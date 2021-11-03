5N Plus, Inc. (FPLSF) CEO Arjang Roshan On Q3 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

5N Plus, Inc. (OTCPK:FPLSF) Q3 2021 Earnings Conference Call November 3, 2021 8:00 AM ET

Richard Perron - Chief Financial Officer

Arjang Roshan - President and Chief Executive Officer

David Ocampo - Cormark Securities

Rupert Merer - National Bank

Michael Glen - Raymond James

Frederic Tremblay - Desjardins Bank

Nick Agostino - Laurentian Bank

[Foreign Language]

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the 5N Plus Inc. Third Quarter Twenty Twenty One Results Conference Call. I would like to turn the conference over to your speaker today, Richard Perron, Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead, sir.

Richard Perron

01:11 Good morning, everyone and thank you for joining our third quarter ended September thirtieth Twenty Twenty One Financial Results Conference Call. We'll begin with an overview of our business performance, the review of our financial results and the allied of key strategic teams after which we'll begin the question period. Joining me in this morning is Arjang Roshan, our President and Chief Executive Officer. We issued yesterday our financial statements, and we have posted a short presentation on the investors section of our website.

01:38 I would like to draw attention to slide two of the presentation. Information in this presentation and remarks made by the speakers today will contain statements about expected future events and financial results that are forward-looking and therefore, subject to risks and uncertainties. A detailed description of our risk factors that may affect future results is contained in our management's discussion and analysis of twenty twenty dated February twenty third twenty twenty one available on our website in our public filings.

With an update in the current quarter MD&A.

02:08 In the analysis of our quarterly results, you will note that we use and discuss certain non-IFRS measures, which definitions may differ from those used by other companies. For further information, please refer to our management discussion and analysis.

02:21 I would like to now turn the conference to Arjang for the discussion on the business performance and quarter results. AJ?

Arjang Roshan

02:29 Thank you, Richard. [Foreign Language] My name is Arjang. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, it's good to be with you from our headquarters in Montreal. This morning, I will start with the analysis of the company's performance during the quarter, Richard will follow with financial analysis before taking your questions, I will come back and pilot some of the items in focus.

02:55 Looking at our company's performance during Q3, three items stand up. Number one, 5N Plus’ revenue during the quarter grew by twenty eight percent as compared to the same period last year. Earnings – number two, earnings and margins were adversely impacted by the increased costs from freight and consumables due to challenges associated with global supply chain and number three after a long and thorough vetting process, European authorities have approved acquisition of AZUR SPACE by 5N Plus.

03:39 Okay. So now let's add a bit more color to these streams. In the last webcast, we said going forward, revenue growth would be an important KPIs, the twenty eight percent revenue growth during the quarter is attributed to the performance of ECO friendly materials with strong demand across all sectors, while the demand for industrial, catalytic and extract that was supported by a continued recovery from the pandemic. The demand for our pharmaceutical and health products were exceptionally strong.

04:20 Revenue for electronic materials was lower in Q3 as compared to the same period last year with lower contributions from renewable energy and medical imaging and renewable energy consistent with our previous communications we've taken measures should discourage on the speculative activities related to the thorium metal purchases within thorium markets notable portion of the [Indiscernible] will take or solar power systems produced by our customers rely on such on such metal. As you may recall, earlier this year, notations for this metal search without additional industrial/product demand supporting it to bring a degree of equilibrium to the market we've held back on we've held back or in certain cases actually deferred, select purchases along with revenue recognition events. We expect this situation to remain unchanged in Q4.

05:32 In medical imaging, we are extremely encouraged by the recent developments in announcements by major OEMs identifying PCE based technologies photon counting detector, that's PCD based technologies as the way of the future as a major supplier of semiconductor compounds or PCD applications, 5N Plus is uniquely positioned to benefit from a shift from current technology to PCD in a meanwhile, 5N Plus has been developing wafering technologies to convert its own compound semiconductor materials to wafers, which form the critical core of PCD imaging detectors.

06:22 The recent announcement around the longstanding joint program between 5N Plus and Samsung along with the long-term supply agreement in the two companies signal 5N Plus’ entry into this market with not only engineered compounds, but also engineered substrates. Furthermore, these developments give credence to the efficacy of our companies expanded technology portfolio for medical imaging.

06:53 The recent announcements by major OEMs in our own market data assumes the ramp up for PCD based medical imaging devices to start by twenty twenty five between now and then many stakeholders, including 5N Plus will be focused on further development activities including qualification campaigns and regulatory approval processes.

07:17 Last year, the demand for detector materials was supported by the initial build-up of the free of PCD based medical imaging devices required for these regulatory campaigns. This demand had a notable positive impact on our P&L. For this year, we've started – we've stated that we expect the more muted demand from this activity and the company's performance in Q3 has been in line with that expectation.

