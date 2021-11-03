Luis Alvarez/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) is one of the leaders in the core banking industry. The Company has offered strong returns over the past five years, albeit far from exciting like others in the fintech sector, such as PayPal (PYPL) or Square (SQ).

Jack Henry is one of those little-known fintech companies that trade in the corner of the market that doesn't generate a lot of noise about it on Seeking Alpha or the media. But, if we dig deeper, we see a fantastic company operating on all cylinders and led by a wonderful management team.

The big issue remains, can we buy this wonderful Company at a wonderful price. To determine that, I will build some assumptions that we can plug into a discounted cash flow model to see what kind of price it spits out.

First, let's dig in and learn what the Company does to make money.

Jack Henry, founded in 1976, is a leader in providing core information processing solutions for banks. Today, Jack Henry offers its suite of products and services to nearly 8,400 banks and credit unions in the U.S.

What is core banking?

According to Gartner, core banking is:

a back-end system that processes daily banking transactions and posts updates to accounts and other financial records. Core banking systems typically include deposit, loan and credit processing capabilities, with interfaces to general ledger systems and reporting tools.

Jack Henry provides its services through three primary brands:

Jack Henry Banking : the power behind the core banking system that drives one-third of Jack Henry's revenues. One thousand banks use the system with assets up to $50 billion.

: the power behind the core banking system that drives one-third of Jack Henry's revenues. One thousand banks use the system with assets up to $50 billion. Symitar : is the leading provider of core banking solutions to the credit union industry, with over 700 customers.

: is the leading provider of core banking solutions to the credit union industry, with over 700 customers. ProfitStars: provides more than 100 core agnostic open source solutions to financials.

The Company's three core banking platforms are:

Silver Lake : used by over 400 banks with assets ranging from $500 million to $50 billion.

CIF 20/20 : used by 360 banks with up to $3 billion in assets Core Director: the more cost-efficient system with 200 bank users

Episys: used by the vast majority of credit unions, over 700, with assets ranging from $3 million to $25 billion.

Jack Henry works with almost 8,400 financials and provides a flexible, adaptable system for its customers, with customizable solutions to meet any of their customer's needs.

In fact, Jack Henry has an almost 99% retention rate among its customers, with core banking customers reluctant to change providers. Core banking is the nuts and bolts of the banking systems that manage deposits, ATMs, loans, and daily transactions. Considering the entwining of those systems, the bank's plumbing, changing would involve learning new tech, retraining, and high upfront costs.

Jack Henry is the smaller fish of the big three, Fiserv (FISV) and Fidelity National Information Services (FIS). But despite the small size, the Company is a strong player in the space, as we will see.

Revenues

Jack Henry operates from four segments; let's take a look at each and see how they drive the revenues for the Company.

Core

Payments

Complementary

Corporate and Other

For the fiscal year 2021, Jack Henry earned $1,758 million, up 3.6% from 2019s $1,697 million. The Company has grown revenues 6.2% CAGR over the last ten years, with the last few years clocking in at:

2018: 5.9%

2019: 5.6%

2020: 9.3%

Core Segment

The core segment focuses on the core banking systems that Jack Henry offers to its customers. The segment generates revenues by a combination of long-term contracts, typically seven years in length, and subscription-based revenues from public and private cloud services, product delivery, and on-premise support.

Graph courtesy of company 2021 10-k

We can see that the cloud revenues are accelerating nicely, with a growth of 7.57% CAGR over the last three years. Delivery and on-prem are flat or down, as the pandemic took a bit out of those revenues in 2020.

As we saw above, the core segment was flat for the year, with organic growth in the cloud revenues. The deconversion fees boosted revenues, totaling $7,458 million and $25,536 million in 2021 and 2020, respectively.

The deconversion fees are fees charged when customer agreements terminate their contracted term before the end of the term.

Graph courtesy of the author

Jack Henry booked 13 competitive core takeaways in the fiscal fourth quarter and 14 deals to move these on-prem customers to the private cloud. The Company signed 41 competitive core takeaways for the full year, with eight larger than $1 billion in assets.

The continued move from on-prem is going full force. During the pandemic, the company has proceeded with these conversions virtually, enabling Jack Henry to keep the momentum going, as evidenced by signing 35 contracts to move on-prem clients to the private cloud.

These conversions help the Company move to a more SaaS business model and move towards even more recurring types of revenues.

Payments

The payments segment grew 7% over 2020, with much of the organic growth of card processing and remittance fee revenues. Much of the growth of the payments stems from the ProfitStars product.

Chart courtesy of the author

During the fourth quarter, Jack Henry saw growth in the payment segment by 16%, with the fourth quarter being the strongest sales quarter in the company's history.

The payments segment also completed the 3.5-year project to upgrade the card payments platform by building new tech stocks that make it easier for their customers to utilize the open-source tools.

Around 60% of Jack Henry's payment business operates around the card platform, but they also have enterprise payment solutions that are growing too.

The payments segment is newer for Jack Henry, with the segment added in 2018, and it includes card payments, bill pay, enterprise processing, and mobile.

Of the four segments for Jack Henry, payments are growing the fastest, and the company continues to expect that to continue in the near future.

Complementary

Revenues grew in the complementary segment by 4% in 2021, driven by increases in private and public cloud adoption, on-prem revenues, and Jack Henry Digital.

Chart courtesy of the author

Jack Henry signed 87 new clients to their Banno digital platform in the fourth quarter and, for the full year, signed up 219 new customers to Banno. At the most recent analyst conference, the company announced they had passed 5 million users of the Banno platform.

The Banno platform allows Jack Henry customers to build different products and solutions and combine them into one platform. It allows the smaller banks to compete digitally with the big boys and provide different digital solutions through online and mobile.

