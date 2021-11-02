Jerod Harris/Getty Images Entertainment

Last summer, Dell (NYSE:DELL) announced its intentions to spin-off its 81% ownership interest in VMware (VMW), a subsidiary specialized in cloud-computing and virtualization technology. The subsidiary was acquired in 2016, and had accounted for 12% of Dell’s consolidated revenues on average over the past six consecutive quarters, and is currently one of its fastest growing cash flow streams. The spin-off was officially announced in April and was subsequently completed on Monday evening, driving Dell’s shares down immediately by 50% in late trading to reflect the adjusted market value of the company ex-VMware.

Upon completion of the transaction, Dell received $9.3 billion in cash proceeds, which will be used towards paying down its debt. The company is currently undergoing an aggressive de-leverage strategy, with a goal to reach its core leverage ratio target of 1.5x. The said ratio is estimated to stand at approximately 2.0x following the completion of the VMware spinoff and the subsequent paydown of Dell’s core debt with related net cash proceeds. As a result, Dell’s credit rating has been upgraded from High Yield to Investment Grade from all off S&P Ratings, Fitch Ratings and Moody’s.

Based on our analysis of Dell’s growth trajectory going forward, which will be primarily driven by its core Infrastructure Solutions Group (“ISG”) and Client Solutions Group (“CSG”), we believe the company remains well-positioned for significant upside potential. Depending on the upcoming announcement of Dell’s fiscal third quarter results, combined with management’s outlook on the company’s performance for the rest of the fiscal year considering ongoing supply constraints which is expected to hamper the biggest sales quarter of the year, any optimistic sentiment could potentially boost the stock’s valuation prospects over the next twelve months by up to 30%.

VMware Spinoff

Last July, Dell announced its intentions to spinoff its ownership interest in VMware – one of its largest and fastest-growing consolidated revenue streams – to enhance the company’s capital structure flexibility and make room for additional growth opportunities, while maintaining both entities’ mutual “commercia partnership” to drive continued synergies. In April, the company confirmed the spinoff of its 81% stake in VMware. Under the planned arrangement, VMware will distribute a cash dividend totalling $11.5 billion to $12 billion to all VMware shareholders. As a result, Dell was estimated to receive cash proceeds of about $10 billion from the completion of the spinoff.

On Monday evening, Dell released a press statement confirming the completion of the spinoff:

The spin-off was completed through a special dividend of 30,678,605 shares of VMware Class A Common Stock and 307,221,836 shares of VMware Class B Common Stock distributed to Dell's stockholders of record as of 5:00 p.m. ET on October 29, 2021. Each share of VMware Class B Common Stock was converted into one share of VMware Class A Common Stock in connection with the distribution and prior to the receipt by Dell's stockholders of such shares. Dell stockholders will receive cash in lieu of any fractional shares of VMware Class A Common Stock. The spin-off creates two standalone companies positioned for growth in the data era. Source: investors.delltechnologies.com

Net of transaction fees, Dell received cash dividends of $9.3 billion from the completion of the spinoff. As previously communicated by management, the proceeds have been used towards paying down the company’s core debt balance as part of its ongoing deleveraging strategy. Dell has accordingly been granted an Investment Grade credit rating as a result of the transaction from all of S&P Ratings, Fitch Ratings and Moody’s.

Dell’s Future ex-VMware

Dell continues to be well-positioned for high-growth opportunities within its core ISG and CSG businesses going forward following the VMware spinoff. Earlier this year, the company introduced APEX cloud services based on an “as-a-service” model to provide customers with a “multi-cloud experience” on an as-needed basis. The new service offering, which aims to provide customers with greater flexibility to meet their ongoing needs in the imminent transition to cloud, is expected to complement Dell’s core ISG and CSG businesses by driving greater market penetration.

ISG

Dell’s ISG segment consists of revenues generating from servers and networking, as well as storage products and services sales. Specifically, the segment provides modern data center infrastructure to enable multi-cloud and big data solutions, including storage, analytics and security. While the segment’s overall demand was slow during the pandemic, Dell’s recent innovations in its storage capacity, as well as its flexible service offerings through APEX has underpinned stable growth in the past two quarters, especially with gradual corporate reopening. The observed improvements are expected to persist into the long-run, as cloud continues to replace legacy IT infrastructures to enable streamlined and cost-efficient business models in the increasingly “do-from-anywhere world”.

