3 Essential Rules For Income Investors

ALENA DZIHILEVICH/iStock via Getty Images

Co-produced with Treading Softly

Those who have raised children or are raising children likely have created rules for our households that those without children have never had to make.

I honestly never thought I'd have to instruct another human being that they cannot take off their wet diaper and hit their sibling with it. Nor did I think that trying to pass a glass of water would be complicated by trying to slide it down the side of our table using only our chest. Children push the boundaries of what adults think is logical or straightforward. Yet, we need to remember that everything is new to a child. They are trying to make sense of a completely new world. Their experiments can be amusing, exasperating, and as parents, our job is to try to limit the dangers.

Likewise, many new investors or soon-to-be retirees who are taking the reigns of their portfolio for the first time find themselves caught in a totally new world of concepts and ideas. Investors have to choose between investing and trading, growth and value, holding, selling and buying, or even how many stocks to hold. The learning curve can be steep, and missteps can be extremely costly.

Seeking Alpha is a place where we can come to learn from others. Investors of all stripes and levels of experience can be found here, sharing their thoughts, ideas, and plans. It is a wonderful tool to help new investors learn and to help seasoned investors hone their strategies. There is no one "right way" to invest, but over time, most will find one way that works for them. Any seasoned investor will have a list of "rules" that they follow.

My investment style is governed by a set of guidelines or rules that compose The Income Method. It's a methodology of investing and portfolio management I have created over the years from my experience. It's been fine-tuned by my team and me through various market cycles. It also contains a perspective on retirement and life in general. We don't want to be forever tied to the market watching green and red bars form. We want income to enable us to live enriched and fulfilled lives!

So today, I want to provide you with three rules for income investors regarding portfolio management to help you get on a solid footing or to help challenge your thought process and allow you to refine and strengthen your perspective!

The Rule of Income - Get Paid or Get Gone

This rule sets the stage for the Income Method; we invest for income, period.

We invest in high-quality companies, and we want them to reward us for doing so – giving us our cut of their success. Companies can do this in various ways, like through share buybacks or dividends. The risk with buybacks is that the company can always decide to issue more shares in the future. While some companies are habitual buy-backers and have produced excellent total returns, they do not meet our criteria of paying a dividend. We demand to be paid for our ownership.

Furthermore, we usually do not like to include yields of less than 6% in our Model Portfolio. We are looking for sustainable, quality dividends yielding 6% or more. This rate of dividends means our yield is a livable yield producing enough income to meet life's needs head-on.

I can't pay my power bill in shares of Amazon (AMZN) or Tesla (TSLA). I pay it in U.S. Dollars. While you can go through the process of selling shares to pay your power bill and either holding the excess cash or reinvesting it, that's a lot more work than simply paying your bill in cash received as dividends. Unless you have a power bill over $3,000, your AMZN share seems better left in the market!

Many types of securities are designed to pass along high levels of income to their shareholders through tax laws. Real Estate Investment Trusts, Master Limited Partnerships, Yieldcos, and Closed-End Funds, all have tax rules/incentives to payout a large portion of their earnings. Income investors' portfolios often have exposure to many or all of these types of securities, especially if targeting a +6% yield.

The Rule of 42 - Diversity is a Must

The first rule that my readers and HDO members often hear about is our rule of 42. This, in essence, focuses on holding at least 42 individual positions - be they funds, preferreds, baby bonds, or common equity. It allows you to have many income sources and ensure that your overall income is not at risk if one collapses.

This means each position has an average 2-3% max allocation. Regardless of your portfolio's absolute dollar value, the percent allocation allows you to determine your max position size readily. Many investors will take months or even years to reach the 42 number, that's fine. It's a long-term target.

Diversification reduces the downward potential of your portfolio due to reducing security-specific risks and exposure to them. It can also impact upward potential from any one security. That's okay. We are constructing an income portfolio, which means its primary source of returns will be the dividend income it pays us. Price gains are great but are a secondary priority. Frequently, you will find that if you follow the cash flow, price appreciation takes care of itself.

Focus on building your income one dividend at a time. By ensuring you are properly diversified, you are protected from the reality that sometimes you will be wrong. That dividend you thought was safe, wasn't. If your income is coming from 42 different investments, the loss of one won't be devastating.

The Rule of Protecting Income - Keep it Simple, Keep it Safe

If you're aiming to generate a high level of current income from at least 42 unique sources, you have another job on your hands. You need to keep your income stream secure. That means investing in easy-to-understand and easy to maintain sources.

We love to buy boring income sources like utilities or fixed income where the interest payments and dividends are reliable and predictable. We don't need flashy investments in our portfolio. We can use the income received to buy flashy things in the other parts of our lives if we choose!

"Love my corvette? Yeah, your power bill paid for it!" sounds way better in my book than saying "I own shares of TSLA" or the current popular cryptocurrency.

We aim to buy and hold our investments for at least two years. We do actively manage our portfolio, as we think any investor should. Things can change, and alterations may need to be made, so an entirely passive portfolio is often not the best choice for income investors.

Suppose your income is at risk, it's time to move on. Can you generate the same level of current income from a lower-risk security? It's time to swap. Can you generate more income from an equally risky choice? Well worth considering a swap. The goal is to maximize your income while keeping risk at acceptable levels. Active management can make that readily possible. Keeping your income safe means keeping it coming from straightforward and simple sources.

- Source: Shutterstock

Conclusion

These three rules are aspects within our Income Method that governs every buy and sell recommendation found with High Dividend Opportunities. It not only allows us to have high dividend income and the ability to outperform the market, but these rules can help protect all income investors.

Are you new to investing? Strongly consider adopting these portfolio guidelines or rules for your portfolio. Demand to be paid, stay diversified, protect your income streams.

We want all our readers, retirees, and income investors to benefit from strong portfolio management so they can have an excellent retirement. When you can remove financial woes and stress from the equation, you can greatly reduce the stress many face when planning for retirement or living in it!

Let's replace that stress with the fun and excitement that new opportunities can provide! Retirement is a time to enjoy yourself with your family, friends, and hobbies. Whether you want to travel the world or simply sit on your deck in a rocking chair enjoying the sunset on another day. Income provides opportunities and possibilities. You get to decide what you want to do or pursue.

These rules will help you get that income. So you can unlock those opportunities. That's the final goal of the Income Method.