07:51 In space, over the past two quarters, we've experienced growth in revenue was compared to the same period last year going forward. This is supported by a strong order book. There are indications that the space industry is finally beginning to move to its upcycle and we expect to also increase our market penetration supported by enhancements in our products and production systems, which have been under development for the past few years and supported by key partners and investments.

08:27 As a general reminder, and to make sure we keep the discussions grounded, we should mention that metal notations do impact revenue development and some of the overall revenue growth during the quarter can be attributed to higher metal notations as compared to the same period last year. This said, less than thirty percent of the revenue growth during this quarter was attributed to the increase in notations, the remainder was demand driven and independent of any plant price adjustments to mitigate cost increases due to the current supply chain challenges.

09:06 Having addressed top line, the top line performance, let's talk about earnings. Global supply chain challenges provided some headwinds during the quarter. I believe many companies are facing these headwinds. In the case of 5N Plus, the costs associated with freight shipment has jumped dramatically to about three to five times in the case of consumables. We're witnessing notable price increases partly due to energy price hikes, especially in natural gas in Europe.

09:43 Despite strong demand and revenue growth, the increased costs associated with the current challenges in the supply chain had a notable impact on our earnings in Q3. To provide some level of quantification when we compare adjusted EBITDA of Q3 twenty twenty one to Q3 twenty twenty international freight and consumables account for about one point five million dollars of the GAAP.

10:14 In addition, in Q3 of last year, 5N Plus received non-recurring government subsidies totaling one point two million dollars adjusting for these three factors alone replace EBITDA in Q3 twenty twenty one in line with Q3 twenty twenty for the same period last year. Meanwhile, our commercial teams are engaging with various customers who address we added costs imposed by the global supply chain challenges, as you may recall, our commercial contracts or a mix of long-term and short-term or in some cases spot contracts. We are anticipating and experiencing more success adjusting pricing in the short and spot contracts.

11:04 Therefore, in the short-term, we do not believe we will be able to fully recover the additional costs. Over the mid-term, we believe we are making prudent investments to make our company more resilient against global supply chain challenges, the recent we announced investment of eight point five million dollars in Montreal – in our Montreal campus, will not only consolidate a portion of our supply chain and simplify logistical challenges, but we will also reduce unit cost of production and require less working capital. Another example is the ten million investment package mainly targeting our Eco-Friendly plant in Europe and China, which was completed late last year and is beginning to bear our fruit. This package of investments among other things is improving production yields and requiring less consumables per unit of output. I think you agree that the timing for such investments could not have been better.

12:09 Given these efforts, beyond the short-term impact, we expect the compression of margins to be compressed. The third item that I would like to address is the acquisition of AZUR SPACE in March of this year, we announced 5N Plus intention to acquire AZUR SPACE given the sensitivity and novelty of the technology associated with acquisition and as yours strategic position within the supply chain, the transaction required bedding and approval by the European authorities. At the time of the announcement, we could not commit to a specific timeline given the increase who lead by regulatory bodies in a number of jurisdiction and new procedures related to strategic and national security assets.

13:04 Out the abundance of caution, we did indicate that we hoped for an Expedia process by the dossier could prolongate well into fall of twenty twenty one. In the meanwhile, we protected for this delay in the lower range of adjusted EBITDA guidance provided in Q1. Well, the process did take the long path eight months to be exact. And the transaction was closely scrutinized by a number of agencies to ensure 5N Plus is the appropriate suiter for AZUR SPACE.

13:42 While over the past several months, this has caused delays, we're pleased by the outcome of the process. We believe this level of intense scrutiny only confirms the importance and relevance of AZUR SPACE and the critical of the technology portfolio. We have always seen AZUR as more than a space company and beyond the coveted space business. The company demonstrated capability and success in three five semiconductor materials along with its cutting edge space technology is well positioned to address much larger markets, including high power electronics, advanced communications, electrification, renewable energy and more.

14:26 Looking beyond, the short and medium term, this acquisition clearly Harold a new era in our company's history. Much of the work performed over the last several years by our global teams have been to move our company away from commodity focused businesses while planting the organic seeds of growth opportunities in our advanced materials. AZUR’s acquisition counterpose 5N Plus well into the [Indiscernible] of advanced material technology with access to specific growth markets of the future with unique products and value propositions.

15:06 Last, but certainly not least, we are related by the pool of outstanding challenge, our company gains with this acquisition. I will now turn the call over to Richard for financial review.

Richard Perron

15:20 So good morning, everyone. As mentioned by AJ in the third quarter, the company delivered significant revenue growth on their Eco-Friendly materials, delivering another solid performance despite global operating cost inflation executed by global pandemic, notably for international freight and consumables.

15:39 As well through previous quarters, electronic materials performing in line with the company's expectations with lower contributions from products related to medical imaging and renewal energy. The company's strategic transformation to our critical material technology, 5N Plus recently received a necessary approval from the [Indiscernible] agencies to acquire all of the issues and outstanding shares of other space.

