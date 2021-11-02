Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd. ADR (SMPQY) Management on Q2 2022 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd. ADR (OTCPK:SMPQY) Q2 2022 Earnings Conference Call November 2, 2021 9:00 AM ET

As a reminder, all participant lines will be in the listen-only mode, and there will be an opportunity for you to ask questions after the presentation concludes.

Nimish Desai

Thank you. Good evening and a warm welcome to our second quarter FY 2022 earnings call. I'm Nimish from the Sun Pharma Investor Relations team. We hope you received the Q2 financials and the press release that was sent out earlier in the day. These are also available on our website.

We have with us Mr. Dilip Shanghvi, Managing Director; Mr. C.S. Muralidharan, our CFO; Mr. Abhay Gandhi, CEO of North America; and Mr. Kirti Ganorkar CEO of India Business. Today the team will discuss performance highlights, update on strategies and respond to any questions that you may have.

As is usual for the ease of discussion, we will look at consolidated financials. And just as a reminder this call is being recorded and a replay will be available for the next few days. The call transcript will also be but up on our website shortly.

The discussion today might include certain forward-looking statements and this must be viewed in conjunction with the risks that our business faces. You are requested to ask two questions in the initial round. If you have more questions, you are requested to rejoin the queue. I also request all of you to kindly send in your questions that may remain unanswered today.

I will now hand over the call to Mr. Shanghvi.

Dilip Shanghvi

Thank you, Nimish. Welcome and thank you for joining us for this earnings call after the announcement of financial results for the second quarter of FY 2022. I hope you and your family are safe and healthy.

Let me discuss some of the key highlights. Consolidated sales for the quarter were at INR95,567 million, recording a growth of about 13% year-on-year. All our businesses, except in the API business, have grown year-on-year. Compared to Q1 of this year, sales have grown by about 2%, excluding the contribution from COVID-related products in both the quarters.

Let me now update you on our global specialty business. For Q2 our global specialty revenue was approximately US$157 million across all markets. This includes US$10 million in sales milestone for two of our specialty products. The global specialty sales do not include ILUMETRI end market sales.

ILUMYA has grown on year-on-year and quarter-on-quarter basis. It continues to gain traction in both the U.S. and other markets. We have recently announced the availability of ILUMYA in Canada, adding one more market to global ILUMYA franchise.

We have also launched WINLEVI in the U.S. recently. Speciality R&D accounted for approximately 28% of our total R&D spend for the quarter. Abhay will give you more details on the speciality business later.

I will now hand over the call to Murali for discussion of Q2 financial performance.

C.S. Muralidharan

Thank you, Mr. Shanghvi. Good evening, everyone, and welcome to all of you. Our Q2 financials are already with you. As usual, we will look at key consolidated financials. Q2 sales are at 95,567 million, up by about 13% over Q2 last year. Material cost as a percentage of sales was 26.4%, which is higher than Q2 last year due to product mix and geography mix. Staff cost stands at 18.9% of sales. Other expenditure stands at 27.1% of sales. Increase in absolute value is attributed towards higher selling and distribution and traveling expenses, while in Q2 of last year, these expenses were lower on account of global pandemic. As indicated in our past earnings calls, the expenses are seeing an increasing trend across all the markets as we reach full normalization.

ForEx loss for the quarter was INR 764 million compared to a loss of INR 1,164 million for Q2 last year. EBITDA for Q2 was at INR 25,608 million, up by 21% year-on-year with resulting EBITDA margin at 26.8% compared to 25% for Q2 last year. Reported net profit for the quarter was at INR 20,470 million. Excluding the impact of the exceptional item for Q2 last year, the net profit is up by about 29% year-on-year. The reported EPS for the quarter was INR 8.5.

Let me discuss the key movements versus Q1 FY 2022. Our consolidated sales were lower by about 1% quarter-on-quarter at INR 95,567 million, primarily due to lower sales of whole products in India in Q2 FY 2022. Excluding the COVID-related sales in both the quarters, our top line has grown by about 2% sequentially. Material cost stands at 26.4% of sales which is lower quarter-on-quarter on account of product mix and geography mix. For Q2, staff costs were at 18.9% of sales, while other expenses were at 27.1% of sales both marginally higher than Q1.

We had a ForEx loss of INR 764 million for Q2 as against ForEx gain of INR 799 million in Q1. EBITDA for Q2 stands at INR 25,608 million, which is lower by 8% compared to Q1, mainly driven by the ForEx movement. Reported net profit for Q2 was at INR 20,470 million. Excluding the impact of accretion item for Q1 this year, the net profit is [Technical Difficulty] quarter-on-quarter.

Now we will discuss the half-year performance. For the first half, net sales were at INR 192,262 million, a growth of 20% over first half last year. Material cost for H1 was at 26.9% of sales which was higher than H1 last year, mainly due to product mix. Staff cost stands at 18.5% of sales lower than H1 last year. However, in absolute terms [Technical Difficulty] on account of annual barite increases and increase in field incentives. Other expenses were at 26.8% of sales, lower than H1 last year. However, in absolute terms, the other expenses have increased on account of higher selling, distribution and traveling expenses, while in H1 of last year, these expenses were lower on account of pandemic-related lockdown across markets.

