Blue Planet Studio/iStock via Getty Images

A Quick Take On Weave Communications

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) has filed to raise $133 million in an IPO of its common stock, according to an S-1/A registration statement.

The firm provides customer communication software to businesses in the U.S. and Canada.

Weave is well-positioned in a growing market aided by the pandemic and its plan to grow by expanding into one industry vertical at a time is a prudent approach; the IPO is worth a close look.

Company & Technology

Lehi, Utah-based Weave was founded to develop a SaaS software platform aimed at helping small businesses better communicate with and engage customers and prospects.

The company's current industry focus includes various healthcare and home service providers.

Management is headed by Chief Executive Officer Roy Banks, who has been with the firm since December 2020 and was previously CEO Partner for Tritium Partners and president of LoadPay Business Unit.

Below is a brief overview video of Weave's offering in a healthcare setting:

(Source)

The company’s primary offerings include:

Messaging

Email

Reviews

Analytics

Payments

Scheduling

Team Communications

Weave has received at least $177 million in equity investment from investors including Bessemer Venture Partners, Catalyst Investors, Pelion Ventures, Tiger Global, Crosslink Capital and LEC Weave holdings.

Weave - Customer/User Acquisition

The firm uses a combination of direct sales, industry events, channel partnerships and digital marketing efforts to reach small and medium size businesses.

As of June 30, 2021, the company 'had more than 21,000 locations under subscription across approximately 20,000 customers in the United States and Canada.'

Additionally, its platform is currently used by more than 130,000 monthly active users [MAUs] across various medical and home service industries.

Sales and Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have dropped as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:

Sales and Marketing Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021 49.2% 2020 49.1% 2019 69.4%

(Source)

The Sales and Marketing efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Sales and Marketing spend, fell slightly in the most recent reporting period, as shown in the table below:

Sales and Marketing Efficiency Rate Period Multiple Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021 0.7 2020 0.9

(Source)

The Rule of 40 is a software industry rule of thumb that says that as long as the combined revenue growth rate and EBITDA percentage rate equal or exceed 40%, the firm is on an acceptable growth/EBITDA trajectory.

WEAV’s most recent calculation was 12% as of June 30, 2021, so the firm needs some improvement in this regard, per the table below:

Rule of 40 Calculation Recent Rev. Growth % 55% EBITDA % -43% Total 12%

(Source)

The firm’s dollar-based net revenue retention rate for 2020 was 102%, a decent result.

The dollar-based net revenue retention rate metric measures how much additional revenue is generated over time from each cohort of customers, so that a figure over 100% means that the company is generating more revenue from the same customer cohort over time, indicating good product/market fit and efficient sales and marketing efforts.

Below is a two-year graphic showing the firm’s website traffic trends by deduplicated audience size, with a significant increase at the beginning of the 2020 global pandemic and another step up in mid-2021:

(Source: Similarweb)

Weave’s Market & Competition

According to a 2021 market research report by MarketsAndMarkets, the global customer communications market will be an estimated $1.3 billion in 2021 and is forecast to reach $2.2 billion by 2026.

This represents a forecast CAGR of 11.2% from 2022 to 2026.

The main drivers for this expected growth are a growing adoption of digital customer communication solutions that are tailored for various industry verticals, with the North America region expected to retain the largest market share through 2026 but the APAC being expected to grow at the fastest rate of growth.

Also, the COVID-19 pandemic likely has pulled demand forward for digital customer communication solutions and businesses of all sizes sought to retain and enhance customer relationships despite the pandemic's dislocations.

Management estimates the addressable market for all of its offerings in the U.S. to be $11.1 billion.

Major competitive or other industry participants include:

Zendesk

Open Text

CEDAR CX Technologies

Messagepoint

Doxim

Topdown

Napersoft

Ecrion

Hyland

Braze

HelpCrunch

Front

Podium

Others

Weave Communications Financial Performance

The company’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Growing topline revenue

Increasing gross profit and variable gross margin

Growing operating loss but reduced negative operating margin

Reduced cash used in operations

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021 $ 53,729,000 54.7% 2020 $ 79,896,000 74.7% 2019 $ 45,746,000 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021 $ 30,904,000 58.9% 2020 $ 45,447,000 66.9% 2019 $ 27,226,000 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021 57.52% 2020 56.88% 2019 59.52% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021 $ (22,843,000) -42.5% 2020 $ (39,571,000) -49.5% 2019 $ (31,923,000) -69.8% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) Net Margin Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021 $ (23,402,000) -43.6% 2020 $ (40,421,000) -75.2% 2019 $ (32,060,000) -59.7% Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021 $ (7,043,000) 2020 $ (15,518,000) 2019 $ (22,069,000) (Glossary Of Terms)

(Source)

As of June 30, 2021, Weave had $42.5 million in cash and $64.2 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended June 30, 2021, was negative ($16.5 million).