16:03 For the near-term, the acquisition and successful integration of AZUR will be a key priority. This transformational transaction will uniquely position 5N within the specialty semiconductor space. 5N Plus continues to carefully allowing its business development emphasizing our value added products and better margins, allowing the company to deliver solid results despite unforeseeable factors progressively increasing its addressable markets. While taking purposeful and trueful actions to support the business simplification along its strategic transformation.

16:36 So now starting with the coverage of revenue gross margin, followed by adjusted EBITDA and earnings. Revenue in Q3 increased by twenty eight percent reaching fifty point eight million dollars compared to thirty nine point nine million dollars in the same period last year favorably impacted buyer demand under the Eco-Friendly material segment.

16:54 Gross margin in Q3 was ten point eight million dollars or twenty one point three percent impacted by inflation as the international freight as well as consumables. While on a year-to-date basis, gross margin was thirty four point three million dollars, or twenty three point six percent compared to thirty seven point two percent or twenty eight point four in the previous year. Adjusted EBITDA in Q3 reached five point five million dollars compared to seven point seven million dollars in Q3 of last year. Impacted by an unfavorable sales mix under electronic materials – materially higher cost international freight consumables, partially mitigated by increased sales and the slowest performance on the Eco-Friendly materials.

17:31 On a year-to-date basis, adjusted EBITDA was eighteen point two million dollars compared to twenty two point two million dollars last year. For the same reason just mentioned. On a year-to-date basis, net earnings were two point one million dollars or zero point zero three dollars per share. Now looking at finalized backlog, backlog on September thirty represented one hundred and seventy four days of annualized revenue in a decrease of twenty five days or thirteen percent over the backlog of June impacted by the renewal pattern of various contracts occurring in Q4 and Q1.

18:00 Backlog in September thirty for the electronic materials segment increased by seventy nine days versus Q3 of last year. Eco-Friendly material segment decreased by forty nine days compared to September of last year reaching one hundred and thirty four days impacted by the renewal pattern.

18:16 Quickly going through the expenses, depreciation optimization in Q3 year-to-date amounted of three dollars and eight point two million dollars compared to three nine point one million for the same period of last year. SG&A expenses in Q3 and year-to-date this year were four point seven and fourteen point nine million compared to four point five and fourteen million for the same period in twenty twenty. The expenses year-to-date twenty twenty were positively impacted by lower traveling consulting expenses these are appointed are delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

18:44 Litigation and restructuring costs or income in Q3 twenty twenty the company made the decisions [Indiscernible] and close one of its subsidiary located in Asia, a provision for restructuring costs was recorded then with an additional zero point five million dollars in Q3 of this year. Consisting of zero point seven dollars and other cost related to the cycle. The company also recorded an impairment charge on non-recurring assets back down an impairment of specific production equipment relative related to this site.

19:12 Financial expense in Q3 amounted two zero point eight compared to one point six million dollars for Q3 of last year. The positive impact is mainly due to a gain foreign exchange in the derivatives compared loss in the same period last year, while the interest on long-term debt computing interest and interest expenses were similar levels for both periods. On a year-to-date basis, financial expense amount to one point nine compared to four point five last year. The company reported earnings before contacts of one point two in Q3 and six point four on a year-to-date basis, income tax expense in Q3 year-to-date were four point three million dollars respectively compared to two point eight and three point four million for the same period of last year. Both fares were impacted by deferred tax assets, applicable only conservative jurisdictions.

19:56 Covering liquidity in Q3 cash generated by operating activities amounted to five point two million dollars compared to two point three million dollars for the same quarter last year. In Q3 of this year, cash used in investing activities totaled two point three compared to two million dollars last year. On a year-to-date basis, cash used in investing activities totaled seven point three million dollars compared to six point one million dollars last year, mainly attributed to the acquisition of a minor equity stake in Microbion earlier this year.

20:23 In Q3 of this year, cash used in financing amounted to two point two dollars compared to two point eight dollars last year. On a year-to-date basis, cash used in financing activities was six point seven compared to two point eight last year. The increase explained by the reimbursement earlier this year of our credit line for five million dollars.

20:41 Now looking at gross and net debt, total debt increased by five point one percent and decreased by five point one million dollars and stood at forty five million dollars compared to fifty million dollars at the end of December twenty twenty. Net debt after constraint cash and cash equivalents ended at eleven point eight million dollars on September from ten million dollars at the end of last year. So, this will conclude the financial review, let me turn back to AJ for the of highlights of key strategic teams after which we'll be taking questions from analysts.

Arjang Roshan

21:17 Thanks, Richard. Before we move to your questions, please allow me to comment on a few items, we believe we will end the year with adjusted EBITDA in the range of twenty five million to twenty seven million dollars. This number carries the following assumptions that the headwinds from the global supply chain will remain intact as we mentioned earlier most industry under, believe this will be with us well into twenty twenty two.

