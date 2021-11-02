Day 1 Of COP 26: Signs That Renewables Transition Might Accelerate

Christopher Furlong/Getty Images News

There is justifiable cynicism about the climate meetings that go all the way back to the establishment of the IPCC (Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change) in 1989 and the first UNFCC (United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change) Rio Earth Summit in 1992. After lots of inaction, eventually in 2015 at the Paris meeting (COP 21) there was agreement to begin to seriously address emissions reductions, and at the end of the meeting a goal of limiting temperature rise to 1.5C was accepted (although the actual commitments by countries was for global temperature rise of more than 3C). Notwithstanding some further pledges since 2015, the existing commitments will still lead to 2.7C global warming. The important point about Paris was that 195 countries got together and acknowledged the problem. It was clear that the initial goals were inadequate and there was an intention to ratchet up the ambition with 5 yearly reviews. COP 26 is the first of these five yearly reviews (admittedly delayed by a year due to COVID-19). The accelerating climate disasters over the past six years has engendered a sense of urgency for COP 26 (in Glasgow, 31 October – 12 November) as it is becoming acknowledged that the costs of delay are huge and potentially irreversible. While Paris was about net zero emissions by 2050, leading up to COP 26 there has been a focus on the next decade as unless emissions are reduced by ~50% by 2030, net zero emissions will not be possible by 2050 and warming beyond 2C becomes almost certain. Had work started on reducing emissions 30 years ago, the urgency today would most likely have been avoided. The first day of COP 26 saw some passionate presentations with the comment by UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres perhaps the most confronting : “Recent climate action announcements might give the impression that we are on track to turn things around. This is an illusion. Our addiction to fossil fuels is pushing humanity to the brink. We face a stark choice: either we stop it, or it stops us. It’s time to say, ‘Enough … Enough of treating nature like a toilet. Enough of burning and drilling and mining our way deeper. We are digging our own graves’.”

The consequence of the urgent need to reduce emissions is that the next decade is going to herald a monstrous switch with rapid exit from coal, oil and gas and a switch to electrification of everything.

Here I address events leading up to (and including) the first day of COP 26 to give investors a sense of where things are headed. COP 26 is different from earlier COP meetings as there is a substantial presence of business leaders, who understand the scale of the opportunities that will arise if the world takes the problem seriously. Key issues to be addressed include exit from coal, electrification of transport, reducing deforestation, addressing methane emissions. Financing the exit from fossil fuels is going to be a really big part of COP 26.

G20 meeting prior to COP 26 disappoints

It had been hoped that a meeting of G20 leaders (who are responsible for most of the global emissions) would lead to outcomes that would start COP 26 on the front foot. It is clear that many were disappointed by the G20 outcomes as there was not even a commitment to net zero emissions by 2050 in the final communique. However there were some (subtle) hopeful outcomes. Notable was acknowledgement of need for urgent action before 2030 and commitment by some to exit from coal and address methane emissions.

COP 26 involves most countries and so the smaller countries which produce very few emissions, but which are threatened by climate change are at the table. It has been explicitly stated that countries that are attending the meeting as spoilers (eg Australia, Saudi Arabia) need to be marginalised this time. If this happens, there seems some chance that there might be definitive outcomes from COP 26.

The point for investors is that trillions of dollars in annual investments are needed to achieve exit from fossil fuels and limiting global temperature rise to 1.5C . This could become an investment boom the likes of which has never been seen.

The Queen of England wades in

A key feature of the British monarchy is that it doesn’t get involved with politics. So a message from the Queen that gets opinionated is noteworthy. In her message to COP 26 participants she urged them to rise above politics and opt for statesmanship in addressing climate change. She quoted the words of her husband Prince Phillip in 1969 : ‘If the world pollution situation is not critical at the moment, it is as certain as anything can be, that the situation will become increasingly intolerable within a very short time… If we fail to cope with this challenge, all the other problems will pale into insignificance’.

In welcoming world leaders to COP 26, the Queen’s son Prince Charles had an even more strident call to action : “We have to put ourselves on what might be called a war-like footing. We need a vast military-style campaign to marshal the strength of the global private sector, with trillions at its disposal.”