The global server market is expected to advance at a compounded annual growth rate of 5.4% towards a market value of more than $83 billion by calendar 2025. The anticipated growth trend is reflective of increasing global demand for data center infrastructure to support the accelerated speed of data creation, as well as to accommodate the latency requirements for data sharing and analytics. The global market for next-generation data storage is also expected to grow accordingly towards a projected market value of $81 billion by calendar 2025, which represents a CAGR of 8.5% over the forecasted period. Together, the growth trends total close to $200 billion by calendar 2025, which is consistent with management’s expectations on the serviceable total addressable market (“TAM”) for its ISG segment in the long-run.

As the current leader in entry-level, mid-range and high-end storage, with more than 30% global market share, Dell continues to be well-positioned to capitalize on the segment’s growth opportunities ahead. Dell, taking into consideration current market trends, as well as the ISG segment’s current growth trajectory with innovative service and product offerings such as APEX and PowerStore, ISG is expected to remain one of the core drivers of the company’s consolidated revenues. Our base case forecast expects ISG revenues totalling $33.4 billion by the end of fiscal 2022, with growth at a CAGR of 7% towards $46.7 billion. The growth assumption applied is based on server and networking sales growth at a five-year CAGR of 5.4%, as well as storage sales growth at a five-year CAGR of 8.5%, which is consistent with the segment’s recent growth trends as well as anticipated market demand over the forecasted period.

CSG

CSG is the primary driver of Dell’s consolidated revenues. The segment – which includes the sale of Dell hardware such as desktops, workstations, notebooks and related accessories, and other third-party software to both retail and commercial consumers – currently accounts for more than half of Dell’s consolidated revenues. In addition to one-time hardware and software sales, CSG also offers PC-as-a-Service packages that “combine hardware, software, lifecycle services, and financing”, which underpins robust recurring revenues, while enabling higher visibility into future cash flows.

As the biggest gainer within the global PC market at the moment, Dell continues to benefit from the surge in demand for PCs in the post-pandemic era to support increasingly hybrid working and learning arrangements. More than 34 million units of desktops, laptops and multi-purpose tablets were sold in the U.S. alone earlier this year. Laptops continued to be the preferred choice thanks to the heightened need for portable computing devices to facilitate fully remote collaborations during the pandemic, as well as increasingly hybrid work arrangements in the post-pandemic era. The IDC forecasts sales of more than 350 million units by the end of calendar 2021. And on a dollar value basis, the global market for PCs is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% into 2025 and reach a market value of more than $224 billion. The anticipated market growth trend is reflective of the increasing migration to notebooks from legacy desktops in the increasingly agile work environment, as well as the imminent upgrade cycle paired with rising PC density. More than 400 million PCs are currently over four years old, while the number of PCs per 100 students and teachers are still in single digits, which underpins significant growth opportunities ahead for Dell’s CSG segment.

The growth trend is also consistent with the CSG segment’s impressive year-over-year sales growth of more than 20% during the first half of the year. Despite ongoing supply chain constraints ranging from logistic backlogs to chip supply shortages, Dell’s CSG segment is expected to maintain robust sales growth at about 21% by the end of fiscal 2022, representing forecasted revenues of $58.6 billion. The segment’s revenues are expected to keep advancing at a CAGR of more than 8.5% towards $88.1 billion by the end of fiscal 2026, which will be primarily driven by commercial sales.

VMware

For the purpose of our valuation analysis, we have included VMware revenues into our consolidated forecast for Dell. The segment is estimated to generate revenues of $12.8 billion by the end of fiscal 2022, with growth at a CAGR of 5.9% towards $17.0 billion by the end of fiscal 2026 had it not been spun-off from Dell. The growth assumption is consistent with the segment’s historical growth trends in recent quarters, VMware’s revenue guidance, as well as rising market demand for cloud-based solutions and virtualization technology as discussed in the “ISG” section.

