Introduction

In this note I take a look at the recently released 3Q21 result for Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG), highlighting interesting aspects that caught my eye, and topics that I consider particularly relevant for the investment case. I also provide an updated assessment of JHG with regard to fundamental valuation appeal.

Net Flows – Both Good & Bad News

JHG’s Quantitative Equities (Intech) segment continues to be a source of bad news on flows. A net -$4.4bn of Intech money went out of the door in the three months to 30 September 2021, representing an annualized Intech net outflow rate of -40%. Total net outflows for Intech over the last twelve months sum to $11.2bn. As at 1Q18, Intech AUM was $50.4bn and represented 14% of group AUM. Today, the segment is down to $39.1bn, representing 9% of JHG’s AUM. The problems with Intech are well understood, but it must be said that ongoing outflows are detrimental to investor sentiment towards the stock.

Looking now at total JHG flows, as Chart 1 below depicts, net flows have been in negative territory since I started covering JHG in late 2018. The chart plots net flows by quarter, expressed as a percentage of each quarter’s opening AUM. Note that these percentages are quarterly rates, not annualized rates. The 3Q21 net outflow annualizes to ~5% of AUM per annum (pa).

Chart 1:

When presenting results to the market, it is common practice for fund management companies to highlight extenuating or special circumstances to justify outflows. JHG followed this pattern at 3Q21, and presented the chart below to highlight that flows excluding Intech are on an improving trend, and almost back to a position of net inflow. This is all well and good, and I can see the underlying positive story, but investors should be mindful that the chart ignores the negative impact of a strategy that makes up almost 10% of group AUM, and which is losing AUM at a rapid rate.

As a final point on flows, it is worth highlighting that fee margins on Intech AUM are low. It may also be the case that Intech’s expense levels are also low relative to other JHG segments, but I think it is fair to assume that Intech’s AUM outflows are less financially painful to JHG than outflows from other asset classes. As illustrated in Chart 2 and Chart 3 below, the mix effect of Intech’s shrinking AUM has been a positive contributor to JHG’s investment management fee rate over the last few years.

Chart 2:

Chart 3:

Strategic Focus

JHG provided a strategy update at 3Q21. Consistent with history, JHG’s strategic commentary struck me as sensible and well-considered. Recognition that the majority of the group’s products are being sold into mature markets is pragmatic, and the clarity of management’s communication regarding how JHG is positioned is comforting. CEO Dick Weil highlighted four areas of strategic focus: ESG; customized solutions, including ETFs, particularly for retail; alternative assets and increased appetite for uncorrelated returns; blockchain and digital assets.

I am not yet convinced that digital assets and blockchain technology will prove to be a sustainable source of earnings for groups like JHG. But otherwise, the strategic focus outlined by management appears to address many of the key growth opportunities within the sector. I expect JHG to execute the strategy well, albeit in a reasonably measured way relative to more aggressive players in the sector. Stepping back from the detail though, I don’t see anything in JHG’s new strategic focus that differentiates the group from other diversified fund managers, and as such, it doesn’t appear to provide a source of future competitive advantage.

Trian Partners – Speculation Mounting

Trian Fund Management L.P. (Trian) filed a SEC Form 13-D/A in early October 2021, disclosing an increased interest in JHG. During late September and early October Trian purchased an additional 2.2m shares in JHG, for a total cost of $91.384m. Over this period, Trian paid between $40.8272 and $41.6713 per share. With JHG currently trading at ~$47.50, Trian has already had a decent return of ~15% on their increased investment. The purchases pushed Trian’s holding in JHG up to 14.43%.

I commented on Trian’s interest in JHG in my initial JHG Seeking Alpha note in January 2021.

A final source of upside risk is the potential for JHG to participate in further consolidation of the asset management industry. Activist investor Trian has built a 10% stake in JHG and reports suggest that Trian may be trying to drive a merger of JHG and Invesco (IVZ). Given the structural challenges associated with ongoing investment management fee pressure, further industry consolidation strikes me as a likely scenario. In my view, JHG is a high-quality player in the industry, and Trian's interest may trigger other groups to make a bid for JHG.

In the 3Q21 analyst Q&A session, several analysts probed JHG management regarding the Trian holding and the topic of industry consolidation. As to be expected, CEO Dick Weil responded to these questions in rather general terms, but reading between the lines, it appears that Trian’s large holding and active engagement has increased the probability of JHG’s involvement in M&A activity. JHG’s Q&A responses give me comfort that inorganic opportunities are being considered with a strong focus on shareholder value, touching on points such as:

increased scale may not be advantageous if it does not come with excellence

it’s not helpful to get bigger and also more mediocre

inorganic focus will be primarily directed at achieving enhanced excellence

acquisition prices in some segments, notably Alternatives, are high, and probably too high to transact

cultural fit is a key factor

Investment Performance – Not Exciting

In previous Seeking Alpha notes, I have expressed concerns regarding the negative drift in JHG’s investment performance metrics, particularly the peer-relative numbers. It was interesting to see JHG provide additional data at 3Q21, with management now providing 10-year performance metrics in addition to the usual 1, 3 and 5-year numbers. On both the peer-relative and benchmark-relative views, as at 3Q21 the 10-year group performance is better than any of the 1,3 and 5-year numbers. The cynical analyst within me can’t help but think that the addition of the 10-year data is a reaction to the perception of the negative drift in performance referenced above.