21:47 That the sales mix will remain somewhat consistent with the past three quarters and that the contribution from AZUR will be based on less than two months in twenty twenty one. To add further color to the last point, please note that revenue recognition for space is lumpy by nature as the business runs, like a series of projects and activities and organized increments. Our guidance assumes project completion favorable revenue recognition for Q4 of this year. So, we assume that it will be favorably asymmetric toward Q4 of this year.

22:39 After twenty fifteen and up to twenty twenty and our primary focus had been on margin improvement while reducing exposure to commodity based businesses. This inherently resulted in revenue reduction from three eleven million dollars in twenty fifteen to one hundred and seventy seven million dollars in twenty twenty. At the same time, EBITDA search from four point three million dollars or one point four percent of sales in twenty fifteen to twenty eight point eight million dollars or sixteen point two percent of sales in twenty twenty. Going forward, we will continue to ship commodity revenues when it makes sense. However, starting this year, we've begun to shift our focus toward revenue growth. Absent AZUR [Indiscernible] in twenty twenty one and independent of any benefit from metal notations we expect the year to deliver revenue growth, which is the first since many years. AZUR’s contributions will only enhance this picture.

23:40 Given the fact that we're converting nearly half of our current total addressable market or TAM to revenue, future meaningful revenue growth will require enlargement of our TAM. We aim to enlarge our total addressable market through both organic and external or M&A initiatives. Many of you are familiar with the organic initiatives which are progressing these people but are not limited to semiconductor products for sensing, security and medical, imaging applications, new health and pharma products and engineered powders.

24:22 These products are currently under development with many of them undergoing customer qualification campaigns and regulatory approval processes. We are excited in our committed to develop these new markets and recognize that a ramp up to mass production and thus notable revenue growth is still a few years away. In the meanwhile, we are utilizing M&A as a path to address revenue growth over the next few years. The acquisition of AZUR is tangible state in that direction in addition to revenue expansion, the acquisition will immediately increase 5N Plus TAM by more than a third.

25:08 Furthermore, we will be applying AZUR’s competencies real space and toward much larger markets, which are currently journey for new solutions. We will have much more to say about this in the months ahead. We're now ready to take your questions.

[Foreign Language]

Your first question comes from David Ocampo with Cormark Securities. Please go ahead.

David Ocampo

26:13 Thank you. Good morning, everyone.

Richard Perron

26:14 Good morning.

Arjang Roshan

26:15 Good morning.

David Ocampo

26:17 AJ, I appreciate the commentary on the Samsung contract and indicating that it'd be longer term in nature. But can you walk us through kind of that near term opportunity? Can we expect something similar to what you guys saw in twenty twenty when one of your customers ramped up their fleet for their qualification campaigns. Is that something that we can see as well for Samsung in twenty twenty two or twenty twenty three?

Arjang Roshan

26:42 Good morning, David. I won't comment specifically to any name especially customer. What I will tell you though is that I guess, indeed we, as mentioned in the monologue, these were demands supported by initial fleet of devices that needed to be built for regulatory approval. We have projects with not just that individual company, but others, we expect in the short-term, half those types of campaigns can be time them and tell you when, no, we can't. I should mention, as I said in my text, that anyhow from the compound side, we continue to see growth for the two-six material, and we continue to see which basically is an indication that market is continuing to progress well. From the compound side in the short-term, we should – we do expect growth, but the larger revenue units are on the engineered wafers on those, we do expect more demand from that individual customer or others for their campaigns to build up, but the caveat is we cannot tell you the timing by definition because it comes from them essentially.

David Ocampo

28:08 Okay, that's helpful and I just wanted to circle back on the comment you made about shedding some of them commoditized revenue and moving into more in the specialized semis, is that going to take you guys divesting certain assets? Or how should we think about that comment that you made?

Arjang Roshan

28:28 Well, so it's, so you may recall like in twenty sixteen, I would tell you when you would look at 5N Plus and say, okay, how much of the revenue is advanced materials, I would put the number depending how you quantify it to ten percent to twenty percent I would say. That would be as a percentage of revenue.

28:52 Last year, this number was probably more in the forties. And in the future, I would say in the next few years, we're looking [Indiscernible] probably upwards of seventy percent to eighty percent and by the way, I know you didn't ask this question, but I think it's worth mentioning. During this time, I remember analysts asking us a number of times. But we're not growing revenue, we were seeing well, in a way we are because our value added, or advanced materials was essentially penetrating and growing. So going forward, I think the vast majority of that growth will come from it's going to be between organic initiatives, organic initiatives as I said, we'll take a bit of time. I want to make sure that everyone understands, these are start-up businesses essentially. And those revenue units, the larger revenue units are a few years away and then also M&A. Does that mean that we may shut assets? Yes, you've seen, for example, we announced the closure of one of our facilities as we continue to consolidate built economies of scale when its opportunity get out of certain businesses that take our resources, but don't necessarily give us appropriate returns yes, we could see us exiting certain things.

