Ssvyat/iStock via Getty Images

Covestro (OTCPK:COVTY) (OTCPK:CVVTF), a leading high-tech polymer materials supplier, recently hosted its Capital Markets Day event, highlighting some ambitious plans to build out a new MDI (“methylene diphenyl diisocyanate”) plant by fiscal 2026, reiterating its commitment to becoming fully circular and clarifying the longer-term LEAP transformation. The event reaffirmed much of the investment case - Covestro continues to be a sustainability leader, which should drive new market opportunities and raise demand expectations for its key products on the back of structural tailwinds across insulation and electric vehicles. Shares also currently trade at a considerable discount to their historical levels despite a robust FCF generation outlook ahead, keeping me bullish.

Laying Out a Clear Path to Becoming Fully Circular

The key highlight from the event was perhaps Covestro reiterating its transformation into a fully circular entity in the upcoming years – a target consistent with its vision of a fossil-free economy over the longer term. Specifically, the company will seek full circularity via the following initiatives - obtaining fully renewable electricity over the longer term, creating a product line-up featuring alternative raw materials, innovating recycling for end-of-life solutions, along with cross-industry collaborations. As part of this plan, Covestro plans to invest c. €1 billion of capex into circular economy-related projects over the upcoming decade at the Group-wide cost of capital, which likely implies a profitable project-level outcome.

Source: Covestro CMD Presentation Slides

Thus far, progress has been encouraging - Covestro appears to be significantly advanced relative to its peers in transitioning towards renewable feedstocks and energy sources. Additionally, the company has successfully utilized certified sustainable feedstock to lower its CO 2 footprint (via mass balance and best-in-class PU mattress foam recycling), representing material steps towards achieving its sustainability goals. Looking ahead, expect further progress on this front – per management, 45 products based on alternative raw materials have already been commercialized, with another 90 in the pipeline as well.

Raised MDI Growth Projections Underpin Large-Scale MDI Ramp-Up

Encouragingly, the company also raised its demand growth outlook for MDI to 6% per year (vs. 5% previously) into fiscal 2025, driven by growth in the construction end-market (+7% CAGR over the fiscal 2020-2025 period). The supply-demand balance is set to turn favorable as well - MDI is guided to see demand outpacing supply growth over the next five years, with demand running 1%pt above the 5% CAGR supply growth. Notably, this guide also incorporates global capacity utilization for MDI at 90+% so any disruptions could lead to an even stronger outcome for the company.

Source: Covestro CMD Presentation Slides

Backed by the strong outlook, Covestro will also resume its fiscal 2018 plans for a large-scale 500kt MDI plant in the US or China (recall this was previously halted in 2020). As the plant will use sustainable technology, the planned ramp-up by fiscal 2026 is impressive. However, the cost of the plant will also run significantly above the prior €1.5 billion projection in the US due to higher labor and material costs, although there could be some offset if management elects to build in China instead. Still, the greenfield project is guided to achieve a c. 15% ROCE (comprising a c. 7% excess return on top of the company’s c. 8% cost of capital). Notably, these are also incremental to the expected capacity additions at the Caojing (China), and Tarragona (Spain) plants pre-2025. Still, I see plenty of room for a further ramp-up considering Covestro’s MDI volumes are guided to grow slightly below the market rate until the buildout of the large-scale US/China plant.

Raised Mid-Cycle EBITDA Targets Signal Medium Term Upside

Covestro also expects core volumes sold to increase in both segments by fiscal 2025 – while margins in the (bulk-focused) Performance Materials segment is set to be supply-and-demand-driven, margins in the Solutions and Specialties segment are guided to hit c. 17%. As a result, its potential mid-cycle EBITDA is now guided to be c. €2.8 billion – a notable increase from the previous €2.2 billion mid-cycle EBITDA estimate. There is an upbeat feel with this update as the rise is set to also be aided by the full realization of synergies from the recent acquisition of the DSM’s resins business as well the ongoing LEAP cost-efficiency program that will keep fixed costs flat relative to the pre-pandemic base. In the meantime, the company’s pricing power should allow it to pass through any energy and raw material inflation on to customers, while its ability to also produce its own ammonia supply (which has suffered from production cuts recently) could prove to be another key source of upside for earnings growth.

Source: Covestro CMD Presentation Slides

Final Take

On balance, Covestro appears to be moving in the right direction, allocating the significant cash generation from peak cycle margins this year to better position itself for the upcoming decade. Over time, I think the market is likely to reward the well-timed capital allocation decision as well as the growing focus on sustainability. In the meantime, shares offer very strong FCF generation going forward, with no meaningful increases in capex until fiscal 2024 driving a double-digit FCF yield in the upcoming fiscal year. Additionally, Covestro could also surprise to the upside on its dividend, with its improved FCF generation likely to support a 7-8% fiscal 2022 dividend yield (well above the current c. 5% yield).