Indian PM Modi sets the scene for ambitious action

India has been regarded cautiously because it is such a huge country that is just beginning the process of modernisation. It has been widely expected to do this in the way that Europe and the US have modernised, based on fossil fuel exploitation. My take has been for some time that India realises that this option is not available because it is experiencing first hand the disaster of pollution with this approach and it also is aware of the challenge of climate change. Modi announced a goal of net zero by 2070, which disappointed some, but it was encouraging that PM Modi has announced 50% of energy from renewables by 2030. This is an enormous goal involving 500 GW of renewables by 2030. Modi made clear that it needs access to huge amounts of financing to enable the transition and he looks to the developed world as a source of this finance. Finance is going to become a much discussed area at COP 26.

It will be interesting to see how India’s Green Grids Initiative (with the UK) is received. This involves a connected global network of solar PV systems to exploit that fact that the sun never sets as the earth rotates.

Australian under pressure, the US back in the fold

In the leadup to COP26 it became clear to the Australian Government that a net zero 2050 was a key requirement for attendance, and just before he went to Glasgow Prime Minister Scott Morrison secured a planned net zero 2050 target, although it is a target that has no detail and analysts agree that it makes little sense. The key issue at COP26 is targets for 2030 and prior to leaving Australia the PM was adamant that Australia would not change its goal for 26%-28% emissions reduction by 2030, although the states and businesses have already almost certainly locked in reductions of 35% by 2030. On day one of COP26 PM Morrison did not mention the 26%-28% target and focused on the likelihood of achieving 35% reduction (although he didn’t make this a firm target). This might seem a small concession, but it indicates the pressure that Australia is under.

Australia has been identified as a key disruptor of climate action since Kyoto in 1998. There are signs that disruptors like Australia and Saudi Arabia might meet resistance at COP 26.

Meanwhile the US is back in the COP fold, with President Biden apologizing for the Trump administration's decision to withdraw from the Paris accord. He indicated that this set back the world’s efforts to address climate change. Biden indicated that the US under his administration was fully committed to help drive global efforts to decarbonise the global economy.

Deforestation

Apart from a major speech by India’s Prime Minister Modi, an early outcome of COP 26 is agreement to address (by 2030) deforestation, which is a major source of carbon emissions. 110 world leaders have agreed to end and reverse deforestation. The pledge includes $19.2 billion of public and private funding. Countries which have signed up cover 85% of global forests, and the major participants are engaged, notably Brazil, Canada, Russia, China, Indonesia, Democratic Republic of the Congo, US, and the UK. Funds will be available for developing countries to tackle wildfires, restore damaged land and support indigenous communities. Major corporations have also promised to end investment linked to deforestation, and 28 countries will remove deforestation from global food trade involving agricultural products such as palm oil and soybeans. A specific fund will be established to protect the Congo Basin.

There has been an earlier commitment in 2014 which produced nothing, but this time the support seems more broadly based (including Brazil, Russia and China) and has significant funds attached.

Conclusion

The leadup to COP-26 has led to some being very pessimistic about the likely outcomes at a time when it is being recognised that this may be the most important global meeting ever held. This is the decade when the future of the world will be decided. Leaders of key players China, Russia, Brazil are not attending and leaders of some countries (eg Australia, Saudi Arabia) have explicit plans to sabotage the meeting.

British PM Boris Johnson has been energetically trying to keep the momentum and ensure outcomes that are consistent with constraining global temperature rise to 1.5C. He acknowledged that this is going to be a very challenging couple of weeks, but the leaders of countries large and small all have come committed to address the grim challenges of climate change.

Day one of COP26 provided an important presentation by Indian PM Modi, side announcements about deforestation, an apology from President Biden about US withdrawal from the agreement in recent years and intervention by the British Monarchy. There is a long way to go, but I think investors might consider sharpening their pencils as they consider what they will do if the outcome of COP 26 is an investment opportunity on a scale that the world has never seen. I’m certainly reviewing my renewable energy portfolio to see where the best opportunities lie. Front and center are solar PV companies (eg First Solar (FSLR), SunPower (SPWR), JinkoSolar (JKS), Canadian Solar (CSIQ)), wind companies (eg Vestas Wind Systems (OTCPK:VWDRY), Orsted (OTCPK:DNNGY), Siemens Energy (OTCPK:SMEGF)) and companies involved with electrification of transport (eg Tesla (TSLA), BYD (OTCPK:BYDDF), Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY)). There are so many companies likely to benefit, that choosing how to allocate investments is going to be a challenge.

I am not a financial advisor but I hope that my commentary is helpful to you and your financial advisor as you consider what may soon become once in a lifetime investment opportunity.