Increase in R&D expenses has also partly contributed to higher other expenses. As a result of the above, the EBITDA for the first half was at INR 53,325 million, a growth of 38% over the first half last year with resulting EBITDA margin of 27.7% compared to 24.2% for H1 last year. Excluding the exceptional items, adjusted net profit for H1 FY 2022 was at INR 40,262 million, up 47% year-on-year. Reported net profit for H1 FY 2022 was INR 34,912 million. The company has repaid debt of about US$209 million in H1 of the current fiscal. Over the last six quarters, we have repaid debt of about US$790 million. As of 30th September 2021, we continue to remain net cash positive even at the ex-Taro level.

Let me now briefly discuss Taro's performance. Taro posted Q2 FY 2022 sales of US$132 million and adjusted net profit of about US$25 million lower by 10.2% and 40% respectively over Q1 FY 2022. On a year-on-year basis, sales for Q2 FY 2022 were lower by about 8%, while the adjusted net profit was lower by about 45%.

Lastly, I would like to draw your attention to the news report published in the section of the Indian media today allergic that a complaint has been filed in the US Securities and Exchange Commission related to [indiscernible] of Taro shares. Sun Pharma strongly denied all the allegations made in the news report neither [indiscernible] nor its subsidiary Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Limited have received any communication from the US Securities and Exchange Commission or from any other regulatory agency on this matter. Therefore, we have no further information to share at the moment and we will not be discussing this matter in today's earnings call.

I will now hand over to Kirti Ganorkar, who will share the performance of our India business.

Kirti Ganorkar

Thank you Murali. Let me take you through the performance of our India business. For Q2 the sales of branded formulation in India were INR31,878 million recording a growth of about 26% over Q2 last year. India business accounted for about 33% of consolidated sales for Q2. We have maintained the trend of the past few quarters of outperforming the average industry growth.

Sun Pharma has increased its market share in Q2 compared to Q1 of this year and also over Q2 last year. As per AIOCD, AWACS, MAT data for September 2021 our market share has increased to 8.1% compared to 8% of June 2021 MAT data. We have witnessed growth across most of our therapies. The growth was driven by the combination of factors like improving the demands for non-COVID treatments which is driving the growth in chronic, semichronic segment, peak monsoon season leading to higher demand for anti-infectives, cough cold medication, improved patient flow to doctors clinic and increase healthcare awareness.

Sales of product used in treating COVID symptoms and other associated products accounted for approximately 2% of India sales for Q2 compared to about 8% to 10% of India sales for Q1 this year. I'm happy to announce that we have recorded a strong growth in the underlying base business excluding COVID product sales. Field force operations were near to normal in Q2 with almost all doctors' clinic operationals. The new sales force has started contributing and is already on the ground engaged in the field work.

Travel costs for the medical representative is near to normal, while we continue to see some savings in terms of the cost of medical conferences. For Q2, we have launched 28 new products in the Indian market. Sun Pharma is the largest pharmaceutical company in India and as per SMSRC report we are number 1 rank by prescription with the 10 different doctor categories. We also continue to remain the partner of choice for in-licensing products, given our strong position number 1 in many therapy areas including therapies for treatment of COVID infection coupled with our large distribution network.

I will now hand over the call to Abhay.

Abhay Gandhi

Thank you Kirti. I will briefly discuss the performance highlights of our US businesses. For Q2, our overall sales in the US grew by about 8% over Q2 last year to $361 million. The main drivers of growth were the Speciality business coupled with the Sun ex-Taro generics portfolio. US accounted for about 28% of consolidated sales for the quarter.

Our Speciality revenues in US have grown over Q2 last year mainly driven by Ilumya, Levulan, Podanzo, Cequa and Absorica LD. Speciality sales are slightly lower compared to June 2021 quarter. While Ilumya has grown quarter-on-quarter Absorica sales have declined as expected due to generic entry. We also witnessed a slight decline in Levulan sales compared to Q1, FY '22 due to some temporary supply constraints which are in the process of being addressed.

Further, ILUMYA and CEQUA grew by about 70% and more than 100% respectively on an annualized basis for September 2021. Quarter two is typically a soft quarter for dermatology products. In addition, there was a surge in COVID cases in the US.

While doctor clinics have been opened in the US during the quarter, the situation is yet to fully normalize. Patient flow to doctor clinics, as well as frequency of doctor calls by our medical representatives are both still below pre-COVID levels. You would have seen our recent announcement of launch of Winlevi in US, an anti-acne speciality product. Winlevi is a new class of topical medication in dermatology and will complement our existing oral acne portfolio.

The addition of Winlevi further strengthens our position in the acne segment. The nature of the acne market is such that there is a room for a new product, especially with the new mechanism of action, which Winlevi has. It is for the first time, that an androgen inhibitor will be used for treating acne. Our established presence in the acne market will help in ramping up Winlevi going forward.