David Ocampo

30:24 That's fair. [Indiscernible] for me to more maintenance question for Richard. How should we be thinking about CapEx as we head into twenty two? Especially with AZUR in the fold and you guys developing out their product mix into other areas?

Richard Perron

30:39 Okay. A similar attention forward. We're going to be keeping our CapEx likely depreciation rate and that will be the same approach with AZUR’s CapEx going forward.

David Ocampo

30:55 I think with AZUR, you should give us a little bit of time to get in because everything we will tell you right now is really at due diligence level, right? I mean up until recently, all we've done is due diligence. I should say, well, all we've done actually not up until recently. And so, from that perspective, what I see is as your part of the benefits that we have in the AZUR deal is the condition of the deal was that they would have to get access to the full IP portfolio on that light band gap materials and also do some upfront investments to be able to position for it. So, based what we have been told and everything that we've seen that work is obviously been done and so my initial expectation is that we will have to invest in AZUR SPACE and my expectation is, it will be above the rate of depreciation, but not in the earlier freight phases because they've already done some investments. And we need to, we need to make those investments effective before we go ahead and add to it. So, in the short-term, based on our best visibility, with Richard said longer term, I think as we go into these much larger markets, you should expect investments.

David Ocampo

32:20 Okay, that's helpful. I'll back in queue. Thanks, Gentlemen.

Your next question comes from Rupert Merer of National Bank. Please go ahead.

Rupert Merer

32:31 Good morning, gentlemen.

Arjang Roshan

32:33 Good morning.

Rupert Merer

32:35 Now with AZUR, I know you said it's early days and in the near term, we're going to focus on integration. Can you give some more color on what's involved in that integration process and then anymore color you can get on what you think could be the priorities in the near term for new technology development or new market development?

Arjang Roshan

32:59 Okay. So That's a fairly loaded question. I'll try to delay. Let's first talk about AZUR indeed. Our first and foremost priority once the deal is closed is integration. You are seeing as I said earlier that this space business seems to be beginning to climb it’s upcycle as many of you know, it is a cycling business and at least everything you see from AZUR indicates the same thing. So, I think our focus there is going to be initially as I said, not just making sure the two companies will come together in a meaningfully way. And I think by the way, the fact that AZUR operates on only one site, it has two forty employees on one site in [Indiscernible] Germany, which is near city at Stuttgart. It makes it a lot easier with the review that have been involved it’s kind initiatives know that as the site growth so those are complexity, So, we – our initial priority there is going to be also to really integrate or what we call their semiconductor trials. As you recall, we got once in all that is what world renowned for its activities and semiconductor compounds for two six thirty five semiconductor materials. We've got same George that utilizes essentially those compounds to grow crystals and now we'll have AZUR that could use those some of those substrates and grow epitaxy grow crystals of through epitaxy semiconductor crystals on it and make calibrated and tailor devices or I shouldn't say devices sales for – chips sales for final customers.

34:56 So at integration goes beyond people, it goes beyond being able to have those processes, those production systems, the stream of innovation really latch on and really get nicely connected. And that's really important because if we're successful there, we're going to make one plus one equal three not two. So that's, that's the key focus. Now, you asked about new technology, what will be our area of focus. As I mentioned, I think I won't be labored. The whole area with sensing and imaging is really our fairly is our core. Why? Because it's got two six semiconductors have one application in medical imaging, but it's got another set of applications in security sensing and imaging. In infrared or in various detectors.

36:02 We see this area to really become more and more of the focus for the future. When you look at how various industries are developed. So, this will be a notable area. The other area of focus is going to be wide bang gap materials, and this is through AZUR. Why because this is what's going to increase our TAM. Okay, so these two initiatives by themselves will be a notable escalation for us in terms of total addressable market. On the pharma health and pharma products, we've got a very good core that is doing quite well. What we've got to do is built on this core.

36:47 I really believe that we've got something there and the caveat is, I don't think we can do that all organically. Not to the extent that we did with semiconductors, if you look at our semiconductor business, you see we've done a lot of things organically, but now we engaged M&A on pharma, I believe we will have to engage M&A more aggressively than in the past. So those would be the priorities that I would put force at this point.

Rupert Merer

37:19 Great thanks for the color. And then secondly on the logistical challenges. You talked about one point five million dollars of increased costs in the quarter. And do you have a view on how much of that is could be transitory, how much could be permanent, and can you also maybe make some comments on other places you could be seeing inflation, for example, we're hearing from other companies about pressure on wages. Just wondering if you're seeing that too?

