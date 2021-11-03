Samuel Corum/Getty Images News

Hedge fund Third Point, founded and led by Dan Loeb, built up a sizable position in the Dutch company. Loeb has held talks with Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) (RDS.B) and indicates in a letter to investors that Royal Dutch Shell should be split up. What does this mean for Shell? In essence, he believes that the company is trying to satisfy too many parties. This is how Loeb puts it (emphasis mine):

...Shell has too many competing stakeholders pushing it in too many different directions, resulting in an incoherent, conflicting set of strategies attempting to appease multiple interests but satisfying none. Some shareholders want Shell to invest aggressively in renewable energy. Other shareholders want it to prioritize return of capital and enjoy the exposure to legacy oil and gas. Some investors think Shell should shrink to grow, while we suspect some within Shell seem sentimentally attached to its “super major” legacy.

I have to admit Loeb has a point there.

Shell finds itself in a tough spot. It is the proverbial black sheep in its home country, the Netherlands, when it comes to climate change. The eighth-largest pension fund globally, ABP just announced it would divest all fossil fuel investments including Royal Dutch Shell. The company recently lost a court case. The verdict is forcing it to reduce emissions significantly in an awkward way. I agree climate action is prudent but I don't see this verdict holding up on appeal. In my opinion, the verdict won't reduce global emissions much but it makes sure Shell will be much more inclined to shed assets instead of acquiring them. Paradoxically, Shell is actively barred from climate event COP 26. Meanwhile, politicians ask Putin behind the scenes to send more gas to Europe.

Shell CEO Ben van Beurden believes Shell has an important role to play within the energy transition and even ventures onto risky stages like TED to explain the company's efforts. He gets wrecked by climate activist Lauren MacDonald instead. The video of her statements has since gone viral.

The discussion continues with Chris James - founder of Engine No.1 - and activist shareholder at Exxon Mobil (XOM). James has instigated several board seat changes at Exxon and has had an impact on the company's strategy.

The full video can be found here - which most people won't see - and is quite interesting. It is perhaps the first time that I started to understand Shell/van Beurden regarding Shell's current strategy (presentation May 2021 here). When I “read between the lines” it seems as if van Beurden sees a future in which energy is more differentiated.

A challenge that some oil and gas producers now face is that it is difficult to compete if the end customer sees no difference between the energy produced by producers such as Diversified Energy Co. (OTCQX:DECPF) and energy produced by companies that operate in a more responsible way. Diversified Energy Co.'s business model is to keep (methane leaking) sources in use for as long as possible. Sometimes those sources apparently leak nearly as much methane as they produce gas.

If I understand van Beurden correctly, he sees a future where Shell's customers (particularly on the business side) want to have a very precise record of the footprint of the energy they buy. This allows customers to demonstrate to the regulators and the consumer that their end product is, for example, CO2 neutral.

James' success at Exxon is important and perhaps ominous. Engine-1 is a very small fund with hardly any activist experience. It has nonetheless received support from major shareholders.

Third Point is a real activist. Third Point may be named after a surf spot in Malibu and its founder may enjoy yoga, but Loeb is not as laid back as his hobbies suggest. He has generated an average of 15.5% per year with Third Point Offshore since 1996 (see letter linked above) and has tens of billions in assets under management. His nickname was once the “angry investor” because his letters to CEOs are notorious. Here's a highlight from a letter to Ligand Pharmaceuticals (2005):

When one analyst was queried about the reputation of the senior executives at the Company, he said that you [Ligand C.E.O. David Robinson] are “the worst CEO in biotech”, and another analyst we spoke with attributed the significant valuation disparity between the current stock price and the much higher intrinsic value of the Company to the “David Robinson Discount”. I must wonder how in this day and age the Company’s Board of Directors has not held you and [Ligand C.F.O.] Paul Maier responsible for your respective failures and shown you both the door long ago—accompanied by a well worn boot planted in the backside.

So far Shell doesn't seem really interested in Loeb's ideas and, moreover, van Beurden seems somewhat biased or started on the PR games, I quote (emphasis mine):

We prefer to have long-term investors in our share base with whom we can talk about our strategy, who we can dialogue with on how to tune it up,” “Replacing long-term thoughtful investors by, say, hedge funds is not necessarily for the benefit of the energy transition either, because they typically do tend to have a different philosophy when it comes to owning us.