Let me now update you on our US generics business. While the US generics business continues to be competitive, the Sun ex-Taro generics business has recorded growth on a Y-o-Y basis. This growth is driven by a combination of new launches and better supply chain management.

I will now hand over the call to Mr. Shanghvi.

Dilip Shanghvi

Thank you, Abhay. I will briefly discuss the performance highlights of our other businesses, as well as give you an update on our R&D initiatives. Our sales in emerging markets were at US$243 million for Q2, up by about 16% year-on-year and 12% higher on Q1 this year. The underlying growth in constant currency terms was about 14% year-on-year.

Emerging markets accounted for about 19% of total sales for Q2. Formulation sales in rest of the world markets, excluding US and emerging markets with US$188 million in Q2, up by about 5% over Q2 last year and 1% over Q1 of this year. Rest of the world market accounted for approximately 15% of consolidated Q2 revenues.

API sales for Q2 were at INR 4,358 million, lower by about 15% over Q2 last year, mainly due to lower OpEx revenue. We continue to invest in building our R&D pipeline for both the global generics and the speciality businesses. R&D efforts are ongoing for the US emerging markets, ROW markets and for India.

Consolidated R&D investment for Q2 were at INR 5,364 million compared to INR 6,127 million for Q2 last year. The year-on-year decline is due to spillover of some clinical studies into subsequent quarters. Our current generic pipeline for the US market includes 88 ANDAs and 13 NDAs awaiting approval with the US FDA.

With this, I would like to leave the floor open for questions. Thank you.

Thank you, very much. Ladies and gentlemen, we will now begin the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] The first question is from the line of Prakash from Axis Capital. Please go ahead.

Prakash Agarwal

Yes, good evening. Thanks for the opportunity. Sir, first question is actually a clarification. US business ex-Taro, what I heard right was it was a growth Q-on-Q led by new launches and better supply chain management. If you could highlight more, which were these new launches because I understand the market is very competitive and there's a huge pricing pressure that is happening. Did we have any big product launch?

Abhay Gandhi

So we had six new product launches in the US in the last quarter. And of course with the help of the supply chain and the production and quality and R&D teams, we ensured that most of our products remained available to the levels that we wanted them to so we could look for businesses and keep our existing business continued.

Nimish Desai

Prakash this is Nimish here. What Abhay had indicated in his opening remarks was that Sun ex-Taro generic business has recorded growth on Y-o-Y basis. There was no mention of Q-o-Q.

Prakash Agarwal

Okay. And some outlook can be shared that would be great on the US generic business. I mean what is on ground pricing pressure? Has it been better or the competition has increased. Some color would be helpful? Thank you.

Abhay Gandhi

Situation broadly remains the same Prakash. A number of competitors looking at specific products keeps on increasing every quarter. And like we have said consistently depending on the product and the number of competitors, the pricing pressure on the ground is something we continue to face. I mean that's the reality of the market. I don't think much changes from a quarter-to-quarter basis.

Prakash Agarwal

Okay. Perfect. And from a Halol side, are we seeing any communication already from the FDA as seen by other corporates also they're sounding? I mean, do we expect it by this fiscal year and some resolution, or what is our current thinking around this?

Abhay Gandhi

We haven't received any information from the agency about their plan to audit the facility. We continue to stay in touch with them with a request that they should audit the facility at the earliest because we make many products which are potentially or sometimes in regular shortages. But it all depends on their priority and their importance of the facility based on which I think we will decide when to inspect us.

Prakash Agarwal

Okay. Perfect. Thank you. And my last question is on Winlevi. So from a build-out perspective or I mean is the existing setup good enough, or do we need to invest in the near-term at least one, two quarters before we see gaining momentum or the existing setup is good enough?

Abhay Gandhi

So when you say set up, you're talking about the field force?

Prakash Agarwal

Yes sir.

Abhay Gandhi

So we have had some increase in the size of the field force than the team we choose to promote ABSORICA and ABSORICA LD. And I think for the last quarter, a large part of that cost has already been reflected. So more you will see in this quarter three. But there has been an increase taken in the size of the field force, looking at what the potential of this product can reach.

Prakash Agarwal

Okay. Perfect. So unlikely to see a major cost expansion is what I heard.

Abhay Gandhi

If you say unlikely?

Prakash Agarwal

Yes.

Abhay Gandhi

Yes. I would agree with that.

Prakash Agarwal

Okay. Thank you. Thank you. All the best.

Thank you. The next question is from the line of Kunal from Emkay Global. Please go ahead.

Kunal Dhamesha

Hi, thank you for the opportunity. So first on the R&D expense, which we have already indicated that a couple of clinical trials have spinned over. Are those the trials related to psoriatic arthritis and SCD-044, we are talking about?

Dilip Shanghvi

That's correct. I think the cost of the clinical trial is linked with the ability to commission new sites as well as enrollment of subjects. And if that is going slow then the cost is much lower.

