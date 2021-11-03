Rose 90 Stock Portfolio Value Up 3.3% With Dividend Yield 4.24% October Update
Summary
- October portfolio value is up 3.27% from September and 16.3% year to date including dividends.
- 22 companies paid including 6 raises, but the income was down from sky-high September.
- Transaction sales brought portfolio total down to 90 and include 2 new positions which are revealed.
- The Rose portfolio will be known in the future as Rose’s Income Garden with the stocks assigned to sectors as designated by Bloomberg.
Rose's Income Garden 90 : "RIG"
Rose's Income Garden as a portfolio name seems extremely logical and appropriate as dividends, growing income, good value and quality are the investing goals I wish always to attain. The list below of 90 investments are the current complete holdings by sector with the highest value first.
Consumer Staples (14): Philip Morris (PM), Walgreens (WBA), Kimberly-Clark (KMB), Altria (MO), PepsiCo (PEP), British American Tobacco (BTI), Coca-Cola (KO), Molson Coors (TAP), McDonald's (MCD), Mondelez (MDLZ), Hershey (HSY), Target (TGT), General Mills (GIS) and Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC).
Healthcare (10):
AbbVie (ABBV), Merck (MRK), Bristol Myers (BMY), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Amgen (AMGN), CVS Health (CVS), Pfizer (PFE), Viatris (VTRS), Teva (TEVA), and Regeneron (REGN).
Communication-tele (5):
BCE Canada (BCE), Verizon (VZ), Vodafone (VOD), AT&T (T) and ViacomCBS (VIAC).
Utility (8):
Duke (DUK), Xcel Energy (XEL), Southern Co. (SO), MGE Energy (MGEE), DNP (DNP), Dominion (D), Kenon (KEN) and WEC Energy (WEC).
Consumer Discretionary (2):
Home Depot (HD) and Genuine Parts (GPC).
Energy (4):
Enbridge (ENB), Exxon (XOM), Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.B), and Chevron (CVX).
Technology/"fin-tech": (4):
Mastercard (MA), Broadcom (AVGO), Cisco (CSCO), and Visa (V).
Industrial- Defensive (2):
General Dynamics (GD) and Lockheed Martin (LMT).
Industrial (9):
Teekay LNG (TGP), Triton (TRTN), 3M (MMM), Star Bulk (SBLK), Cummins (CMI), Union Pacific (UNP), ZIM Integrated (ZIM), Danaos (DAC) and Hoegh MLP (HMLP).
Material (9):
LyondellBasell (LYB), Newmont Corp. (NEM), Agnico Eagle (AEM), FMC Corp (FMC), Junior Silver Miners ETF (SILJ), Kinross (KGC), Barrick (GOLD), Vedanta (VEDL), and Global Silver Miners ETF (SLVP).
Finance (10): divided as follows
--(2) Ares Bond fund (ARDC) short-term bonds and NY Community (NYCB)
--(7) Business Development Companies/ BDC: Ares Capital (ARCC), New Mt (NMFC), TCG BDC (CGBD), FS KKR (FSK), BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (TCPC), Portman Ridge (PTMN) and PennantPark Floating (PFLT).
--(1) Bond: STWD 4.75% call 2025.
FIXED preferred (3):
Industrial - Teekay Pref B (NYSE:TGP.PB)
Energy - Crestwood LP Pref (NYSE:CEQP.PR)
Technology - Ontrak Pref (OTRKP).
Real Estate (10) divided as follows:
--Healthcare REITs (4):
Omega (OHI), Medical Properties (MPW) Ventas (VTR) and Sabra (SBRA).
--Other (6):
Simon Prop Grp (SPG), W.P. Carey (WPC), Iron Mountain (IRM), National Retail Prop (NNN), DigitalBridge (DBRG) and Macerich (MAC).
RIG Portfolio Value
Value YTD has risen to 16.27% with dividends, a bit behind its max, yet doing very nicely with a healthy 4.27% dividend yield, beating the goal of 4%.
Portfolio Income
October income was down 5.7% from 2020 and 9.5% from July, but with the sky high dividends of September which are expected again in December, the portfolio is on track for year end sky high estimated income. I am estimating a 10+% increase for 2022.
October Dividend Income
22 Companies paid; those that gave raises have the ticker shown in bold in the chart below. The raises came from: MO, PM, MDLZ, WPC, and special from FSK and CGBD.
