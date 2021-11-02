koto_feja/E+ via Getty Images

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) is a large pharmaceutical company currently best known for the controversy about Aduhelm, an Alzheimer's therapy approved by the FDA earlier this year. Prior to that it was best known for its therapies for treatment of Multiple Sclerosis. Biogen has been in the stock market doghouse for years because its older MS therapies have been going generic, cutting into sales and profits. In Q3 2021, for instance, Biogen revenue was down 18% y/y, led by a drop in Tecfidera revenue from $953 million in Q3 2020 to $499 million in Q3 2021. Meanwhile Biogen has beefed up its clinical pipeline of potential therapies, but so far nothing has been approved by the FDA that has made up for lost revenue.

This article will focus on the current state of the Aduhelm rollout. This is against a backdrop of an extensive pipeline of new therapies that could, with regulatory approval, come to market in the next few years. It should also be noted that Biogen remains very profitable, while the stock price seems to assume that it will never resume growth. In Q3 non-GAAP EPS was $4.77. While that is down 15% y/y, it is still quite substantial. Guidance for the full year is non-GAAP EPS between $18.95 and $19.35. With the stock price at around $265, that would give a price-to-earnings ratio of 14 at the low end of the range. While investors expect higher returns on bubble assets (meme stocks, pyramid coins), Biogen's P/E indicates it is undervalued, in the scenario where it does return to revenue and earnings growth.

Aduhelm sales in Q3 were under $1 million. The safe course for investors is to wait to see if Aduhelm revenue does ramp up, or if other new drugs are approved and generate substantial sales. The problem with that is the stock price is likely to have risen in those scenarios. I believe it is reasonable to buy or hold Biogen at the current price and, hopefully, capture the rise in stock price if positive clinical trial or sales data does come in.

Data by YCharts

Aduhelm

Should doctors prescribe Aduhelm? That is the question. If doctors think the drug does not work, they will not prescribe it. But even if they think it works, they may run into difficulties. The drug is designed to work at the earliest stages of Alzheimer's. It is not meant as a cure, or even a palliative, for a full case of Alzheimer's. If the disease is caught very early, the drug may clear and keep clear the amyloid plaques associated with the disease, and thereby slow mental deterioration. It is a statistical thing: some patients may benefit a great deal, others not at all, most will be somewhere in between. But for an individual patient it is difficult to measure the benefit because no one knows in advance how quickly a particular individual will deteriorate once the Alzheimer's process gets going. It is a highly variable disease.

Some argue that means patients should not take Aduhelm. That is like arguing that a patient who has a cancer should not take a drug that on average has, say, a 30% rate of disease stabilization, and an average progression free survival rate of, say, six months. The cancer, untreated will kill the patient, so until a better cancer drug comes along, most doctors and patients believe it is worth giving the drug a try. Alzheimer's kills eventually, and in the meantime, cripples patients so that they need a great deal of care. It is most common in seniors, so slowing its progression may mean they eventually die of something else, while keeping their wits intact.

Some doctors and researchers have argued that Aduhelm clinical trials did not prove it to be effective and that the FDA should not have approved it. Anti-pharmaceutical industry politicians have demanded an investigation into the approval process and are getting it. A rational doctor would look at the statistics before deciding whether to prescribe. That is exactly what Biogen's executives want the doctors to do: look at the statistics, not the noise.

Aduhelm was studied in two large Phase 3 trials, which had similar, but not identical, protocols. Despite being interrupted by a misjudgment by the Independent Data Monitoring Committee, the trials successfully showed that Aduhelm worked, using criteria established for Accelerated Approval by the FDA. That approval of Aduhelm was granted based on data from clinical trials showing the effect of Aduhelm on reducing amyloid beta plaques, a surrogate biomarker that is reasonably likely to predict clinical benefit a reduction in clinical decline. The data did show considerable, but not conclusive, support for slowing clinical decline, in one trial more than in the other. Accelerated approval was possible because no prior therapy treated the underlying cause of Alzheimer's. However, in granting approval the FDA overruled a group of experts, its Advisory Committee, who had recommended against approval, largely based on technicalities, like the lesser impact on mental decline rates in one trial.

At the AAIC (Alzheimer's Association International Conference) in July 2021, Biogen and partner Eisai presented analysis strengthening the case for Aduhelm. Summing that up in the Q3 presentation, the analysis of the data from the original Phase 1 trial and the two Phase 3 trials shows a relationship between Alzheimer's disease biomarkers, like amyloid plaque, and the slowing of clinical decline. That is, statistically, the patients who had the most amyloid decline also had the best slowing of declines in behavior, such as memory. It is possible to argue about how strong the relationship is, and to what extent correlation implies causation, but arguing there is no relationship (as the anti-Aduhelm camp often does) is simply wrong. The amyloid hypothesis for Alzheimer's turned out to be right (many researchers had bet their careers on other hypotheses).

