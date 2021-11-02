wildpixel/iStock via Getty Images

Never lose hope. Storms make people stronger and never last forever.”― Roy T. Bennett

2021 had been a rough year so far for small developmental concern Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA), as it has been for most of the small biotech space. A record number of IPOs in the sector has taken some demand away from the stocks of existing firms. An inconsistent FDA that has hit myriad small cap firms at the last minute with complete response letters after sitting on marketing applications for many months including recently on Omeros (OMER) and Eyenovia (EYEN), hasn't been helpful for sentiment on the sector either. Obviously, company-specific news always determines the course for shares as well.

A lot has happened since we last highlighted this name this Spring, so it's time to revisit this interesting concern. A full analysis follows below.

Company Overview:

Gamida Cell is focused on developing treatments for blood cancers and serious blood disorders. The company is based in Israel and currently is in clinical stage, something it hopes to change in 2022 as it marches toward hopefully its first FDA approval. The stock currently trades around $4.50 a share and sports an approximate market capitalization of $240 million.

The company has a proprietary developmental platform 'NAM Platform Technology' that allows it to expand multiple cell types - including stem cells and natural killer or NK cells - while maintaining their original phenotype and potency. The furthest along of these efforts is a candidate called Omidubicel.

Omidubicel is an advanced cell therapy under development as a potential life-saving allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell (bone marrow) transplant solution for patients with hematologic malignancies. It is first such bone marrow product to have received both Orphan Drug Designation in the U.S. and EU as well as Breakthrough Therapy status in the U.S.

In May of last year, the company announced topline results from a Phase 3 clinical study in 125 patients. Data demonstrated that omidubicel showed that the median time to neutrophil engraftment was significantly shorter for patients who were randomized to omidubicel than those in the comparator group.

Five months later, Gamida reported that the study had met all three of its secondary endpoints related to platelet engraftment, infections, and hospitalizations. Further results were published recently (see section below).

Recent Events:

The company's primary focus since we last looked into it has been advancing its primary asset which has a planned BLA (Biologic License Application) submission to the FDA in the fourth quarter of this year. These activities include making sure that both its company owned facility in Israel and another run by its contract manufacturing organization Lonza to produce omidubicel meet all requirements before submission of the BLA.

This also means the company further conducting both market and health economic and outcomes research (HEOR) to support planned market entry and market access activities. They are also in the process of setting up Gamida Cell Assist. An effort to ensure all supply chain and logistics programs to facilitate positive patient and transplant center experiences are in place at the time of the launch of omidubicel. The company also recently published the latest results of the international, multi-center, randomized Phase 3 clinical study of omidubicel in the official journal of the American Society of Hematology named appropriately 'Blood'.

On the NAM-Enabled NK Cell Pipeline front, the company is in the late stage planning stage for a Phase 1/2 clinical trial of allogeneic, cryopreserved GDA-201 in patients with follicular and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. This trial should initiate before year end. It also plans to file another Investigational New Drug or IND application with the FDA in the near future for GDA-201.

GDA-201 is described as the following on the company's website:

An innate natural killer (NK) cell immunotherapy for the treatment of hematologic and solid tumors in combination with standard of care antibody therapies. When combined with targeted antibodies, GDA-201 has shown enhanced antibody-dependent cellular toxicity, or ADCC."

The candidate is currently being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical study in patients with refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma and multiple myeloma.

The company expanded its NAM-enabled NK cell pipeline targeting solid-tumor and hematological cancers as it recently advanced four new development programs that involve modifications intended to direct NK cells against specific tumor markers to improve their cancer killing capabilities into early stage development.

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet:

Analyst commentary has gotten more positive since the back end of October. Over that time, four analyst firms including JMP Securities have reissued Buy ratings on the stock. Price targets proffered have ranged from $14 to $27 a share. Earlier this week Alliance Global Partners initiated the shares as a new Buy with a $11 price target. The analyst at Alliance sees

An auspicious entry point into the stock" after share weakness in 2021, arguing that investors may be able to take advantage of "a perfect storm of high and low expectations colliding in one company." 2022 catalysts include Gamida Cell being "on the verge" of a potential approval for omidubicel in the hematologic malignancy HSCT setting while also being in the early days of clinical testing with its pipeline of four "and counting" natural killer, or NK, cell therapy assets."

The company ended the first half of 2021 with right around $150 million in cash and marketable securities on its balance sheet after posting a net loss of $21.3 million for the second quarter. In February of this year, the company sold $75 million of 5.875% exchangeable senior notes due in 2026 to certain funds managed by Highbridge Capital Management.

Verdict:

Despite the poor performance of stock since we last looked in on Gamida in March of this year, the company has continued to advance its pipeline. 2022 could be an 'inflection year' for Gamida if FDA approval is granted. This seems likely on results, but the FDA has been anything but consistent recently in its decisions.

The company also has some earlier stage 'shots on goal' in its pipeline. I do expect Gamida to raise additional capital at some point on the near term horizon. Quite possibly, shortly after it files its BLA for omidubicel. This is a speculative name, but it seems to continue to have a favorable risk/reward profile. I plan to maintain my small 'watch item' position in GMDA and hope for a brighter 2022.

