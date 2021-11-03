Standardizing Cannabis Operating Procedure (Podcast)

Nov. 03, 2021 8:30 AM ETBUDX, POTX, YOLO, THCX, CNBS, MSOS, MJ, MJO, MJUS, HMLSF, AYRWF, CRLBF, AAWH, CGC, GLASF, SLGWF, GDNSF, GRAMF
The Cannabis Investing Podcast profile picture
The Cannabis Investing Podcast
6.67K Followers

Summary

  • Green Flower, founded by CEO Max Simon in 2014, is a training platform built for cannabis professionals. Ganjier is its cannabis sommelier certification program.
  • The GF Institute is its newest effort, focused on cannabis workforce development - 30 leading companies including AYR Wellness and Cresco, founding member brands.
  • Understanding cannabis - developing standardized process to asses quality. The people problem in the industry.

Listen on the go! Subscribe to The Cannabis Investing Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and Stitcher.

Green Flower, founded by CEO Max Simon in 2014, is a training platform built specifically for cannabis professionals. Max joined our podcast last year and is back to discuss GF's newest ventures. Ganjier is its cannabis sommelier certification program created and taught by some of the most respected names in the field. The GF Institute is its newest effort, focused on workforce development within cannabis companies; 30 leading companies including AYR Wellness (OTCQX:AYRWF), Cresco (OTCQX:CRLBF), Ascend Wellness (OTCQX:AAWH) are founding member brands. The people problem in the industry. Our role as investors, consumers, employees and employers.


This article was written by

The Cannabis Investing Podcast profile picture
The Cannabis Investing Podcast
6.67K Followers
On The Cannabis Investing Podcast, host Rena Sherbill provides actionable investment insight and the context with which to understand the burgeoning cannabis industry. Interviews with C-level executives, analysts and sector experts give you investment ideas to consider, help you think through your investing approach and give you a new lens with which to understand this ever-growing sector.
Follow
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.