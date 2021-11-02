franckreporter/E+ via Getty Images

Undoubtedly one of the most popular beverages in the world, and particularly in the US, is wine. The age-old alcoholic beverage has a place in history and in modern culture. So, one could reason that buying into a company that provides wine might make for a sensible investment opportunity. One business in this market that has performed well in recent years is The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA). Not only has revenue grown, profitability has been attractive. The long-term outlook with the enterprise is certainly positive and investors would likely be rewarded as a result of this. Having said that, even a high-quality company in an attractive market offers only so much upside. And based on pricing today, it is hard to imagine shares rising materially in the near term. Because of this, only the most patient, long-term-oriented investors should entertain this firm at this point in time.

A focus on the luxury market

Today, Duckhorn focuses on acting as a premier-scaled producer of luxury wines. It has positioned itself as a major player in the North American market. Of course, the definition of ‘luxury’ can mean different things to different people. As a scaled, mass-market producer of product, the company has a lower price point that it designates as ‘luxury’ compared to what some might expect. It defines this market as offering bottles of wine that start at $15. This is for a 750mL bottle, which works out to about five traditional glasses of wine. Its own products typically range between $20 per bottle and $200.

Through its network, Duckhorn sells its product to customers in all 50 states as well as to customers in at least 50 other countries. Its network includes wholesale and distribution companies. The business also sells directly to retail accounts throughout California. On top of this, it provides a direct-to-consumer series of channels that also offer other things like subscriptions to wine clubs and tasting room experiences. According to management, its direct-to-consumer channels account for 18% of sales, with the direct retail accounts in California increasing its direct business to 34.7% of sales.

At this point in time, the company owns a variety of properties. It operates eight different vineyards, five of which are owned by it while the others are under leases. The company boasts owned and leased land amounting to 843 acres of what it calls ‘Estate’ vineyard spread between California and Washington. Although the company does produce some of its own product, an impressive 85% of the grapes that it uses is sourced from third-party growers and from the bulk wine market. Even so, the company processes 70% of the grapes used in its production process, with the remaining 30% processed by strategic partners.

As a whole, the industry in which it operates is rather interesting. The US wine market is considered the largest market for the product in the world. In 2019, sales totaled $53 billion. Even so, only between 10% and 15% of the market fell under the luxury designation. What is particularly interesting is how the business has changed in recent years. In 2020, there existed an impressive 10,400 wineries in the country. This compares to just 1,800 that existed back in 1995. Even as the number of wineries increased, the number of wine distributors shrank from 3,000 to 950. despite the number of distributors declining, the company has succeeded in expanding its number of accounts. In its 2021 fiscal year, for instance, the business reported around 52,600 accounts, up 11.4% compared to the year before it. Domestic case sales per account managed to rise by 10% as the number of distribution points for the company's products grew by 36%.

*Created by Author

This has been part of a more recent trend with the company where business has generally grown at a nice pace. Financial data covering the past three years shows a company that has been expanding. Between 2019 and 2021, sales grew from $241.21 million to $336.61 million. For the current fiscal year, management expects sales to range from between $353 million and $360 million. At the midpoint, that would imply a year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%.

*Created by Author

When it comes to profitability, the trend has been positive as well. Net income grew from $22.10 million in 2019 to $55.98 million in 2021. Operating cash flow performed similarly, climbing from $42.47 million to $64.27 million. And EBITDA increased from $98.36 million to $117.21 million. For its current, 2022, fiscal year, management has provided some guidance. They anticipate net income, based on the current share count, of between $61.83 million and $66.41 million. At the midpoint, this implies profits of $64.12 million. EBITDA, meanwhile, should come in at around $120 million. Management provided no guidance when it comes to operating cash flow, but if we assume a growth rate that is somewhere in between what we would expect for earnings and EBITDA, then a reading of about $69.71 million would not be unrealistic.

This continued growth is great for shareholders, but that does not mean shares make for an attractive purchase at this time. If we take the 2022 estimates into consideration, the company’s trading at a forward price to earnings multiple of 34.6. This compares to the 39.7 if we use the 2021 data. The price to operating cash flow multiple would be 31.8, down from the 34.5 achieved when we use the 2021 figures. And the EV to EBITDA multiple should be about 20.5, down from the 21 if we use the 2020 figures.

*Created by Author

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, I have no doubt that the future for a company like Duckhorn will be bright. The business boasts a unique opportunity for investors who want a ‘luxury’ wine producer and this opportunity has resulted in significant revenue and profitability in recent years. However, the price that the market is demanding investors to pay in order to participate in this potential strikes me as awfully high. Although this is less of a concern when we look at the EV to EBITDA multiple, the price to operate in cash flow multiple and the price to earnings multiple just look too lofty for me to get behind.