About

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCPK:CZMWF) is one of the world's leading medical technology companies, offering complete solutions, including implants and consumables, to diagnose and treat eye diseases. The Jena, Germany based company, with more than 3200 employees, and business operations in all major developed and rapidly developing economies ('RDEs) worldwide, ranks #2 in the ophthalmology and #1 in the microsurgery markets. The Company is driving the development of leading-edge technologies for application in the fields of not only ophthalmology, but also neurosurgery, ENT surgery, dental applications and systems for intraoperative radiotherapy in the treatment of breast cancer.

The Company derives its leadership position by continuous investment in research and development ('R&D), innovating and turning state-of-the-art optical technologies into superior applications. The devices, applications and workplaces are digitized and cloud-connected to handle large volumes of data and customer feedback, and integrated with the optical R&D network of the ZEISS group, altogether providing integrated solutions that support efficient workflows and improved treatment outcomes. This ZEISS Medical Ecosystem puts the Company in a position where it gets to benefit from market factors like aging population, growing patient load, growing affluence, increased access to information and healthcare that necessitate the need for efficient workflows and improved outcomes from medical procedures and technology.

The Company has grown its market by replacing installed base with next generation technology: kinematics & robotics to provide maximum possible flexibility, movement and ergonomics for the surgeon; additional/intraoperative diagnostic information live during surgery; digital imaging to improve image quality in ocular and attached screens and to facilitate video transmission on local and remote screens.

Products

The Company operates its business in two segments.

Ophthalmic products segment targets ophthalmologists, optometrists, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals, and eye clinics. The Company's internal estimates put the market for ophthalmic diagnosis and chronic disease management at up to $2.55 billion, market for refractive laser surgery for corneal vision correction at up to $1.27 billion, and market for surgical ophthalmology involving cataract and retinal treatments at up to $8.68 billion. This segment contributed ~74% of the total revenue in FY-2019/20. Products include:

ZEISS FORUM scalable ophthalmology software and ZEISS EQ Workplace facilitate assessment and management of eye diseases with seamless data integration of diagnostic devices to guide treatment decisions for better patient care, from a single workstation;

Essential line basic diagnostic instruments and line connectivity;

IOLs and OVDs - cataract consumables and cataract implants for monofocal, toric and refractive cataract surgery;

IOLMaster biometers introduced by ZEISS 20 years ago have become the most commonly used biometers in the ophthalmic world with more than 150 million IOL power calculations to date;

Optical coherence tomography ('OCT) systems first introduced by ZEISS in 1996 have become standard of care ('SoC) in eye clinics;

Ophthalmic microscopes;

ZEISS Humphrey Field Analyzer for detection and management of glaucoma;

VISALIS family of products designed to optimize phacoemulsification, vitrectomy and lens fragmentation;

Refractive laser surgery devices - VisuMax femtosecond laser, MEL 90 excimer laser, SMILE, and PRESBYOND laser blended vision;

Retinal cameras - fundus imaging solutions from essential, high-resolution diagnostic technology to specialty, True Color, ultra-widefield innovations;

Therapeutic laser systems with high precision and legendary ZEISS optics.

Microsurgery products segment that contributed ~26% of the total revenue in FY-2019/20, targets hospitals, dental offices and clinics for the surgical visualization market of over $800 million. Products include:

EyeMag medical loupes from ZEISS offer premium optical performance in dentistry, neurosurgery, spine surgery, ENT and P&R surgery;

ZEISS intraoperative fluorescence solutions, integrated seamlessly in surgical microscopes and visualization systems, complement the optics and streamline the surgical workflow;

ZEISS INTRABEAM 600 combines surgery and radiotherapy for individual intraoperative radiotherapy ('IORT) treatment, ensuring protection of skin and deeper structures, with shorter radiation duration compared to external beam radiation therapy ('EBRT);

ZEISS Convivo, ehe in vivo pathology suite, supports intraoperative decision making, by connecting the surgical workplace in the OR directly to the pathology workplace in the laboratory, enabling real-time analysis and feedback;

ZEISS surgical operating microscopes.

The Company also has recurring revenues across all segments, from components such as surgical consumables e.g. intraocular lenses ('IOLs), refractive treatment packs, ophthalmic viscosurgical devices ('OVD's), and various services that complement product offerings. The share of recurring revenues has grown from 9% in FY-2002/03 to ~39% in FY-2019/20.

Financials

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG was formed in 2002 through merger of the ZEISS ophthalmic business with listed laser technology maker Asclepion Meditec AG ('XFRA:AFX). Microsurgery segment was added with the subsequent acquisition of Carl Zeiss' Surgical business in 2006. The dividend paying Company has a market capital of $17.98 billion as of last close at $209 on 10/28/2021. Total shares outstanding are 89.44 million of which approximately 59% are held by Carl Zeiss AG, and of the remaining in free float, approximately 15% are held by the public, and approximately 26% by institutions. The sparsely traded stock moved in a range between a low of $124 and a high of $220.83 over the past year, while consistently outperforming the SP500.

The Company's fiscal year ends September 30. Revenue in 9M-2020/21 was approximately $1.43 billion, registering a growth of about 24% compared to the same period in prior year. Gross margin was 58.4%, EBIT margin was 23.6%, net margin was 15.25%, and diluted EPS $2.36. Segment wise, Ophthalmic devices contributed 77.1% while microsurgery contributed 22.9% of the total revenues. Region wise, EMEA, Americas, and APAC regions contributed 26.5%, 25.5%, and 48% respectively, compared to 27.1%, 28.8%, and 44.1% respectively in FY-2019/20.

Over the last five years: FY-2015/16 through FY-2019/20, revenues were $1.22 billion, $1.41 billion, $1.49 billion, $1.59 billion, and $1.57 billion respectively. Revenue guidance for FY-2020/21 and FY-2021/22 is $1.92 billion and $2.11 billion respectively. The Company has paid dividends consistently over the decade.

As of last reported quarter, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $20.58 million, and total debt of approximately $142 million. Annual financial report and analyst conference is due 12/10/2021. The CEO of the Company since 2010, Dr. Ludwin Monz will be turning over his position on 12/31/2021 to Dr. Markus Weber, currently member of the Executive Board of Carl Zeiss AG. The internal succession assures management continuity.

Bottomline

Analyst consensus is hold, with five holds and one buy rating, for the ADRs (OTCPK:CZMWY) of the Company. An investment in this dividend paying Company is a worthy long-term association with a pioneer of medical technology in ophthalmology and microsurgery.