Financial Overview

Combined with other ancillary revenues generated from Dell’s immaterial businesses, the company is expected to generate consolidated revenues of $105.8 billion by the end of fiscal 2022, with growth at a CAGR of 7.7% towards $153.0 billion by the end of fiscal 2026. Note that for our valuation purposes, the financial projection includes forecasted VMware revenues as if the segment has not been spun-off. Related financial projections ex-VMware will be included in our appendix for reference at the end of the section.

Gross margins are expected to land at approximately 30% in fiscal 2022, which is slightly lower than its historical cost structure to reflect inflationary cost trends driven by near-term supply chain constraints. In the long-run, gross margins are expected to revert to Dell’s historical cost structure at approximately 31%, with further expansion towards 33% as high-margin “as-a-service” offerings continue to ramp up with increasing market demand.

Operating expenses, which primarily consist of selling, general and administrative spending and research and development spending are expected to represent a higher percentage of total revenues in fiscal 2022 and fiscal 2023 to reflect to company’s continued investments into long-term growth. Related spending as a percentage of total revenues is expected to moderate towards its historical cost structure from fiscal 2024 onwards to reflect the stabilization of the company’s near-term growth initiatives.

Paired with other expenses below operating income, including financing costs which are expected to decrease substantially with Dell’s ongoing deleveraging strategy, and income taxes, net income is expected to expand from $1.5 billion by the end of fiscal 2022 towards $10.9 billion by the end of fiscal 2026.

i. Base Case Financial Projections (with VMware):

ii. Base Case Financial Projections (ex-VMware):

Dell Valuation ex-VMware

Drawing on the above analysis on Dell’s five-year growth trajectory, our 12-month price target is $67.43. This represents upside potential of more than 23% based on Dell’s last traded share price of $54.75 at the time of writing (November 2nd). As such, our outlook on the stock following the VMware spinoff remains bullish for the remainder of the fiscal year, barring any material changes to its growth outlook.

Our valuation is derived from a discounted cash flow analysis over a five-year discrete period in conjunction with the base case financial projections for Dell, including forecasted revenues for VMware, as discussed in earlier sections. A WACC of 11.9% is applied to discount Dell’s projected free cash flows in our valuation analysis. The valuation assumption applied is consistent with the company’s current risk profile, which takes into consideration its current capital structure and ability to maintain robust liquidity while implementing an aggressive deleveraging strategy. Our valuation analysis also assumes an exit multiple of 6.3x, which is reflective of current market expectations based on Dell’s growth prospects, and takes into consideration of the multiple range identified across its industry peers. Taking into consideration all of the said valuation assumptions, including the projected cash flow streams, as well as the WACC and exit multiple, Dell’s forecasted equity value comes to approximately $103.5 billion, inclusive of VMware. And subtracting VMware’s current market valuation of approximately $64 billion pro-rated by Dell’s pre-spinoff stake of 81% (i.e. $51.8 billion), Dell’s forecasted equity value ex-VMware is approximately $51.7 billion, which drives our 12-month price target of $67.43 per share.

i. Base Case Valuation Analysis ex-VMware:

Considering Dell’s continued efforts in deleveraging its balance sheet, with a long-term core leverage ratio target of 1.5x, the WACC applied to discount its projected future free cash flows could potentially come down a notch within the foreseeable future. Based on our sensitivity performed, a decreased WACC from 11.9% to 11.0% is viable sometime between fiscal 2023 and fiscal 2024, and could potentially boost Dell’s intrinsic value towards more than $70 apiece, which represents upside potential of close to 30% based on the stock’s price at the time of writing (November 2nd).

ii. Sensitivity Analysis:

Conclusion

Despite ongoing supply chain woes and the recent spinoff of VMware, Dell remains well-positioned from significant growth opportunities ahead. The company’s two core business segments – ISG and CSG – continue to benefit from increasing demand for next-generation cloud-based infrastructure, as well as portable workstations to facilitate increasingly agile work and study arrangements in the post-pandemic era. Paired with its ongoing deleveraging strategy and recent credit rating upgrade to Investment Grade, Dell is well-poised for strong valuation prospects ahead as the undisputed market leader. Based on these considerations, our outlook on the stock remains bullish following the recent VMware spinoff and ahead of Dell’s fiscal third quarter earnings results slated for late November.