In the letter to shareholders (cited in the press), Loeb is quite reasonable and thoughtful (emphasis mine):

Shell is one of the cheapest large cap stocks in the world, trading at under 4x next year’s EBITDA and ~8x earnings at “strip” prices. It also trades at a ~35% discount on most metrics to peers ExxonMobil and Chevron despite Shell’s higher quality and more sustainable business mix. Compared to its peers, Shell generates a much larger percentage of its cash flow and earnings from stable businesses that have a major role to play in the energy transition. For example, Shell is the largest global player in liquified natural gas (“LNG”), which is a critical transition fuel to move off carbon intensive coal-fired power generation.

Loeb is arguing Shell has a very attractive and relatively future-proof business mix. van Beurden actually invested heavily in LNG in 2016 by acquiring the BG Group for $53 billion. So far that acquisition hasn't turned out great. But the tide is turning. Shell markets 70 million tons of LNG per year, of which 33 million tons are produced itself. An additional 7 million tons of own production is expected in the coming years. The global demand for LNG in 2020 was approximately 360 million tons. Shell expects global demand to double in the next twenty years.

Strong growth of fossil fuel production seems contrary to the goals of countries regarding the energy transition. This year and last year, a number of countries have already set a net-zero emission target. South Korea is a country that has set a net-zero target. To achieve this, the country will switch 24 coal-fired power stations to LNG. In combination with the closure of 6 power stations and by quadrupling the capacity of wind/solar, the country expects to achieve a reduction in emissions of 57%. That is not an atypical example. Gas produces about 50% of CO2 emissions compared to coal.

Shell expects most of the growth of gas outside of electricity generation. For example in shipping, where there is still a lot to be gained by replacing the current fleet with LNG-powered ships or, for example, LNG-powered trucking. Loeb is particularly optimistic about Shell's forward-looking segments:

In 2022, we expect the company’s energy transition businesses (LNG, Renewables and Marketing) to generate EBITDA of over $25 billion with sustaining capex of only $5 billion. These businesses account for just over 40% of Shell’s EBITDA but would likely support Shell’s entire enterprise value if they were a standalone company. At the current share price, we believe investors are getting the remaining ~60% of EBITDA (upstream, refining and chemicals) for free. Management has been gradually divesting assets that are not aligned with a low-carbon future such as upstream and refining. This is perhaps most evident in Shell’s refining business where the company went from owning 54 refineries in 2004 to only five (by yearend.) This is a remarkable accomplishment. Shell’s massive dividend cut and other asset sales (e.g. Permian) have left it with an under-levered balance sheet with year-end 2021 net debt to EBITDA of well below 1x. This positions Shell to return capital earlier and more aggressively than peers.

Loeb and team expect EBITDA of $25 billion from the LNG, renewable and marketing business. That's possible because cash flow from these operations totals about $20 billion since the third quarter. Several long-term contracts will expire in the coming years. These were struck at relatively low prices compared to today. In addition, the company has had temporary setbacks, which means that both margins and volume in this branch can still increase (in the long term).

By the higher quality businesses, Loeb probably means Shell actually only gets about 50% of its EBITDA from oil & gas production, and if we look at the cash flow from operations, then only about 33%. A significant part comes from the integrated gas division and the oil products division. A smaller part still comes from the chemical segment. The oil products segment includes the remaining refineries, processed oil products such as lubricants and strangely; the Shell retail stores (fuel and charging stations) in which van Beurden sees a great future.

Oil & gas exploration and production activities are getting a fairly low “multiple” in the market. This is partly because the profit comes from a finite source. By definition, revenues are on the decline unless further investment is made in seeking out and developing new resources. The latter two activities are notoriously expensive and risky. The market assigns a lower multiple (i.e. valuation) to compensate.

Shell is a mega-conglomerate in the oil & gas industry. The market has a tendency to broad-brush conglomerates. But in reality, only a portion of the profits come from the traditional oil & gas business. The excess comes from activities that are much less risky and require less reinvestment. These segments are much more sustainable in several respects and arguably deserve higher multiples. The table below shows Royal Dutch seems attractive when looking at most metrics if compared to Exxon and Chevron (CVX). Petroleo Brasileiro (PBR) is much more attractive but there are major governance and government-related concerns there.

Data: Seeking Alpha

These are the actions Loeb wants Shell to take (emphasis mine):

Shell’s board can and must move faster. We believe all stakeholders would benefit from a plan to: 1. Optimize Shell’s corporate structure to reduce cost of capital and allow it to more aggressively invest in decarbonization; 2. Match its business units with unique shareholder constituencies who may be interested in different things (return of capital vs. growth; legacy energy vs. energy transition); 3. Allow each of its business units to more nimbly and effectively react to market and environmental policy developments. This should involve the creation of multiple standalone companies. For example, a standalone legacy energy business (upstream, refining and chemicals) could slow capex beyond what it has already promised, sell assets, and prioritize return of cash to shareholders (which can be reallocated by the market into low-carbon areas of the economy). A standalone LNG/Renewables/Marketing business could combine modest cash returns with aggressive investment in renewables and other carbon reduction technologies (and this business would benefit from a much lower cost of capital). Pursuing a bold strategy like this would likely lead to an acceleration of CO2 reduction as well as significantly increased returns for shareholders, a win for all stakeholders.

