Most rich people have a gangster in their ancestry somewhere." - Ken Follett, Winter of the World

Today, we take an in-depth look at a retailer that survived the pandemic in better shape than most in this sector of the economy. Restrictions of previously generous dividend and stock buyback policies should be in the process of being lifted and the shares have seen some insider buying in recent months as well. A full analysis follows below.

Company Overview:

Designer Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DBI) is a Columbus, Ohio-based designer, manufacturer, and retailer of footwear and accessories with 658 stores located in North American as of July 31, 2021. Although the company men's and kid's footwear (as well as accessories) do provide meaningful contributions, it is best known as a peddler of women's footwear, from which over half its top line is derived. Designer Brands was founded as Shonac Corporation in 1969, a shoe licensee for Value City, not opening its first store until 1991. It was acquired by Retail Ventures in 2004 and then offered to the public in 2005 as DSW, raising gross proceeds of $307.8 million at $4.75 per share, when giving effect to a 2013 2-for-1 split. Ironically, it acquired Retail Ventures in 2011 and rebranded its corporate moniker from DSW to Designer Brands in 2019. Shares of DBI trade just about $14.00 a share, translating to a market cap slightly over $1 billion.

The company is capitalized by two classes of common stock. The 65.3 million publicly traded Class A shares confer one vote per share, while the 7.7 million Class B shares have no market but are convertible to Class A shares and confer eight votes per share. Schottenstein Affiliates, whose interests are represented by Executive Chairman Jay Schottenstein, controls all the Class B shares (as well as 4.8 million Class A shares), providing it with 17% of the economic interest and 52% of the voting power.

Designer Brands operates on a fiscal year (FY) ending on the Saturday nearest January 31st. For the avoidance of doubt, references to 2QFY21 will connotate the thirteen weeks ending July 31, 2021.

Operations:

Although the company sources goods from ~480 domestic and foreign vendors, it has a heavy focus on the top 50 brands with its top three - not including its own labels - accounting for 22% of its retail merchandise. To induce repeat customers, Designer Brands offers a VIP rewards program, which boasts membership of ~30 million and in FY20 (ending January 30, 2021), was responsible for 84% of the combined U.S. Retail and Canada Retail segments' net sales. It has traditionally emphasized styles and brands with a bent towards the formal - ranking as a top 3 retailer of women's shoes - but with the advent of the pandemic, the company broadened its offerings to emphasize athletic and comfort brands, making it somewhat of a one-stop shop for family footwear needs. Further underscoring its expansion into casual wear shoes was the company's August 2021 announcement that it will be the exclusive distributor for Hush Puppies in North America. As such, Designer Brands now competes with a broad spectrum of retailers, from Dillard's (DDS) and Macy's (M) to Kohl's (KSS) and Target (TGT).

Previously mentioned U.S. Retail and Canada Retail are two of the company's three operating segments, with Brand Portfolio comprising the third.

U.S. Retail operates ~515 Designer Shoe Warehouse (DSW) stores and DSW's e-commerce site. It accounted for FY20 net sales of $1.8 billion (~78% of total sales), which was down 34% from the prior year, owning to temporary store closures and supply chain issues, both related to the pandemic.

Canada Retail includes ~143 locations carrying The Shoe Company, Shoe Warehouse, and DSW banners and respective e-commerce sites. It contributed $182.7 million, or 8% of total, to Designer Brands' FY20 top line, which was off 20% from the prior-year period.

Brand Portfolio generates revenue from the sale of footwear and accessories it designs and develops to retailers, commission for serving retailers as the design and buying agent for products under private labels, and the sale of branded products on its www.vincecamuto.com website. This segment was created after the 2018 acquisition of Camuto LLC, which provided Designer Brands with a global production, sourcing, and design infrastructure (predominantly out of China), and footwear licenses to Lucky Brand, Jessica Simpson, and JLO brands, amongst others. Also included in the deal was the formation of a joint venture with brand management and marketing concern Authentic Brands Group, of which Designer Brands owns a 40% interest. The JV acquired IP rights to Vince Camuto and Louise et Cie, with a goal of licensing and developing new category extensions in support of those brands. Brand Portfolio segment accounted for FY20 net sales of $248.6 million, or 11% of total. Similar to the other two business segments, it was severely impacted by the pandemic, with its top line down 45% from the year prior.

