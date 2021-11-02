SteveOehlenschlager/iStock via Getty Images

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) has very substantially remade itself in the past year, becoming more profitable and more focused. The company, like all in the oil and gas sector, has benefited from higher prices. After emerging from bankruptcy, it sold its small Permian position, bought more Bakken oil and gas, and has just merged its Oasis Midstream Partners (OMP) interest into another midstream company.

Oasis has hedges in place through the first half of 2023, albeit at volumes that decrease over time.

Different from many small energy companies, Oasis Petroleum pays a dividend, just increased to $2.00/share for a yield of 1.6%.

Energy investors looking for a US oil investment outside of or in addition to the Permian Basin should consider Bakken-focused Oasis Petroleum. Be aware that the Bakken/Three Forks basin is smaller than the Permian so it is more in cash-harvest than long-term growth mode; however, it supplies differentiated markets (north central US), was the first basin in which unconventional oil drilling was applied, and is still producing 1.1 million barrels per day (BPD)) of oil.

Structural Changes

Oasis Petroleum declared bankruptcy in September 2020 and emerged, recapitalized, on November 19, 2020.

In May 2021, it announced the acquisition, for $745 million, of Diamondback Energy’s Bakken reserves and production. (Diamondback (FANG) acquired the position when it bought QEP.) This transaction closed October 21, 2021.

Oasis’ repositioning also included selling its small Permian position in May 2021 for $481 million, far less than the $946 million, or $36,000/acre, at which it was acquired in 2018.

Oasis has sold Oasis Midstream Partners LP, a midstream partnership that operated in conjunction with Oasis but traded separately. In October, Oasis announced OMP merged with Crestwood Equity Partners (CEQP). Upon closure estimated to be 1Q22, Oasis is due to receive $160 million in cash and 21.7% ownership of Crestwood common units (worth $413 million). Once deconsolidated, $660 million of OMP debt (senior notes and revolving credit facility) goes off Oasis’ books, simplifying the remainder to $400 million of senior OAS notes.

Finally, note Oasis Petroleum’s bonds are considered speculative-grade. An article in the November 1, 2021 Wall Street Journal that mentioned Oasis and Chesapeake (CHK) specifically, suggests the average yield on speculative-grade energy bonds is around 4.7%, lower than previously and thus more attractive to energy company issuers. Despite all the discussion of ESG and renewables investing, according to the article, “few fixed-income funds ever stopped buying oil and gas bonds as a matter of policy.”

Oil Prices and Differentials

The NYMEX futures price for West Texas Intermediate (WTI) oil for December 2021 delivery on November 1, 2021 was $83.90/barrel and for December 2021 natural gas was $5.22/MMBTU.

Natural gas is about 35% of Oasis’ production profile in 4Q21, post the acquisition of Bakken assets from Diamondback, so higher natural gas prices clearly benefit Oasis. However, while North Dakota has been ahead of many regions in regulating gas capture and flaring minimization, the economic attractiveness of the Bakken-Three Forks basin is its oil production.





The North Dakota Light Sweet oil price (Bakken) is typically less than the WTI price due to differences in transportation and markets. As an example, on October 28, 2021, the North Dakota Light Sweet oil price was $76.23/barrel when the WTI spot price was $82.81/barrel, a difference of $6.58/barrel.

The EIA’s supply-demand diagram illustrates its prediction that oil will remain undersupplied relative to demand through the first quarter of 2022.

For the week ending October 22, 2021 US oil production was 11.3 million barrels per day, well below the highest level ever of 13.1 MMBPD in February and March 2020.

For November 2021, the EIA predicts Bakken oil production of 1.1 MMBPD.

OAS Second Quarter 2021 Earnings and Guidance

Oasis Petroleum will announce 3Q21 results November 9, 2021. In the second quarter, the company produced 54,300 BOE/D, of which 34,700 BPD was oil. Third quarter results are anticipated to be similar.

However, note that 4Q21, which will include two months of production from the QEP assets, is predicted to be considerably higher at 70,000 BOE/D and 45,000 BPD of oil, or 65%.

2Q revenues were $393 million, including $55 million from midstream. Operating income was $376 million, including a $223 million gain on sale of properties. Net income was $73 million.

Oil hedging at the end of 2Q21 was as follows:

*2H21 37,000 BPD: $42/bbl with a small volume of collars up to $68/bbl

*1H22 34,000 BPD: $50/bbl with about half volume of collars up to $66/bbl

*2H22 31,000 BPD: $50/bbl with about 40% volume of collars up to $67/bbl

*1H23 26,000 BPD: $50/bbl with about half volume of collars up to $65/bbl

Reserves: At December 31, 2020, Oasis had an estimated 152.2 million BOE’s of net proved reserves. However, calculations for year-end 2021 will tell quite a different (and better) story: a) prices of oil and natural gas will be much higher; b) the company no longer owns Permian assets; and c) it now has a larger-volume Bakken oil position, due to its Diamondback/QEP asset acquisition.