Diagnosing Early Alzheimer's Disease

Aside from the anti-pharmaceutical industry and anti-amyloid hypothesis camps, there are some real problems with getting patients onto Aduhelm. Recall that the anti-amyloid camp grew strong largely because so many anti-amyloid drugs over the past two decades failed to either remove plaques, or show behavioral benefit, or usually both. Aduhelm was certainly tweaked to attempt to improve on the chemistry of earlier drugs. The greater benefit likely came from realizing that once nerve cells are incapacitated, bringing them back is not going to result from slowing or removing plaque. Aduhelm was tested, by design, on patients who were in the very earliest stages of the disease. Likely its main benefit is preventative rather than curative. Amyloid beta is prevented from building up, preventing plaque, preventing deterioration of nerve cells, preventing mental decline.

Detecting very early AD (Alzheimer's Disease) required some innovation. Biogen used state of the art techniques to identify patients who were appropriate for trials. Selection could err in two directions. If patients are not developing AD, they might make Aduhelm look like it stops AD in its tracks. If patients are too far advanced, the drug will appear not to be working. To some extent these possibilities can be mitigated by randomization, so approximately the same number of these patient types are in the drugged and not drugged group of the trial. But for the drug to show effect, most trial participants had to be in the target group, people who are just beginning to develop AD, and who would get full-blown symptoms over time if left untreated. The label for the drug uses the terms mild cognitive impairment and mild dementia to indicate the appropriate stage of AD to administer Aduhelm. But people can have mild cognitive impairment and dementia from causes other than Alzheimer's.

The methods used to evaluate patients for the trial are the same methods that need to be used to evaluate patients for commercial therapy. Those methods are not available in your typical doctor's office or clinic, though they should become more widely used over time. In addition to standard mental acuity tests, potential patients are given MRIs to visualize the extent of amyloid plaques present, and a cerebral spinal fluid test for the presence of tau proteins and amyloid. Biogen is working with Labcorp and the Mayo Clinic to help more patients gain access to cerebral spinal fluid testing.

Reimbursement

Most patients cannot afford to pay for the full costs of diagnosis, Aduhelm treatment, and monitoring. Most will pay largely through insurers, especially Medicare. Aduhelm received a J-code, helpful for reimbursement, which will go into effect on January 1, 2022. A Medicare NCD (National Coverage Determination) on antibodies directed against amyloid is scheduled for a final decision in April 2022. There is no guarantee there will be a positive outcome. That is the single largest risk to Biogen's hopes for Aduhelm sales, and to the many patients who are desperate for something that will prevent or slow their decline into darkness.

Partner Economics

This slide outlines how expenses and revenue will be divided up among Biogen, Eisai (OTCPK:ESALF) (OTCPK:ESALY), And Neurimmune:

Source: Biogen Q3 2021 presentation, Slide 36

Biogen gets 68.5% of revenue but pays a variable royalty to Neurimmune. Eisai gets reimbursed for its share of SG&A and R&D expenses. The annual price of Aduhelm has been set at $56,000. The incidence of new Alzheimer's cases in the U.S. was near 487,000 in 2019. However, many, perhaps most, of those cases are discovered only after the disease has gone beyond the original stage where Aduhelm is recommended. Hopefully the availability of Aduhelm will encourage more early detection.

Ramp

How fast, and to what extent, revenue will ramp is anyone's guess. While patient revenue was scant in Q3, important markers were hit. For instance, 50 sites that could prescribe Aduhelm were activated by September 9 and that had grown to 120 sites by October 20. Medicare reimbursement is probably the main hurdle. If reimbursement is available, whether to prescribe is up to doctors and patients.

Source: Biogen Q3 2021 presentation, Slide 6

Context And Conclusion

Aduhelm is just one of many Biogen drugs that are now commercially available. Biogen also has an extensive pipeline of potential therapies. I believe the current price of Biogen stock prices in failure. I would call anything under $100 million per quarter in Aduhelm revenue, once the ramp is well underway, failure. I don't expect the stock to become priced for success until Aduhelm revenue starts ramping significantly, which might mean on the order of $25 million per quarter. If it has not reached $100 million by Q4 2022, I suspect Aduhelm will not be broadly prescribed.

Eventually we will get Phase 4 results, but that will likely take years. Doctors are herd animals like the rest of us. If the consensus becomes that Aduhelm should be tried on all appropriate patients, we can start the traditional multiplying the number of new Alzheimer's patients by the price of the drug per year and come up with some very big numbers. If 100,000 of the roughly 500,000 new annual U.S. cases are treated, at full price that would generate $5.6 billion per year per cohort.

I have owned Biogen stock for over a decade, so my strategy is simple: hold and see what happens. I continue to maintain that the pipeline is robust (including more drugs targeting Alzheimer's), so regardless of Aduhelm, at some point Biogen will return to revenue growth.