As shown in the table below, at total group level, peer-relative numbers at 3Q21 have deteriorated for the 3-year and 10-year periods, but improved for the 1-year and 5-year periods. The Equities bucket is important – it represents 56% of group AUM, and also carries a relatively high investment management fee rate – and so the improvement in the 1-year ranking for Equities from 32% at 2Q21 to 47% at 3Q21 is a clear positive. But the overall picture for Equities isn’t strong, with only the 10-year ranking being above 50%. The 1-year number for Multi-Asset remains weak, but interestingly net flows in Multi-Asset have been positive for each of the last five quarters. Performance numbers for Quantitative Equities are stubbornly bad, and CFO Roger Thompson’s Q&A comments make it clear that Intech is under a lot of internal scrutiny.

Overall, I would say that my assessment of JHG’s investment performance metrics has improved very slightly relative to my previous review at 2Q21, with the 10-year numbers providing a little extra comfort. That said, material improvement is required before I would start to regard the overall picture on investment performance as positive. As things currently stand, I would describe the position as adequate.

Performance versus peers (% of mutual fund AUM in top 2 Morningstar quartiles):

Updated Fundamental Valuation

In the calculations and discussions below, I put forward a simple P&L model for JHG that can readily be flexed to consider a number of scenarios. Note that the calculations are in line with the “adjusted” results that JHG’s management presentations refer to (as is the analysis presented above).

The starting point for revenue is AUM. I make downward adjustments to AUM to capture anticipated outflows in Quantitative Equities and also in regard to historical Dai-ichi related AUM. My Base Case valuation AUM is $409.1bn (2.4% below reported 3Q21 AUM).

For the Bear Case, I have allowed for a 5% reduction in AUM from the Base Case level. In the Bull Case, I’ve assumed AUM 5% higher than used for the Base Case.

A key valuation assumption required is the investment management fee margin. The 3Q21 investment management fee margin was 47.0bp (virtually flat on 2Q21 47.1bp), and I adopt this for the Base Case valuation. For the Bear Case, I have allowed for a 5% reduction in the investment management fee margin. In the Bull Case, I assume the same investment management fee margin as used for the Base Case. For performance fees, I assume 1.0bp pa across all scenarios.

For the compensation ratio, I continue to use a Base Case assumption of 42.5%. For the Bear Case valuation, which assumes a reduction in AUM, I have set the compensation ratio to 45.5%. I assume 41.5% for the Bull Case.

For non-compensation operating expenses, I have inflated the FY20 expense base at 7%, in line with management’s revised FY21E guidance of an increase at “the high end of the mid-single digits”.

In regard to investment income generated on JHG’s balance sheet cash and investments, I have adopted earning rate assumptions based on medium-term expectations rather than expected near term conditions. I note that investment income is not a major driver of group earnings.

I have assumed an effective tax rate of 24%, being the mid-point of management’s expected normal range of 23% to 25%.

Risks – Upsides & Downsides

On balance, I see the potential for JHG to participate in further consolidation of the asset management industry as an upside risk item. Activist investor Trian’s 14.4% stake in JHG could make it harder for another party to acquire JHG, but equally Trian may be able to encourage JHG to deliver a value-enhancing transaction.

JHG’s business mix is heavily weighted to equities. It follows that JHG’s earnings are highly sensitive to both upward and downward movements in equity markets. Investors who are currently concerned about an equity market correction should be aware of the market leverage risk.

Ongoing industry-wide investment fee pressure is a downside risk to JHG’s earnings, and the company may be less successful in the future at offsetting this fee pressure with beneficial changes in business mix.

New COO, James Lowry, joined JHG in October 2021. With a fresh set of eyes looking at the business, there is the potential for a major review and restructure of JHG’s operational systems to be announced in coming months. This is a source of both upside and downside risk. A successfully implemented efficiency program would be positive for JHG, however, restructuring costs and disruption/distraction impacts must also be considered.

Conclusion – Slightly Expensive, Move to NEUTRAL

My “fair value” benchmark for a fund manager is a P/E of around 12x. At $47.50 per share, the valuation scenario framework outlined above indicates that JHG is trading at a P/E of between 11.5x and 15.7x, with a Base Case of 12.6x. On that basis, JHG looks to be slightly expensive.

The 3Q21 update hasn’t changed my qualitative assessment of JHG. I continue to regard JHG as a solid business, run by capable and sensible senior management, and I like the strong focus on sustainable outcomes. A sound balance sheet and a demonstrated appetite to distribute excess capital is a further positive for the investment case.

JHG closed at $43.28 on 27 October 2021, prior to the 3Q21 results release. The 3Q21 update hasn’t improved my fundamental value assessment of JHG, and so I am left wondering if the healthy bounce of 9.8% to $47.50 (at market close 01 November 2021) is capturing an element of speculation regarding M&A. My previous BULLISH rating was struck at a price of around $41.50, at which point I anticipated closure of a potential gap to fair value of around 10%. Strong share price appreciation has closed and exceeded that fair value gap. My valuation work therefore no longer justifies a bullish rating, and I downgrade to NEUTRAL.