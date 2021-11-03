EV Company News For The Month Of October 2021

Thomas-Soellner/iStock via Getty Images

Welcome to the October 2021 edition of Electric Vehicle [EV] company news. October saw another amazing month of record sales reported for September and a huge amount of positive news as the EV disruption gains momentum.

Global electric car sales crossed a major milestone in September 2021, exceeding 10% market share for the first time. Led by China, Europe and the UK, with the USA chasing, the EV disruption now looks unstoppable.

The global Electric Vehicle disruption has begun, global sales hit 10% global share for the 1st time ever.

Global electric car sales as of end of September 2021

Global electric car sales finished September 2021 with a record 685,000 sales for the month, up 98% on September 2020, with a market share of 10.2% (new record) for September 2021, and 7% YTD.

Note 75% (68% YTD) of all global electric car sales in September 2021 were 100% battery electric vehicles [BEVs], the balance being hybrids.

China electric car sales were a stunning new record of 355,000 in September 2021, up 171% (2.71x) on September 2020 sales. September was the 3rd record month in the last 4 months! Electric car market share in China for September was a new record 20.0%, and 13.3% YTD.

Europe electric car sales were 227,000 in September 2021, up 42% YoY, reaching an amazing 23% market share and 17.3% YTD. Germany reached 29% share, France 22%, and Netherlands 21% share in September 2021.

US electric car sales were not available.

Note: The above sales include light commercial vehicles.

Note: An acknowledgement to Jose Pontes and the team at CleanTechnica Sales for their work compiling all the electric car sales quoted above and below.

Global electric car sales by manufacturer for September 2021

Brand leaders YTD (Jan-September 2021)

Source: CleanTechnica

EV sales forecast to really take off from 2022 as affordability kicks in

The chart below aligns with my research that electric car sales will really take off after 2022, when my model forecasts electric and ICE car purchase price parity.

Source

BloombergNEF 2021 forecast for annual electric vehicle sales

Bloomberg forecasts, shown below under the economic transition scenario (no additional policy measures), ~18% by 2025 and 34% by 2030 (70% by 2040). Note the 2030 figure rises to almost 60% under BNEF's net zero scenario (with incentives, etc., to get to zero emissions by 2050).

Note: My forecasts for new passenger & light commercial electric vehicles sales market share are 25% by end of 2025 and 75% by end of 2030.

BNEF 2021 forecasts: Passenger vehicle forecast - EVs rising

BNEF: Global EV fleet size forecast growth for each segment

The BNEF 2021 EV report also states:

Average battery pack prices go below $100/kWh on a volume-weighted average basis by 2024, driven by the introduction of new cell chemistries and manufacturing equipment and techniques.

Source: BNEF 2021 EV report

2021 BNEF forecasts the number of EVs added to increase 11x

Source: BloombergNEF’s 2021 New Energy Outlook

EV market news

On October 5, The Guardian reported:

UK car sales plunge but electric vehicles soar to record amid fuel crisis. The number of electric cars sold in the UK last month neared the figures for the whole of 2019......Nearly 33,000 pure electric cars were registered in a record month for EVs, almost 50% more than last year, as sales of new cars otherwise tumbled to the weakest September total for more than two decades.

On October 18, Reuters reported:

Foxconn bullish on electric vehicle prospects as it shows off three prototypes. Taiwan's Foxconn unveiled its first three electric vehicle prototypes on Monday, underscoring ambitious plans to diversify away from its role of building consumer electronics for Apple Inc and other tech firms. The vehicles - an SUV, a sedan and a bus - were made by Foxtron, a venture between Foxconn and Taiwanese car maker Yulon Motor Co Ltd.

On October 20, Reuters reported:

China's EV sales expected to exceed 35% in 2025, XPeng CEO says.......The China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) said earlier this month that NEV sales in China are likely to rise to 3 million units this year, up from 1.4 million last year.

On October 20, BBC News reported:

UK sets out plans to cut greenhouse gas emissions. Another big push towards electric vehicles is being made in the UK government's latest strategy to make the great shift to a virtually zero-carbon economy. Ministers are investing £620m in grants for electric vehicles and street charging points. Car makers will be mandated to sell a proportion of clean vehicles each year. An extra £350m is promised to help the automotive supply chain move to electric. The new plan set out by the government is supposed to dramatically reduce greenhouse gas emissions to reach a target of net zero by 2050. The announcement comes 12 days before global leaders meet in Glasgow to negotiate how to curb climate change.

On October 20, newatlas.com reported:

Foxconn launches multi-billion dollar Foxtron electric car company. Pulling in about US$180 billion in revenue in 2020, it's got the money to do what it likes, including getting Italian design studio Pininfarina on board to pen its first luxury sedan...... Foxconn is putting somewhere between US$1 and 2 billion into establishing new facilities in Thailand, where it's building a manufacturing plant, an engineering R&D center and supply chain management. It expects to be producing about 50,000 cars a year in two to three years, and will extend that to 150,000 a year in reasonably short order.