Loeb argues in favor of splitting the business because it becomes much clearer to investors what kind of business he/she is backing. The various businesses will have an easier time attracting the shareholder base that fits these activities.

The oil & gas business would be likely to receive a lower valuation, but the other businesses will most likely receive a significantly higher valuation. The more predictable and more sustainable activities are also likely to be able to borrow even more and more cheaply. Added together, 1+1 suddenly becomes 3.

In addition, reinvestment opportunities mostly lie on the more sustainable side of the company. A lot of ESG capital (and that is usually cheaper money) focuses strongly on easy-to-analyze sustainable pure plays. Whether that helps with the speed of sustainability is the question. It certainly helps these funds/investors in their marketing.

As a separate company, these businesses can grow faster and fund that growth with cheaper capital. van Beurden's counter-argument is that he wants to finance Shell's transition with the cash flow from the oil & gas business. Loeb agrees partly because he wants to involve the LNG business.

Whether Loeb's plan of a split is superior to a degree depends on the willingness of the market to view LNG activities as sustainable. There may be a gap here between the International and Dutch views. Partly due to the Groningen debacle, gas in the Netherlands has a bad reputation. Internationally, more attention is being paid to CO2 emissions compared to alternatives, which for natural gas are clearly much lower.

Loeb also believes that valuation in the market for the oil & gas business will make it clear that it is unfavorable to invest there. This will lead to further scaling back of these investments. van Beurden has indicated, on the TED stage, for example, he would like to do more to decarbonize Shell, and perhaps with this new shareholder base (willing to get their hands dirty) that's possible after all:

Many ESG investors employ a strategy of buying companies that already have a clean bill of health. A lesson from our prior engagements is that it is often most impactful to invest in companies where the opportunity for positive change is the greatest. While daunting, there is perhaps no bigger ESG opportunity than in “Big Oil”, and specifically, at Royal Dutch Shell. We are early in our engagement with the company but are confident that Shell’s board and management can formulate a plan to accelerate decarbonization while simultaneously improving returns for its long-suffering shareholders

Loeb's suggestions were quickly brushed aside by some of Shell's other shareholders. The management narrative is that Shell must remain a deeply integrated organization. According to Shell, added value is created by these integrations that different companies would not be able to crystallize individually. If I compare Shell's results with an index of exploration & production companies (i.e. with much less integration), that value creation is not immediately obvious:

Data by YCharts

What Loeb has already achieved is analysts in the Q3 earnings call suddenly asked a lot of questions about the integration of the different parts like this one:

You talked a little bit about it with [Indiscernible] in the downstream. But as we step back and look at the overall operation, probably a question for you, Ben, but like, where all should we think about the integration value? How should we, as analysts and investors think about Shell as one Company as opposed to some of the proposals that are out there and what is the strong case for integration?

Conglomerates rarely outperform more focused companies. See here a good article by Marakon that explains this dynamic. However, management usually doesn't want to hear this. Instead, there's often resistance to investor pressure to split companies. Management compensation is calibrated to a peer group. It is more attractive to be in an Exxon and Chevron peer group than in an Occidental Petroleum (OXY) and Pioneer National Resources (PXD) peer group. (see Yim, 2013). Ego can also play a role. The CEO of Exxon or Shell is known and a point of contact for politicians.

Conclusion

Loeb makes a good point. Shell has a number of segments that earn a higher multiple than the oil & gas industry averages. It seems plausible to me that value is created if Shell splits into two or more companies. At the same time, it seems very unlikely to me that Loeb will get enough support from other shareholders to make that happen.

Ignoring Loeb until he moves on to the next target probably won't work. Loeb and other activists first try to exert influence behind the scenes. See my interview with former activist non-GAAP Mike for some background on their methods.

If that doesn't work and the company continues to stick to an unclear or mediocre strategy, things might get testy. Shell's shareholders' meeting is scheduled for May. If no improvements have been announced by then, I expect Third Point to nominate a set of its own directors to the board of directors as an alternative to the board of directors that Shell will nominate. While investors await fireworks, the company trades at 4x free cash flow.