Kunal Dhamesha

So does that mean that the cost would be apportioned over a much longer period and hence this lower R&D expense as a percentage of revenue would continue?

Dilip Shanghvi

I mean in the sense that my understanding is the major reason for the slowness of the enrollment is linked to the COVID. As Abhay said that till last quarter, there was a potential impact in the patient visiting doctors split. But gradually, I think, things are normalizing. So we should expect that -- we should go back to the normal and then that should help enrollment of subjects faster.

Kunal Dhamesha

Sure. And the second question would be on the -- I think that is one clarification that I require. You have said that Ilumya and Cequa sales on an annualized basis which I believe would be kind of a MAT basis has grown at 100% and 70%. Is that the right way to look at it?

Dilip Shanghvi

Yes. That is the right rate and annualized growth comparable periods.

Kunal Dhamesha

Okay, sure. And so my last question would be on the specialty breakeven, which we earlier guided to be kind of next year. So do we still stick to the fee breakeven -- speciality breakeven?

Dilip Shanghvi

I don't think we ever said that there will be a breakeven across the board next year. We always said that this is a business by business working that we do. And internally, we are clear which business will breakeven in which year based on how well we execute on our plans.

Kunal Dhamesha

So any guidance for the speciality business as we face today on the growth that we are seeing?

Dilip Shanghvi

Are you talking about breakeven?

Kunal Dhamesha

Yes, yes.

Dilip Shanghvi

No, no real guidance really. We don't give those details business by business of course.

Kunal Dhamesha

Thank you. And all the best. And Happy Diwali in advance. Thank you.

Dilip Shanghvi

Happy Diwali to you.

Abhay Gandhi

Happy Diwali. Thank you.

Thank you. The next question is from the line of Damayanti Kerai from HSBC Securities. Please go ahead.

Damayanti Kerai

Hi. Thank you for the opportunity. My question is again on WINLEVI. So here will you be incurring DTC cost for next few quarters? And how is your reach in terms of formulary coverage for the product?

Dilip Shanghvi

See initial focus will be on communicating our messages to doctors. What you need to remember is in the US for the first six months post launch of the product you can't do any DTC. That's not allowed. So six months post launch we can't do DTC anyway. So our focus will be on communicating our messages to doctors convincing them that it's a product they should give a trial to see the results and then hopefully start describing it far more regularly.

Damayanti Kerai

Okay. And how about the formularly coverage for the product? What has been progressed here?

Dilip Shanghvi

So it's a launch product. We in fact launched it yesterday. So yesterday was the first day of launch. So formularly the access is an ongoing process. So it's not that you get complete access before the launch or day one of launch. Different payers take their own time and period to make a determination of whether to cover and how to cover and in which formulary they should put it on. So it's a process that we have to go through, but we are comfortable with the initial coverage that we have for launch and we find that it is comparable to a lot of new products in the space which have been launched in the past.

Damayanti Kerai

Okay. That's helpful. My second question is how do you see higher commodity prices impacting your gross margin over the next few quarters?

Dilip Shanghvi

So can you repeat your question please?

Damayanti Kerai

Yes. How commodity price -- higher commodity price how it's going to impact your gross margins in next few quarters?

Dilip Shanghvi

So I think the margin will be under pressure from the cost point of view. So margins that like currently our cost of goods is X, it may go up a little. But in many businesses, we are able to pass on the cost increases to customers. So then to that extent there is an adjustment.

Damayanti Kerai

Okay. But broadly, there will be some increase from current label in the next few quarters? That's what you are seeing.

Dilip Shanghvi

I mean, I have no understanding of how long this increase in the commodity prices is going to continue, because we are seeing that in many products, there is also a reversal. It doesn't go back to its original price base, but it comes down significantly from the big digital region. So it's difficult to quantify. The positive for us is that, because of the COVID, we created a strategic inventory for many products and that is the reason why you see our working capital is a little bit higher. But that is now useful for us in terms of those materials have been procured at old prices. So we don't know when will start it.

Damayanti Kerai

Okay. Thank you. I’ll get back in the queue.

Dilip Shanghvi

Thank you.

Krish Mehta

Congratulations on a good set of numbers, and thank you for taking my questions. My first question was related to ILUMYA in terms of the Phase 3 trials for psoriatic arthritis. So given the slowdown because of COVID enrollments, is there a rough time line you could share on when we expect these trials to be completed?

Dilip Shanghvi

We haven't shared the specific date by which we should have the last patient enrolled in both psoriatic arthritis, as well as in other studies. But I think our focus is to find a way to complete the study at the earliest.

Krish Mehta

Okay. And my other question was on the sales and marketing expense, and other expenses in general. So would it be fair to assume that the percentages we are seeing in Q2 would be a steady state percent going forward to account for the COVID aberrations you've seen in the last few quarters?

Dilip Shanghvi

So we have maintained our position in the last even call also that, we have the normalization of operations is happening quarter-by-quarter, we would also see the increase in expenses. However, we also maintained that probably even a full normalization maybe we may not read the full pre-COVID levels. That's what our position is.