Foxconn plans to launch 3 new electric vehicles - Model C recreational vehicle, the Model E sedan (shown below) and the Model T electric bus

Source: Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn)

On October 26, CNBC reported:

Americans are buying Teslas, not EVs, but experts say that’s about to change......Sales of electric vehicles are expected to represent less than 4% of U.S. sales in 2021, according to industry forecasters......Tesla accounting for the majority of EVs sold, including 79% in 2020.....The influx of EVs — from a couple dozen today to estimates of hundreds of new models by 2025 — are expected to eat away at Tesla’s market share in the coming years. The new EVs are planned as larger automakers, such as General Motors and Volkswagen, transition to build electric vehicles almost exclusively over the next decade or so......Tesla’s market share of all-electric vehicles this year is already expected to drop to 56% in 2021, as new vehicles such as the Ford Mustang Mach-E and Volkswagen ID.4 have been introduced, IHS Markit said......The research and forecasting company expects Tesla’s U.S. market share of all-electric vehicles to be 20% in 2025.

On October 27, Energy.gov reported:

DOE announces $209 million for electric vehicles battery research. 26 projects and partnership with Argonne Lab will advance the development of lithium batteries and bridge existing gaps in domestic battery supply chain.

EV company news

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tesla is currently ranked the number 1 globally YTD with 14.7% global market share. Tesla is number 3 in China with 11% market share YTD. Tesla is ranked 6th in Europe with 7% market share YTD. Tesla is still the number 1 electric car seller in the US by far.

On October 10, Reuters reported:

First Berlin Teslas could come next month, Musk tells fans. The first cars to emerge from Tesla's new Berlin factory should roll off the production line as early as next month....but added that volume production would take much longer to achieve. Musk hopes to get the green light in coming weeks to start production at the site.......He said volume production would amount to 5,000 or "hopefully 10,000" vehicles per day, and battery cells would be made there in volume by the end of next year.

On October 18, Electrek reported: "Tesla is back to a full vehicle lineup, but delivery timelines slip up to almost a year."

On October 20, CNBC reported:

Tesla posts record revenue and profits in third quarter.....The record results were driven by improved gross margins of 30.5% on its automotive business and 26.6% overall, both of which are records for at least the last five quarters...... Earnings per share (adjusted): $1.86 vs $1.59 expected per Refinitiv

$1.86 vs $1.59 expected per Refinitiv Revenue: $13.76 billion vs $13.63 billion expected per Refinitiv The company reported $1.62 billion in (GAAP) net income for the quarter, the second time it has surpassed $1 billion. In the year-ago quarter, net income was $331 million.

On October 21, InsideEVs reported: "Tesla is shifting standard range cars to LFP batteries globally. CATL will win big on this."

On October 25, Reuters reported: "Panasonic unveils prototype battery to help Tesla lower production costs."

On October 25, CNBC reported:

Tesla hits $1 trillion market cap for the first time after Hertz says it will buy 100,000 electric vehicles.......Strong EU sales and bullish analyst calls further boosted Tesla’s stock price. Morgan Stanley’s Adam Jonas raised his price target on Tesla to $1,200 a share from $900 on Sunday. JATO Dynamics said Monday that Tesla’s Model 3 electric sedan became the first fully electric vehicle to top new car sales overall in Europe in September.

Note: The Tesla stock price passed US$1,000 per share, another major milestone for Tesla.

On October 28, Seeking Alpha reported:

Tesla lands new Street-high price target as 'killer' competition underwhelms. Piper Sandler hikes its price target on Overweight-rated Tesla to what is being identified as a Street-high mark of $1,300.

Investors can read my June 2019 Blog post: "Tesla - A Look At The Positives And The Negatives", where I rated the stock a buy. It was trading at USD 196.80 (post 5:1 stock split is equivalent to USD 39.36). Or my Tesla article on Trend Investing - "Tesla Just Put The Accelerator Down On The EV And Battery Boom."

Volkswagen Group [Xetra:VOW](OTCPK:VWAGY) (OTCPK:VLKAF)/ Audi (OTCPK:AUDVF)/ Lamborghini/ Porsche (OTCPK:POAHF)/ Skoda/ Bentley

'Volkswagen Group' is currently ranked the number 2 top-selling global electric car manufacturer with 12.3% market share YTD, and 1st in Europe with 25% market share YTD.

On October 6, Volkswagen reported: "Volkswagen gains some 70,000 new customers with best-selling ID.3 in the first year."

On October 8, Volkswagen reported: "Award-winning! – Volkswagen’s electric platform wins renowned TU Wien prize."

On October 15, Volkswagen reported: "Volkswagen Group doubles deliveries of pure e-vehicles in third quarter." Highlights include:

"Despite semiconductor shortages, new record of 122,100 BEVs in Q3 (+109 percent on previous year).

