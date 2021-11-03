Rose 90 Stock Portfolio Value Up 3.3% With Dividend Yield 4.24% October Update

Summary

  • October portfolio value is up 3.27% from September and 16.3% year to date including dividends.
  • 22 companies paid including 6 raises, but the income was down from sky-high September.
  • Transaction sales brought portfolio total down to 90 and include 2 new positions which are revealed.
  • The Rose portfolio will be known in the future as Rose’s Income Garden with the stocks assigned to sectors as designated by Bloomberg.

Rose's Income Garden 90 : "RIG"

Rose's Income Garden as a portfolio name seems extremely logical and appropriate as dividends, growing income, good value and quality are the investing goals I wish always to attain. The list below of 90 investments are the current complete holdings by sector with the highest value first.

Consumer Staples (14): Philip Morris (PM), Walgreens (WBA), Kimberly-Clark (KMB), Altria (MO), PepsiCo (PEP), British American Tobacco (BTI), Coca-Cola (KO), Molson Coors (TAP), McDonald's (MCD), Mondelez (MDLZ), Hershey (HSY), Target (TGT), General Mills (GIS) and Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC).

Healthcare (10):

AbbVie (ABBV), Merck (MRK), Bristol Myers (BMY), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Amgen (AMGN), CVS Health (CVS), Pfizer (PFE), Viatris (VTRS), Teva (TEVA), and Regeneron (REGN).

Communication-tele (5):

BCE Canada (BCE), Verizon (VZ), Vodafone (VOD), AT&T (T) and ViacomCBS (VIAC).

Utility (8):

Duke (DUK), Xcel Energy (XEL), Southern Co. (SO), MGE Energy (MGEE), DNP (DNP), Dominion (D), Kenon (KEN) and WEC Energy (WEC).

Consumer Discretionary (2):

Home Depot (HD) and Genuine Parts (GPC).

Energy (4):

Enbridge (ENB), Exxon (XOM), Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.B), and Chevron (CVX).

Technology/"fin-tech": (4):

Mastercard (MA), Broadcom (AVGO), Cisco (CSCO), and Visa (V).

Industrial- Defensive (2):

General Dynamics (GD) and Lockheed Martin (LMT).

Industrial (9):

Teekay LNG (TGP), Triton (TRTN), 3M (MMM), Star Bulk (SBLK), Cummins (CMI), Union Pacific (UNP), ZIM Integrated (ZIM), Danaos (DAC) and Hoegh MLP (HMLP).

Material (9):

LyondellBasell (LYB), Newmont Corp. (NEM), Agnico Eagle (AEM), FMC Corp (FMC), Junior Silver Miners ETF (SILJ), Kinross (KGC), Barrick (GOLD), Vedanta (VEDL), and Global Silver Miners ETF (SLVP).

Finance (10): divided as follows

--(2) Ares Bond fund (ARDC) short-term bonds and NY Community (NYCB)

--(7) Business Development Companies/ BDC: Ares Capital (ARCC), New Mt (NMFC), TCG BDC (CGBD), FS KKR (FSK), BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (TCPC), Portman Ridge (PTMN) and PennantPark Floating (PFLT).

--(1) Bond: STWD 4.75% call 2025.

FIXED preferred (3):

Industrial - Teekay Pref B (NYSE:TGP.PB)

Energy - Crestwood LP Pref (NYSE:CEQP.PR)

Technology - Ontrak Pref (OTRKP).

Real Estate (10) divided as follows:

--Healthcare REITs (4):

Omega (OHI), Medical Properties (MPW) Ventas (VTR) and Sabra (SBRA).

--Other (6):

Simon Prop Grp (SPG), W.P. Carey (WPC), Iron Mountain (IRM), National Retail Prop (NNN), DigitalBridge (DBRG) and Macerich (MAC).

RIG Portfolio Value

Value YTD has risen to 16.27% with dividends, a bit behind its max, yet doing very nicely with a healthy 4.27% dividend yield, beating the goal of 4%.

Portfolio Income

October income was down 5.7% from 2020 and 9.5% from July, but with the sky high dividends of September which are expected again in December, the portfolio is on track for year end sky high estimated income. I am estimating a 10+% increase for 2022.

October Dividend Income

22 Companies paid; those that gave raises have the ticker shown in bold in the chart below. The raises came from: MO, PM, MDLZ, WPC, and special from FSK and CGBD.

Dividends are listed by date received, stock ticker, dividend per share paid, yearly dividend amount and the corresponding % dividend yield. Other dividend information /comments are in the last column.

2021 Stock Dividend $ Yearly Divi % Other Dividend
OCT Ticker / share Dividend Yield Comments
1 PFLT 0.095 1.14 8.5 Monthly pay
1 KO 0.42 1.68 3.1
1 VIAC 0.24 0.96 2.6
1 GPC 0.815 3.24 2.6
4 KMB 1.14 4.49 3.6
4 FSK 0.65 2.4 11.2 Raise 1x Special 5c
6 IRM 0.6185 2.474 5.3
7 MRK 0.65 2.6 3.1
12 MO 0.9 3.48 8.4 Raise from .86
14 PM 1.25 4.85 5.4 Raise from 1.2
12 DNP 0.065 0.78 7.3 Monthly pay
14 MPW 0.28 1.12 5.5
14 MDLZ 0.35 1.295 2.4 Raise from .315
14 VTR 0.45 1.8 3.3
15 BCE 0.692 2.8 5.7 Canada pricing changes
15 WPC 1.052 4.2 5.4 Raise from 1.05
15 CGBD 0.32 1.28 9.4
15 CGBD/S 0.06 0.19 Extra Special raise
15 OXY 0.01 0.04
15 TGPpB 0.5313 2.125 8.2 Preferred frozen
20 XEL 0.4575 1.8 3
28 CSCO 0.37 1.47 2.6
30 ARDC 0.0975 1.17 7.2 Monthly pay

There are 3 monthly payers: PFLT, DNP and ARDC.