Arjang Roshan

37:52 Sure. So, on the one point five million dollars, I think it would be worthwhile to say that the majority of that was free. And a smaller portion of that was consumables, that being said, So, the way we look at it is freight is the one that will come down quickest. I think there's been a surge based, if you look at the supply chain, some of the containers are even misplaced more of them on this side, the ocean versus the other side of the ocean type of thing. So, these things will reach equilibrium, we believe faster, we believe that number will go down much faster. So that's definitely transitory. Consumables, they go up today for us at least the explanation, most of them is natural gas prices in here.

38:46 So we expect those also to reach equilibrium, we expect that to reach equilibrium slower and freight. In the meanwhile, what we've done is we've really expanded our capabilities in terms of improving our production processes relying on less of these materials. And also, on the labor side, like the investments we made in Europe actually automated a good portion of our pharmaceutical plan, which will moves well on the labor side of things.

39:23 At this point, if I were to project, my expectation is I think what we'll see is for consumables to be a little bit persistent I think that will carry into next year. I think that might actually be more than what it was this quarter. The freight I expect freight to, to start coming down. So, we'll see if that happens. And then on the labor, thus far, it has not been a huge impact for us what we're monitoring that.

Rupert Merer

39:55 And on the freight, how much of that would be on raw materials versus finished goods and how much can you bring that down by just adjusting, say your sources or the methods of shipping?

Arjang Roshan

40:09 By default, we do a lot of our transformation in Europe and North America. So raw materials and whip will probably be the biggest part.

Rupert Merer

40:21 Right, right. I'll leave it there. Thank you very much.

Your next question comes from Michael Glen with Raymond James. Please go ahead.

Michael Glen

40:32 Hey. Good morning. So, AJ, just circling back to the space market you're talking about a potential move up in an upcycle. Can you remind us what the total addressable market is for space with 5N Plus right now, I'm excluding AZUR from that of course, but what that looks like and just trying to get a sense of what that might mean from a top line perspective?

Arjang Roshan

40:59 Sure. I'll actually try to give you both of those TAMs on what we do today, which is primarily at engineered substrates many wafer levels if the total addressable market has declined over since twenty fourteen as it's going to down cycle, we estimated somewhere in the neighborhood of thirty million, thirty five million dollars and a lot of this is because decline is because the large prime. In the past, would launch big satellites.

41:38 We will be twenty five, thirty of them in a year. These are as big as a school bus, let's say, which would utilize a lot of material, lot of engineered substrates. That trend over the past few years have changed. These large crimes have been really looking at how that that industry is changing because that industry also had another approach which you see, for example, with SpaceX and [Indiscernible] there's a lot of small satellites, much thousands of them, but smaller. And it looks like That approach is going to become a hybrid. There will be some of these big satellites, but there's going to be a whole host of those little ones. And so, when we now look at the TAM from not just what we provide but what we will be providing through AZUR, which is actually solar sales for space. That TAM expands to north of one hundred and twenty million dollars today and you then have to look at it and we expect that number to grow fairly nicely as space goes through its upcycle.

Michael Glen

42:53 Okay. And then thinking about 5N Plus and again just versus what the company was offering as products in the previous upcycle and versus what would be available and again just not referencing AZUR, but has there been any internal product development on the space side that would allow you to capture additional market share or additional TAM in this upcycle?

Arjang Roshan

43:20 The short answer is, yes. If you look back to some of our press releases, you'll see that we announced certain packages of investments and even subsidies that we received to really bolster our products and our processes.

43:41 And as I think I mentioned earlier over the past two years, we've done quite a bit of that. We’ve definitely upgraded it our processes our products without naming customers, I can tell you we now have it much much more a stronger order book than what we did before, and we have more names in that order book. That was the other thing is we relied on very select list. Now, we've got a larger list in our supply base. So, the reason why I am positive on this, is because our products and processes have improved a lot of that cost you have not seen because it's been essentially subsidized. On top of that, those benefits are showing at the customer and the proof of that is the fact that our order books are quite strong. And we now have more customers on that list. That would be approved.

Michael Glen

44:54 And to try to characterize what you're seeing, could this start to come in during next year twenty twenty two in a notable way on the revenue line or would it be something longer dated?

Arjang Roshan

45:06 So, I do expect, remember, we just talked about the TAM, it's not a huge revenue generator. It is anytime you go into semiconductors, obviously margins are interesting, more interesting that I would say revenues. For next year, we do expect notable growth. Now, I'll be a little bit conservative every time just my experience. Every time I see [Indiscernible] having to upscale substantially and that's what we're planning for, you go through teething problems. We saw that if you may not have been involved but a couple of years ago with the management and I when all of a sudden, we had a much larger demand, we went through a period of difficulty in order to scale it. So, the good news is the order book is very strong. It suggests a notable increase for next year.

46:07 The cautious notice is that we need to make sure we, the teething issues need to be minimized, I would just put the caveat.

Michael Glen

46:18 Okay. And then just on AZUR with the transaction closing shortly, when you announced that you indicated a price range, seventy three to seventy nine million euros, are you able to give an indication where that might fall into at this point in time?