Krish Mehta

Okay. Thank you so much.

Thank you. The next question is from the line of Anubhav Aggarwal from Credit Suisse. Please go ahead.

Anubhav Aggarwal

Yes. Hello. Just a couple of clarities. One, this $10 million milestone that you talked about in the speciality business, is that included in revenues so that's included in the other income?

C. S. Muralidharan

Anubhav, it's included in the revenues.

Anubhav Aggarwal

Any reason for including in the revenues not in other income?

C. S. Muralidharan

So it is part of the NDAs accounting standard revenue is the contract for supplies as per the NDA gap.

Anubhav Aggarwal

So when you report US$361 million is this US$10 million inside the US$361 million?

C. S. Muralidharan

For the H1, what you are seeing numbers reported it includes our US$157 million includes US$10 million. Let's put it like this.

Anubhav Aggarwal

No, but that's right but US$157 million is across the businesses. And this I assume US$10 million specifically for the US that's the reason I'm asking that. Is that US$361 million includes that US$10 million?

C. S. Muralidharan

So total what we have reported that include US$10 million revenue. That's what we say.

Anubhav Aggarwal

Okay. Sure. Second, on the COVID phase, Kirti you did mention about contribution from India, but was there any material sales turn to EM and ROW market as well in this quarter or not?

Kirti Ganorkar

There would be marginal I think sales not significant.

Anubhav Aggarwal

Okay. Sure. And last question, just on the DTC and ILUMYA. So our current expenses reflecting the normal level of DTC and ILUMYA like in the past you mentioned that DTC and ILUMYA has come down from the – when you started initially. But as the situation normalizes in the US as the cases go down et cetera, is this the base level of DTC that we need to do, if we are doing already situation normalizes you need to ramp up on the DTC and ILUMYA?

Dilip Shanghvi

No, I think you can consider this to be your baseline.

Anubhav Aggarwal

Thanks.

Thank you. The next question is from the line of Sameer Baisiwala from Morgan Stanley. Please go ahead.

Sameer Baisiwala

Hi. Thank you very much, and good evening, sir. A question on operating leverage. I think company has done a great job over the last few quarters. But where the margins are now 26%, 27%, do you think we should expect more of this to continue, which is sales going faster than the cost?

C.S. Muralidharan

So Sameer, that is the effort. How much we are able to execute, I think will determine whether it happens or not.

Sameer Baisiwala

Okay. Great sir. And the second question is on the US side, especially on the generic side. So, can you give us some visibility of new launches as we go forward and especially some high-value context for them?

Abhay Gandhi

I can tell you the number of products I did that last quarter we launched around 6%, this quarter again you will have some launches. But, till we have an approval in hand and are able to tie up business, I think I don't want to give names of products, because that affects me competitively. But yes, every quarter the attempt is to have a few products and come to market, preferably first to market or at least in the first batch of products to come to market.

Sameer Baisiwala

Okay. I'm not looking for any name specifically, but just that some highlights and I know the timing can be very up and down. But if you take a four to eight quarters view, do you think you have sufficient ammunition that can come to market?

Abhay Gandhi

Yes, I do.

Sameer Baisiwala

That’s it. Great. Thank you so much.

Abhay Gandhi

Thanks, Sameer.

Nimish Mehta

Yeah. Thanks for the opportunity. My first question is actually about Winlevi. Can you explain as to how is better than the standard of Winlevi? In fact, it would be great if you can also allude to which is the standard of care? And what is the mechanism of action of Winlevi? I mean there is some element that is given in the press release but it's hard to understand, if you can help that will be great.

Dilip Shanghvi

So I mean, to be able to fully answer your question, I will have to give you a complete product briefing. So I'm perfectly all right if you want to take this offline, and I can explain to you the product and the mechanism and the scope. So, I'm happy to do that, if you wish.

Nimish Mehta

Yes, I would be very happy to do that.

Dilip Shanghvi

Yes. I think Nimish or Gaurav can find time, and I will be happy to brief you on that.

Nimish Mehta

Okay. No issue. The other one actually may be related to the same. You mentioned that there are 13 NDAs which are pending approval and that's quite a large number. So, if you can kind of break it up between how many would be fine or behold and how many would be NCEs? That would be helpful.

Abhay Gandhi

All of them are in the 505(b)(2) are generic space. There is no NCE in that.

Nimish Mehta

That makes sense. Okay, fine. And if I may last one to squeeze in out of the domestic business, it has actually grown significantly above the wider market, the overall market as well even if we adjust for the COVID-related fee flow. Any specific reason how should we read that going forward? Thank you.

Dilip Shanghvi

I think I just told and read out that overall things are coming back to normal. So what I see is almost close to 95% to 98% of the doctors are practicing. The patient footfall still is not pre-COVID level, but it is around 85% to 90%. And there are only two specialities, which is like pediatric and dermatology where footfall is, within 70% to 75%. So it's like...

Nimish Mehta

That must be true for the entire market, right?