Market ramp-up in China accelerated significantly: 28,900 BEVs delivered in Q3 (H1 18,300).

Global BEV share of total deliveries rises to more than 6 percent in Q3.

Worldwide deliveries of battery electric vehicles [BEVs] up 138 percent to 293,100 vehicles after nine months.

Christian Dahlheim, Head of Group Sales: “Our global electric offensive continues to run at full speed: we are clearly the number 1 for all-electric vehicles in Europe, and the number 2 in the USA. In China, we really took off in the third quarter, with deliveries of BEVs almost 60 percent higher than in the entire first half of the year. The strong demand for our global target for the year of one million electrified vehicles [BEVs+PHEVs] is definitely there.”"

On October 28, Volkswagen reported:

Volkswagen Q3 earnings impacted by massive semiconductor shortage – nine-month performance up on the prior year.

Wuling Automobile JV (SAIC 51%, GM 44%, Guangxi 5.9%), SAIC Motor Corporation Limited [SAIC] [CH:600104] (SAIC includes Roewe, MG, Baojun, Maxus), Beijing Automotive Group Co. (BAIC)(includes Arcfox) [HK:1958) (OTC:BCCMY)

SAIC Group (includes Wuling share) is global number 3 with 10.9% market share. SAIC is number 4 in China (not counting SGMW) with 6% market share. SGMW (SAIC-GM-Wuling Automobile) is number 2 in China with 16% market share year to date.

On September 29, SAIC Motor reported: "SAIC Motor Expo Dubai concept car "Kun" unveiled."

Source: SAIC Motor website

On October 11, SAIC Motor reported:

SAIC Motor sets year-high monthly sales volume in Sep.. In the first nine months of the year, SAIC Motor sold 479,000 NEVs, a year-on-year increase of 231.2 percent, the highest increase in the industry. In September alone, the carmaker sold 64,000 NEVs, a year-on-year increase of 61.3 percent, and 70,000 NEVs were delivered to the end users, a year-on-year increase of 145 percent. SAIC Motor Passenger Vehicle Company sold more than 17,000 Roewe, MG, and R-Brand NEVs, a year-on-year increase of 186.6 percent, while the sales volume of MG HS plug-in hybrid, MG ZS EV, Ei5, ER6, as well as other medium and high-end NEVs exceeded 10,000 vehicles. The sales volume of SAIC Volkswagen's NEVs reached more than 7,000 vehicles, a year-on-year increase of 169.8 percent, while its ID-series electric cars have been setting a record high in sales volume each month since April.

You can read my Trend Investing article: "SAIC Motor Looks To Be A Good Buy Near The 5 Year Low".

BYD Co. [SHE: 002594][HK:1211](OTCPK:BYDDY) (OTCPK:BYDDF)

BYD is currently ranked the number 4 globally with 7.7% market share YTD. BYD is ranked number 1 in China with 17% market share YTD.

On September 29, BYD Co. reported: "BYD signs dealership agreement with Petros Petropoulos to supply and service eTrucks in Greece."

On October 8, BYD Co. reported:

BYD and Levo announce collaboration to deploy up to 5K battery-electric vehicles to intelligently electrify U.S. fleets.....plans for joint deployment of up to 5,000 BEVs over the next five years.

On October 19, BYD Co. reported:

Transport minister hails BYD ADL partnership, SSE and Go-Ahead as they launch COP26 electric bus tour from London to Glasgow.

On October 22 InsideEVs reported:

Rumor: BYD to supply Tesla with 10 GWh of LFP batteries. A new rumor about a battery supply agreement between BYD and Tesla emerges in China, after the first one in August, which was later denied by BYD. According to cls.cn (via CnEVPost), BYD has secured a contract for 10 GWh of LFP batteries. If it's 10 GWh per year, it should be enough for over 160,000 electric cars with 60 kWh battery packs. Tesla is shifting its entire standard range EVs to LFP battery chemistry globally (energy storage systems too in the future), and the entry-level Model 3/Model Y produced in China are already equipped with CATL's LFP cells. A diversification to engage BYD sounds reasonable, but it's not officially confirmed.

On October 29, Reuters reported:

Chinese electric vehicle maker BYD launches $1.8 bln capital raising-term sheet.....It said it would use the funds to increase its working capital, pay down debt and invest in research and development.

Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA) (merger Fiat Chrysler Group (FCA) and the Peugeot Group (PSA)) Ferrari

Stellantis Group is currently ranked the number 5 in the global electric car manufacturer's sales with 6% global market share. Stellantis is ranked 2nd in Europe with 13% market share YTD.

On October 18, Stellantis N.V. reported: "Stellantis and LG Energy Solution to form Joint Venture for lithium-ion battery production in North America." Highlights include:

"New battery plant to have annual production capacity of 40 gigawatt hours; targeted to start by first quarter 2024.