Arjang Roshan

46:38 It should, it should, it should well to, now within that range, potentially the lower part of that range.

Michael Glen

46:49 Lower part of the range. Okay. Okay. Thanks.

Arjang Roshan

46:52 I don't know if you think anymore, right? Richard…

Richard Perron

46:54 No.

Arjang Roshan

46:54 Now you can safely say that we're well protected with that.

Michael Glen

46:59 And it's still, it's still six point five million shares that get issued as part of the purchase price?

Arjang Roshan

47:07 Yes it is.

Michael Glen

47:08 And have you indicated a price on those?

Arjang Roshan

47:12 No, the way the transaction is structured it's a fixed number of shares that will ultimately be issued on the day that we do the closing.

Richard Perron

47:24 So we will be providing you with colors on that the deal closing, we will give you, you'll have a lot more accurate information. We just please understand, we're just, we are in the process of closing the dealer.

Arjang Roshan

47:39 But if you want an estimate, you can use this share price and you'll be fairly close to it.

Richard Perron

47:44 I think so. And the other thing we should know is at the time that we were negotiating the deals, the share prices were within a certain range, and we protected for that. Meaning there's a fixed mechanism there that protects the equity contribution on this. So, there's a bit of a protection mechanism there. Which enables us to keep the whole deal at a – finally at a certain range of pricing consistent with what we've communicated in the past.

Arjang Roshan

48:20 Just in different words, the final purchase price is not determined on the price of our shares, there's a range, which within the range of our share price. Okay.

Michael Glen

48:36 Okay. Okay. Thanks for much taking my questions.

Arjang Roshan

48:39 Sorry, I want to make sure at this point is well out understood Michael. So, you're clear on the message we're sending, yes, on this?

Michael Glen

48:49 Yeah, I understand the incident, so I wanted to just try to get an update to see if you had some of the numbers more definitive at this point in time?

Arjang Roshan

49:00 You will have those numbers fairly soon.

Michael Glen

49:05 Okay. Thank you.

Your next question comes from Frederic Tremblay with Desjardins Bank. Please go ahead.

Frederic Tremblay

49:16 Thank you. Good morning.

Arjang Roshan

49:18 Good morning.

Frederic Tremblay

49:20 I was wondering if you could give a bit more color on the better than expected demand in health and pharma in the quarter as well as, are you seeing any thick color trends in that market that would need you to be, you think about M&A more aggressively in that health and pharma market?

Arjang Roshan

49:43 As you recall earlier, I said, in twenty sixteen our advanced materials accounted for something like ten percent to twenty percent part of that was actually a budding much smaller, let's say health and pharma and we've actually seen continued increase in that market for us for the materials. As you know, we are the world's largest producer of business based pharmaceutical advanced – API advanced pharmaceutical ingredients, active pharmaceutical ingredients I should say. And so, a lot of that has continued to grow. I think it would be worthwhile to mention that we also we're involved in additive business a few years back. We're continuing to see positive momentum there. That also has helped certainly grow the revenue in that sector.

50:40 But from where we stand a lot of our active pharmaceutical ingredients are still based on precursors that have some level of minor metals in them, but it's missed cobalt, I don't know or others. So, I don’t know what happened. And so, we have the capabilities when you look at our pharmaceutical activities or FDA approved, GMP certified. We're going through all the motions that a small pharmaceutical company would go to if we haven't really applied it to a larger scale. So, coming back to your question on M&A. What we're trying to do is last that ability onto much larger market, small molecules, for example, APIs and see if we can really utilize those competencies across a much revenue base. And so that's really been the core of our activities over the past months.

Frederic Tremblay

51:48 Okay. And I mean with AZUR closing soon, would you say that you already have appetite to close additional acquisitions, or do you expect to take a bit of a pause AZUR – integrated AZUR and reduced leverage or?

Arjang Roshan

52:06 I think that later in the latter part of your statement, I think our immediate focus as you all know, M&A did – a critical part of M&A is integration that's what that makes it or rigs it, I think we're going to be shifting to really integration mode. That's going to be priority number one to make sure everything gets buttoned up properly and we'll continue to run our M&A pursuit in the background. There is no announcements that I have right now that I can share.

Richard Perron

52:37 But we do have resources indicated to that. So, we're staffing background.

Arjang Roshan

52:42 Yes, indeed.

Frederic Tremblay

52:44 Makes sense. And just last question for me given the global supply chain constraints that's we were seeing. I guess any comments on your inventory position and comfort with your supplier materials will be helpful?

Richard Perron

53:00 We don't have issue with getting good, it's the cost of moving them and the conversion cost because of the consumables, but we have new shoe in terms of getting goods – buying the goods and other things we need as far of our business. Let's ready the movement and the consumables so that the cost of transforming.

