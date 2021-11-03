Kyea Mofire/iStock via Getty Images

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) has an advantage over other cannabis LPs and is well positioned for future growth. I have rated the company as bullish in the past just as Stone Fox Capital on Seeking Alpha. The company is well positioned for US cannabis legalization, European legalization, and international cannabis markets. It recently acquired a CBD company in the US and affirmed its majority ownership in a Netherlands cannabis LP. Pure SunFarms has significantly increased Village Farms' revenue streams and its share of Canadian cannabis markets.

The future of the company looks very promising. All the ingredients for a bullish investment thesis are present. The company is even undervalued at 2x EV/Revenues. It may be the time to buy the dip and prepare a position for future growth. For the time being, I rate the company as a neutral buy because the larger market has been bearish on cannabis companies and because Village Farms' business strategy will take more time to come to fruition. I highly recommend that investors watch the company's financial performance and business developments.

Recent Developments From Village Farms

According to its current corporate presentation, Village Farms has large grow operations in Texas and British Columbia where it grows market produce, including tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Pure SunFarms, grows and manufactures cannabis products, including dried flower, pre-rolls, tinctures, concentrates, vapes, and edibles. SunFarms has a large share of the Canadian cannabis market. Village Farms also has hemp operations in the US under its wholly owned subsidiary Village Farm Hemp, although the project is not at the revenue stage. The company has a minority interest in Altum, which is positioned to sell hemp and cannabis products in Australia and the Asian Pacific. Village Farms has announced recent developments which promise continued revenue growth.

The company reports the acquisition of Balanced Health Botanicals, a Denver based CBD company. Balanced Health grows, processes, and distributed a group of CBD brands in Colorado and throughout the US. Balanced Health sells online and distributes to retail outlets. The company fills more than 30k orders per month through its e-commerce platform, CBDistillery, which enjoys a top 5 position in the US CBD market. For the 2020 physical year, Balanced Health reported $36.8 million in revenue and $17.9 million in profits. It operated at a net loss of $6.5 million for the year. The acquisition gives Village Farm a new revenue stream and a large position in the US CBD market. The company plans to use this position to its advantage for national cannabis legalization.

The company announced its intent to acquire an 80% stake in Leli Holland B.V., a Netherlands based cannabis producer, who was awarded one of Hollands 10 recreational cannabis licenses. The Dutch government plans to allow recreational cannabis sales and usage at coffee shops in 10 municipalities with cannabis provided from a limited number of producers. The move represents Europe's first legal recreational cannabis market. Village Farms will enjoy a revenue boost from Dutch recreational cannabis sales and is positioned to export cannabis into the recreational market.

The company recently announced that Pure SunFarms has made its first export of dried cannabis flower into Australia. The product was received by Village Farm's minority stake, Altum International, who will distribute the dried flower in the Australian medical markets under its new brand Kind Medical. With the same announcement, Village Farms said that Pure SunFarms has opened a new 1.1 million square foot wing of its grow facility. The company will increase its cannabis production output with the new space. Pure SunFarms is awaiting final EU-GMP approval for its facility whereby it will be able to export cannabis to European medical markets. Village Farms expects even higher revenues from SunFarms and the company is positioned for international cannabis exports.

Q2-2021 results and Q3 outlook

In Millions of USD except for stock price* Q3 2021 Est. Q2 Jun 2021 Q1 Mar 2021 Q4 Dec 2020 Q3 Sep 2020 Q2 Jun 2020 Revenues 70.45 70.4 52.4 47.4 43 47.6 Cost Of Revenues 65 47.2 46.3 37.4 44 Gross Profit 5.4 5.2 1 5.6 3.5 Total Operating Expenses 10.9 10.1 11.2 5.4 4.1 Operating Income (5.5) (4.9) (10.2) 0.2 (0.6) Net Income (4.5) (7.4) 7 0.5 (0.1) Basic EPS (0.01) ($0.06) ($0.10) $0.12 $0.01 ($0.00) Total Cash & ST Investments 114 131.7 21.6 54.7 9.6 Total Receivables 42.1 33.7 23.4 22.5 26 Total Current Assets 222 224.1 101.8 93.4 49.8 Total Assets 487.4 482.6 354 243.8 197.9 Accounts Payable 19.4 20.8 15.1 9.7 9.8 Total Current Liabilities 66.8 58.7 72.3 23.4 25 Total Liabilities 143.8 135.7 148.7 57.3 59.2 Price** 7.91 10.70 13.23 10.14 4.58 4.79 Total Enterprise Value 782.77 1,002.18 1,403.32 828.39 439.42 403.69 Market Cap 838.67 1,079.76 1,322.09 851.51 399.01 365.38

*Financial data and estimates from Seeking Alpha

**Valuations from www.TIKR.com

According to Village Farm's Q2-2021 discussion, it reported a significant revenue increase of 48.0% compared to prior year's quarter. The inclusion of Pure SunFarms revenue was responsible for the increase. According to its Q2-2021 filing, the revenue breaks down into $45.539 million in produce sales and $24.761 million in cannabis sales. The remaining revenue came from the company's power plant, which it uses to convert landfill waste into electric power for one of its grow operations.

It is reasonable to assume that Village Farm's revenue numbers will continue to grow with the addition of Health Balanced Botanicals and Pure SunFarm's international exports. Village Farms admits that there has been revenue decrease in its produce sales due to the current low market price of tomatoes. The company expects market prices to stabilize over the next year.

The company reports net loss for the last two quarters, although it is making a gross profit on sales from quarter to quarter. Its revenue numbers also have increased from quarter to quarter. The next earnings estimate is slightly higher than Q2 and will not contain revenue from the company's recent acquisitions and developments. Over the last four earnings reports, Village Farm has only beaten the revenue estimate once.

The company's stock price is up 48.84% over 12 months, but has been on a 5-month downtrend

YTD stock price performance chart from StockCharts

Village Farm's stock price hit an all-time high of $20.32 back in February, but has since been on a downtrend. The red triangles at the bottom of the graph help confirm the trend. The stock price usually undergoes some destabilization around earnings calls with the exception of the uptrend last March. Higher price channels are easily possible for the company's stock price. For now, it will be a waiting game. Higher revenues and higher valuations should ultimately bring back the uptrend. At the same time, the market sentiment remains bearish on cannabis with the assumption that only legalization will change things. I do not agree with this sentiment and rather see cannabis companies growing in valuation as they increase national and international market reach.

Risk And Investment Strategy

The company carries a low risk of liquidity. It has assets and cash to fulfill its current business strategy and it is positioned for continued revenue growth. It will take some time for the company's European interests and international exports to come to full fruition, but the company is on track to achieve these benchmarks. Village Farms' Q4-2021 and Q1-2022 earnings report will include revenue from Balanced Health Botanicals. I currently rate the company as a neutral buy. One should keep any existing position, but one should watch the company stock price and financial performance before opening new positions. A buy-signal will be more present when the stock price begins uptrend. Until then, one may buy the dips or simply keep watch of the company's performance.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Village Farms is well positioned for US cannabis legalization, European legalization, and international cannabis exports. The company recently acquired Health Balanced Botanicals and has bought a majority stake in Leli Holland, a Dutch cannabis company preparing to serve the Dutch cannabis recreational market. Accordingly, Village Farms is set for increased revenues and overall growth. The company releases its Q3-2021 earnings next Tuesday and results should be in-line with last quarterly reports. There is currently no expectation of an upward revenue surprise or stock price rally. I rate the company as a neutral buy and recommend the investors watch for developments from the company.