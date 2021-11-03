Avid Photographer. Travel the world to capture moments and beautiful photos. Sony Alpha User/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

It has been a painful 2021 for Logitech (NASDAQ:LOGI) investors as the stock has shed more than 17% of its value thus far amid an unexpected decline in the firm's operating margins and an enlarged cash flow conversion cycle that has translated into negative free cash flows for the first six months of the 2022 fiscal year.

Investment Thesis

Back in October when I first wrote about Logitech I cited the pandemic tailwind as a potentially long-lasting favorable catalyst for the company and that has proven to be true thus far considering that the business is on track to produce similar revenues to last year.

However, it was hard to imagine that the management was going to adopt such an aggressive stand in terms of its marketing efforts to the point that they would allow the firm's operating margins to be depressed.

Moreover, a deterioration in the company's cash conversion cycle amid slower inventory turnover rates and a sizable reduction of its payables has pushed free cash flows to negative territory.

Despite the disappointing nature of these developments, I believe that the long-term outlook remains positive for Logitech stock based on the company's strong brand and top-quality products, which continue to enjoy higher demand amid the presence of strong trends in the gaming and virtual workplace segments.

What has changed and why does it matter?

Logitech sales have jumped to a higher plateau

The pandemic provided a strong boost to Logitech's top-line results back in the 2021 fiscal year when sales jumped to 76.5% compared to the previous year amid higher demand from gamers and workers who wanted to equip their offices with the best gear in town.

Data by YCharts

The management has confirmed its initial view that sales will end this 2022 fiscal year either as strong or mildly lower than 2021's figures amid the apparently enduring presence of this pandemic tailwind.

In my previous model, I actually priced a 5% decline in sales to take a conservative approach for valuing Logitech. However, thus far, it is my view that the year will end with positive top-line performance.

Watching margins more closely

Gross profit margins have been better than I expected during the first semester of this 2022 fiscal year considering that Logitech reported top-line profitability of 42.7% vs. my base-case estimate of 40% for the year.

Source: Logitech's Q2 2022 earnings report

However, operating margins have dramatically declined during this first semester compared to a year ago as they landed at 14.6% compared to 19.8% in the 2021 fiscal year. This figure is also 140 basis points below my base-case assumption of 16% for the firm.

Source: Logitech's Q2 2022 Investor Presentation

Most of this decline is being attributed to higher sales and marketing expenditures. In regards to this increase, the management explained: "S&M expenses up 66% as our investments in brand equity are expected to help drive enhanced consumer awareness and consideration over the long-term".

What seems a bit concerning to me is that inventory turnover levels slowed down despite these higher S&M expenditures during the second quarter of 2021.

This could indicate two things:

The company didn't have to spend much in 2021 to drive the kind of sales it produced during the pandemic but it is now being forced to do so to keep its top-line results near those levels.

Inventory is building up and most of the growth is coming from price increases during this fiscal year.

None of those two scenarios are positive in the long-term and investors should keep an eye on how margins evolve in the future as, even though operating margins are still decent, a long-lasting decline to the 13% to 14% levels may justify, to some extent, the current drop in the stock price.

Free cash flows have turned negative

In pre-pandemic years, Logitech displayed cash flow conversion ratios well above 100%, ranging from 120% to 160% most of the time.

For my model, I considered what I thought was a conservative 120% conversion ratio. However, this year has proven the extent to which the current supply chain crisis is affecting the company's cash-flow generation capacity.

Source: Logitech's Q2 2022 earnings report

In this regard, during the first six months of the 2021 fiscal year, free cash flows have turned to minus $225 million, down from a previous positive figure of $371 million reported by the firm during the first semester of the 2020 fiscal year.

Most of this decline has been caused by a reduction of $155.5 million in payables and a similar reduction of $134.7 million in accrued and other liabilities.

Source: Logitech's Q2 2022 Investor Presentation

The impact of the crisis is reflected by how the firm's cash conversion cycle has expanded to 69 days - up 50 days compared to the same period a year ago and 24 days in the previous quarter.

Adjustments to the model and new valuation

I do not underestimate the possibility that some of the deterioration we are seeing in Logitech's operating margins may be caused by the firm's struggles to keep sales near or above pandemic levels but I do believe that the impact of the supply chain crisis in the company's cash flows is temporary.

With this in mind, I decided to adjust my base-case forecasted operating margin for the company to 13% which leads to a net margin of around 11% for the foreseeable future.

Source: author

As a result, my fair value estimate for Logitech stock - assuming that the firm will manage to get back to my estimated 120% cash-flow conversion ratio in 2023 and forward - is declining from a previous figure of approximately $211 per share to $135 - a sizable 36% drop.

It is important to note that I have estimated that negative operating cash flows will land at around $360 million for the year using a run-rate of the first semester's figure.

Additionally, I would also like to highlight that this is a worst-case scenario approach where I'm assuming that operating margins will experience a 300 basis point decline in the next two years (2023 and 2024) compared to my previous assumptions.

This fair value estimate is 70% higher than the current market price of $80 per share and, considering the fairly conservative assumptions I am taking for the model I believe it is fair to say that the company is still fairly undervalued from a fundamental standpoint.

With this in mind, once these short-term supply-chain related headwinds fade it is highly likely that the market will quickly catch up by boosting the firm's multiples once again.

That said, if the firm's operating margins do deteriorate in the future - which is a fairly possible scenario - those who bought Logitech at or near its all-time highs of $140 per share may have to sit back and wait for a while to see their positions turn green.

Other considerations

Considering that my model assigns significant weight to the terminal value of Logitech, multiple variables could end up affecting the stock price once we move outside the forecasted years (2022-2024).

Meanwhile, even in 2023 things could change, for better or for worst. For example, once the supply chain crisis is over, gross margins may move higher to the levels seen during the pandemic or higher.

Moreover, the company's cash flow generation capacity may be way higher than my conservative estimate of 120% and that could lift the firm's valuation as well.

However, it is also possible that Logitech may struggle to keep sales at these levels without significantly hurting its bottom-line profitability via higher S&M expenditures and that could lead to lower sales down the line. This would also hurt the model and could lead to a lower fair value estimate for the business.

Bottom line

Logitech is still a great company and one that I continue to believe to be undervalued. Its high-quality products, strong brand positioning, and the potentially long-lasting nature of the tailwind provided by the pandemic should yield positive results down the line in a world that is rapidly embracing multiple trends that will benefit the company for a long time.