Dilip Shanghvi

Yes, that is for entire market. And second is even this year, the monsoon started early and it was a long drawn period. So that also helped. And as you know, there are a large number of infections, like a viral infection, cough, cold. So anti-infective market has also grown substantially compared to last year. But in this growth, I think we have done better than the market. So we have gained market share as an example in both subchronic, as well as acute therapy we have grown faster than the market both in Q1 and Q2.

Nimish Mehta

Yeah. Exactly that is what I wanted to. How like any specific reason? And is this something that is likely to continue? I mean, growing better than the market and significantly better than the market?

Dilip Shanghvi

I think the India business objective is to grow faster than market and again market share. That's what we are trying to do. If you remember we have done expansion also, so 10% of the field force we have added two years back. So that's also helping us. Last year was a COVID and there was a challenging time. But now the things are coming back to normal. This expansion has also helped us to gain better growth compared to our competitors. So it's a mix of all the factors, but I think the idea is to grow faster than the market in most of the therapy area where we are present today.

Nimish Mehta

Okay, okay. Thank you very much.

Tarang Agarwal

Hello sir. Good evening. Sir, just wanted to check given the size, scale and the moving parts of the business, just wanted to get a better handle on which are better or more profitable revenue segments, so would it be possible for the management to provide revenue segments in descending order of gross margins? Without the numbers just the ranking would be all right?

Dilip Shanghvi

I think this call and information that we share is not only with analysts and investors, it's also with competition. So we need to be cognizant of that. We will generally avoid doing anything, which will negatively impact our business. So that would be difficult.

Tarang Agarwal

Sure, okay. The second question is if you could give us a sense on your launches last quarter in Q1 FY 2022? And how many launches should we see in FY 2022 as a whole in North America generics ex-Taro?

Abhay Gandhi

So I answered this part of the question earlier. I said last quarter, we have launched six products. But the future, I mean, I don't really want to give a number because it is uncertain. We are doing our best. And it's also competition sensitive information, right? So for me to give a number again impacts us negatively.

Tarang Agarwal

So I meant Q1 of FY 2022 when I asked you.

Abhay Gandhi

FY 2022 was a similar number. I don't recall exactly but it was 5% or 6% again. Quarter two, I could confirm it was 6%. And to an earlier question, I did mention that when I look at the portfolio over the next four to eight quarters of what we think we'll be able to come out in the US market. I'm comfortable with the pipeline that we have.

Tarang Agarwal

Okay. Thank you sir. All the best.

Dilip Shanghvi

Thank you.

Surya Patra

Congratulations for a good set of numbers sir. First question is on Winlevi. So considering the kind of superior -- the attributes of the product like tolerability and debt profile the superior debt profile, and the way it is indicated for like moderate patients. So does that provide some indication in terms of faster or relative to a larger volume in terms of the penetration of the product in the first year?

And also a communication from your partner side indicate that before the launch of the product itself, the enrollment of the product with the payer group is like one of the best. So does that really indicate anything about the penetration of the product and the quantum of the prescription that it can generate in the first year?

Dilip Shanghvi

Frankly, we really couldn't understand the gist of the questions. Could you kindly rephrase it for us?

Surya Patra

Sure. What we are seeing so I think the product has got better tolerability, as well as the debt profile and also as per one of your – as per the partners communication for Winlevi they are saying that the product has already got enrolled with maxim payer group in US before launch. So does that indicate anything great about the dollar penetration of the new molecule compared to the comparable products?

Dilip Shanghvi

Let me take the first part of your question. I mean anecdotally, when we have spoken to the KOLs about this product even before we licensed it, and today when we are talking to doctors after licensing it in doctors conferences or individual doctors and clinics, we see a fair degree of interest because it's a first-in-class molecule after a span of almost four decades. Attempt of the team obviously, will be to convert that initial interest into an action and then repeated action in terms of prescription. And that is what will give us that volume that you talk about. I am [Technical Difficulty] to the what you call the so-called partners communication about whatever that was a term you used best in kind of the access to a response to an earlier question I did say that access is an evolving thing when you launch a product and each payer has a different time line when they make a determination of when to cover and how to cover and on, which formulary to cover. So it's an ongoing negotiation.

And I also said that at the point of launch, I'm comfortable with the access that we have and the attempt of the team will always be to improve and that won't be our next three months kind of a task. It will be an ongoing forever kind of a task to maintain and to grow access will be a forever task.

Surya Patra

Got it. Second question is on red limit. So is it possible to share like what is the time line and how is our preparedness for launching the product as per the settlement although that is not known?

Dilip Shanghvi

So, that will be difficult. We will not be able to share that because it is definitely competition-sensitive information.

C.S. Muralidharan

And also I think there are some confidential...

Dilip Shanghvi

There are confidential parts of the agreement as well. So all in all, I cannot give you specifics on that.

Surya Patra

Okay. Okay. So just last question if I may. About the biosimilar initiative what you talked in the earlier calls also, can you just give some sense that okay, what is the progress, or what is the kind of thought process about it to add product or build product or develop products like that?