Important next step toward electrification transformation in North America."

On October 22, Stellantis N.V. reported: "Stellantis and Samsung SDI to Form Joint Venture for Lithium-Ion Battery production in North America."

On October 28, Stellantis N.V. reported: "Third quarter 2021 shipments and revenues."

BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY), Mini, Rolls-Royce

BMW Group is currently ranked the equal number 6 global electric car manufacturer with 4.7% global market share. BMW Group is ranked 4th in Europe with 10% market share YTD.

On October 6, BMW Group announced:

BMW Group invests in innovative method for efficient and sustainable lithium extraction......in an innovative process developed by US startup Lilac Solutions. Lilac Solutions has developed and patented an ion exchange technology that will significantly improve efficiency, costs and sustainability by extracting lithium from brine resources, which are natural deposits of salt water.

On October 7, BMW Group announced:

BMW Group posts significant sales growth through September. Group’s electro-offensive consistently driven forward, sales of fully-electric vehicles more than doubled.

On October 14, BMW Group announced:

Paving the way for sustainable mobility: bp, BMW Group and Daimler Mobility announce successful closing of transaction that makes bp third shareholder of Digital Charging Solutions GmbH [DCS].....Globally, bp aims to grow its network of public EV charging points by 2030 to over 70,000 worldwide.

On October 14, BMW Group announced: "BMW: “We will be ready for EV switch following potential 2030 combustion engine ban”."

On October 22, BMW Group announced: "BMW Group Plant Munich goes fully electric." Highlights include:

"Plant Munich launches production of the fully electric BMW i4.

At least half of all cars from Munich plant will be electrified by 2023.

Project for emission-free transport logistics in home plant gets underway.

Nedeljković: “BMW i4 is a milestone on the road to electric mobility.”"

Daimler-Mercedes (OTCPK:DDAIF) (Smart - 50% JV between Daimler & Geely) (NB: A proposal to rename Daimler to Mercedes Benz)

Daimler-Mercedes is ranked number 7 globally with 3.7% market share. Daimler-Mercedes is ranked 3rd in Europe with 10% market share.

On October 13, Mercedes Blog reported:

Mercedes EQE SUV in the first spy pictures. Mercedes EQE SUV, the first Mercedes electric SUV built on the new EVA platform used at EQS and EQE, is coming in 2023. Colleagues from auto motor und sport magazine present exclusively the first spy photos.

Source: Mercedes Blog

On October 27, Mercedes Blog reported:

The second generation Mercedes EQC will be launched in US around 2025. Mercedes informed US dealers this month that it will receive a redesigned Mercedes EQC and an electric Mercedes C-Class around 2025, according to information provided by Automotive News.

Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd. (OTCPK:GELYY, HK:0175), Volvo Cars, Polestar, Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI), Proton, Lotus, Polestar via SPAC Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (GGPI)

Volvo is currently ranked number 8 in the global electric car manufacturer's sales ranking with 3.1% global market share.

On October 4, Volvo Cars reported:

Volvo Cars reports 17.6 per cent global sales growth in the first nine months. Volvo Cars’ Recharge line-up of chargeable models, with a fully electric or plug-in hybrid powertrain, continued to be popular among customers. The share of Recharge models sold globally reached 24.9 percent for the first nine months and 26.9 percent for the month of September.

On October 4, Bloomberg Hyperdrive reported:

Volvo seeks to raise [US]$2.9 billion in Stockholm listing. Proceeds will fund shifts to electric vehicles, direct sales. Geely intends to remain the Swedish company’s top shareholder.

Hyundai (OTC:HYMTF), Kia (OTC:KIMTF)

Hyundai is currently ranked number 11 in the global electric car manufacturer's sales ranking. Kia is ranked number 10. Both have 2.5% market share each.

On October 7, Hyundai reported: "Hyundai Mobis invests $1.1 billion for 2 new hydrogen fuel cell system plants in Korea."

Renault [FR:RNO] (OTC:RNSDF)/ Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY)/ Mitsubishi (OTCPK:MSBHY, OTCPK:MMTOF)

Renault is currently ranked the number 12 in the global electric car manufacturer's sales ranking with 2.1% market share.

On October 8, Renault reported: "Renault Group to partner with Terrafame for sustainable nickel supply."

On October 22, Renault reported: "Third quarter 2021: priority given to value over volume optimized revenues in a context strongly marked by the semiconductor crisis."

Toyota (NYSE:TM)/ Lexus

Toyota is currently ranked number 13 in the global electric car manufacturer's sales ranking with 2.1% market share.

On October 19, Reuters reported:

Toyota to invest $3.4 billion on U.S. automotive batteries through 2030.......Toyota said last month it "unreservedly signed up to meet the challenge of making half of the vehicles we sell electric" by 2030.