Covid Review

As with every brick-and-mortar retailer, 2020 was an extremely challenging environment for Designer Brands. It was forced to close all its stores in the U.S. and Canada beginning in March 2020, trim inventories, furlough employees, and deal with slow foot traffic after the reopening of its properties in 2Q and 3QFY20. But it also made the company much nimbler with regard to e-commerce, fulfilling orders in two to three days versus five to seven days pre-Covid. Fortunately, it was in excellent financial stead entering the pandemic, generating significant cash, which was used to pay a quarterly dividend of $0.25 and repurchase $141.6 million of shares in FY19 (ending February 1, 2020). Both the dividend and share buyback programs were suspended at the onset of the pandemic and in an act of prudence, Designer Brands drew down ~$200 million that was available on its credit facility. Its stock, which was trading in the mid-teens at the beginning of calendar 2020 and yielding 6% (before the suspension), plunged briefly below $3 in throes of the March 2020 selloff and did not recover to double digits until January 2021.

2QFY21 Results

The upside to a horrible FY20 is that the following year comparisons are extremely easy. That dictum was on display when Designer Brands announced its 2QFY21 results on August 31, 2021. The company reported Adj. EPS of $0.56 on net sales of $817.3 million as compared to an Adj. loss of $1.31 a share on net sales of $489.7 million in the prior year period, representing a 67% improvement to the top line, which was aided by comp store sales of 85% (94% in U.S.). These results not only beat Street estimates by $0.38 and $66.2 million (respectively), but they also approached 2QFY19 levels when the company earned $0.48 a share (Adj.) on net sales of $856.0 million. The gross profit of $284.7 million (35%) was a record for the second fiscal quarter.

Comps in athletics were up 45% versus 2019 and kids were up 55%. Also encouraging was the 6% increase in men's comps against 2019. Digital revenue was 27% of total versus 19% in 2QFY19, prior to Covid. On the downside, Canada comps were off 16% versus 2019 as it continues to slog through the pandemic. Also, Brand Portfolio, which should be the highest margin category, continues to experience supply chain issues out of China and Vietnam.

Although management did not offer formal guidance, it did expect Adj. operating income in 2HFY21 to be "in-line or slightly better than FY19 levels", suggesting a return to normalcy.

Reaction from the Street was a bit of a surprise, with the stock selling off 24% over the subsequent two plus weeks to an $11.99 close on September 14, 2021. The shares have since clawed back a good part of that knee-jerk decline.

Balance Sheet & Analyst Commentary:

Part of the disappointment may surround the continued dividend and share repurchase programs suspensions, which are functions of restrictions placed on the company by its asset backed credit facility until FY3Q21 - after which, certain limitations may apply. With that said, Designer Brands is in solid financial shape, generating cash from operations of $96.2 million during 1HFY21, which was employed to pay down its borrowings during the pandemic. As of July 31, 2021, the company held cash of $46.5 million and debt (including current portion) of $247.1 million, which is down from the peak of $393.0 million on August 1, 2020. It has access to $364 million under an asset backed credit facility.

The Street is unanimous in its lack of enthusiasm for Designer Brands, featuring four hold ratings and a median twelve-month price target of $18., which still represents some upside from current trading levels. Their consensus is for the company to earn $1.12 a share (Adj.) on net sales of $3.2 billion in FY21, followed by $1.36 a share on revenue of $3.3 billion in FY22.

In contrast to the Street's apathy, Executive Chairman Jay Schottenstein made purchases just shy of 1.5 million shares at an average price of $12.82 over the course of three days in mid-September.

Verdict:

With Designer Brands approaching FY19 net sales and earnings levels and generating significant cash, the bet here is that it will return to paying a dividend (subject to its credit facility restrictions) in the next six months, which should give the stock a shot in the arm. It would appear Executive Chairman Schottenstein is betting on this outcome or a reinstatement of the repurchase program. Look for Designer Brands to grind higher, making it a good, but small covered call candidate as I think the stock can get past $18.00 at some point on the horizon, depending on dividend reinstatement. If the shares went back down to $12.00, the shares could potentially merit a larger stake

No man can walk so long in the Shadow that he cannot come again to the Light." - Robert Jordan, The Great Hunt