C.S. Muralidharan

So I think we have indicated that the product that we've chosen is a product, which is likely to be in the third wave of biosimilars, which means that potential patent expires after 27 28.So -- and I think we're working on the product in the R&D right now. And we haven't yet scaled up to any kind of size. We are still at very small fermenters. But I think the early validation of the structure and characterization that's the case that we are on the right part.

Sure. Okay. Thank you, guys. Thanks a lot.

Cyndrella Carvalho

Thanks for the opportunity. I’m I audible.

Dilip Shanghvi

Yes

Cyndrella Carvalho

Yes for the first question is on the Winlevi side. If you could -- I don't know if you will be comfortable giving guidance but what will be your peak sales estimate because there were some analyst expectations that were indicating net worth $400 million peak sales for this particular product. Do you relate to it or anything that you would want to share on this?

Dilip Shanghvi

Clearly, the analyst knows far more than I do, but no, I really cannot give any guidance on that.

Cyndrella Carvalho

Sir on the PH side on the API lower sales, we have specifically identified that lower opiate sales have led to this. Any current scenario that you can highlight or and any sense that you can provide on the outlook?

Dilip Shanghvi

So, our sense is that opiates I think are controlled by Narcotic Commission and they are not currently issuing permits. So, they want get people go on now. So, I think the expectation is that they are not issuing new permits till the company has existing inventory. So, to that extent I think the sale is subdued. Hopefully, comes down then some better sales will start.

Cyndrella Carvalho

This is very helpful sir. And sir one last question if I can slip in. So, only India run rate quarterly run rate at almost INR3,200. how should we see this going ahead? Do you think this is a more sustainable run rate going ahead?

Dilip Shanghvi

What I can say is very difficult to predict because we are in uncertain times. So, we don't know whether the COVID wave three will come and how much it will impact our business. So, it's very difficult for us to see like next two to three quarters will be. I think things remaining normal. Our endeavor is to keep on growing faster than the market. That's what I said earlier.

Cyndrella Carvalho

Thank you sir. This is helpful.

Neha Manpuria

Thank you for taking my question. On ILUMYA, CEQUA, if I were to compare our performance in both of these in terms of how they're trending versus COVID expectation. Is it in line with that, or do you think the time loss due to COVID, there is still recovery when it comes to the performance of these products?

Dilip Shanghvi

Clearly, I think if there was no COVID, I'm certain the uptake of these products would have been better than what we have today. There is no doubt on that because all said and done these are new products launched by a relatively new company in the specialty space in the US.

So, to be able to directly meet doctors, communicate your product benefits over that of the competitor, gaining access. I think these are all things which have to be done on the ground. You can't do it virtually, not at least for a newer product and a newer company. So, clearly I think -- but for COVID, we would have been in a better place than we are now. That's for sure.

Neha Manpuria

And that does not change any of your expectation does not change COVID. I mean I know there is a bit of some uncertainty in terms of NSBF coming through and therefore this kind of ramp-up. But how is your expectations on these products change either way up or down post-COVID?

Dilip Shanghvi

My personal mindset always is that you can either let circumstances bog you down or try and find ways by which you do better than what you are if you think you're capable of under any circumstance. So, in my head at least this is not a setback of a permanent nature. We have to find creative ways of getting back to where we should be and keep moving forward. That's my personal mindset.

Neha Manpuria

Understood. My second question is from a capital allocation for the specialty business development. Do you have seen after doing any smaller assets than many seems to be a mid-sized asset, you'll have to see how that runs up, but is it -- two questions there. One is there any part of the specialty segment where we'd like to see more product additions versus another in terms of our fixed cost investment there et cetera?

And second, has let's say ramp up or success so far in these speciality launches that we have done, or progression speciality launches change the type of the assets or the size of the asset that you are ready to lead?

Dilip Shanghvi

So we don't necessarily start off any business development process by looking at size. If we look at gaps in our portfolio and needs of customers or what is it that they're looking for.

So whether you call Winlevi, midsize asset or a large asset, the fact is if you look at it from a customer point of view they were looking for an androgen inhibition drug for the past four decades.

We were able to acquire that and give the customers what they want. And that will translate into a business opportunity for the company. So rather than look at the size of the acquisition, we try and look at gaps in therapy, needs of the customer and how we can augment our portfolio in the segments that we said that we remain keen on investing and growing of course.

Neha Manpuria

Okay. So it's not just we are -- even though there might be assets available here to look at a larger asset now versus let's say, we won as two years back?

Dilip Shanghvi

I think our view was that it's better for us to see a certain size that we achieve in our speciality business, before we continue to make additional investment.

Neha Manpuria

Yeah.

Dilip Shanghvi

… because even as I think there is a learning process. And clearly what we know today is more than what we knew two years back. So I think that gives us the confidence and the courage to consider future investments.

Neha Manpuria

Okay. Understood that. Thank you so much.

Dilip Shanghvi

Thank you.

