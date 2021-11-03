NoDerog/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) released Q3 earnings last week, reporting EPS of $0.92 and adjusted EPS of $0.80. The company indicated that commodity prices will be a drag on earnings next quarter as previous price increases have not offset rising input costs. The company maintained their guidance for cash from operations of ~$950MM for the year and announced a $1B share repurchase program. Shareholders can only hope that this stock repurchase program is more effective than it has been in recent years.

Shareholders Losing Out to Dilution

Church & Dwight had 249.8MM weighted average shares outstanding at the end of September, relative to a split-adjusted diluted weighted average share count of 285.4MM at the end of 2012; the share repurchase program decrease the number of outstanding shares by 12.5% over the last decade. While the overall share count reduction is impressive, the program has not been very effective recently.

Data by YCharts

Church & Dwight executed $270MM of an accelerated share repurchase program in December of 2020 for a total of 3.1MM shares, and yet the weighted average shares outstanding at the end of 2020 was 100,000 higher than the beginning of the year. The company report $785.9MM in net income for the year, of which $237.3MM was paid out as dividends to shareholders. The company also spend $250MM on stock repurchase in 2019 and the share count increased, so 2020 was not simply a one-off event. With a current market cap of $22.3B, the new plan could reduce the outstanding share count by as much as 4.5%, but investors will have to keep a close eye on the program to make sure share repurchases are not just offsetting dilution.

Business Growth Offsets Dilution Concerns

While the resent repurchase program has been disappointing, shareholders have benefited from strong growth during the last decade. Revenues have increased by 67% from 2012 and EPS have grown from a split-adjusted $1.23 to $3.12 per diluted share in 2020. Shares have appreciated over 250% during the last decade, making the stock one of the best performers in the household products sector.

Data by YCharts

From Church & Dwight 2020 10-k

Margin Expansion & Acquisitions Drive Growth

Part of the earnings growth has been driven by margin expansion, as Church & Dwight has increased profit margins from around 12% in 2012 to around 16% currently. Their profit margins are right in line with larger peers Procter & Gamble (PG) and Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL). While Church & Dwight's return on invested capital trails those two competitors, they have still been able to maintain an impressive 15% ROIC over the last decade.

Data by YCharts

Acquisitions are called out as one of the company's priorities for free cash flow utilization and the company has been able to maintain high returns on capital while making a series of acquisitions, indicating that they are not significantly overpaying for growth. The most recent 10-K calls out the Trojan condom business as the only business that is seeing deteriorating fundamentals and even then, it is estimated to be worth 53% more than its carrying value.

From Church & Dwight 2021 shareholder presentation

The company mentioned in their most recent 10-K that acquisitions at a reasonable price are becoming more difficult to come by as other conglomerates bid up attractive targets. Church & Dwight has a current debt/EBITDA ratio of 1.36, so their balance sheet could certainly support a moderate sized purchase if they are able to find one. Long-term, they might need to merge with a larger competitor like Colgate-Palmolive in order to have enough scale to compete with Procter & Gamble as the retail environment becomes more challenging. Walmart (WMT) accounts for ~23% of Church & Dwight's sales, so increased scale might help put Church & Dwight on more even footing in negotiations with the retailer.

Dividend Growth Star

In addition to impressive share price appreciation, the company has also rewarded shareholders with phenomenal dividend growth. Annual dividends have increased from a split-adjusted $0.48 per share in 2012 to $1.01 currently. The most recent dividend increase was 5% and the company has comfortably maintained the payout ratio below 50%, so the annual payouts should continue to increase for several more years without any worries.

Data by YCharts

Valuation Problematic

There is no doubt that Church & Dwight is a great business and shareholders have done well over the last decade. The only real issue keeping me from purchasing shares is the valuation. The company stated in their Q3 release that they expect operating cash flows of around $950MM for the year and capital expenditures of $120MM for a FCF estimate of around $830MM. With a market cap of $22.3, this equates to a price to free cash flow of 26.9. While a low interest rate environment favors a growth company like Church & Dwight, that price seems a bit too high when quality names like Colgate-Palmolive can be had at closer to 22 price to free cash flow. Nevertheless, Church & Dwight is a quality company that I will keep on the watch list should a market correction occur.