to other SaaS peers that indicates the average Zoom client upgrades their relationship with the company by ~30%. Software investors are so keen on this metric because it enables SaaS companies to scale profitably (it's cheaper to upsell a current client than it is to land a new one).

From a margin standpoint in Q2, Zoom's pro forma operating margins held flat at 41.6%. Now, there are two ways to read this. It's slightly disappointing that Zoom didn't achieve any margin leverage, with its four point gain in gross margins offset by highs operating spend, particularly a two-point bump in sales and marketing expense as a percentage of revenue.

Figure 3. Zoom margin performance

Source: Zoom Q2 investor presentation

But at the same time, a 40%+ pro forma operating margin, on top of 50%+ revenue growth, is phenomenal. Forget the "rule of 40" - Zoom is sitting at more than 2x that bar. It's easy to dismiss Zoom as just a rapid-growth stock, but we can't forget that it's also hugely profitable. It's also bringing in tons of cash flow - FCF in the first half of fiscal 2021 was $909.3 million, up 45% y/y. This generous cash flow stream, plus a $5+ billion pot of cash on its books, gives Zoom plenty of financial flexibility to invest in its future growth.

Key takeaways

If you've been waiting on the right time to dive into Zoom after the dip, now is it. Zoom enjoys multiple tailwinds that can re-spark its rally: low expectations, a lower-than-ever-before (though not yet exactly cheap) valuation multiple, and fundamental drivers like new ad placements on its free product. Buy the dip here.