Shyam Srinivasan

Good evening and thank you for taking my question. Just the first one is on capital allocation again. We're generating significant amount of cash just looking at even your half yearly numbers. So I just want to understand, we've been paying down debt so far.

So it looks like now with net cash, that avenue probably closes. So just trying to understand, what are some of the capital allocation priorities? Is it more R&D? Is it CapEx? Is it M&A? Any sense on that like a three to five year, that we need to keep in mind?

C. S. Muralidharan

No. I think the focus is to find businesses that will help us improve our return on capital employed, return on equity. So that anything which will help us to grow our top line as well as bottom-line as long as it is reasonably priced or something that we can afford to pay.

Now what is reasonably price is a very big zone of reasonableness. But I think that is an important decision for us. And we will always remain disciplined about what we pay for an asset.

Shyam Srinivasan

Will it be just looking at the quantum of cash flows? Do you think the rank order I'm an applying my life with the rank orders today. So is it India asset? Is it U.S. spec assets any directional sense?

C. S. Muralidharan

Directionally I think, we've explained in the past also is that with our size and with our presence in almost all therapy areas of our interest in India, unless and until we get a specialized opportunity, we are not looking at buying something in India.

But we will look at bolt-on businesses in markets in emerging markets where we have existing presence and we can scale. We can look at small, medium-sized businesses in Europe.

We can also look at existing businesses with either existing products or products close to market in the U.S. And because the market is much bigger in terms of value possibly that can be a much more, higher cost potential acquisition.

Shyam Srinivasan

Thank you. My second question is just on Absorica. I think they mentioned that there has been Q-o-Q decline. Maybe I think it's in the generic part of the thing. So how should we -- or is it the entire portfolio, I'm unable to understand. So how should we look at this? Is there a more one, two quarters of pain more before kind of then stabilize some market share where we think in don't get worse, sir?

Dilip Shanghvi

It will depend on how you want to look at the overall business. One way to look at is say about a year ago when we were only marketing Absorica, we had roughly -- and I'm rounding it off, we had roughly like a 7% share of market. And then we launched Absorica LD, and a few months ago we launched the authorized generic of Absorica also. Now if you look at all three products put together, or three forms of the product book together then our market share is more or less the same.

Shyam Srinivasan

But maybe the realizations are different. Maybe that's where probably the…

Dilip Shanghvi

Yes. The realizations would be different and also where it is classified. So Absorica will be classified as a specialty product business whereas the AG will be classified as the ex-Taro generic business.

Shyam Srinivasan

Got it. And last question Muralidharan on the ETR. I think Q2 was abnormally low, but if you can help us what could be ETR for fiscal 2022? Thank you.

C.S. Muralidharan

Also as far as the Q2 ETR being lower as the one-time adjustment out of the power control not there. Otherwise, Shyam, we would say that at least we should look at the ETR average basis now.

Shyam Srinivasan

And Muralidharan, when is going trending up gradually that's been the previous guidance?

C.S. Muralidharan

So we started the same guidance to inch up as we progress.

Shyam Srinivasan

Thank you and all the best. Thanks.

Dilip Shanghvi

Thank you.

C.S. Muralidharan

Thank you.

Vishal Manchanda

Thanks for the opportunity. I have a question on Cequa. Just wanted to get your views on what it would actually take for you to gain share from Restasis? Because as I understand there is a large population that does not respond to Restasis. And so we probably are still struggling around single-digit number. And I also understand you've been doing a post-marketing study to understand Cequa in non-responders. So any color there will be helpful?

Dilip Shanghvi

So, you're right. I mean, better execution is the only answer. And a lot of our marketing strategy is to try and convert share from the existing incumbents whether it is Restasis or Xiidra product. And I think we clearly will have to do a better job at executing on our strategies.

So I'm with you on that and yes to the second part of your question, I mean, through different IITs, we are trying to work on the product and creating scientific evidence of why adopters should either start a patient on Cequa or move a patient to Cequa in case they are non-responders to existing products.

Vishal Manchanda

So would we have some data around this any time now or later?

Dilip Shanghvi

Data on what?

Vishal Manchanda

Basically non-responder Cequa performance and Restasis non-responders?

Dilip Shanghvi

So once these studies are published then they are in public domain. And therefore then you will have access to it. But obviously till it is in public domain, I cannot share it with you.

Vishal Manchanda

Got it. And just one more question on Taro. So there was a sharp decline in gross margins on a quarter-over-quarter basis about 500 basis points. Could you share some color there?

Dilip Shanghvi

So the decline in the sharp decline is due to one-time impact in the cost of goods sold. Otherwise, we don't see any change in the normal range bound margins as per Taro is concerned the gross margin level.

Vishal Manchanda

Got it, sir. Thank you. That's all from me.

Nimish Desai

So thank you everybody for taking time out and joining this call. If any of your questions have remained unanswered, do send them across and we will have them answered. Thank you. And lastly from all of us at Sun Pharma, wish you all a very Happy Diwali. Thanks.

Dilip Shanghvi

Happy Diwali.

C.S. Muralidharan

Happy Diwali.

