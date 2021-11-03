Andy Feng/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

NIO (NYSE:NIO) shares pared early losses to gain nearly 3.7% following its mixed October delivery report, as significantly weaker deliveries met with a rosy outlook for the rest of the quarter due to a robust order book. The manufacturer posted its worst month of the year in terms of deliveries, with major weakness across other vehicle lines, suggesting that some of the near term pain may continue. October's preparations and order book strength need to translate into five-digit deliveries, close to or reaching a new record for the manufacturer to shake off this slump in seasonally strong months. As such, shares are downgraded back to neutral for now, until there is more clarity to assess if deliveries will recover to new records in November with seasonal strengths.

October Deliveries

Data from NIO

NIO's October deliveries dropped substantially from September's strengths, with the manufacturer citing both "the restructuring and upgrades of manufacturing lines and the preparation of new products" for the front half of the month on top of "certain supply chain volatilities." Deliveries were just 3,667 units, -27.5% y/y and -65.5% m/m, reaching the low of the year and the lowest tally in 15 months.

In terms of deliveries per vehicle, NIO noted that the restructuring and upgrades affected the ES8, with production in the vehicle line resuming towards the end of October; neither of the other vehicle lines were mentioned, with the dates for the maintenance from Sept. 28 to Oct. 15. The ES8's deliveries declined 89% m/m as a result, while the EC6 declined 73% and the ES6 declined 52%. NIO's EC6 was the only model to see a y/y increase, up 6% since October 2020. The extent of the decline implies that NIO's production also could be facing more serious impacts from chip shortages; peer XPeng (XPEV) saw its August deliveries slip about 10% with a production line revamp for the G3i facelift, whereas NIO witnessed a 65.5% decline. Hence, a cautious view for the current month and quarter is warranted, given that a production restructuring shouldn't have such an impact and chip impacts could very well be lingering.

However, NIO's weak delivery report was met with a more upbeat outlook - the manufacturer stated that its "new order[s] reached another all-time high in October driven by increasing user demand." No actual figures were announced for the size of the order backlog, but it is indicative that NIO expects to increase deliveries dramatically within the remainder of the quarter and through Q1 2022; the question here is through which vehicle lines will this growth be driven - the ES6, NIO's best monthly vehicle, or the ET7 with launch soon?

Q4 Setup

November is likely the pivotal month for NIO's Q4, given how weak October's delivery figures are. NIO is continuing to lose ground against peers with more weak performance, with XPeng just over 5,000 units away from delivering more than NIO in 2021, and with its momentum, it could very well do so.

NIO is likely prioritizing more manufacturing lines for vehicles where it expects the greatest demand, hence it could be shifting away from the EC6, which had three months of declining sales prior to September (potentially selling off excess inventory), and the ES8, which has yet to see a month above 2,000 units this year. Understandably, this is merely a prediction of what the data could be indicating, as NIO has not provided updates on individual vehicle production or the exact changes and updates to manufacturing lines.

However, since NIO is aiming to produce and deliver three models in 2022 - the ET7 and two others - it's likely necessary for the production shift (and thus lower deliveries in certain product lines) given its overall capacity. Production levels are estimated to be ~150,000 units annually at the moment, correlating to ~12,500 per month; with two working shifts, production could be up to 300,000 units, prior to NIO seeing a path to 600,000 units by year-end with NeoPark operational.

With four models planned for Q1 2022, and possible chip constraints and battery supply-demand imbalances, NIO would be able to produce ~3,000 per model at the aforementioned capacity. Here's a speculative scenario - a current delivery split of roughly 50%/30%/20% for the ES6/EC6/ES8 could be altered to 40%/30%/20%/20% with the ET7 in the mix, holding 30% capacity as competition in the space heats up. With that assumption, deliveries of the ES6 could see more weakness ahead. Either way, a vital sign for the quarter should stem from guidance (or lack of) in the upcoming earnings - is production still impacted from chips, or is monthly production now above that prior 8,000-9,000 unit rate? That will be a telltale sign for the quarter.

With September's strengths, NIO was predicted to deliver about 30,000 vehicles during Q4; October's drop has caused that projection to decrease to 22,5000 to 25,000 vehicles, contingent on a high rate of production with minimal impacts. Should NIO jump to new records by December, that quarterly outlook would correlate to about 9,000-10,000 units November and 11,000-11,500 in December.

Moving Forward

Ultimately in the long-term, hiccups such as these should not have much of an impact, as the broader sector is still positioned for widespread disruption and increased adoption over the course of the decade. However, seeing deliveries shrinking for the first time y/y in nearly four quarters with weakness in all vehicle lines is hard to push aside on the basis of a production restructuring, raising doubts that chip impacts still linger.

On the other hand, a production revamping can be successful and boost market share and the long-term growth outlook if NIO can quickly rebound, recover and retake (or hold on) to the top spot against XPeng. NIO still is leagues away from Tesla's (TSLA) and BYD's (OTCPK:BYDDY) EV scale, and is entering new price points with its mass market brand as XPeng aims to push into luxury, pitting the two more against each other in the future. Retaining its delivery lead against XPeng, which began delivering much later but has quickly come to a mere fraction shy of NIO with its ability to ramp production in months.

While the ET7 launch is just around the corner, both domestically in China and internationally in Germany early next year, a ramp in volume for the model could take a month or two. That gives time for production related impacts to ease as well as production capacity to expand, allowing for a higher trajectory by year-end within the model as well as the other two new models, yet to be fully announced. While the outlook for 2022 remains strong, depending on the extent that capacity expands - whether it reaches 300,000 or up to that 600,000 unit estimation - and with solid international growth prospects, 2021's fourth quarter still remains a key quarter with a rough start needing a very quick, almost immediate recovery to prove NIO's resilience.

Overall, the manufacturer posted a very weak month in terms of deliveries, which was brushed away under the pretense that solely the production restructuring caused all of the impacts and the dark cloud will pass quickly. However, trends within deliveries leading up to the production restructuring along with prior and current commentary about lingering chip shortage impacts to production cloud the outlook for the rest of the quarter. Thus, these factors have warranted a decline to neutral/hold (from a bullish re-initiation after September's numbers) until November's deliveries data or guidance within earnings next week provide more clarity on the situation and as to whether deliveries can rebound to fresh records immediately, supporting management's claim of record order backlog and high demand.