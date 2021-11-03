Laser1987/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Union Pacific Railroad Company (NYSE:UNP) is one of the largest railroad companies in the U.S. I believe UNP presents a great investment opportunity because:

1. Recovering economy and increasing transportation fees caused by the supply chain crisis provide valuable tailwinds.

2. Oligarchy structure of the railroad industry provides an economic moat with huge profit margins.

3. Cash flow from operations is outstanding and will support the current dividend payment and future increases.

Strong tailwind from recovering economy and transportation fee hikes

The recovering economy is bringing tailwinds for many businesses, but the benefit to the railroad industry is particularly noteworthy. A stronger economy with increased activity means that more raw materials, products, and fuel must be moved around, very much to the advantage of the railroad industry. This tailwind should continue into the foreseeable future as the economy continues to recover from the pandemic. Additionally, the ongoing supply chain disruptions are pushing up transportation fees, further increasing the revenue and profitability of railroad companies. As an industry leader, UNP is in a prime position to benefit from these fee increases. The double-barreled tailwinds are already having an impact on earnings. Quarterly earnings are up 16% relative to 2019 and 28% relative to 2020. The trends in transportation fees are shown below, followed by UNP's third quarter financial results.

Source: American Farm Bureau Federation

Source: Slide from investor presentation

Economic moat and huge profitability

The railroad industry in the U.S. is basically a regional duopoly. UNP and Burlington Northern Santa Fe operate routes in the west, while Norfolk Southern and CSX Transportation control routes in the East. This oligarchy structure provides a substantial economic moat for the major railroads, and UNP profitability is off-the-chart thanks to this moat. Their EBIT margin (42.14%), EBITDA margin (52.55%), and Net Income margin (29.19%) are folds higher than the respective sector medians. Furthermore, these high margins are even improving due to increasing transportation fees. TTM EBITDA margin of UNP was 48% in 2019 and has gradually grown to 53.71% in 2021. I expect this trend to continue for the next several years. The profitability metrics and trend in EBITDA margin are shown below.

Source: Seeking Alpha





Strong operating cash flow and dividend increase potential

UNP has been a cash cow for a long, long period of time, and cash flow from operations has been steadily increasing over the past decade. Cash from operations was $5.9 B in 2011 and has now increased to $9.1B. I expect this trend to continue into the foreseeable future. Their strong profitability and ability to generate cash have enabled UNP to pay a dividend for the past 30 years, and yield has consistently increased for the past 14 years. Given the major tailwinds and the aforementioned improving profit margin, this dividend payment is due to increase soon, followed by an appreciation in stock price. The dividend payment history is given below.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Intrinsic Value Estimation

I used the DCF model to estimate the intrinsic value of UNP. For the estimation, I utilized EBITDA ($11,147 M) as a cash flow proxy and the current WACC of 7.5% as the discount rate. For the base case, I assumed EBITDA growth of 5% (Seeking Alpha Estimate) for the next 5 years and zero growth afterward (zero terminal growth). For the bullish and very bullish case, I assumed EBITDA growth of 8% and 10%, respectively for the next 5 years and zero growth afterward. Given the multiple tailwinds, achieving 8-10% EBITDA growth is certainly achievable. Note that the most recent quarter EBITDA grew 9.5%, which supports the argument for growth in the high single digits.

The estimation revealed that the current stock price represents 10-15% upside. A large economic moat, strong multiple tailwinds, and improving profit margin should lead UNP to this upside nicely. Given their history of success, I have little doubt about the company's ability to execute through this expansion period.

Price Target Upside Base Case $232.92 -3% Bullish Case $262.19 9% Very Bullish Case $283.48 18%

The assumptions and data used for the price target estimation are summarized below:

WACC: 7.5%

EBITDA Growth Rate: 5% (Base Case), 8% (Bullish Case), 10% (Very Bullish Case)

Current EBITDA: $11,147 M

Current Stock Price: $240.44 (11/02/2021)

Tax rate: 23%

Risk

The railroad business is a strongly cyclical business. An economic downturn directly impacts both the volume of transported goods and the transportation fees, which would certainly have a negative impact on UNP's business. However, UNP has a long history of executing business through economic highs and lows. They always come out strong, and there is no reason to suspect that this will change anytime soon. A comparison of UNP total returns against the benchmark (S&P 500) is given below.

As the economy recovers from the pandemic and things open up, fuel costs have correspondingly increased. Higher fuel costs may negatively impact the profit margin of UNP. However, the results from the most recent several quarters show that the increases in transportation fees are outpacing the increases in operating costs (which include fuel costs). I expect this trend to continue, and UNP's margin will remain strong through this supply chain crisis.

Conclusion

I believe UNP presents a solid investment opportunity with 10-15% stock price appreciation and a good dividend yield. The recovering economy and transpiration fee increases should bring large tailwinds to the railroad industry. Thanks to the oligarchy structure of railroad operations in the U.S., UNP should be one of the prime beneficiaries of these tailwinds. Their already impressive profit margin and cash flow should increase further, and a dividend increase will follow. A potential economic downturn and increasing fuel costs may present risks to UNP, but I believe they should be able to mitigate the risk effectively just as they have been doing for decades.