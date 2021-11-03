spates/iStock via Getty Images

Trane Technologies Plc (NYSE:TT) is a manufacturer of heating, ventilating and air conditioning (HVAC) systems and building management systems and controls. Its shares have performed exceptionally well for investors, providing exponential returns as can be seen in the graph below. The company is well managed and generates copious amounts of free cash flow, so what's not to like? As we'll see, the company is indeed a very high-quality franchise but the valuation is rather stretched.

The company is benefiting from several powerful mega-trends such as urbanization, resource scarcity, demographics, climate change, indoor air quality and digital connectedness. These secular tailwinds should allow the company to grow faster than global GDP.

The company competes in the commercial HVAC market with the Trane brand, in transport refrigeration with the Thermo King brand, and in the residential market with both the Trane brand and American Standard. These are strong brands with leading market positions.

According to this report the HVAC market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% from now to 2025, going from $202 billion to $277 billion in 2025. The main growth drivers are the demand for energy efficient solutions and smart buildings. APAC region is expected to account for the largest share of the HVAC system market, and the commercial market is expected to have the fastest growth rate.

Competitors

The main competitors to Trane are Carrier (CARR), Daikin Industries (OTCPK:DKILF), Hitachi (OTCPK:HTHIY), Johnson Controls (JCI), and Lennox International (LII). Compared to them it has a high operating margin of ~14%, only beaten by Lennox International which is a bit higher at ~15%.

With some of the cost reduction and margin improvement initiatives underway, Trane might become the leader of the pack soon. From 2017 to 2020 it improved operating margins by 110 bps. Trane has also averaged more than 100% free cash flow as a percentage of adjusted earnings. Revenue growth has been a little disappointing at only 4% CAGR.

Trane has been a good steward of capital, returning excess funds beyond what it can profitably reinvest to shareholders in the form of dividends and share repurchases.

Financials

Turning our attention to the company's financials we can see that both the return on equity and return on invested capital are outstanding. This means that reinvested profits will compound at very attractive rates, and shows the quality and moat the company has.

The margins the company sports are also those of an above-average company, with nearly 10% of revenue dropping to the bottom line.

Trane has a strong balance sheet with relatively low leverage with debt to EBITDA of ~2.3x, and interest coverage ratio of >8x. This gives the company the optionality to do acquisitions or to survive recessionary times.

Valuation

The only issue we find, and the reason we would not invest at the present time, is that the valuation is high. Great times to purchase the shares have been when it is close to its 10-year median price/sales ratio. Right now the ratio is more than 2x the 10-year median.

The EV/EBITDA is also on the high end of its historical range, and high in absolute terms at ~20x. We would argue the company deserves an above average ratio, but not to the current level.

Looking at the P/E ratio, both the trailing twelve months and the forward P/E are high in absolute value at close to 30x. This is much higher than the ~20x it used to trade at only a couple of years ago.

Even looking further out, for example to estimates of fiscal year 2025, the P/E ratio remains above 20x, and that is a considerable amount of time to wait. For these reasons we would wait for a 20-30% correction before buying the shares.

ESG Credentials

One thing we particularly like about Trane is that it is a company that takes sustainability and ESG seriously. For that it has been recognized by being added to several sustainability indexes and ESG champions lists. One example is the well-regarded Corporate Knights Global 100 where Trane appears in position #26.

Conclusion

Trane is a high quality company that we would love to own, it has high ROE and ROIC and generates significant amounts of free cash flow that is being returned to shareholders or used for acquisitions to grow the business. Its industry is experiencing secular tailwinds that should allow it to grow faster than GDP. It also has cost-cutting initiatives that should improve margins.

It has a solid balance sheet that gives it the optionality to carry out M&A or buybacks as seen fit. The only issue we have is with the current valuation that appears overly stretched. We'll be keeping an eye on the company for an opportunity to invest in the future at more attractive prices. We think a 20-30% correction would place shares in 'buy' territory.