SM Energy: Potential To Generate Over $900 Million In Positive Cash Flow In 2022 At Current Strip
Summary
- SM's hedges may limit its 2021 positive cash flow to around $335 million.
- It looks capable of generating over $900 million in positive cash flow in 2022 at current strip prices though.
- This would allow it to repurchase its 2024 and 2025 notes with cash on hand and reduce interest costs by around $70 million per year.
- SM's value is estimated at $43 in a longer-term (beyond 2022) $65 oil and $3.25 gas scenario.
SM Energy (NYSE:SM) would benefit greatly from another year of strong oil and gas prices, as it could generate over $900 million in positive cash flow in 2022 at current strip prices. This would put it in a position to repurchase its 2024 and 2025 debt maturities with cash on hand and reduce its annual interest costs by nearly 50%.
If it can accomplish that, SM's value would improve to around $43 per share even if longer-term (beyond 2022) prices end up lower at $65 oil and $3.25 gas.
Strong Production Performance
SM Energy has benefited from strong well-level performance and the early completion of some of its wells, allowing it to boost its guidance for 2021.
SM's total production guidance was boosted by 2.5% (at guidance midpoint), from 133,000 BOEPD to 136,300 BOEPD. SM's oil production guidance was increased by 6.4%, while its strong production performance reduced its expected lease operating expense per BOE.
|Original
|Updated
|Total Production (BOEPD)
|133,000
|136,300
|Oil Production (BOPD)
|69,825
|74,283
|LOE (Per BOE)
|$4.75
|$4.55
|Transportation (Per BOE)
|$2.90
|$2.75
|Capital Expenditures ($ Million)
|$663
|$673
Source: SM Energy
The production outperformance is also being accomplished with capital expenditures expected to come in within SM's original guidance range, albeit towards the higher end of its original guidance range.
Updated 2021 Outlook
Current strip prices for 2021 have increased to near $70 for WTI oil. Combined with SM's stronger than expected oil production, it is now expected to generate $1.864 billion in oil revenue for the full year. Prices for natural gas and NGLs are also strong, adding some incremental revenue there (especially from natural gas, with SM realizing over $5 for its natural gas during the second half of 2021). This results in a projection that SM can generate $2.532 billion in oil and gas revenues before hedges in 2021 now.
SM's realized hedging losses already added up to $480 million during the first three quarters of 2021, including $214 million in Q3 2021. With the further increase in commodity prices in Q4 2021, it is projected to have another $313 million in realized hedging losses in Q4 2021. This would result in SM generating $1.739 billion in revenues after hedges at current strip prices.
|Type
|Barrels/Mcf
|$ Per Barrel/Mcf
|$ Million
|Oil
|27,113,295
|$68.75
|$1,864
|NGLs
|5,144,600
|$34.00
|$175
|Gas
|104,950,000
|$4.70
|$493
|Hedge Value
|-$793
|Total
|$1,739
Source: Author's Work
This now results in a projection that SM will generate $335 million in positive cash flow in 2021. As a result, SM could end up with close to $200 million in cash on hand at the end of 2021, while it has $2.137 billion in outstanding notes.
|$ Million
|Lease Operating
|$241
|Transportation
|$146
|Production and Ad Valorem Taxes
|$136
|Cash G&A
|$85
|Cash Interest
|$145
|Capex
|$673
|Dividends
|$2
|Total
|$1,404
Source: Author's Work
Potential 2022 Outlook
SM is currently projecting 7% total production growth and 18% oil production growth for 2021 with a $673 million capital expenditure budget. It may be able to generate around 6% total production growth (to around 145,000 BOEPD) and 9% oil production growth for 2022 with a $750 million capital expenditure budget. This assumes a slightly higher base decline rate due to its production growth in 2021 as well as modest cost inflation.
At current strip prices (such as roughly $75 to $76 WTI oil) for 2022, SM would then generate $2.81 billion in oil and gas revenues before hedges. It is less hedged for 2022, so it would only incur $380 million in hedging losses in this commodity pricing scenario, resulting in $2.43 billion in revenues after hedges.
|Type
|Barrels/Mcf
|$ Per Barrel/Mcf
|$ Million
|Oil
|29,638,000
|$74.00
|$2,193
|NGLs
|5,292,500
|$35.00
|$185
|Gas
|107,967,000
|$4.00
|$432
|Hedge Value
|-$380
|Total
|$2,430
Source: Author's Work
This scenario would result in SM generating around $928 million in positive cash flow in 2022, reducing its net debt to a bit above $1 billion and giving it over $1.1 billion in cash on hand before any note repurchases.
|$ Million
|Lease Operating
|$226
|Transportation
|$137
|Production and Ad Valorem Taxes
|$150
|Cash G&A
|$85
|Cash Interest
|$152
|Capex
|$750
|Dividends
|$2
|Total
|$1,502
Source: Author's Work
SM could repurchase its 2024 and 2025 debt maturities with that $1.1+ billion in cash on hand. This would help reduce its interest costs by around $70 million per year.
Source: SM Energy
Valuation
Assuming that oil and gas prices remain strong during 2022 (allowing SM to generate the projected $928 million in positive cash flow), then SM's estimated value becomes $43 per share at longer-term (beyond 2022) $65 WTI oil and $3.25 NYMEX gas. This assumes a 3.5x EV/EBITDAX multiple, estimated 2022 production levels and year-end 2022 net debt of a bit over $1 billion. At longer-term $70 WTI oil and $3.50 NYMEX gas, SM's value improves to around $48 per share.
Conclusion
SM's 2021 results have been significantly hindered by its hedges, although it now looks capable of generating over $300 million in positive cash flow anyway. However, at current strip prices for 2022, SM could potentially generate over $900 million in positive cash flow. This would put SM in excellent shape, allowing it to repurchase its 2024 and 2025 debt maturities with cash on hand and reducing its interest costs significantly.
Such a scenario would boost the value of SM's stock to around $43 per share even if oil and gas prices decreased after 2022 to a longer-term rate of $65 WTI oil and $3.25 NYMEX gas.
