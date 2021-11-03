Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images News

Investment Thesis For Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) announces the acceleration of its share repurchase plan and its stock rallies. As we unpick the underlying details, I report why I will not be getting involved with this stock.

In fact, all that's happened is that Bed Bath has announced that it will deploy a further $300 million towards share repurchases this year.

Furthermore, its guidance for its upcoming all-important November month is being guided for ''consistent'' with its previous guidance at the end of Q2 2021, which is approximately flat comps.

Here's why you should avoid this investment.

The Big Buyback?

News that Bed Bath accelerated its buyback saw the share price soar. Now, let's analyze the details at play.

Bed Bath had previously noted that it would repurchase a total of $325 million worth of shares in fiscal 2021 (blue arrow).

(Source)

Then, the news that it was increasing its buyback, together with an incredibly crafted, gave investors the idea that it was going to complete its $1 billion share repurchase this year. Then, shares soared by more than 80% after hours.

Although, the fact of the matter is that Bed Bath had already repurchased approximately $600 million worth of stock in fiscal 2020 through to Q2 2021.

(Source)

Accordingly, Bed Bath has announced that it would increase its repurchases by $300 million. This is great news for a growing business. But for a business that's struggling, buying back more shares simply means that you end up owning a bigger portion of an unimpressive business.

My Background With BBBY Stock

For context, allow me to share with you my background with this stock. Bed Bath is a stock that I was incredibly bullish on and was a shareholder.

Then, Bed Bath reported its Q2 2021 results, and I threw in the towel. Why? It was nothing to do with the share price movement or the negative sentiment facing the stock. I can handle both of these with ease.

But note this, here's Bed Bath's guidance at the end of Q1 2021:

(Source)

BBBY was pointing to $500 million to $525 million of EBITDA. At 4x this year's EBITDA, together with a strong buyback program, I thought it was just dirt cheap.

Also, I bought into the idea that with the new CEO, there would be a meaningful change that Bed Bath would be able to vindicate its low valuation.

And then?

(Source)

This is their guidance after Q2 2021 and reaffirmed in yesterday's press statement.

Despite well-known facts that the housing market has been incredibly strong, Bed Bath is struggling to grow its operations. Indeed, its guidance for Q3 2021 points to flat comparables relative to the prior-year period.

Think about that for a moment, during one of the strongest housing periods, Bed Bath is likely to report flat comparables. What do you presume will happen next year, as the housing market cools down? And Bed Bath laps up against this comp period?

Valuation -- In My Too Difficult Pile

When investing, if you want to outperform, you need to find ideas that have a better than a 50/50 chance of working out. Even 60/40 isn't attractive enough if you want to outperform. You need to deploy capital into investments that have a 70/30 chance of working out positively.

Because in the stock market, the odds change quite dramatically and in a heartbeat. Hence, why you need a super-wide margin of safety.

You need to be dispassionate in your analysis and be humble to understand that you will get some investments wrong over time.

Getting investments wrong, is what I describe as the cost of running this business. In the same way that a chef cooking an amazing lasagna will lose some portions of its premium meat to the bin, the same with investing.

You will incur losses. Your job is to accept that as an indisputable fact and work hard to mitigate that.

The Bottom Line

You don't get hurt by things that you don't own that go up. It's what you do own that kills you. (Peter Lynch)

Investing is a high contact sport. There will be good days and bad days. But here, nothing has changed. Bed Bath is still struggling for growth and next year it will be in an even worse position.

I see no reason to believe that Bed Bath & Beyond is now a worthwhile investment to make.