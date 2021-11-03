FollowTheFlow/iStock via Getty Images

Q3 result highlights

Specialty home furnishing retailer- Haverty (NYSE:HVT), is a stock I’ve previously covered across these pages. Last week the company came out with its Q3 results with a slight beat on the top line and the bottom line. In the previous quarter, the beat was much stronger, with the revenue coming in 15% higher and the EPS coming in 50% higher than estimates, so in light of that, the Q3 headlines may have felt a tad underwhelming. That said, as highlighted previously, Q3 was always going to be a tough quarter to excel in given the high base effect from last year, where the written business had grown by 23%; in Q4-21, the company will be dealing with difficult comps again, with the written business last year growing by 17% and delivered sales growing by 13%.

Despite higher freight and product-related costs which impacted the LIFO reserve, HVT did well to grow gross margins yet again from 56.2% to 56.8%, and this is indicative of the environment they are involved in where they don’t have to resort to unnecessary promotions and can pursue pricing discipline. In fact, going forward, the guidance is for GMs to be anywhere between 56.5% to 56.8%.

There’s no doubt that HVT is seeing very strong order flow and this bodes well for pricing and margins, but the question is, can they meet this order flow adequately, and if not (which appears to be the case at the moment) could their customer loyalty take a hit? To get some semblance of the strong order flow one can consider comparing the sales per quarter to the customer deposits on the balance sheet (basically customer deposits are payments received in advance of the delivery of merchandise and get recorded as current liabilities). Traditionally, in a normalized environment before the pandemic and the supply chain-related disruptions, the sales per quarter over customer deposit balances had been anything between 6-7x, but over the last few quarters, it has dropped significantly to just around 2x, so evidently even though the topline is progressing fairly well, it is still sub-optimal given the level of deposits that are coming in.

Source: Prepared by the writer using data from HVT’s 10-Q

Much of the challenges have been on account of the port congestion and shipping-related challenges from the Asian market which represents a key sourcing region for HVT. Vietnam is a key hub for HVT and in August and September, factories there were closed on account of the delta variant. Management highlighted that these factories had begun resuming operations in October, but the slowdown in imports is expected to persist even in November and December as factories will only be operating at 50-75% capacity even as far as the Chinese New Year; 100% utilization is only expected by late Q1-22. I’d like to believe that this was the main trigger for the sell-off in the HVT stock which dropped as much as 16% post results but has bounced back by over 6% since. If this problem was solely linked to HVT alone, this would be a matter of concern, but supply chain and shipping-related challenges have been a headwind for companies across the world.

Closing thoughts- Is the Haverty stock a buy, sell, or hold?

In my opinion, HVT's stock has already been sufficiently punished for the potential delays in meeting its order backlog, driven primarily of course by import challenges from the Asian market which should normalize over time. I believe the other fundamentals still largely remain intact and in a tight inventory world, HVT’s premium positioning within furniture should be particularly helpful. Here are a few other reasons why HVT may appear to be a BUY at current levels.

Valuations look rather tasty; on a forward P/E basis, you can pick the stock up at only 6.2-6.3x, a considerable discount to the long-run average and the sector median. This can also be substantiated by the forward Price to earnings growth ratio where the HVT stock trades much below 1x at only 0.64x.

Then there’s also the income and shareholder return angle to consider, HVT has been fairly consistent in paying and growing its dividends (for 9 years now) and at the current price level, the yield looks very tempting at 3.3% which is above its long-term average. In my previous article on HVT, I had highlighted how I was disappointed not to see any buybacks in Q2-21, but in Q3-21, this has come back on board with the company doing nearly $20bn in Q3 alone. With the share having dropped to the sub $30 levels, I feel it would represent an opportunistic zone for HVT to deploy the rest or a substantial part of the pending $22.3m buyback war chest.

On the charts, clearly, the momentum is with the bears with the stock now trading well below its 200DMA on the daily chart; besides the number of shares that are short are close to levels seen two years back around the 2.7-2.8m mark. This effectively means that nearly a fifth of the HVT’s total float is now short which gives you a sense of how the market is positioned.

Source: YCharts

That said, also note the prevalence of a relatively high days-to-cover of nearly 14 days which makes HVT a suitable candidate for a potential short squeeze if the market feels that things are not necessarily as bad as it initially thought.

On the charts, I also see some potential for bottom formation at the current levels as this zone had previously served as a congestion zone in November and December of last year so you could see some bargain hunters come on board particularly with valuations and yields the way they are.

Source: Trading View

To sum up, the Haverty stock is a BUY at current levels.