Dividends are listed by date received, stock ticker, dividend per share paid, yearly dividend amount and the corresponding % dividend yield. Other dividend information /comments are in the last column.
|2021
|Stock
|Dividend
|$ Yearly
|Divi %
|Other Dividend
|OCT
|Ticker
|/ share
|Dividend
|Yield
|Comments
|1
|PFLT
|0.095
|1.14
|8.5
|Monthly pay
|1
|KO
|0.42
|1.68
|3.1
|1
|VIAC
|0.24
|0.96
|2.6
|1
|GPC
|0.815
|3.24
|2.6
|4
|KMB
|1.14
|4.49
|3.6
|4
|FSK
|0.65
|2.4
|11.2
|Raise 1x Special 5c
|6
|IRM
|0.6185
|2.474
|5.3
|7
|MRK
|0.65
|2.6
|3.1
|12
|MO
|0.9
|3.48
|8.4
|Raise from .86
|14
|PM
|1.25
|4.85
|5.4
|Raise from 1.2
|12
|DNP
|0.065
|0.78
|7.3
|Monthly pay
|14
|MPW
|0.28
|1.12
|5.5
|14
|MDLZ
|0.35
|1.295
|2.4
|Raise from .315
|14
|VTR
|0.45
|1.8
|3.3
|15
|BCE
|0.692
|2.8
|5.7
|Canada pricing changes
|15
|WPC
|1.052
|4.2
|5.4
|Raise from 1.05
|15
|CGBD
|0.32
|1.28
|9.4
|15
|CGBD/S
|0.06
|0.19
|Extra Special raise
|15
|OXY
|0.01
|0.04
|15
|TGPpB
|0.5313
|2.125
|8.2
|Preferred frozen
|20
|XEL
|0.4575
|1.8
|3
|28
|CSCO
|0.37
|1.47
|2.6
|30
|ARDC
|0.0975
|1.17
|7.2
|Monthly pay
There are 3 monthly payers: PFLT, DNP and ARDC.
October Transactions
Sold:
It was time to consolidate so the minimally small portfolio value holdings of MetLife (MET) ~ 0.1%, Organon (OGN) 0.4%, Occidental (OXY) 0.2%, Intel (INTC) 0.3%, AU (Anglogold Ashanti) 0.1% were sold. The combined income from them all will barely be missed at ~ 0.7%. Innoviz (INVZ) 0.1% and with no income was such a small holding it was just removed and will be hidden with some of my other speculative secret unreported investments with minuscule value and income.
Trim:
I trimmed a large position in Merck and used the cash within the healthcare defensive sector by adding to BMY, which is now undervalued.
Teekay is getting bought out, so I trimmed some near that buy out price of $17, but wish to wait for the November dividend and the final company sale process to exit it fully.
Teekay Pref-B was unfortunately trimmed at the same time as TGP common, but I soon realized it will continue on even after the common share sale is completed. The price has risen since that slight misunderstanding, or I would have bought it back. I just said good-bye, saved the cash, and was thankful all is going great for income without it.
Buys:
FMC is an agriculture materials stock and SBRA is high yield healthcare real estate stock that will help with the recent missing income. The 2 new positions I will elaborate on in a separate article soon. I will most likely will do 2 review monthly articles in parts in the future with transactions being a separate and more detailed update.
RIG Goals
Income is the primary goal and the following shows the sectors and how I am continuing to have a minimum of 50% income coming from defensive sectors which are listed first. It takes 58.4% portfolio value to attain the current levels of income. This year, so far, I have 49.5% total defensive income and estimate 52.8% for 2022.
|#Co
|Defensive
|% PV
|% 21 Inc
|% 22 Inc
|14
|Cons-S
|13.90%
|12.10%
|13.40%
|10
|H-Care
|18.30%
|13.10%
|13.90%
|5
|Com-T
|6.60%
|9.30%
|7.80%
|8
|Ute
|11.50%
|9.30%
|9.60%
|1
|Fix bond
|0.70%
|0.80%
|0.70%
|SUB
|Total Defense
|51.10%
|44.50%
|45.30%
|2
|Ind-Def
|4.20%
|2.60%
|2.60%
|4
|RE-H-care
|3.10%
|2.40%
|4.80%
|Total Defense
|58.40%
|49.50%
|52.80%
|4
|Tech
|5.00%
|2.30%
|2.10%
|2
|Cons- D
|1.20%
|0.90%
|0.50%
|9
|Industrial
|6.70%
|6.80%
|11.50%
|9
|Material
|5.20%
|3.90%
|4.30%
|2
|Fin/Etf
|1.40%
|1.90%
|1.90%
|7
|Fin-BDC
|6.60%
|14.50%
|12.40%
|4
|Energy
|4.60%
|6.10%
|5.70%
|6
|RE-eReit
|6.50%
|6.90%
|6.00%
|3
|Fix-Pref
|1.40%
|3.40%
|2.80%
|90
|Total
|97.10%
|96.20%
|100.00%
|SOLD Inc
|3.80%
|Cash/Opt
|2.90%
|100.00%
|100.00%
|100.00%
The numbers all can change with trades, but I continue to consider quality and defense when doing it to maintain the minimum 50% income goal. I have already sold another stock and added more defensive income, which will be revealed in the November update.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ABBV, SBRA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: Long all 90 stocks listed. The article is for informational purposes only and to share my investing portfolio.