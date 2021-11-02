OlgaMiltsova/iStock via Getty Images

The Update

I was going to wait until Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) reported earnings on November 4th before submitting an update. However, I have updated based on trial results in the past so going to stay consistent here.

Last night (Monday, November 1), a California State Superior Court judge in Orange County issued a tentative ruling in favor of several opioid manufacturers including Endo, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Teva (TEVA) and AbbVie (ABBV) in the lawsuit they faced against local governments which had claimed the companies used misleading marketing to create a "public nuisance". The locales were seeking as much as $50 billion in damages. The judge ruled, “The court finds plaintiffs failed to prove an actionable public nuisance for which the defendants are legally liable.” The California counties and cities have already said they would appeal.

This ruling is a clear win for all opioid manufacturers but especially ENDP as a major loss in California could have pushed them to a chapter 11 in my opinion. The company also got more good news last night from Alabama, where they settled state opioid suits for "an undisclosed sum."

The company has done far better settling with states (or winning at trial in the case of California) than the worst-case scenarios. That said, losing the Vasostrict trial and the too-high leverage are still more material in my opinion. The company had around $6.8 billion of net debt as of the June quarter. I doubt that changed much this upcoming quarter. Even if they hit their old guidance for 2021 of $1.2 billion, they're still over 5.5x leverage. If the Eagle Pharmaceuticals (EGRX) generic version of Vasostrict takes significant share, and drops EBITDA just to $1.1 billion next year, leverage ticks up to over 6x. At that level, I have a hard time seeing much equity value in ENDP stock unless the QWO launch for treatment of cellulite is extremely successful. At $5 per share, the company has about a $1.17 billion market cap, giving the company about a 7x EBITDA valuation, in line with TEVA, which has less leverage. Therefore, while I don't think the company is a short-term bankruptcy candidate, I'm still bearish on the stock although I don't think it's a great short here just like I didn't think the risk/reward on the short was great in the $2 range. The second lien bonds are interesting as a long as they yield about 9% and they are likely covered in almost any Vasostrict situation.

Risks

If Vasostrict EBITDA really plummets and QWO uptake is not successful, the company could find itself in tough financial straits sooner rather than later. A loss on appeal in California or losing a case in another state would hurt too although the opioid liability is looking like less of an issue.

Conclusion

While I understand the move higher in the stock following the California ruling, it basically just brings the stock back to where it was when I first wrote about the company in June. The company has done better than I expected settling cases in places like Tennessee and New York and I think the California win is a decent surprise. Still, the vulnerability of the company created by an overleveraged balance sheet and the loss of Vasostrict (if the company doesn't win appeal) persists. I don't see the company as a great short anymore, but I still see more downside risk than upside.