October Transactions

Sold:

It was time to consolidate so the minimally small portfolio value holdings of MetLife (MET) ~ 0.1%, Organon (OGN) 0.4%, Occidental (OXY) 0.2%, Intel (INTC) 0.3%, AU (Anglogold Ashanti) 0.1% were sold. The combined income from them all will barely be missed at ~ 0.7%. Innoviz (INVZ) 0.1% and with no income was such a small holding it was just removed and will be hidden with some of my other speculative secret unreported investments with minuscule value and income.

Trim:

I trimmed a large position in Merck and used the cash within the healthcare defensive sector by adding to BMY, which is now undervalued.

Teekay is getting bought out, so I trimmed some near that buy out price of $17, but wish to wait for the November dividend and the final company sale process to exit it fully.

Teekay Pref-B was unfortunately trimmed at the same time as TGP common, but I soon realized it will continue on even after the common share sale is completed. The price has risen since that slight misunderstanding, or I would have bought it back. I just said good-bye, saved the cash, and was thankful all is going great for income without it.

Buys:

FMC is an agriculture materials stock and SBRA is high yield healthcare real estate stock that will help with the recent missing income. The 2 new positions I will elaborate on in a separate article soon. I will most likely will do 2 review monthly articles in parts in the future with transactions being a separate and more detailed update.

RIG Goals

Income is the primary goal and the following shows the sectors and how I am continuing to have a minimum of 50% income coming from defensive sectors which are listed first. It takes 58.4% portfolio value to attain the current levels of income. This year, so far, I have 49.5% total defensive income and estimate 52.8% for 2022.

#Co Defensive % PV % 21 Inc % 22 Inc
14 Cons-S 13.90% 12.10% 13.40%
10 H-Care 18.30% 13.10% 13.90%
5 Com-T 6.60% 9.30% 7.80%
8 Ute 11.50% 9.30% 9.60%
1 Fix bond 0.70% 0.80% 0.70%
SUB Total Defense 51.10% 44.50% 45.30%
2 Ind-Def 4.20% 2.60% 2.60%
4 RE-H-care 3.10% 2.40% 4.80%
Total Defense 58.40% 49.50% 52.80%
4 Tech 5.00% 2.30% 2.10%
2 Cons- D 1.20% 0.90% 0.50%
9 Industrial 6.70% 6.80% 11.50%
9 Material 5.20% 3.90% 4.30%
2 Fin/Etf 1.40% 1.90% 1.90%
7 Fin-BDC 6.60% 14.50% 12.40%
4 Energy 4.60% 6.10% 5.70%
6 RE-eReit 6.50% 6.90% 6.00%
3 Fix-Pref 1.40% 3.40% 2.80%
90 Total 97.10% 96.20% 100.00%
SOLD Inc 3.80%
Cash/Opt 2.90%
100.00% 100.00% 100.00%

The numbers all can change with trades, but I continue to consider quality and defense when doing it to maintain the minimum 50% income goal. I have already sold another stock and added more defensive income, which will be revealed in the November update.

I am a Promoting and Contributing author for Macro Trading Factory run by The Macro Teller / The Fortune Teller. The following list shows the # of stocks in each sector along with the % portfolio value and % income coming from the largest holding. All stocks listings and statistics are presented at The Macro Trading Factory service alphabetically with sector, credit ratings, current and forward dividend information, yield, x-dates, pay dates, charts and more.

Goals:

Goals:

- Quality, low debt companies with great credit ratings and selling at a fair or better price and with a safe and rising dividend.

- To keep defensive stocks/sectors at 50% Portfolio Income.

- Also needed is continued patience watching and waiting for it to happen. Doing nothing when others panic makes for success! 

Update: May 15th, 2022.

How to join Macro Trading Factory: explained here: https://seekingalpha.com/author/the-macro-teller/research.

Sectors and holdings are as suggested by Bloomberg.  Some positions are large and some small ; The service has it all.

The largest holding is listed for each sector by:

portfolio value = PV

portfolio income = PInc.

Consumer Staples (13 stocks): PM 2.4% PV and 2.4% PInc

Healthcare (9) : ABBV 5.5% and 4.3% PInc

FIXED healthcare/ tech preferred (2): MTBCP 0.4% PV and 0.5% PInc

Communications- tele (5)BCE - Canada 2% and 2.2% PInc

Utility (8): XEL 2.3% PV and 1.2% PInc

Consumer Discretionary (2): HD 0.5%PV and 0.3% PInc

Energy (6): ENB -Canada 2.5% PV and 3.1% PInc

Tech/ "fin-tech" : (4): AVGO 1.5% PV and 0.9% PInc

Industrial- Defensive (2): LMT 2.4% PV and 1.3% PInc

Industrial (8): SBLK 1.8 PV and 9.4% PInc.

Material (7) : LYB 2.3% PV and 2% PInc

Financial: (13): ARCC 1.3% PV and 2.3 % PInc: with BDCs (9), bank (1), ETF Fund (1), BDC preferred (1) and mREIT (1).

-Fixed Bond (1):  STWD: 0.6% PV and 0.6% PInc


REAL ESTATE (Healthcare REITs): (3) : OHI 1.6% PV and 3% PInc

REAL ESTATE Misc (6): SPG 1.8% PV and 2.1 % PInc

Cash is ~3.4%

Happy Investing to ALL !!! Rose :))  
Happy Investing to ALL !!!  Rose :))
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ABBV, SBRA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Long all 90 stocks listed. The article is for informational purposes only and to share my investing portfolio.

