Standardizing Cannabis Operating Procedure (Podcast)

Green Flower, founded by CEO Max Simon in 2014, is a training platform built specifically for cannabis professionals. Max joined our podcast last year and is back to discuss GF's newest ventures. Ganjier is its cannabis sommelier certification program created and taught by some of the most respected names in the field. The GF Institute is its newest effort, focused on workforce development within cannabis companies; 30 leading companies including AYR Wellness (OTCQX:AYRWF), Cresco (OTCQX:CRLBF), Ascend Wellness (OTCQX:AAWH) are founding member brands. The people problem in the industry. Our role as investors, consumers, employees and employers.