Arjang Roshan

53:21 The easier way I can, the easiest way I can paint the picture as you have a choice right now. In today's market and today's environment with all the challenge. You can get your goods if you're willing to pay a bit extra. So, recognizing that we're revenue focus, we want to serve this demand and by the way, our customers rely on us our reputation for being reliable. We certainly would not want to – we want to come to their aid in this time. We've obviously chosen the former as an option we are paying three to five times more logistics to make sure that we have the things in place at a time that is needed.

Frederic Tremblay

54:13 Great. Thank you.

Your next question comes from Nick Agostino with Laurentian Bank. Please go ahead.

Nick Agostino

54:25 Yes, good morning. Richard, if I could ask when on the question with regards to the pricing for AZUR, you indicated probably towards the lower end of the initial range. Can you maybe, guys, can you just comment on how AZUR business has been doing since you announced the transaction back in, I believe February the business is performing as per expectations or better or worse than initially thought?

Richard Perron

54:53 Yeah. If you compare or to add this year and you compare that to same time last year. We actually, we actually have a bit more sales and profitability in a similar range or slightly are. So, we see twenty twenty one as I don't want to use the word rip look up, but a similar pattern but with slightly better sales and slightly better profitability.

Arjang Roshan

55:20 I think look at the, also the pipeline at least based on…

Richard Perron

55:25 And to continue to carry a solid backlog. Okay. So, what we expect to get at closing is a company that is performing as expected and as per due diligence exercise.

Nick Agostino

55:41 Okay. Appreciate that. And then just looking at your renewable energy business looks like the revenue contribution was lower and I believe AJ, you've already talked to that. Can you guys comment about how lower thorium price in the quarter, if that had any benefit you guys when it comes to the margin around that specific piece of business if that's what you saw? Just any color there?

Arjang Roshan

56:14 So if we look at the renewable energy business as we've said before a portion of that business, good portion of it is on fixed pricing basis. And so as obviously as prices go up, the margin gets impacted. And the revenue doesn't necessarily change, okay, because it's the fixed price. And as the prices go down, again revenue necessarily doesn't change and it improves your margin. But when we look at to address your specific questions, as you know, there is also lag time that comes with it. So, like we've got a global supply chain around it and there's a wick that's going through and so the pipeline carries a certain value that value over the past months has gone up, but I believe we're beginning to see now to thorium has gone down. I think if I'm not mistaken by like fifteen percent or so fifteen percent, twenty percent. And so, we expect that that also if the trend continues the way it's continuing to normalize for us.

Nick Agostino

57:36 Okay. Yes, that was the color was looking for now you talk about a lag. So, one quarter two quarters?

Arjang Roshan

57:44 I would go with two.

Nick Agostino

57:46 Okay. Okay. And I guess my last question, I just want to make sure. I understood this. I believe in your press release and not sure if this was asked or talked about earlier, but I believe in your press release, you talk about possibly some pricing increases to help offset some of the inflationary costs that you've talked about before. If you're going to put those pricing increases through, is that something you've already started to implement maybe what the timing of that implementation what scale you anticipating is going to be across the board, all customers and all sectors or is it going to be selective, and do you anticipate possibly some pushback with some customers or some type of response?

Arjang Roshan

58:41 So, we have begun that work. Indeed, we are looking to increase our prices to reflect because because the logistical issue for example, or even some of the consumables really somewhat you ubiquitous and so it needs to be addressed holistically. Now, as I mentioned, we've got a mix of the way you should think of it is the fixed contracts are very hard to open up and renegotiate on those, because the whole concept of fixes, if there's benefit it's yours, if it's not, it's also yours. So, it's going to leave us we'll still try on some of those, because we think we should still, we've got enough fundamental. But mainly our focus is to create on value going to be on the shortage spot side of things. There, it's going to be across the entire business. So, there's no like I wouldn't tell you if in one business is more than the other. Clearly Eco-Friendly will have a lot more impact because that a tonnage of material that's just larger. It's and we're talking about logistics here also and some of the consumables. So, that's where we're going to put a lot of our focus in terms of impact and our success. Please give me a little bit more time. We've just be done. I shouldn't say just, we actually started probably five, six weeks ago. These things require negotiations. We see on the spot stuff, it's – that's beginning to actually happen. Is there pushback absolutely? Everybody is under the pension, it's everybody's it's sort of everyone's trying to do their best in this. And so, I think in spot and short-term, we have pretty good leverage. I think where our leverage dies down is more under more term stuff.

Nick Agostino

60:44 Okay, great. Appreciate that color. Thanks guys.

Arjang Roshan

60:51 Thank you.

We have no further questions at this time. Please proceed.

Arjang Roshan

60:58 Thank you. I would like to thank everyone for attending the call. Have a nice day. [Foreign Language].

Richard Perron

61:02 Bye bye.

[Foreign Language]

61:06 [Interpreted] Ladies and gentlemen, this conclude your conference call for today. We thank you for participating and ask that you please disconnect your lines. Thank you.