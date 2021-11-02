PhonlamaiPhoto/iStock via Getty Images

Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) has been rocketing up our portfolio in terms of weighting in the past few months. As the stock falls from its ~$16 per share high in the beginning of the year, we continue to buy. The market might have feared issues around the energy crisis or logistics for Suzano. Indeed, one of our few worries was to do with containership availability and the effect that could have on volumes, although we were confident that energy prices would not have too much of an effect on the fundamentals. Instead, at least in this quarter, our fears did not come to pass with record results and swift deleveraging. We continue to add at these levels and are expecting to accumulate a substantial position in the stock. We think that once the Cerrado project (their new facility) has been paid for and deleveraging continues, a dividend will come in. Otherwise, we think the markets will wise up to the structural benefits of pulp as a commodity right now and will help produce capital gains.

SUZ Stock Forecasts: On the Money

Our main focus of the last article was the issue of energy prices on Suzano.

(Source: Q3 2021 Earnings Pres)

We thought that a QoQ increase in cash costs beyond 10% was unlikely, even considering the tripling of gas prices and the rise in energy prices altogether. Our modelling from our earlier article already includes the full effect of the chemicals price increases, which we thought would rise 35% and sustain those levels for the current industrial cycle of three years.

Indeed, the cash costs did not increase by more than 10%, instead increasing by only a little below 4%, which was not a surprise. Thankfully, due to the structural elements of the pulp market right now, virgin fiber prices are more or less the same as they used to be, ignoring logistic costs, due to the abundance of trees. The pulp mills are what's scarce and therefore Suzano is benefiting.

Suzano Deleveraging

As we hold Suzano for longer now, we have understood that the markets are not so responsive to the increases in performance. Based on the Cerrado project forecasts, and indeed those of other pulp producers but also the industry in general, it will take about three years for major capacity expansion to take place. Incremental expansions will take place gradually leading up to then. Indeed, even Suzano is expanding with some new smaller mills in Brazil.

Despite all this, the markets are skittish on the stock. We believe that it is a combination of the fact that it is also Brazilian listed, and is substantially a Brazilian company, which reports in BRL even though everything is dollar hedged. Moreover, we think markets might be concerned that the pulp cycle is close to over, which of course is contrary to our view. Nonetheless, we have come to view Suzano as more of a personal LBO, much like Lumen (LUMN). Its net debt is falling rapidly, by 10% since last quarter, and with lots of debt to start this means a solid expansion of the equity in the business.

(Source: Q3 2021 Earnings Pres)

The company almost has a 10x D/E ratio. That is a very substantial amount, but it means that for a decline like 10% in debt, the proportion of equity grows massively. This is the LBO logic that we are investing in. Producing about 10 billion BRL per year at these elevated pulp levels to pay down debt, that means about a nine-year horizon for total debt elimination. With refinancings quite likely, and some debt expected in the terminal capital structure, the more onerous part of the debt should be covered within five years.

Conclusions

The debt is being paid down quickly off massive cash flow generation. The Cerrado outflow, expected to be about 15 billion BRL, only gets in the way of one year of cash flow generation that would otherwise be meant for debt. The EBITDA multiple is very small at about 5x on 2021 FY expected EBITDA. The earnings yield is therefore very high, and the coverage of EBITDA on a current investment is ample. While these elevated pulp levels are unlikely to persist beyond three years from now, that would be three years of very high probability cash streams at high rates on a multiple of just 5x.

There are certainly risks to the thesis. The contracts are in dollar value, so for international investors dollar FX risk is something to consider. Although with tapering coming on, it isn't too risky. Moreover, there are risks in container availability, which could effect volumes and the scale of the pulp facilities. However, we are far clear of the pre-COVID levels, and expect the situation to persist that way for three more years, the average industrial cycle. As such, we see Suzano as a great technical buy for the patient value investor who believes in paper, packaging and tissue hygiene trends going forward.