The Quarter

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) produced a typical solid quarter. Volumes were either up nicely or marginally negative across all operating segments despite Hurricane Ida shutting down several Gulf Coast refineries and chemical plants for several days to as much as two weeks in early September. Impressively, natural gas pipelines, its biggest volume segment, grew 10% over last year's Q3, reflecting the continued strength of natural gas demand and the company's expanded capacity.

EPD Volumes

Even in places where volumes were down such as NGL fractionalization (separating out natural gas liquids), operating margins were higher at $189 million this year versus $168 million last year. I find this particularly impressive as a Louisiana fractionator was down for the better part of a month thanks to Ida.

In case anyone is interested in more operating details, the earnings release breaks out each segment volumes and operating margin bridges practically by every line item product. I saw nothing in those results that stuck out from the company's normal up and to the right on volumes and cash flows.

Solid volumes despite downtime related largely to Ida plus the beneficial impact of new projects coming online led to slightly higher operating results over last year.

Third Quarter Operating Results 2021 versus 2020

That extra $100mm of net income attributable to common unitholders resulted in $.52 earnings per common unit versus $.48 last year.

Free Cash Flows and Distribution Coverage

Most importantly, cash flows were robust once again despite the lower Ida-related volumes and margins. This year benefitted from lower capital expenditures and a $1.25 billion working capital swing. While I don't expect the working capital benefit to repeat, the capital expenditures should continue at a lower rate in Q4 and next year. The company only projects $200-300 million of capital expenditure for Q4 and growth capital expenditure of $800 million in 2022 versus a $1.7 billion this year, although the company indicated that growth cap ex number could increase to $1-1.5 billion depending on timing of spend of expansion projects.

Capital Expenditure Project Budget

3 month and 9 month Free Cash Flow Calculations 2020 and 2021

That free cash flow of $4.573 billion year to date compares to $2.975 billion of distributions so far this year which I calculate at 1.54x coverage although the company calculates distributable cash flow at closer to $4.8 billion and 1.6x coverage. Even at the lower $4.5 billion number, you're still at $2.07/unit of fcf for just 9 months, annualizing to 12% free cash flow yield at yesterday's (Monday November 1) close of $22.80/unit.

Hydrogen

Hydrogen is being mentioned as a major future clean fuel source. The company discussed that the PDH 2 facility, which is scheduled for completion in early 2023 will lead to lower carbon emissions and reduced capital costs.

“We are pleased to announce a small, but impactful project to utilize hydrogen as a fuel, which will provide significant environmental benefits, as well as upgrade the co-product value of produced hydrogen while reducing our overall capital investment in our PDH II plant. We are modifying the design of the heaters for PDH II to reduce the plant’s absolute carbon equivalent emissions by almost 90 percent, or 450,000 metric tons per year, while reducing capital costs by approximately $50 million. The changes involve adding the capability to utilize hydrogen produced by the facility as fuel for its heaters rather than relying on natural gas.

source EPD Q3 earnings release

Risks

EPD remains one of the most stable and highly contracted companies in the entire energy complex in my opinion. As I mentioned in my earlier piece on the company, I particularly love the company's NGL fractionalization and export assets. Still, as Ida showed, the company is reliant on customers volume demands to a degree. It is also impacted on geographical and commodity price differentials. Protracted shutdowns of refineries or crackers or major collapses of commodity prices can impact the company's profitability. It is important to note, however, that the company's scale, liquidity and 3.5x leverage position it as better able to withstand an industry downdraft than almost any other company in the energy industry in my opinion.

Conclusion

I have written several macro pieces on energy recently. I remain firmly in the camp that natural gas and natural gas liquids will remain in high demand and system volumes will remain steady. I believe EPD is one of the best if not the best-positioned company to benefit from this higher for longer energy dynamic. The ~8% distribution yield remains well-covered and the company is approaching the end of a major growth capital expenditure cycle which should drive cash flows higher from already robust levels. The company remains well-below its immediate pre-covid high of $30.68/unit despite better operating results and a higher commodity price and volume environment. I see upside to at least that $30 level plus an 8% yield, which mean over 30% total return from yesterday's close of $22.80.