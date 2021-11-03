todamo/iStock via Getty Images

The biggest problem with the Canadian cannabis push to supply the global cannabis market is a company like Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC). The Colombian cannabis cultivator will always have a cost advantage over developed markets, but the company is still early in the global cannabis export opportunity. My investment thesis is more Neutral on the stock until the business grows into the current valuation.

Low Cost Cannabis

The question with cannabis growth outside of the developed countries is really a matter of whether markets like the EU and the U.S. will allow the import of weed from areas such as Colombia. The country will undoubtedly always have a cost advantage from an area long responsible for illegal versions of the product.

According to Flora Growth and peer Clever Leaves Holdings (CLVR), the cannabis cultivated in Colombia is only a fraction of the cost of the cannabis grown in Canada or the U.S. The company estimates a $0.06 per gram cost compared to amounts far above $1 per gram in Canada. Flora Growth goes even farther to suggest a product with 3.5 grams of dry flower from Flora Growth costs $2.71 with processing and packaging compared to $9.65 with the major LPs.

Source: Flora Growth Oct. 2021 presentation

Due to the ability to cultivate outdoors with prime growing weather in Colombia, Flora Growth has the capacity to double and triple the cultivation footprints of the large Canadian operators. The company currently has a 247 acre licensed cultivation area amounting to 10.8 million square feet of capacity with manufacturing EU-GMP certified.

The company is poised to export cannabis via private label, white label and custom formulations. The biggest issue is finding export destinations in the current environment where import regulations are prevented in the key U.S. market and other countries only have limited medical cannabis programs. Not to mention, Colombia has to approve cannabis exports and recently approved Flora Growth for only 7,900 kilograms of high-THC dried flower.

Revenue Ramp

The company went public on the NASDAQ back in May with an offering at $5 per share. The Canadian-based cannabis company soared following the offering of 3.3 million shares plus an additional 500K shares for overallotments.

The company now has 42.5 million shares outstanding and another 12.4 million options and warrants valuing the stock at a fully diluted market cap of nearly $240 million. The stock initially soared to over $20 following the IPO, but Flora Growth is back at the IPO price considering the limited financials reported for the 1H of the year.

The cannabis company reported revenues of only $2.1 million for the 1H'21. Based on a deal with Tropi, Flora Growth forecast 2H'21 revenues of ~$10 million based on a forecast for revenues hitting $11 to $13 million for all of 2021.

The company reported 1H operating expenses of $7.2 million with a cash balance of only $18.8 million. Naturally, Flora Growth is very dependent on achieving the 2H quarterly revenue targets of ~$5 million per quarter in order to cut the operating losses to more reasonable levels.

The company had Q2'21 revenue of just $1.2 million with expenses of $3.3 million (boosted by IPO expenses) leading to a operating loss of $2.9 million. Flora Growth has rather reasonable expenses for the plans of the company, so the key is how much expenses ramp in the 2H to build out the business.

Source: Flora Growth 6-K

Tropi completed a $1.1 million purchase order in August. The company has a CBD deal with Tropi to complete monthly orders in similar amounts with a plan of increasing monthly sales targets to $2 million.

Along with export deals for Australia and Panama, Flora Growth has lined up a decent diversified revenue stream. Investors will want to see full quarterly financials with revenue from these deals included in the financials. The company has inked some sales deals and launched new CBD brands like Mind Naturals, but all of these deals come at a cost as well.

Also, the acquisition of Vessel Brand for $30 million adds a business with $6.2 million in trailing yearly revenues. The company sells innovative products into the U.S. cannabis market, such as high-end dry-herb accessories and vape pen batteries, with distribution in California. The business doesn't appear to fit with concept of cultivating cheap cannabis in Colombia to export around the world and well cost Flora Growth $8 million in cash and 4.56 million shares.

Based on the current price and the revenue picture, investors will probably want to stay on the sidelines until Flora Growth reports updated quarterly numbers. Also, the market will want to see some more meaningful deals for revenues outside of Colombia to prove the low-cost cannabis concept leads to the high margins predicted by the business model.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Flora Growth is a promising cannabis story built on a truly low-cost cultivation plan. The investment story could take years to play out with sales in areas such as the EU and U.S. For now, investors are best watching the stock from sidelines to see whether Flora Growth can reach financial targets as projected while landing more meaningful supply deals to fully utilize the low-cost cannabis thesis.