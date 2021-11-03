zodebala/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Sentiment on Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) has begun to turn, much like it has in the rest of the energy sector. We are now far removed from the doomsday scenarios painted by the financial press during 2020: dividend cuts, bond credit quality concerns, and heated debate on the cadence of the energy transition. It was all a bit macabre, but my perspective then was that an investor not in energy coming out of the pandemic was going to miss an amazing opportunity. That did come to pass, and long energy has been one of the best trades out there.

For Exxon specifically, Q3 2021 results were wonderful (Chevron (CVX) admittedly better), but if you unpack the numbers, earnings outperformance compared to expectations was not because of commodity prices. Much as it has during the rest of the year, Refining and Chemicals have been the stars of the Exxon portfolio. I'll go through that in detail, and take a little divergence into some bearish commentary on Seeking Alpha on the longer term outlook to provide some much needed context on issues like the COP-26 Climate Summit and Exxon efforts towards carbon capture and storage.

Q3 2021 Breakdown

As Seeking Alpha news detailed, headline figures at Exxon Mobil pleased the market overall. Non-GAAP earnings per share of $1.58 came in a good bit ahead of consensus, as did revenue. For a company like Exxon Mobil with global breadth and its hands in so many energy-related projects that it can be tough to count, that really provides next to no context though. Management does itself no favors in this regard, and I think senior executives really could do a better job of providing more detail to investors in its slide decks and presentations.

Luckily, I'm here to help out! Exxon Mobil reports in three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemicals, breaking those three segments down further into United States and International earnings. Summed all up (and before corporate costs and financing charges), Exxon Mobil reported $7,346mm in earnings, a decent bit ahead of $7,060mm that Wall Street analysts expected. There was some give and take here with weakness in some areas and significant strength in others, and it's worth to unpack results a bit to see where Wall Street went wrong and where it did an excellent job on its forecasts.

Upstream

International Upstream earnings brought few surprises this quarter ($3,080mm in earnings), which is the norm really. Conventional production that has its output priced on international benchmarks like Brent usually leads to a high degree of visibility. It does not take a genius to model, and instead of having to explain the numbers to the Street, management can focus on chatting up its upcoming projects. Guyana always gets focus, and with the recent bump in estimated resource depth, first oil expectations on Liza Phase 2 right around the corner as the FPSO has officially arrived, and Payara contemplated in 2024, there is plenty of good news to talk about. Mozambique LNG discussion has been less savory. Reports that the Board of Directors (most likely the new entrants) have been concerned about return on investment on large scale projects like Mozambique. While that might seem ludicrous to some, those are not unusual feelings - even among those who are pro oil and gas. Mozambique is going to take a long time to develop and will cost $30B. That's a big hurdle on payback period for many, especially with competing international LNG projects that will be brought to market much sooner.

In contrast, Upstream earnings in the United States came in at $869mm, well below what most were expecting ($1,110mm, $241mm miss). Liquids volumes were up double digits quarter over quarter compared to Q2 2021, however gas volumes were down. This might surprise some given Exxon is not really pushing for volume growth in onshore shale, and these assets tend to get gassier as they age. More striking, natural gas realizations were just $3.33 per mcfe, pretty far off the roughly $4.50 per mcfe average for Henry Hub across the third quarter.

*Source: Data from ShaleProfile.com.

Nearly all Exxon well completions activity has been concentrated on its oil rich Permian or Bakken acreage (dark / light red above) over the past several years. Management rarely talks about its other land holdings, and I think investors and analysts tend to forget its legacy acreage. Reminders come rarely, such as the news a few months ago that the company was shopping its 5,000 active producing wells in the Fayetteville for a buyer.

These assets are gas heavy, and outside of a few sporadic drilling programs in the Haynesville, there has been extremely limited natural gas directed drilling. Even still, the bulk of its onshore natural gas production still comes from its legacy positions in the Barnett, Fayetteville, and Haynesville - in deep contrast to oil production which now almost exclusively comes from the Permian and Bakken. Natural gas production declines from legacy assets have at times outpaced associated gas from new oil-focused wells. As far as realizations go, local hub pricing in these areas has not responded like Henry Hub has, and I think many on the Street got caught expecting much better realizations.