On October 29, Bloomberg reported:

Toyota rolling out new electric SUV for World’s Top Car Markets. Toyota Motor Corp. is kicking off its first series of electric vehicles bound for the global market with a battery-powered SUV that the Japanese automaker says embodies the reliability and efficiency underpinning the Toyota brand. The “bZ4X,” which resembles Toyota’s popular Rav-4, is set for release in North America, Japan, China and Europe in mid-2022, the company said Friday. With an estimated range of around 500 kilometers (310 miles) per charge, the bZ4X is the first of seven “bZ” series EV models the automaker plans to introduce globally by 2025.

Toyota bZ4X is set to be released in mid-2022

Source: Toyota

Great Wall Motor [HK:2333] (OTCPK:GWLLF) (OTCPK:GWLLY)

On October 14, Great Wall Motor reported:

.....On September 6, GWM WEY and ORA participated in the IAA Mobility 2021, launched Coffee 01 PHEV and ORA 01 CAT. These new cars will be opened to reservation at the end of the year and delivered successively since 2022. At the same time, GWM will release its European market strategy, officially announce their entry into the European luxury car market and NEV market, and start a new journey of GWM’s global development.

Ford (NYSE:F)

Ford is currently ranked number 16 in the global electric car manufacturer's sales ranking with 1.9% market share.

On October 18, Ford reported:

Ford to invest £230 million to transform Halewood operations in U.K. to build its first electric vehicle components in Europe."....advances Ford’s commitment to have 100 percent of its passenger vehicles as all-electric and two-thirds of its commercial vehicle sales be all-electric or plug-in hybrid by 2030.

On October 27, Ford reported: "All-electric Ford Mustang Mach-E achieves a perfect 5-star for both the occupants and the environment."

NIO Inc. (NIO)

On October 1, NIO Inc. reported: "NIO Inc. provides September and third quarter 2021 delivery update. Company achieved new record-high monthly and quarterly deliveries." Highlights include:

"NIO delivered 10,628 vehicles globally in September 2021, increasing by 125.7% year-over-year.

NIO delivered 24,439 vehicles in the three months ended September 2021, increasing by 100.2% year-over-year.

Cumulative deliveries of the ES8, ES6 and EC6 as of September 30, 2021 reached 142,036."

On November 1, NIO reported:

NIO delivered 3,667 vehicles in October 2021, decreasing by 27.5% year-over-year due to restructuring and upgrades of manufacturing lines and preparation of new products introduction.

XPeng Inc. (Xiaopeng Motors) (XPEV) [HK:9868]

On October 14, XPeng Inc. reported: "XPeng publishes inaugural Environmental, Social and Governance report."

On October 26, XPeng Inc. reported: "XPeng 1024 Tech Day unveils Smart EV technologies and mobility ecosystem." Highlights include:

"XPILOT 4.0 full-scenario advanced driver assistance to roll out in 1H 2023.

High voltage supercharging technologies significantly boost charging power and efficiency.

Unveils design of the next-generation flying car, showcasing fly and drive conversion.

Robotic technology designed to support superior autonomy."

On November 1, BusinessWire reported:

XPeng announces vehicle delivery results for October 2021. 10,138 vehicles delivered in October 2021, a 233% increase year-over-year.

You can read my Trend Investing article on XPeng Motors here.

Li Auto (LI)

On October 1, Li Auto reported:

Li Auto Inc. September 2021 delivery update. Li Auto Inc. (“Li Auto” or the “Company”) [Nasdaq: LI; HKEX: 2015], an innovator in China’s new energy vehicle market, today announced that the Company delivered 7,094 Li ONEs in September 2021, up 102.5% year over year. The Company’s deliveries for the third quarter of 2021 were 25,116, up 190.0% year over year. Total deliveries of Li ONEs in the first nine months of 2021 reached 55,270 and the cumulative deliveries of Li ONEs as of September 30, 2021 reached 88,867.

On November 1, Yahoo.com reported:

(Li Auto) delivered 7,649 Li ONEs in October 2021, increasing 107.2% year over year......It took us 708 days to reach the production milestone of 100,000 Li ONEs, making us the fastest to achieve this among emerging NEV manufacturers in China.....

General Motors/Chevrolet (NYSE:GM)

On October 1, General Motors reported: "GM reports third-quarter sales." Highlights include:

GM continues to build momentum with key product launches:

"Production of the GMC HUMMER EV begins later this year at GM’s Factory ZERO in Detroit-Hamtramck, which will also build the Chevrolet Silverado EV.

All available reservations for the all-electric 2023 Cadillac LYRIQ Debut Edition were filled in just over 10 minutes, with deliveries slated to begin in the first half of 2022."

On October 4, General Motors reported: "General Motors and Wolfspeed Forge Strategic Supplier Agreement to leverage silicon carbide for GM’s future electric vehicle programs."

