Small And Midcap Travel Turnarounds

It seems like ages ago, but on March 15, 2021, small and midcap travel stocks were catapulting upward in one of the hottest sectors in the market. But then came two new bouts of COVID infections, especially in the Southeastern United States, international travel was halted, new lockdowns ensued, and the Delta variant wiped out the last 6 weeks of a promising summer season.

However, much of that is finally behind us now, and judging from one hospitality company's recent earnings report (below), demand is incrementally rising.

Follow-through gains in momentum will determine if the nascent rally in hospitality will strengthen and inspire broad-based buying. The purpose of this article is to alert investors to four small and midcap travel stocks that have not recovered (yet), but will likely play catch-up in the weeks ahead. Their earnings will be announced over the next 7 days.

In the chart below, I have compared the asset-light model of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (WH) with several small and midcap travel stocks. Wyndham has gone up, the small-cap stocks have moved sideways to down.

[Of note, the charts of Hilton (HLT), Hyatt (H) and Marriott (MAR), Booking (BKNG) and Airbnb (ABNB) also look similar to Wyndham's (WH). All of these are at - or approaching - new highs.]

Company Symbol Date 3 Mo. Performance Wyndham Resorts (WH) 10/28/2021 +19.26% Park Hotels (PK) 10/28/2021 +7.10% Service Properties (SVC) 10/28/2021 +1.89% Sabre Corporation (SABR) 10/28/2021 -5.01% Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) 10/28/2021 -12.5%

Until October 1, 2021, these stocks traveled in relative tandem. But during the month of October, Wyndham rose 15-19%, while Park, Service Properties, Sabre Corporation and Hersha Hospitality Trust underperformed.

You might aver that quality rises first, or that the asset-light model is superior. Yes, of course, but that much in a single month? The model of these companies is hotel service and/or reservation bookings for the travel sector.

The asset-light model (WH) operates hotels. The owner-operators both own them and operate them. Hersha Hospitality Trust is an owner-operator. It underperformed Wyndham by as much as -31% in the previous 3 months (!), most of that in October.

Yet here are some quotes from Hersha's recent October 26, 2021 conference call,

"Strong operating trends in July coupled with our aggressive on-property cost controls resulted in $10.0 million of property level cash flow, the highest monthly cash generation at our hotels since the onset of the pandemic. "Our third quarter property level EBITDA totaled $25.4 million, a 39% increase compared to the second quarter, and resulted in total corporate level cash flow of $4.5 million. "Current and forecasted operating results indicate that we are on pace to consistently generate positive hotel level EBITDA at levels necessary for us to be cash flow positive on a corporate wide basis for the fourth quarter. "So far in October, we have seen growth in both occupancies and rates in our urban markets during the week and on weekends. "Recent performance in our urban portfolio shows that leisure travelers remain active post-Labor Day and continue to be less price sensitive, and despite the headlines, business travel has been incrementally building over the last several weeks. "Across the portfolio we are welcoming new business travelers to our properties while traditional sectors such as consulting, financial services, defense, and pharmaceuticals continue to remain active. "Conversations with our corporate accounts indicate the return to office and business travel is slated to continue into year end with expected acceleration into the first quarter of 2022."

The stock dropped -8% after this report, before subsequently recovering over the next 2 days. In the table below is the 8-month performance of 3 large-cap travel stocks followed, by the selected small and midcap travel stocks.

Company Symbol Range Performance Wyndham Resorts (WH) 3/15-10/28/2021 +21% Hilton Hotels (HLT) 3/15-10/28/2021 +15.5% Marriott (MAR) 3/15-10/28/2021 +3.1% Park Hotels (PK) 3/15-10/28/2021 -27% Service Properties (SVC) 3/15-10/28/2021 -25% Sabre Corporation (SABR) 3/15-10/28/2021 -40% Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) 3/15-10/28/2021 -39%

The problem arises not so much from fundamentals, but from classification as out-of-favor small or midcap stocks. These stocks have not participated in the recent rally because they were ignored by investors.

But they have a history of explosive recoveries following long periods of consolidation. And the final days of COVID should be no exception. There are excellent articles on Seeking Alpha for all these names, and despite their recent underperformance, the authors are surprisingly bullish, even with the low quant ratings and "stay away" red signs.

Below are some example charts (November 1, 2021). The red boxes illustrate positive volatility, most of it based on Covid news and small-cap participation in the recovery rally.

As good news continues to be published in the travel sector at the tail end of 2021, these depressed stocks could once again revert upwards. As you can see from the charts, this has already happened several times.

Hersha Hospitality (HT)

Park Hotels (PK) Sabre (SABR)

Service Properties (SVC)

COVID Updates

The recent progress of COVID vaccinations continues to raise the safety level in the USA.

On November 8, 2021, vaccinated foreign visitors will be allowed to enter the US.

And on November 2, 2021, the CDC will meet regarding the vaccination of young elementary school children, ages 5-11. The new vaccine has already been authorized by the Food and Drug Administration [FDA].

Both of these events will result in a significant increase of travelers in the coming year.

Recent USA COVID statistics - (11/1/2021)

Total USA Population {Statista} 332,000,000 Confirmed Covid Cases {CDC} 45,900,000 Deaths {CDC} 746,000 Survivors {Cases minus deaths} 45,154,000 Vaccinated (at least 1 dose): Ages 12 and up {CDC} 221,800,000 Estimate of Unreported Infections: ~5.28% Survivors + Vaccinated + Unreported Infections as a number 284,450,400 ******************************************* ********* US Children between ages of 5 - 11 years of age (unvaccinated) 28,000,000 Estimate of 60% of children Ages 5-11 who might receive a vaccination 16,800,000 ******************************************* ********* Percentages of Total US Population A] Survivors + Vaccinated + Unreported Infections 86% B] When including estimated 60% of children Ages 5-11 who might receive a vaccination 91%