Refining

Refining was the star of the show. Both United States and International earnings rose significantly, posting a $444mm drubbing of expectations. Key refining benchmarks have continued to improve globally, and indicative gross margins (pre-impact of RINs and variable operating expenses) have doubled or more since the beginning of the year. While we still have not recovered all the way on a net profit per barrel basis, refiners look to be the big winner in a Q3 where energy has faced tough expectations from the market. Strength has been seen throughout the United States, from larger players like Valero (VLO) to more distressed entities like PBF Energy (PBF).

Exxon did benefit from lower utilization rates earlier in the year due to timing of its refinery turnarounds and its PADD 3 operations (Baytown, Beaumont, Baton Rouge) were largely spared from weather-related headaches. As far as the product slate is concerned, while there have been some continued headaches on jet fuel demand, it is nonetheless recovering and other aspects of the business (particularly lubricants) have been unusually strong. This was, quite literally, the best quarter in history for lubricants.

*Source: Exxon Mobil, Q3 2021 Investor Presentation, Slide 8

Trends here are a bit muddy at first glance. Declining spreads between Brent and West Texas Intermediate ("WTI") are harming the profit outlook for refined product exports. Exxon Mobil, like many PADD 3 refiners, is a large participant in these markets. Unlike United States only refiners, Exxon does have a large refining presence in Europe (1,464 kbpd of capacity) that should act as an offset. I would expect continuous improvement in refining margins through 2022.

Chemicals

Chemicals came in basically inline during Q3. That undersells its importance, as it has been a massive driver of outperformance for Exxon over recent quarters. It's also a misunderstood piece of its business. Exxon is one of the world's most dominant players in the production of ethylene, polyethylene, polypropylene, and paraxylene. Nearly all of global propylene is produced as a coproduct from ethylene steam crackers and paraxylene is produced using ethylene as a feedstock, all tying back to ethane as an essential building block.

Vertically-integrated steam crackers have talked about how ethylene has actually captured a decent chunk of overall margin throughout the production process over the past ten years (see Westlake Chemical, October 2021 IR Slide Deck, Slide 12). This has benefited chemicals producers like Exxon heavily, as customers buying ethylene to make value add products such as polyvinyl chloride ("PVC") or finished plastics have not captured a lot of profit. American producers in particular have benefited from cheap ethane prices here, although that has been under pressure in recent months. As natural gas prices rise, so too does ethane as it can be rejected and burned as natural gas. Steam cracking margins have been under pressure as a result (data from my Marketplace service, posted monthly):

*Source: Author Calculations.

There is also quite a bit of competing ethylene production supply coming online in the coming years. Internationally, China is leading the charge by adding eight ethylene crackers in 2021, with total capacity of 7.8mm tons per year. This will raise China's effective ethylene capacity to 40mm metric tons. At the beginning of 2019, China had 25mm metric tons. New United States production is coming as well, with Baystar (Total (TOT) / Borealis JV), Orange (Chevron (CVX) / Qatar Petroleum JV), and the Sunshine Project (Formosa Plastics). Most view mid-cycle / sustainable ethylene chain margins along the Gulf Coast as roughly $0.25 per pound; Exxon Mobil is earning closer to $0.85 per pound. Even assuming integration efficiencies and best of breed practices, its likely that Chemicals profits get cut in the future just due to natural cyclicality. That's the benefit of the integrated model, and Upstream will carry the torch going forward assuming the current futures strip holds. But the point is to not extrapolate current Chemicals profits forward into perpetuity.

Shareholder Returns Focus

There is a lot of give and take (upstream futures curve backwardation versus new production coming online, likely continued downstream growth offsetting chemicals weakness), but the setup is there for mid single digit earnings per share and free cash flow growth. It's overall a wonderful setup, and that means a rapidly improving balance sheet, both from debt paydown and earnings improvement.

Thus far this year, Exxon has lowered its net debt by more than $11B. That's a large chunk of what it took on during the pandemic to debt fund dividends to investors. Call management lucky or call them skilled, at the end of the day the company avoided untold damage to its equity owner reputation by not capitulating to dividend cut pressure. Even still, Exxon has been starting to get left behind in comparison to large independents when it comes to shareholder returns. At current strip prices, there are several E&Ps that will return double digit shareholder yields (buybacks + dividends) in 2022. Even integrateds like Suncor (SU) made headlines with hefty outlooks for cash returns.