On October 5, Teslarati reported:

GM goes all-in on EV battery development with new Michigan facility. “Today, General Motors announced the Wallace Battery Cell Innovation Center, an all-new facility that will significantly expand the company’s battery technology operations and accelerate development and commercialization of longer range, more affordable electric vehicle batteries. The Wallace Center will be located on the campus of GM’s Global Technical Center in Warren, Michigan......”

On October 6, General Motors reported:

General Motors signs MoU with GE Renewable Energy to develop supply chain of rare earth and other materials to support EV and renewable energy growth.

On October 6 Seeking Alpha reported: GM CEO: "Services, software, EVs and Cruise will drive plan to double revenue by 2030."

On October 12, General Motors reported:

General Motors, LG Electronics reach agreement on Bolt EV recall costs. LG will reimburse GM for recall costs and expenses. As a result of the agreement, GM will recognize an estimated recovery in its third-quarter earnings that will offset $1.9 billion of $2.0 billion in charges associated with the recalls.

On October 26, Seeking Alpha reported: "General Motors to install up to 40,000 EV chargers across US; begins sale of Ultium chargers."

Rivian Automotive (private)

On October 1, CNBC reported:

Rivian, electric vehicle maker backed by Amazon and Ford, files to go public.....In September 2021, Rivian beat Tesla, GM and Ford to the market with an electric pickup, the R1-T, which has received glowing early reviews.

On October 29, CNBC reported:

Amazon reveals 20% stake in electric-vehicle maker Rivian. Amazon has contracted Rivian to produce 100,000 electric last-mile delivery vehicles by 2030.

On November 1, CNBC reported: "Amazon-backed EV start-up Rivian targets valuation near $55 billion in IPO."

Lucid Group (LCID)

On October 15, Lucid Group reported:

Lucid announces Canadian pricing for luxury EV lineup, with Lucid Air starting at $105,000 CAD; opens first Canadian studio location, in Vancouver.

Source: Lucid Group website

On October 27, Lucid Group reported: "Dreams come true: Lucid confirms first customer deliveries to take place on October 30." Highlights include:

"Customer deliveries of Lucid Air begin October 30 with an exclusive Dream Delivery event in California.

Designed in Silicon Valley and produced in Arizona, Lucid Air delivers next-level efficiency from Lucid’s in-house developed and manufactured powertrain technology.

The limited-run Dream Edition features a 118kWh battery pack and delivers up to 1,111 horsepower or 520 miles of range."

Lucid Air first deliveries begin

Source: Lucid Group website

Tata Motors (TTM) group (Jaguar, Land Rover)

On October 11, Tata Motors reported: "Tata Motors accelerates BEST’s green mobility journey; completes electrification of Worli depot."

On October 12, Tata Motors reported:

Tata Motors to raise $1 BN in its Passenger Electric Vehicle business at a valuation of up to $9.1 BN from TPG Rise Climate.

On October 13, The Nikkei Asia Review reported:

Tata Motors to invest $2bn in EVs (over the next five years) after fundraising from TPG. Private equity group and Abu Dhabi state fund to contribute $1bn.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. [TSXV:GPV] (GP)

GreenPower is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, with primary manufacturing and fleet operations in Porterville, California. Electric bus and commercial vehicle sales are just beginning to ramp from low levels. In Feb. 2021 Berkshire Hathaway company (Forest River) made a purchase agreement for up to 150 GreenPower EV Star Cab and Chassis.

On October 13, GreenPower Motor Company Inc. reported: "Zeem Solutions takes delivery of an additional 24 GreenPower EV Stars."

GreenPower’s EV Star at Zeem Solutions’ Inglewood California Facility

Source: GreenPower Motor Company Inc. website

Investors can also read my Trend Investing article on GreenPower here.

Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS)

No significant news for the month.

Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. ("ELMS") (ELMS)

On September 29, ELMS announced:

ELMS ships first Urban Delivery EVs from its Mishawaka, Indiana production facility. Urban Delivery becomes the first commercial Class 1 EV in the U.S. market. The Urban Delivery EVs came out of ELMS’ production facility in Mishawaka, Indiana and were shipped to Randy Marion Automotive Group, one of the country’s largest commercial dealerships, as part of a binding purchase order for 1,000 units that was announced last week.

On October 6, ELMS announced: "ELMS signs agreement with Cox Automotive to deliver nationwide service and support solutions to its customers."

On October 14, ELMS announced: "Electric Last Mile Solutions locks in Urban delivery battery supply through 2025, plans localization."

On October 20, ELMS announced: "Electric Last Mile Solutions enters Canadian Market, expanding its global footprint."

Near term potential EV producing companies

Lordstown Motors (RIDE)

No significant news for the month.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE)

On October 14 Faraday Future reported:

Faraday Future outlines robust FF 91 manufacturing updates for its Hanford, California Plant, successfully completes first major milestone........Launch of the ultimate intelligent tech luxury FF 91 remains on track for summer 2022.

