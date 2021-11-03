imaginima/E+ via Getty Images

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) would benefit greatly from another year of strong oil and gas prices, as it could generate over $900 million in positive cash flow in 2022 at current strip prices. This would put it in a position to repurchase its 2024 and 2025 debt maturities with cash on hand and reduce its annual interest costs by nearly 50%.

If it can accomplish that, SM's value would improve to around $43 per share even if longer-term (beyond 2022) prices end up lower at $65 oil and $3.25 gas.

Strong Production Performance

SM Energy has benefited from strong well-level performance and the early completion of some of its wells, allowing it to boost its guidance for 2021.

SM's total production guidance was boosted by 2.5% (at guidance midpoint), from 133,000 BOEPD to 136,300 BOEPD. SM's oil production guidance was increased by 6.4%, while its strong production performance reduced its expected lease operating expense per BOE.

Original Updated Total Production (BOEPD) 133,000 136,300 Oil Production (BOPD) 69,825 74,283 LOE (Per BOE) $4.75 $4.55 Transportation (Per BOE) $2.90 $2.75 Capital Expenditures ($ Million) $663 $673

Source: SM Energy

The production outperformance is also being accomplished with capital expenditures expected to come in within SM's original guidance range, albeit towards the higher end of its original guidance range.

Updated 2021 Outlook

Current strip prices for 2021 have increased to near $70 for WTI oil. Combined with SM's stronger than expected oil production, it is now expected to generate $1.864 billion in oil revenue for the full year. Prices for natural gas and NGLs are also strong, adding some incremental revenue there (especially from natural gas, with SM realizing over $5 for its natural gas during the second half of 2021). This results in a projection that SM can generate $2.532 billion in oil and gas revenues before hedges in 2021 now.

SM's realized hedging losses already added up to $480 million during the first three quarters of 2021, including $214 million in Q3 2021. With the further increase in commodity prices in Q4 2021, it is projected to have another $313 million in realized hedging losses in Q4 2021. This would result in SM generating $1.739 billion in revenues after hedges at current strip prices.

Type Barrels/Mcf $ Per Barrel/Mcf $ Million Oil 27,113,295 $68.75 $1,864 NGLs 5,144,600 $34.00 $175 Gas 104,950,000 $4.70 $493 Hedge Value -$793 Total $1,739

Source: Author's Work

This now results in a projection that SM will generate $335 million in positive cash flow in 2021. As a result, SM could end up with close to $200 million in cash on hand at the end of 2021, while it has $2.137 billion in outstanding notes.

$ Million Lease Operating $241 Transportation $146 Production and Ad Valorem Taxes $136 Cash G&A $85 Cash Interest $145 Capex $673 Dividends $2 Total $1,404

Source: Author's Work

Potential 2022 Outlook

SM is currently projecting 7% total production growth and 18% oil production growth for 2021 with a $673 million capital expenditure budget. It may be able to generate around 6% total production growth (to around 145,000 BOEPD) and 9% oil production growth for 2022 with a $750 million capital expenditure budget. This assumes a slightly higher base decline rate due to its production growth in 2021 as well as modest cost inflation.

At current strip prices (such as roughly $75 to $76 WTI oil) for 2022, SM would then generate $2.81 billion in oil and gas revenues before hedges. It is less hedged for 2022, so it would only incur $380 million in hedging losses in this commodity pricing scenario, resulting in $2.43 billion in revenues after hedges.

Type Barrels/Mcf $ Per Barrel/Mcf $ Million Oil 29,638,000 $74.00 $2,193 NGLs 5,292,500 $35.00 $185 Gas 107,967,000 $4.00 $432 Hedge Value -$380 Total $2,430

Source: Author's Work

This scenario would result in SM generating around $928 million in positive cash flow in 2022, reducing its net debt to a bit above $1 billion and giving it over $1.1 billion in cash on hand before any note repurchases.

$ Million Lease Operating $226 Transportation $137 Production and Ad Valorem Taxes $150 Cash G&A $85 Cash Interest $152 Capex $750 Dividends $2 Total $1,502

Source: Author's Work

SM could repurchase its 2024 and 2025 debt maturities with that $1.1+ billion in cash on hand. This would help reduce its interest costs by around $70 million per year.

Source: SM Energy

Valuation

Assuming that oil and gas prices remain strong during 2022 (allowing SM to generate the projected $928 million in positive cash flow), then SM's estimated value becomes $43 per share at longer-term (beyond 2022) $65 WTI oil and $3.25 NYMEX gas. This assumes a 3.5x EV/EBITDAX multiple, estimated 2022 production levels and year-end 2022 net debt of a bit over $1 billion. At longer-term $70 WTI oil and $3.50 NYMEX gas, SM's value improves to around $48 per share.

Conclusion

SM's 2021 results have been significantly hindered by its hedges, although it now looks capable of generating over $300 million in positive cash flow anyway. However, at current strip prices for 2022, SM could potentially generate over $900 million in positive cash flow. This would put SM in excellent shape, allowing it to repurchase its 2024 and 2025 debt maturities with cash on hand and reducing its interest costs significantly.

Such a scenario would boost the value of SM's stock to around $43 per share even if oil and gas prices decreased after 2022 to a longer-term rate of $65 WTI oil and $3.25 NYMEX gas.