The expectation was that Darren Woods and crew would reinstate the share buyback program, and that has come to pass officially in Q3. This was a bit earlier than some assumed: repurchases are set to start in 2022, with up to $10B in stock being retired over the next one to two years. It's a bit late compared to others that have started in the back half of 2021, but it is a move the company had to make - especially with its premium valuation.

Worried about the balance sheet? No need to be. At the end of 2018, Exxon Mobil had less than $35B in net debt. While that figure is north of $50B currently, assuming the current futures strip holds and new projects come online as expected, the balance sheet will see $18B of paydown between now and the end of 2023, assuming full execution of that $10B buyback program. Leverage will be back to 2018 levels in short order with a stronger asset base to support it. Shareholder returns could honestly be bumped from here, as management has committed to a 20 - 25% debt to capital ratio range and is currently sitting just a hair above that ratio right now.

Carbon Capture

Many readers here are likely critical of climate change policies. At the end of the day - whatever your beliefs are - when you are investing in markets you have to play within the bounds of current and future regulatory policy. Climate change is a divisive topic, and unfortunately gets treated as black and white when there is a lot of gray involved. Personally, I'm investing to make money - not make a political stand. I'm happy to invest in fossil fuels and I'm happy to invest in renewables. The end goal is the same: capital appreciation.

Supermajors are the biggest targets politically, and also are the most likely to want to change to stay relevant. For Exxon Mobil, it sees its green energy relevance coming through carbon capture, utilization, and storage ("CCUS"). CCUS has drawn plenty of criticism, including here on Seeking Alpha recently. These attacks are generally misrepresentations of the current situation, boiling down to a handful of arguments: 1) carbon capture is just a revenue tool for the oil and gas industry and 2) carbon capture has no future in a renewables-dominated world.

Yes, it is a revenue tool. As a private enterprise, governments the world over cannot expect Exxon Mobil to engage in activities that do not earn a commensurate rate of return. The idea behind these policies (thankfully) is not to punish a company for its current business model, but instead to help transition them to more "green" business lines where they have some expertise overlap with their legacy operations. Capturing carbon dioxide, moving that gas, and injecting it into geologic formations is not all that far removed from fossil fuel pipelines, below ground storage, or well development. As a company, Exxon has also already captured more carbon dioxide than any other business in this manner - why not tap them to lead such projects? Efforts along the Gulf Coast that Exxon is spearheading is a natural conclusion. Environmentalism needs to be about pursuing best outcomes, not punishing a company for punishment's sake.

As far as CCUS itself, the IEA and various other international agencies that drew up "Net Zero by 2050" and other climate frameworks have been clear: including carbon capture is important to being able to achieve targets with reasonable cost. The faster that environmentalists want to hit emissions reductions targets, the more important that CCUS becomes in leading to that outcome.

A faster transition to net zero increases the need for CCUS. CCUS accounts for nearly 15% of the cumulative reduction in emissions in the Sustainable Development Scenario. Moving the net-zero goalposts from 2070 to 2050 would require almost 50% more CCUS deployment.

Many tend to think about greenhouse gas emissions solely within the framework of utilities and power generation. Ban coal and natural gas, build a bunch of solar and wind generation, problem solved. The problem is that there are many industries that meaningfully contribute to greenhouse gas emissions where technology just is not there to lower emissions. Think construction (concrete, steel), chemicals, and other heavy industrial activities. CCUS has to be a part of the net zero framework from a cost perspective, and it just makes sense for oil and gas producers to lead the way on project development.

Takeaways

Overall, solid quarter reported here at Exxon Mobil. Like any true diversified player, various parts of its business are still in recovery while others are potentially set to turn down. Overall though, free cash flow here is set to be healthy. Expect balance sheet improvement, renewed focus on shareholder returns, and a keen eye towards intelligent capital expenditure decisions. On the renewables front, expect management to continue to push CCUS - as it should. Exxon Mobil continues to trade at a discount compared to its historical trading multiples and on dividend yield, and I expect that to close over 2022.