Arrival (ARVL)

On October 6, Arrival reported: "Arrival hand-picked by UK Government to showcase at exclusive Global Investment Summit in London."

Hyliion Holdings (HYLN)

No significant news for the month.

Fisker Inc. (FSR)

On October 1, Fisker announced:

Fisker Inc. to establish specialty engineering division in United Kingdom..... Fisker Ocean on target for start of production Nov. 17, 2022.

You can read my Trend Investing article on Fisker Inc. here.

Lion Electric (LEV)

On October 15, Lion Electric reported:

Demers Ambulances and Lion Electric launch all-electric, purpose-built ambulance. This new model of ambulances, scheduled to be commercialized in the second half of 2022....

On October 25, Lion Electric reported:

Lion Electric receives conditional purchase order from Student Transportation of Canada for 1,000 electric school buses. The purchase order is conditional upon the satisfactory grant of non-repayable contributions to STC under Infrastructure Canada’s Zero-Emission Transit Fund (“ZETF”), for which STC has filed a formal application. Under the ZETF program, the Government of Canada aims to invest $2.75 billion over five years to support public transit and school bus operators in the transition to electrification.

On October 28, Lion Electric reported: "Lion Electric receives purchase order for 39 electric vehicles from Groupe Autocar Jeannois."

Nikola Corporation (NKLA)

On October 7, Nikola Corporation reported: "Nikola and TC Energy sign Joint Development Agreement for co-development of large-scale clean hydrogen hubs."

Canoo Inc. (GOEV)

On October 25, Canoo Holdings reported:

Canoo selects Panasonic to supply batteries for its first lifestyle vehicle. Scheduled for production in Q4 2022, the Lifestyle Vehicle will be manufactured by VDL Nedcar and will support US and EU product demand.

Proterra (PTRA)/ ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. (ACTC)

On October 26, Proterra reported: "Proterra and Komatsu announce collaboration to electrify underground mining machines."

Mahindra & Mahindra (OTC:MAHDY)

On October 26, Mahindra & Mahindra reported:

Mahindra launches Treo electric auto at NPR 8,400,00. Mahindra Electric Mobility Limited, part of the Mahindra Group, has launched a Lithium-ion-powered electric three-wheeler auto called Treo in Nepal.

EV fleet purchasing & financing

Ideanomics, Inc. (IDEX)

No significant news for the month.

Three wheel EV companies

Arcimoto, Inc. (FUV)

On October 13, Globe Newswire reported: "Arcimoto releases Q3 2021 stakeholder update." Highlights include:

"Record vehicle deliveries: Arcimoto sold through a record 64 customer vehicles, and produced a total of 78 vehicles. Final production numbers will be reported in Arcimoto’s Q3 SEC filings.

ATVM Loan Application: Final draft ATVM loans application targeted for submission to the US Department of Energy in Q4.

Project Prism: Arcimoto made significant progress on defining cost-down programs for all subsystems of both the platform as a whole and individual vehicle models......."

On October 15, Globe Newswire reported:

Arcimoto launches ride of The Arconauts, “Instead of focusing entirely on big auto conferences to show off our products, the Ride of the Arconauts will allow us to bring Arcimoto to you,” said Arcimoto CEO and Founder Mark Frohnmayer. “Starting on the West Coast and then expanding nationally, the Ride of the Arconauts will give us the ability to efficiently spread awareness of Arcimoto and our products, organize public test drive events, meet with investors, suppliers, and rental partners, visit national parks and historic landmarks, and go where no Arcimoto has gone before.”

You can read my Arcimoto Trend Investing article here, and my CEO interview here.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO)

On October 6, Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. announced:

ElectraMeccanica begins first customer deliveries of flagship SOLO EV. ElectraMeccanica Vehicles Corp. [NASDAQ: SOLO] (“ElectraMeccanica” or the "Company"), a designer and manufacturer of electric vehicles revolutionizing the urban driving experience, has commenced the first commercial deliveries of its flagship single-seat SOLO electric vehicle (EV) as part of an invite-only unveiling event held in Los Angeles, California on October 4, 2021.

On October 14, Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. announced: "ElectraMeccanica announces strategic agreement with Bosch to launch initial service network for flagship SOLO EV...."

Electric Vehicle ETFs

The Amplify Lithium & Battery Technology ETF (BATT) is a broad-based EV related fund worth considering. It is currently trading on a PE of 25.1. On their website they state: "BATT is a portfolio of companies generating significant revenue from the development, production and use of lithium battery technology, including: 1) battery storage solutions, 2) battery metals & materials, and 3) electric vehicles.

To read more about the electric vehicle ETFs you can read my Trend Investing article "A Look At 6 ETFs That Cover The Electric Vehicles Trend."