As all Bakken producers experienced, a risk for oil production is takeaway capacity limitations. When Bakken production ramped up, pipeline capacity did, too, eventually, displacing rail transport. However, the Biden administration has canceled the Keystone XL pipeline and the 570,000 Dakota Access Pipeline was threatened with closure last summer.

Competitors

Oasis Petroleum is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

In the Williston Basin, Oasis Petroleum’s competitors include ConocoPhillips (COP), Continental Resources (CLR), Devon Energy (DVN), EOG Resources (EOG), Hess (HES), Marathon Oil (MRO), Whiting Petroleum (WLL), and Exxon Mobil (XOM).

In addition to public Seeking Alpha coverage of ConocoPhillips and Marathon Oil, I have reviewed others in my Seeking Alpha Marketplace service.

For example, an interesting, Bakken company with a trajectory similar to that of Oasis is Whiting Petroleum (WLL). However, unlike Oasis, Whiting does not pay a dividend.

Competition extends throughout its business, from hiring executives and expert professionals, to competing for service contractors and takeaway capacity, to selling oil and gas.

Oasis also has significant competition from private companies.

Governance

At September 26, 2021, Institutional Shareholder Services ranks Oasis Petroleum’s overall governance as a 3, with sub-scores of audit (4), board (2), shareholder rights (3), and compensation (7). In this measurement, a score of 1 represents lower governance risk and a score of 10 represents higher governance risk.

Insiders own about 5.8% of the stock.

At October 15, 2021, 6.0% of the floated stock was shorted.

Oasis CEO Danny Brown joined the company in April 2021 after previous experience at Anadarko Petroleum (acquired by Occidental (OXY) and a predecessor, Kerr-McGee.

Financial and Stock Highlights

Oasis’ market capitalization is $2.45 billion at a November 1, 2021 stock closing price of $123.00 per share.

Since it emerged from bankruptcy in November 2020, Oasis’ price range is $31.00-$127.30 per share, so its November 1, 2021 closing price is 97% of the high. The company’s one-year target price is $141.86/share putting its closing price at 87% of that level.

Oasis’ trailing twelve months’ earnings per share (EPS) is $5.51, giving it a trailing price-earnings ratio of 22. The average of analysts’ predicted full-year 2021 EPS is $13.55 for a price/earnings ratio of 9.1. The average 2022 EPS prediction is $20.25 for a bargain forward P/E ratio 6.1.

Trailing twelve months’ operating cash flow is $589 million; levered free cash flow was $2.0 billion.





The company pays a $2.00/share dividend for a current yield of 1.6%.

Mean analyst rating is a 2.0, or “buy,” from thirty-two analysts. It will report third quarter results November 9, 2021.

At June 29, 2021, the seven largest institutional holders, some of which represent index fund investments that match the overall market, were JP Morgan Chase (12.0%), Capital World (8.0%), Blackrock (6.8%), Lord Abbett (5.7%), Kimmeridge Energy Management (4.5%), Allianz Asset Management (3.9%), and State Street (3.6%).

Also at the end of 2Q21, Oasis had $1.915 billion in liabilities, including $1.04 billion in long-term debt and $2.937 billion in assets giving it a liability-to-asset ratio of 65%. This balance sheet will obviously be changing with the deconsolidation of OMP.

A Note on Valuation

The company’s book value per share of $42.00 is about a third of its market price, implying positive investor sentiment.

The market capitalization to production ratio is moderate at $35,000/flowing BOE and $54,400/flowing barrel of oil.

Positive and Negative Risks

Potential investors should consider their oil price expectations overall and expected differential between Bakken and WTI benchmark crude as the factors most likely to affect Oasis.

Although the Dakota Access Pipeline continued to operate, its threatened shutdown in 2020 is a reminder of that risk to Bakken-region oil takeaway capacity, as was the Biden administration’s cancellation of the Keystone XL pipeline.

Inflation has lifted both commodity prices and production (labor and material) costs.

Recommendation For OAS Stock

Oasis pays a small dividend and so is not recommended to dividend-only investors.

However, with its renewed focus on the Bakken that includes sale of Permian assets and its OMP interest coupled with acquisition of the QEP/Diamondback Bakken assets, Oasis is attractive to energy investors who want to be involved in US oil basins outside of or in addition to the Permian.

Oasis has a good balance sheet and promising prospects, as seen in its expected 2021 and 2022 EPS (and consequently bargain price-earnings ratios of 9.1 and 6.1.

Like any small energy company, Oasis will not get the full upside of higher oil and gas prices since its production is hedged; however, the hedges are not unduly restrictive.

I recommend Oasis Petroleum to Bakken oil investors seeking some capital appreciation and who like Oasis’ focus on cash harvesting the important, but smaller-than-Permian Bakken oilfield.