Operating Margins

Jack Henry's operating margins, a proxy for free cash flow, have remained steady over the past ten years, with 10-year medians of 23.5%, and over the last five years, they have averaged 23.2%.

Chart courtesy of the author

Jack Henry reported operating margins that grew nicely from 18.7% last year to 21.4% in the fourth quarter, with the payment segment seeing the best margin expansion in the fourth quarter.

Margins for the payment segment grew 43% to 45% for the quarter, with the completion of the payment platform migration in Q3 2021. The company also saw a drop in the core segment operating margin, both GAAP and non-GAAP.

The company expects that overall company margins will continue to grow in 2022, with payments leading the way, along with a boost from higher deconversion fees. They were cautious on guiding on too much improvement because they anticipate some headwinds from licensing revenues as they continue to move customers from on-prem to the cloud.

As Covid plays out and we get back to "normal," the company expects to get back to the margin growth of 50 to 100 basis points a year.

Cash Flows

Jack Henry's operating cash flow was $462.1 million in 2021, down from $510.5 million in 2020. The company attributes the down year to the timing of different assets and liabilities. The company also reinvested via Capex and capitalized software to the tune of $157.8 million.

The company's free cash flow, which is operating cash flow less Capex, as they define it, was $310.5 million in 2021, which is 99.7% net income to free cash flow conversion.

Looking at Jack Henry's free cash flow over a longer period, we see:

We can see the company is growing its free cash flow over the years, even as it scales up its reinvestments in Capex and capitalized software. The 10-year CAGR for free cash flow is 5.3%, despite the down year in 2020.

Jack Henry's TTM price to cash flow is 26.59, with the cash conversion averaging 93.8% to net income.

Not for nothing, Jack Henry also spent $226.3 million over the last ten years of acquisitions, which has helped accelerate its move towards payments, becoming a bigger part of its future.

Reinvestment

Jack Henry's reinvestment rate or ROIC has averaged 18.56% over the last five years, with a median of 17.68% over the same period. The company's primary driver of invested capital remains goodwill and intangibles, which encompasses roughly half of the invested capital.

Chart courtesy of the author

The company spends a large portion of its free cash flow on capex and capitalized software, and they run a fairly capital-light operation.

Jack Henry's current sales to capital ratio are 1, meaning that every dollar of invested capital drives one dollar of revenues. The ratio helps represent the level of reinvestment in our DCF.

Sales to Capital ratio = Sales / Invested Capital

Sales to Capital ratio = $1,768 million / $1,764 million = 1.00

As the company grows its revenues, the sales to capital ratio should grow, increasing the revenues and operating margins.

Risks

Jack Henry faces two types of risk. The first is a structural weakness in the banking industry, and any softening in the banking industry will put pressure on IT budgets. Because so much of its revenue depends on technology upgrades of the core banking systems, any delays or putting off of updating or upgrading those systems will put a dent in Jack Henry's top line.

The continued need for upgrading these systems and additional flexibility on the bank side of the equation helps give Jack Henry a nice moat.

The other risk is more is on the data security front. Because banking handles so much sensitive information, Jack Henry is exposed to any potential risks from system breaches. Any breach of Jack Henry's core systems would be devastating to the company and the banks they service. Yes, these types of breaches are thankfully rare; the threat does exist.

Valuation

Now for the fun part, the valuation. I will use the model based on Aswath Damodaran's FCFF model, but all the inputs are mine alone.

Here are my assumptions based on our previous discussions.

The revenues next year will grow 8%, based on company projections, before setting in for 7% growth over the next five years, before regressing to the 30-year Treasury rate, which is my proxy for the terminal rate of 1.96%.

Operating margins for 2022 will be 24.32% per the company's expectations and will grow to 26% as per the company's statement in their latest earnings call.

The tax rate will remain 21.7% throughout the valuation, per Jack Henry's commentary.

The sales to capital ratio will start at one before growing 1.2 over the balance of the DCF; per my expectations that the company will expand margins and grow revenues, requiring less invested capital to grow in the future.

The cost of capital is based on the following inputs:

Risk-free rate = 1.56% Beta = 0.77 Equity risk premium = 4.72% Cost of equity = 5.19% Cost of debt = 2.56%, based on the actual bond rating of Baa2, per Moody's WACC = 5.12%

After inputting all the above, we get a value of:

The value per share for Jack Henry is $163.48, which is slightly above the current market price of $159.65, but that certainly is not much of a margin of safety.

If we change the revenue up a couple of percentages and down the same, we get:

9% = $172.58

5% = $139.01

That tells me the company's value closely aligns with the revenue growth, which is the biggest growth driver. If Jack Henry misses those revenue targets, the value will fall; likewise, the value will grow if they can exceed those numbers.

Investor Takeaway

Jack Henry is a big player, albeit a small fish in the core banking sector. They fit into their niche quite nicely, servicing the small banks and credit unions. They let the big boys, Fiserv and FIS, focus on the bigger fish while servicing their clients, but they do service a few big names, with Visa (V), ServiceNow (NOW), and DocuSign (DOCU) among their clients.

The company's CEO, David Foss, rates a 86% approval rating on Glassdoor, and the management team run probably the nicest, friendliest earnings and analyst presentations I have ever heard. Does that matter, not sure, but it makes the management a little more likable.

The company is a well-managed, strong player in the core banking sector, with a strong balance sheet, little debt, and good capital allocation skills from reinvesting in the company, returning capital via dividends and share repurchases, and maintaining capital discipline.

I am long Jack Henry, and I think they have a strong future ahead of it, and I would recommend it at these price levels or future dips.

Good luck to all!