Other EV or EV related companies

Other EV companies I am following include ADOMANI Inc. (ADOM), Atlis Motors, Ayro, Inc. (AYRO), Blue Bird Corporation (BLBD), Blink Charging (BLNK), Byton (private), China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group [HK:3333], Chery Automobile Co. Ltd. (private), Didi Chuxing, Dyson (private), Evergrande, Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Honda [TYO:7267] (HMC) (OTCPK:HNDAF), Mazda (OTCPK:MZDAY), Niu Technologies (NIU), Qiantu Motor, Subaru (OTCPK:FUJHY), Suzuki Motor Corp. [TYO: 7269] (OTCPK:SZKMY) (OTCPK:SZKMF), Tata Motors (TTM) group (Jaguar, Land Rover), WM Motor, and Zhi Dou (private).

The list of countries and cities banning (or planning to ban) petrol and diesel vehicles include at least:

Norway (2025), UK (2030), Netherlands (2030), Denmark (2030), Germany (2030), Sweden (2030), Iceland (2030), Hong Kong (2030-40), Ireland (2030), Israel (2030), Scotland (2032), Europe (2030), Japan (2035), Canada (2035), France (2040), Spain (2040), Egypt (2040), Taiwan (2040), Singapore (2040).

Rome (2024); Athens, Paris, London, Stuttgart, Mexico City, Madrid (2025); Amsterdam, Brussels, Hainan (2030); California, New York, Quebec Province (2035).

Note: Wikipedia has an excellent list showing the phase out of fossil fuels in various cities and countries.

Autonomous Driving/Connectivity/Onboard entertainment/Ride sharing [TaaS]/ EV leasing/renting

On October 4, Bloomberg Hyperdrive reported: "GM-backed Cruise sees Robotaxi unit growing past $50 billion."

On October 21, Seeking Alpha reported: "Lucid Group CEO says robotaxis are still ten years away."

On October 27, Seeking Alpha reported: "Hertz partners with Uber to add up to 50,000 Teslas to Uber network by 2023."

Note: Sept. 2020 - Uber pledges to shift to ‘100 percent’ electric vehicles by 2030.

BNEF 2020 forecasts by fleet type

Source: Bloomberg New Energy Finance [BNEF] 2020 EV report

Conclusion

September 2021 global electric car sales were up 98% YoY and reached 10.2% global market share; 20.0% share in China, 23% in Europe, and no figures for the USA.

Highlights for the month were:

UK car sales plunge but electric vehicles soar to a record amid fuel crisis.

Foxconn is bullish on electric vehicle prospects as it shows off three prototypes (SUV, sedan, bus).

China's EV sales are expected to exceed 35% in 2025, XPeng CEO says.

The UK is investing £620m in grants for EVs and street charging points. Carmakers will be mandated to sell a proportion of clean vehicles each year. An extra £350m to help the automotive supply chain move to electric.

Foxconn launches multi-billion dollar Foxtron electric car company.

DOE announces $209 million for electric vehicles battery research and to bridge the US battery supply chain gap.

Tesla - First Berlin Tesla's could come next month (Sept.), Musk tells fans. Tesla’s Model 3 electric sedan became the first fully electric vehicle to top new car sales overall in Europe in September (beating all ICE cars). Hertz orders 100,000 Teslas.

SAIC Motor sets year-high monthly sales volume in September 2021.

Rumor: BYD to supply Tesla with 10 GWh of LFP batteries. BYD launches $1.8 bln capital raising-term sheet.

Volkswagen Group doubles deliveries of pure e-vehicles in third quarter.

BMW Group Plant Munich goes fully electric.

Volvo seeks to raise [US]$2.9 billion in Stockholm listing. Proceeds will fund shifts to electric vehicles, direct sales.

Toyota to invest $3.4 billion on U.S. automotive batteries through 2030.

Ford to invest £230 million to transform Halewood operations in U.K, advances plan to sell 100% all-electric passenger cars by 2030.

NIO sales up 125.7% YoY in Sept. 2021 with 10,628 vehicles, but fell 27.5% YoY in October 2021 to 3,667 vehicles.

XPeng Sept. 2021 sales up 199% YoY with 10,412 vehicles, up 233% YoY in October 2021 to 10,138.

Li Auto sales up 102.5% in Sept. 2021 with 7,094 Li ONEs, up 107% YoY in October 2021 to 7,649.

GM goes all-in on EV battery development with new Michigan facility.

Toyota to invest $3.4 billion on U.S. automotive batteries through 2030.

Rivian Automotive files to go public, targets valuation near $55B in IPO.

Tata Motors to invest $2bn in EVs over the next five years.

Electric Last Mile Solutions ("ELMS") ships first Urban Delivery EVs from its Mishawaka, Indiana production facility.

Lion Electric receives conditional purchase order from Student Transportation of Canada for 1,000 electric school buses.

Electrameccanica begins first customer deliveries of flagship SOLO EV.

GM-backed Cruise sees Robotaxi unit growing past $50 billion.

Lucid Group CEO says robotaxis are still ten years away.

As usual, all comments are welcome.