Weave Communications IPO Details

Weave intends to raise $133 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock, 5 million shares at a proposed midpoint price of $26.50 per share.

Existing shareholder Pelion has indicated an interest to purchase shares of up to $10.0 million in the aggregate at the IPO price.

Assuming a successful IPO, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $1.5 billion, excluding the effects of underwriter over-allotment options.

The float to outstanding shares ratio (excluding underwriter over-allotments) will be approximately 7.95%. A figure under 10% is generally considered a ‘low float’ stock which can be subject to significant price volatility.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

We intend to use the net proceeds from this offering for working capital and other general corporate purposes, which may include sales and marketing activities, research and development, general and administrative matters and capital expenditures. (Source)

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is available here until the IPO is completed.

Regarding outstanding legal proceedings, management says it is not currently a party to any legal actions that would have a material adverse effect on its financial condition or operations.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are Goldman Sachs, BofA Securities, Citigroup and other investment banks.

Valuation Metrics For Weave

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:

Measure [TTM] Amount Market Capitalization at IPO $1,667,019,680 Enterprise Value $1,509,298,680 Price / Sales 16.86 EV / Revenue 15.26 EV / EBITDA -35.87 Earnings Per Share -$0.68 Operating Margin -42.55% Net Margin -43.68% Float To Outstanding Shares Ratio 7.95% Proposed IPO Midpoint Price per Share $26.50 Net Free Cash Flow -$16,496,000 Free Cash Flow Yield Per Share -0.99% Revenue Growth Rate 54.68% (Glossary Of Terms)

(Source)

As a reference, a potential partial public comparable to Weave would be Zendesk (ZEN); below is a comparison of their primary valuation metrics:

Metric Zendesk (ZEN) Weave Comm. (WEAV) Variance Price / Sales 9.59 16.86 75.8% EV / Revenue 9.59 15.26 59.1% EV / EBITDA -97.80 -35.87 -63.3% Earnings Per Share -$1.96 -$0.68 -65.4% Revenue Growth Rate 27.8% 54.68% 97.05% (Glossary Of Terms)

(S-1/A and Seeking Alpha)

Commentary About Weave’s IPO

WEAV is seeking to go public to fund its future corporate expansion plans, which include continued growth in new verticals, ‘one vertical at a time’ while adding new products to its offerings.

The company’s financials indicate increasing topline revenue and gross profit, a growing operating loss but reduced negative operating margin and lowered cash used in operations

Free cash flow for the twelve months ended June 30, 2021, was negative ($16.5 million).

Sales and Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have dropped as revenue has increased; its Sales and Marketing efficiency rate fell to 0.7x in the most recent six-month reporting period.

The market opportunity for providing SMBs with customer communication and engagement software is reasonably large and expected to grow at a strong rate of growth over the coming years, so the firm enjoys positive industry growth dynamics in its favor.

Goldman Sachs is the lead underwriter and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of 33.6% since their IPO. This is a mid-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period. Goldman has led the highest number of IPOs so far in 2021, at 128.

As for valuation, compared to partial competitor Zendesk, management is seeking a much higher valuation based on revenue multiples, but WEAV is also growing topline revenue at a much faster rate of growth, although from a smaller revenue base.

I have two concerns about WEAV’s performance. One, its dollar-based net retention rate for 2020 was 102%, which while above 100% and thus negative net churn, is still not what I would like to see.

Two, it is generating high and increasing operating losses, with no move toward operating breakeven. While there are companies whose topline revenue growth has attracted investors despite growing operating losses, the stock market has generally shifted in recent months toward favoring growth companies that are making progress toward operating breakeven.

Despite the above concerns, I believe Weave is well-positioned in a growing market aided by the pandemic and its plan to grow by expanding into one industry vertical at a time is a prudent approach, so the IPO is worth a close look.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: November 10, 2021